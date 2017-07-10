₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by Meister5(m): 7:48am
After yabaleftonline posted screenshots of twitter users who received money from Alhaji Tekno, many applauded the singer but one man wasn't so convinced.
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by Meister5(m): 7:52am
More screenshots
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by taylor88(m): 7:53am
Tekno broke how
somebody that just gave my sister N200k on twitter
may Rick-ross fat belle fall on them
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by Jostico: 7:58am
you see this country Nigeria, we no get chill. Person wey dey call another person broke, himself na broken o
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by Jointhemiltons2(m): 8:02am
He just wishes he's among the lucky winners
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by lofty900(m): 8:05am
He's trying to seek cheap attention and unfortunately, you people are obliging him. Just like the irrelevant hushpuppi
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by 10eola(m): 8:06am
Facebook to wan turn land of savages
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by itspzpics(m): 8:09am
this one wan weak me
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by managersam: 8:12am
Recession has really drained the brain of some 9ja dudes
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by Ighoga898(m): 8:27am
Some people will never see d good in u lai lai.
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by Beverages: 8:34am
This one weak me
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by GossipHeart(m): 9:42am
Yes
Tekno is broke but he bought a $120,000 Bentley last month
People are naturally dumb
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by itiswellandwell: 9:43am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by NLProblemChild(m): 9:44am
I drank garri yesterday because i am broke. If i later make am like hush puppi and you they here they beef me thunderstorm will still visit you.
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by bibiking7(m): 9:44am
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by MhizValentina12(f): 9:45am
lol....the dude was trying hard to make sense but then he forgot an english sentence which is"Getting more than you bargained for" ...some1 shuu better watch before he jump inside lagoon...cuz d comebacks r epic....nigerians no get chills
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by annnikky(f): 9:50am
D guy thought someone somewhere will support him not knowing that 9ja dey vex
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by oshe11(m): 9:50am
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by MykOnyxo(m): 9:50am
Jostico:
I tell you... na dem dey broke pass.. dem go come hide under social media and faceless forum to be ranting as if dem be person.. na so one selfmadeboss of a fool dey use him 10mb wey mtn give am after he loaded the 100 naira airtime his uncle sent him to be calling some people broke idiots on nairaland.... bunch of stupid children
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by oshe11(m): 9:52am
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by SplendidE(f): 9:55am
The man deserves the bashing that's how bed belle use to start.
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:55am
Make d fool dash out im own 5m first.
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by Dainikel(m): 9:58am
Epic replies
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by Dahmayor(m): 9:58am
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by jobbers: 9:59am
internet nuts
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by skywalker001(m): 10:02am
NLProblemChild:have you enroll for another jamb lesson
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by AkupeMBANO(m): 10:03am
Nigerians are pure savages
they gat no chills
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by joenor(m): 10:05am
My part on this matter is that the guy should go n beg the ppl say, he carry talk, n he nor go do am again.
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by rheether(f): 10:06am
taylor88:
Liar
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by maj007(m): 10:06am
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by NLProblemChild(m): 10:14am
skywalker001:no money sir..
|Re: Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke by optional1(f): 10:16am
