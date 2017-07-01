₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,614 members, 3,646,568 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 July 2017 at 05:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) (5362 Views)
Man Who Failed To Use Pedestrian Bridge In Awka Crushed By Vehicle. Graphic Pics / Terrible Accident At Oil Mill, Port-Harcourt As Young Man Was Crushed To Death / Pic: How I Almost Got Crushed By A High Speed Train (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by ChangeIsCostant: 1:57pm
A Nigerian musician who was involved in an accident that crushed his legs, had to make an appeal on Facebook live video to be taken to the hospital. The man who was hit by a car - was left by the roadside with his injury - begging to be taken to the hospital as passersby by gathered around.
In the video footage posted online, the man can be heard saying that they've scattered his leg and he should be taken to the hospital. The people who were present there can be heard discussing in their language as the man pleads for his life.
According to multiple online reports, some say this happened in one of the Asian countries.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/nigerian-man-pleads-leg-crushed-car-asia-photosvideo.html
Watch video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgfEvbrAMuI
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by tabisegroup(m): 1:59pm
Sorry
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by LUGBE: 1:59pm
Is a pity, recover soon
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by ChangeIsCostant: 2:02pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by fineboynl: 2:05pm
omg. just imagine this life change damage, someone who is walking before. now have crushed leg. very sorry bro. take heart. God take control over ur children oh.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by ItsMeAboki(m): 3:06pm
It is possible it may be a deliberate hit and run and perhaps drug related.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by smithsydny(m): 4:19pm
Wahala everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by exlinkleads(f): 4:42pm
omg... this is so worrisome.
In another news, Ex Man United Player, Philip Mulryne Ordained As Roman Catholic Priest
read more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/07/ex-man-united-player-philip-mulryne.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by Ayo001: 4:42pm
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by abachaphilo(m): 4:42pm
Please help me tell my girlfriend that I love her so much
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by Werengato: 4:43pm
Was he a criminal running from drug busters?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by itiswellandwell: 4:44pm
Heyyaaa
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by pBuhari: 4:45pm
ohhhhhhhhhh sorry
Contact me for a responsive and affordable blog at a cheapest price.
Call/WhatsApp 080 6021 8705
Make use of this golden opportunity
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by ekensi01(m): 4:45pm
How that guy carry be musician or i no sabi read again.
To me his dressing look like am igbo man who sell salt that enters the nose in Asia.
How musician go the look for help.
Op manage the pic below including those wanting to quote me.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by aleeyus(m): 4:46pm
NCANTaskForce:We hates but we dont wish bad thing to someones
May sense fall on you
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by Amberon11: 4:46pm
Nigerians are quick to scream racism as if we ourselves aren't tribalists. Southern Nigerians don't like northern Nigerians and vice versa. Igbo's hate Yoruba's and vice versa but we are quick to judge foreigners.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by ecoeco(m): 4:47pm
Person go de die de post video on Facebook
Mtchewwwww
D leg no break well
#Eco99#
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by ecoeco(m): 4:47pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by GeneralOjukwu: 4:49pm
My compassionate side - He would be in excruciating pain...no anaesthesia.
My not-so-nice side - "Musician" in Vietnam? Common!
Look at his skin colour and facial features. Check past Nairaland articles on Nigerian activities in Asia.
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by selfmadeboss: 4:51pm
op wetin you smoke na?
can you just put country?
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by kingrt2(m): 4:54pm
Oh dear
Notice signature
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by PMB007: 4:54pm
@ Gbenga Sam quickly saw an opportunity to scam people. Stupid thief.
Thank God he was ignored.
Vietnam ko, Antarctica ni
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by GeneralOjukwu: 4:55pm
ekensi01:
Sells salt? That enters the nose? Na ONGA abi?
You no go kill person with laughter here
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by GeneralOjukwu: 4:58pm
abachaphilo:
I will...as soon as she finishes sucking
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by DatLagboi: 5:28pm
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by iamnicer: 5:35pm
I wept when I saw this video this afternoon , same guy I talked with just few weeks ago , it's so sad , I know how painful it is , thank God for your life pc lapez.
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by iamnicer: 5:35pm
ecoeco:
You are very stupid , I pray you experience such thing in your life , you don't know how painful it is , stupid being
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by mightyhazell: 5:40pm
See wetin Nigerians dey talk,..
Chai!
I can't ignore an injured stray cat like dis!
|Re: Nigerian Man's Leg Crushed By A Car In Asia (Photos, Video) by iamnicer: 5:45pm
Werengato:
He was not , He's a student in Greenwich university , he's a friend of mine.
(0) (Reply)
Nigerian Grad Getting A Job In The US / America Is Good Oh! Only 5 Years Here & I Am Already Worth $60+K In Investments / Advice On Sponsoring My Brother Or Sister As My Dependant To Uk
Viewing this topic: martinz23(m), kennygee18(m), Benz4pimp(m), stefanweeks, DaBlaize(m), Analog95(m), donprinyo, Buccatee(m), drestoneokuta(m), Atigba(m), solexjefe, georgen2u(m), Ekuru, RighteousI, mycece, coobboy(m), moralex(m), Afolabs101, chukziwood(m), verde, dulux07(m), iamnicer, AFOLABISUG1, Ahmadgani(m), Samabu07(m), speaktoinzaghi(m) and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28