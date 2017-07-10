Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors (1552 Views)

Seven Apps Entrepreneurs Should Make Use Of. / 5 Reasons Why Nigerians Will Not Make Money Online / Business Owner Mindset –how Entrepreneurs Should Think. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





If you are hoping to minimize the hitches involved in starting and running a business successfully, the following reasons will convince you of the need to get a mentor soon:



Experience

Mentors are mostly successful business people with vast experience acquired over a long period of time, success and dream actualization will happen easily when these experiences are shared with you.



Professional Networking

With years of existence in an industry, most mentors can make networking easier for whoever they are working with. That is, they can easily introduce one to important people that can make ones business successful.



Encouragement

We all need to be encouraged every once in a while in order not to throw in the towel in the face of challenges. Most mentors have seen the ups and downs of starting and running a business, this makes it easier for them to encourage one by telling their own stories or a similar one that suits a particular situation.



Confidence

The can do spirit is the reason why people succeed most times and people are held back when the level of their confidence is low. Mentors help you grow your confidence level by showing you how things are done.



Risk and Loss Minimization

Business will be more interesting if you have someone who leads you through the various steps that will reduce your losses and risks.





source;



cc

lalasticala, mynd44, dominique As simply put by Eric Parsloe of The Oxford School of Coaching and Mentoring, “Mentoring is to support and encourage people to manage their own learning in order that they may maximize their potential, develop their skills, improve their performance and become the person they want to be”. Most notably successful entrepreneurs had mentors who led them through their early stages of starting out. Tech entrepreneurs, Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Page were mentored by Steve Jobs and Steve himself was mentored by Mike Markkula, a clear proof that mentoring is a way of leading someone in the right direction towards success.If you are hoping to minimize the hitches involved in starting and running a business successfully, the following reasons will convince you of the need to get a mentor soon:Mentors are mostly successful business people with vast experience acquired over a long period of time, success and dream actualization will happen easily when these experiences are shared with you.With years of existence in an industry, most mentors can make networking easier for whoever they are working with. That is, they can easily introduce one to important people that can make ones business successful.We all need to be encouraged every once in a while in order not to throw in the towel in the face of challenges. Most mentors have seen the ups and downs of starting and running a business, this makes it easier for them to encourage one by telling their own stories or a similar one that suits a particular situation.The can do spirit is the reason why people succeed most times and people are held back when the level of their confidence is low. Mentors help you grow your confidence level by showing you how things are done.Business will be more interesting if you have someone who leads you through the various steps that will reduce your losses and risks.source; http://tushmagazine.com.ng/5-reasons-start-upsentrepreneurs-mentors/ cclalasticala, mynd44, dominique 4 Likes





He will often tell me; 'Making Money is so easy.' and he's right.. It's all about playing the ball well and getting what you want. Right now, I'm below 25, retired while my streams of income flows in the cash. Why so many people fear entrepreneurship is because of the hell they pass through during the time of infant establishment. But if they can hold on and keep pushing further, it's start getting easy.



Right now, I don't care mentoring someone who's serious about busines. Serious in the sense that he must beready to invest.. Most who have contacted me were expecting me to use my finance, very laughable..



Check my signature.. You'll love my blog. Trying to wake others to the truth that making money is easy This is very inspiring.. When I took a part to entrepreneurship, I was confused and had lots of consuming ideas and fears. But when i got my own mentor, he made everything so easy. He guide me into making my first millions.. Despite that, the old man is still my mentor..He will often tell me; 'Making Money is so easy.' and he's right.. It's all about playing the ball well and getting what you want. Right now, I'm below 25, retired while my streams of income flows in the cash. Why so many people fear entrepreneurship is because of the hell they pass through during the time of infant establishment. But if they can hold on and keep pushing further, it's start getting easy.Right now, I don't care mentoring someone who's serious about busines. Serious in the sense that he must beready to invest.. Most who have contacted me were expecting me to use my finance, very laughable..Check my signature.. You'll love my blog. Trying to wake others to the truth that making money is easy ENTMIRROR 2 Likes









Listen to my new song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at



https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/233002/

Enterpreneurs,take note.

bhu good mentors are few

And when you make so much money, the mentor tries killing you.. Please beware of Nigerian mentors, maybe foreign mentors...faithful Nigerian mentors are hard to find...take it from an enterpreneur who was almost killed by ( not even a mentor self, that eediot ) 4 Likes

Make I park for here first

connectpoint:

And when you make so much money, the mentor tries killing you.. Please beware of Nigerian mentors, maybe foreign mentors...faithful Nigerian mentors are hard to find...take it from an enterpreneur who was almost killed by ( not even a mentor self, that eediot ) Lol Lol 1 Like

nice

but who mentored Mike Markkula

Same thing goes with making money online. many folks thought that they don't need a mentor to make money online. that's why many failed with a system that is fully working.

HarkymTheOracle:



Lol

I know you can relate... It is them they go to baba and say " O ti n lo aisiki mi " awon ole I know you can relate... It is them they go to baba and say " O ti n lo aisiki mi " awon ole

. 1 Like

every body needs a motivator 1 Like

EntMirror:

This is very inspiring.. When I took a part to entrepreneurship, I was confused and had lots of consuming ideas and fears. But when i got my own mentor, he made everything so easy. He guide me into making my first millions.. Despite that, the old man is still my mentor..



He will often tell me; 'Making Money is so easy.' and he's right.. It's all about playing the ball well and getting what you want. Right now, I'm below 25, retired while my streams of income flows in the cash. Why so many people fear entrepreneurship is because of the hell they pass through during the time of infant establishment. But if they can hold on and keep pushing further, it's start getting easy.



Right now, I don't care mentoring someone who's serious about busines. Serious in the sense that he must've ready to invest.. Most who have contacted me were expecting me to use my finance, very laughable..



Check my signature.. You'll love my blog. Trying to wake others to the truth that making money is easy. I hope you are rich. I hope you are rich. 1 Like

yeah

rheether:



I hope you are rich.

What's rich? If rich is having a car, your own house and numerous investments. Then yes I'm rich and retired.. My aim now is impact.. What's rich? If rich is having a car, your own house and numerous investments. Then yes I'm rich and retired.. My aim now is impact..

connectpoint:





I know you can relate... It is them they go to baba and say " O ti n lo aisiki mi " awon ole The aiski wey im wey claim to get am no fit use o The aiski wey im wey claim to get am no fit use o

Please find a mentor who is already successful in his field and learn to be loyal even when you start to succeed. Only the successful can guide you to success.



My mentor is the best...

The very best I must say...

Ready to listen and help despite his busy schedule..

Has a well of experience I tap from.

HarkymTheOracle:



The aiski wey im wey claim to get am no fit use o

My brother, the best mentor is personal development jare My brother, the best mentor is personal development jare

Free Web Design For 50 Persons Today.,



I will Design A Basic Company Website for 50 people for free. You are not paying me a dime. Its all for free. All you need to ensure is that we handle your hosting and domain. You will also provide your logo, images, banners and content. The Design is exclusively Free and you are not paying a dime for that.



Its a freewill for 50Persons.:::



You can call or chat over whatsapp via O813O5O3715



Design concept will be based on your kind of business and it will be a basic company website just 5Pages (Home,About Us,Services, Clientele/Gallery, Contact Us) and above all it will be highly responsive. Pls if you need a dynamic website or a blog, you will have to pay for it..,

You need funds to accelerate your tech startup?

You need mentoring and proper networking to help build your brand?



Visit: techchiefs.co

Watsapp: 08060206259





- Bookkeeping

- Accounting

- Tax compliance

- Other regulatory compliance

- Business registration



We sees your business from a wholistic, yet unique angle you may have not thought about. A team of smart accountants who are very business oriented.



A Tree cannot make a forest, let us partner in this vision of growing your small business through the quality of our services.



Spread the word!



Visit



Chat / dial 08029753761, 08086108687 for more information.



Cheers to a great week Thank you for this very relevant subject OP. At Virtual Accountant we also believe that as an entrepreneur running a start up or small business, proper management of your financial records is key to your growth and long term survival.- Bookkeeping- Accounting- Tax compliance- Other regulatory compliance- Business registrationWe sees your business from a wholistic, yet unique angle you may have not thought about. A team of smart accountants who are very business oriented.A Tree cannot make a forest, let us partner in this vision of growing your small business through the quality of our services.Spread the word!Visit www.virtualaccountant.ng Chat / dial 08029753761, 08086108687 for more information.Cheers to a great week

connectpoint:





My brother, the best mentor is personal development jare I concur I concur

It's a wonder that with the level of unemployment in Nigeria, topics like this rarely attract the needed traffic and interest.



I've been thinking of what is necessary to create a successful startup in Nigeria and I have been doing a lot of research on it. However, a lot of what I've come across are based on the American/foreign startup environment. It can applied but I believe it doesn't quite hit the nail on the head, as I know the Nigerian startup environment would have it's unique peculiarities.



So I would appreciate the help of any successful or failed startup founder in detailing a rough sketch of what the Nigerian startup environment is like; what is needed to succeed, necessary documentations, what you need to set up a work place, human resource recruitment, management and every other thing that is needed to succeed in the Nigerian startup environment.



CC: Seun.

Which kind mentors? For this naija? Mentors that would think you going to compete with them and take away their business.





There is enough for everyone - Rhoda

MONTHS BACK I NEED MENTORS! People to guide me aright in making the right decision!



I got nobody! The ones I sent PM to on NL non replied







Guess what's happening now! I turned intomyself into my Personal Mentor,motivator and I get to challenge myself to do better daily.



This is July..I am not the best at all yet but I have control over my finances!



I can do some few things I couldn't have done years back 1 Like



Check out this free online book that will help you with that

https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/657738

http://okadabooks.com/book/about/talent__the_bomb/12751# Discovering your talents and building up your skills with be a very productive way to tackle unemployment and become an entrepreneur.Check out this free online book that will help you with that