|Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by stephenduru: 2:49pm
Everton can confirm that Wayne Rooney has rejoined the Club from Manchester United on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
England’s all-time leading goalscorer, the 31-year-old boyhood Blue made 77 appearances for Everton and scored 17 goals between 2002 - when he made his Premier League debut as a 16-year-old - and 2004 when he departed for Old Trafford.
“Wayne has shown me that ambition that we need and that winning mentality – he knows how to win titles and I’m really happy he’s decided to come home,” said Everton manager Ronald Koeman.
“He loves Everton and he was desperate to come back. He is still only 31 and I don’t have any doubts about his qualities. It’s fantastic he’s here.”
“Ecstatic” Wayne Rooney declared winning silverware with his beloved Blues would be the “pinnacle” of his career after the forward sealed his emotional return to Everton Football Club.
The 31-year-old forward penned a two-year-deal with the Toffees, moving for an undisclosed fee from Manchester United, to come back to the club he has supported all his life and first joined as a nine-year-old, before rising through the Academy and becoming a first-team star from 2002-2004.
England’s all-time leading goalscorer admits putting on the Blue shirt again will be “an emotional day”.
And having enjoyed a trophy-laden 13-year career at Old Trafford – including winning the Champions League, Europa League, five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup – Rooney believes helping the ambitious Blues to silverware would be extra special.
After becoming the Club’s sixth summer signing – following the arrivals of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford,defender Michael Keane, midfielder Davy Klaassen and forwards Sandro Ramirez and Henry Onyekuru – an “excited” Rooney told Everton TV:
“(Winning trophies with Everton) would be the pinnacle. I really feel now the Club is moving in the right direction, bringing the right calibre of players in. I want to be part of it and hopefully part of a successful Everton team.
“It’s a great feeling to be back. I’m excited, I cannot wait to meet the lads, get on the training pitch and then get on the pitch to play. I’m ecstatic – I just cannot wait to get back playing.
“I’m excited, and I’m excited by the signings that the Club have made. This club is moving forward. This football club should be winning trophies and we’re taking huge steps to being involved and trying to win trophies.
“The first game back will be an emotional day for me and I’m looking forward to it. I’m not just coming back because it’s the team I support, the team I grew up playing for - I’m coming back because I feel the Club can move forward and be successful. I want to be part of it. There will be pressure on me to perform, but I’m ready to go. I believe I can help move this club forward and be more successful on the pitch.
“With the new stadium in the pipeline, it’s an exciting time to be an Everton player, to be an Everton fan. It’s on us players to make those times even more exciting by giving them good performances and try to help them be successful and bring trophies to the Club.”
In a 15-year career, Rooney has won the Champions League, Europa League, five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, three League Cups and one FIFA Club World Cup and scored 323 goals.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/wayne-rooney-joins-everton-from.html
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by Deapexboy(m): 2:51pm
Ok
lalasticlala do the needful
FTC FOR SECOND TIME TODAY
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by Alxmyr(m): 2:53pm
Great player, no doubt.
More success in Everton.
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by Marvel1206: 2:54pm
Premier league next season will be damn tight
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by OVI75(m): 3:05pm
Hmmm,ManU Will Miss You Sha
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by gabinogem(m): 3:08pm
Energetic Wayne Rooney... I wish You success in Everton.
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by thesicilian: 3:20pm
You don't push out a legend like this. At worst you give them less playing time with a coaching role. Mourinho is going to destroy Man Utd. By the time he's through with the club they'll be like Inter Milan. Which is fine by me, because the only club I hate more than Man Utd is Chelsea.
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by simijimi: 3:41pm
Once a blue.....always a blue
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 3:58pm
Okay Rooney Na Their Saviour abi Chelsea Af Carry League Nxt Season Again Na If They Like They Shu Sign Messi, C Rodo, Aubamiyang Etc Nting Stopping Us
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 4:29pm
A true club legend. Thank you for the memories.
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by Laple0541(m): 4:49pm
I'm sad to see this guy leaving my beloved Man United, he's a true legend, his choice of Everton does not augur well with me, it should have been elsewhere but not premiership. Hope he doesn't come back to hurt us.
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by Ayo001: 4:49pm
I see you lala
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by nuti(m): 4:49pm
After Efcc and before Efcc. Kola aluko a good example
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by abachaphilo(m): 4:49pm
I thank God for him I love this guy
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by easyfem: 4:49pm
I swear I no go miss u
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by oshe11(m): 4:50pm
it has been confirmes....
optional1 edwife
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by hilroy: 4:50pm
Back to Everton for the legend
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 4:51pm
Ok
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 4:51pm
Marvel1206:
Tight wetin? Man Utd will win the league with 3 games to spare
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by lordnaruto: 4:51pm
Wayne Rooney the Great,
All real MU Fans will never forget you, your great energy, incredible speed, goal scoring ability, ability to motivate the team , and many more, I will never forget that acrobatic finish against man city, .
I wish u the best sir.
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by Emu4life(m): 4:51pm
Premier league legend abi Man u legend??
Op, wich kind bad belle b diz na
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 4:51pm
thesicilian:
Which kain talk be this?
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by idreezbaba(m): 4:51pm
thesicilian:You lack sense
Great footballers are honoured by returning to the club they started their career
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by coptic: 4:51pm
You mean some clubs have made up to six signings when my beloved Barça have yet to even identify the players they need?
This current Barça board is the worst.
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by kingrt2(m): 4:52pm
Fat boy rooney
See signature
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by ojotaiye2324: 4:52pm
nice move
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by abduldope(m): 4:52pm
SMH for Mouthrinhoe
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by Pavore9: 4:52pm
Good for him.
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:52pm
Long overdue
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by aieromon(m): 4:53pm
Bye bye Fat Cow
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 4:54pm
This is a sign of good tidings for Everton but even if they sign C. Ronaldo they still can't win Premier League
|Re: Wayne Rooney Joins Everton (Photos) by jonbellion(m): 4:54pm
Man Utd
The club for touts and IQs below 10
Good to know he has left
