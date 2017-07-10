₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,965 members, 3,647,557 topics. Date: Monday, 10 July 2017 at 08:55 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors (1552 Views)
Seven Apps Entrepreneurs Should Make Use Of. / 5 Reasons Why Nigerians Will Not Make Money Online / Business Owner Mindset –how Entrepreneurs Should Think. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by magazineguy(m): 6:31am
As simply put by Eric Parsloe of The Oxford School of Coaching and Mentoring, “Mentoring is to support and encourage people to manage their own learning in order that they may maximize their potential, develop their skills, improve their performance and become the person they want to be”. Most notably successful entrepreneurs had mentors who led them through their early stages of starting out. Tech entrepreneurs, Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Page were mentored by Steve Jobs and Steve himself was mentored by Mike Markkula, a clear proof that mentoring is a way of leading someone in the right direction towards success.
If you are hoping to minimize the hitches involved in starting and running a business successfully, the following reasons will convince you of the need to get a mentor soon:
Experience
Mentors are mostly successful business people with vast experience acquired over a long period of time, success and dream actualization will happen easily when these experiences are shared with you.
Professional Networking
With years of existence in an industry, most mentors can make networking easier for whoever they are working with. That is, they can easily introduce one to important people that can make ones business successful.
Encouragement
We all need to be encouraged every once in a while in order not to throw in the towel in the face of challenges. Most mentors have seen the ups and downs of starting and running a business, this makes it easier for them to encourage one by telling their own stories or a similar one that suits a particular situation.
Confidence
The can do spirit is the reason why people succeed most times and people are held back when the level of their confidence is low. Mentors help you grow your confidence level by showing you how things are done.
Risk and Loss Minimization
Business will be more interesting if you have someone who leads you through the various steps that will reduce your losses and risks.
source; http://tushmagazine.com.ng/5-reasons-start-upsentrepreneurs-mentors/
cc
lalasticala, mynd44, dominique
4 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by EntMirror: 6:45am
This is very inspiring.. When I took a part to entrepreneurship, I was confused and had lots of consuming ideas and fears. But when i got my own mentor, he made everything so easy. He guide me into making my first millions.. Despite that, the old man is still my mentor..
He will often tell me; 'Making Money is so easy.' and he's right.. It's all about playing the ball well and getting what you want. Right now, I'm below 25, retired while my streams of income flows in the cash. Why so many people fear entrepreneurship is because of the hell they pass through during the time of infant establishment. But if they can hold on and keep pushing further, it's start getting easy.
Right now, I don't care mentoring someone who's serious about busines. Serious in the sense that he must beready to invest.. Most who have contacted me were expecting me to use my finance, very laughable..
Check my signature.. You'll love my blog. Trying to wake others to the truth that making money is easy ENTMIRROR
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by fernandez1(m): 7:34am
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by HarkymTheOracle(m): 7:34am
Enterpreneurs,take note.
Listen to my new song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by Dutchey(m): 7:35am
bhu good mentors are few
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by connectpoint: 7:35am
And when you make so much money, the mentor tries killing you.. Please beware of Nigerian mentors, maybe foreign mentors...faithful Nigerian mentors are hard to find...take it from an enterpreneur who was almost killed by ( not even a mentor self, that eediot )
4 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by uncleFola(m): 7:36am
Make I park for here first
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by damola1: 7:36am
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by HarkymTheOracle(m): 7:36am
connectpoint:Lol
1 Like
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by misterjosh(m): 7:36am
nice
but who mentored Mike Markkula
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by iykepromotions: 7:38am
Same thing goes with making money online. many folks thought that they don't need a mentor to make money online. that's why many failed with a system that is fully working.
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by connectpoint: 7:39am
HarkymTheOracle:
I know you can relate... It is them they go to baba and say " O ti n lo aisiki mi " awon ole
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by rheether(f): 7:41am
.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by admindim: 7:43am
every body needs a motivator
1 Like
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by rheether(f): 7:44am
EntMirror:I hope you are rich.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by LordBaelish: 7:47am
yeah
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by EntMirror: 7:47am
rheether:
What's rich? If rich is having a car, your own house and numerous investments. Then yes I'm rich and retired.. My aim now is impact..
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by HarkymTheOracle(m): 7:49am
connectpoint:The aiski wey im wey claim to get am no fit use o
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by Rett0: 7:50am
Please find a mentor who is already successful in his field and learn to be loyal even when you start to succeed. Only the successful can guide you to success.
My mentor is the best...
The very best I must say...
Ready to listen and help despite his busy schedule..
Has a well of experience I tap from.
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by connectpoint: 7:50am
HarkymTheOracle:
My brother, the best mentor is personal development jare
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by Innnfo: 7:52am
Free Web Design For 50 Persons Today.,
I will Design A Basic Company Website for 50 people for free. You are not paying me a dime. Its all for free. All you need to ensure is that we handle your hosting and domain. You will also provide your logo, images, banners and content. The Design is exclusively Free and you are not paying a dime for that.
Its a freewill for 50Persons.:::
You can call or chat over whatsapp via O813O5O3715
Design concept will be based on your kind of business and it will be a basic company website just 5Pages (Home,About Us,Services, Clientele/Gallery, Contact Us) and above all it will be highly responsive. Pls if you need a dynamic website or a blog, you will have to pay for it..,
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by whytediamond(m): 7:54am
You need funds to accelerate your tech startup?
You need mentoring and proper networking to help build your brand?
Visit: techchiefs.co
Watsapp: 08060206259
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by Virtualaccounts: 7:57am
Thank you for this very relevant subject OP. At Virtual Accountant we also believe that as an entrepreneur running a start up or small business, proper management of your financial records is key to your growth and long term survival.
- Bookkeeping
- Accounting
- Tax compliance
- Other regulatory compliance
- Business registration
We sees your business from a wholistic, yet unique angle you may have not thought about. A team of smart accountants who are very business oriented.
A Tree cannot make a forest, let us partner in this vision of growing your small business through the quality of our services.
Spread the word!
Visit www.virtualaccountant.ng
Chat / dial 08029753761, 08086108687 for more information.
Cheers to a great week
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by HarkymTheOracle(m): 8:05am
connectpoint:I concur
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by Theflint1(m): 8:17am
It's a wonder that with the level of unemployment in Nigeria, topics like this rarely attract the needed traffic and interest.
I've been thinking of what is necessary to create a successful startup in Nigeria and I have been doing a lot of research on it. However, a lot of what I've come across are based on the American/foreign startup environment. It can applied but I believe it doesn't quite hit the nail on the head, as I know the Nigerian startup environment would have it's unique peculiarities.
So I would appreciate the help of any successful or failed startup founder in detailing a rough sketch of what the Nigerian startup environment is like; what is needed to succeed, necessary documentations, what you need to set up a work place, human resource recruitment, management and every other thing that is needed to succeed in the Nigerian startup environment.
CC: Seun.
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by IsaacBuchi(m): 8:19am
Which kind mentors? For this naija? Mentors that would think you going to compete with them and take away their business.
There is enough for everyone - Rhoda
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by ennyhola: 8:20am
MONTHS BACK I NEED MENTORS! People to guide me aright in making the right decision!
I got nobody! The ones I sent PM to on NL non replied
Guess what's happening now! I turned intomyself into my Personal Mentor,motivator and I get to challenge myself to do better daily.
This is July..I am not the best at all yet but I have control over my finances!
I can do some few things I couldn't have done years back
1 Like
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by Alexbrain(m): 8:23am
Discovering your talents and building up your skills with be a very productive way to tackle unemployment and become an entrepreneur.
Check out this free online book that will help you with that
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/657738
http://okadabooks.com/book/about/talent__the_bomb/12751#
|Re: 5 Reasons Start Ups/Entrepreneurs Should Have Mentors by connectpoint: 8:24am
ennyhola:
If you need any tips on entrepreneurship and finance PM me.
Damn it, early monday morning, i just received a text, help me raise money.... When you draw these guys close, they start acting off.. Imma break this sim soon.
(0) (Reply)
Gtb naira debit Mastercard / Modern Organised Informal Agricultural Buyers Necessary In Nigerian IFS / How To Make Bottom Of The Pyramid Marketing (markets For Poor) Work In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: Jeboy(m), Gourdoinc(m), imma2(m), tonnitte(m), Evangkatsoulis, zxcvb, Tisevadon, HarkymTheOracle(m), naetocm(m) and 15 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31