Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) (5362 Views)

Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics / Terrible Accident At Oil Mill, Port-Harcourt As Young Man Was Crushed To Death / Pic: How I Almost Got Crushed By A High Speed Train (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





In the video footage posted online, the man can be heard saying that they've scattered his leg and he should be taken to the hospital. The people who were present there can be heard discussing in their language as the man pleads for his life.



According to multiple online reports, some say this happened in one of the Asian countries.



Source;



Watch video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgfEvbrAMuI A Nigerian musician who was involved in an accident that crushed his legs, had to make an appeal on Facebook live video to be taken to the hospital. The man who was hit by a car - was left by the roadside with his injury - begging to be taken to the hospital as passersby by gathered around.In the video footage posted online, the man can be heard saying that they've scattered his leg and he should be taken to the hospital. The people who were present there can be heard discussing in their language as the man pleads for his life.According to multiple online reports, some say this happened in one of the Asian countries.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/nigerian-man-pleads-leg-crushed-car-asia-photosvideo.html Watch video

Sorry 1 Like

Is a pity, recover soon 2 Likes

cc; lalasticlala

omg. just imagine this life change damage, someone who is walking before. now have crushed leg. very sorry bro. take heart. God take control over ur children oh. 2 Likes

It is possible it may be a deliberate hit and run and perhaps drug related. 1 Like

Wahala everywhere 1 Like







In another news, Ex Man United Player, Philip Mulryne Ordained As Roman Catholic Priest



read more @ omg... this is so worrisome.In another news, Ex Man United Player, Philip Mulryne Ordained As Roman Catholic Priestread more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/07/ex-man-united-player-philip-mulryne.html?m=1 1 Like

1 Like

Please help me tell my girlfriend that I love her so much 1 Like

Was he a criminal running from drug busters? 10 Likes 1 Share

Heyyaaa 1 Like

ohhhhhhhhhh sorry





Contact me for a responsive and affordable blog at a cheapest price.



Call/WhatsApp 080 6021 8705



Make use of this golden opportunity 1 Like

How that guy carry be musician or i no sabi read again.







To me his dressing look like am igbo man who sell salt that enters the nose in Asia.







How musician go the look for help.



Op manage the pic below including those wanting to quote me. 1 Like

NCANTaskForce:

I wish it was Buhari. We hates but we dont wish bad thing to someones

May sense fall on you We hates but we dont wish bad thing to someonesMay sense fall on you 2 Likes

Nigerians are quick to scream racism as if we ourselves aren't tribalists. Southern Nigerians don't like northern Nigerians and vice versa. Igbo's hate Yoruba's and vice versa but we are quick to judge foreigners. 4 Likes 1 Share

Person go de die de post video on Facebook



Mtchewwwww



D leg no break well



#Eco99# 1 Like

. 1 Like

My compassionate side - He would be in excruciating pain...no anaesthesia.



My not-so-nice side - "Musician" in Vietnam? Common!



Look at his skin colour and facial features. Check past Nairaland articles on Nigerian activities in Asia.

op wetin you smoke na?

can you just put country?

Oh dear



Notice signature

@ Gbenga Sam quickly saw an opportunity to scam people. Stupid thief.

Thank God he was ignored.

Vietnam ko, Antarctica ni 1 Like

ekensi01:

How that guy carry be musician or i no sabi read again.







To me his dressing look like am igbo man who sell salt that enters the nose in Asia.







How musician go the look for help.



Op manage the pic below including those wanting to quote me.



Sells salt? That enters the nose? Na ONGA abi?



You no go kill person with laughter here

abachaphilo:

Please help me tell my girlfriend that I love her so much

I will...as soon as she finishes sucking I will...as soon as she finishes sucking





I wept when I saw this video this afternoon , same guy I talked with just few weeks ago , it's so sad , I know how painful it is , thank God for your life pc lapez. I wept when I saw this video this afternoon , same guy I talked with just few weeks ago , it's so sad , I know how painful it is , thank God for your life pc lapez.

ecoeco:

.



You are very stupid , I pray you experience such thing in your life , you don't know how painful it is , stupid being You are very stupid , I pray you experience such thing in your life , you don't know how painful it is , stupid being

See wetin Nigerians dey talk,..

















Chai!









I can't ignore an injured stray cat like dis!