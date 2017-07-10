Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nigerians Come For Man Who Said Tekno Is Broke (5946 Views)

Tekno Is Sick, Off To America For Treatment Of Acid Reflux / See The New Hairdo Tekno Is Rocking / Tekno Is Now A Baby Daddy (see Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

After yabaleftonline posted screenshots of twitter users who received money from Alhaji Tekno, many applauded the singer but one man wasn't so convinced. 1 Share

More screenshots

Tekno broke how













somebody that just gave my sister N200k on twitter









may Rick-ross fat belle fall on them 3 Likes

you see this country Nigeria, we no get chill. Person wey dey call another person broke, himself na broken o 4 Likes

He just wishes he's among the lucky winners

He's trying to seek cheap attention and unfortunately, you people are obliging him. Just like the irrelevant hushpuppi

Facebook to wan turn land of savages

this one wan weak me

Recession has really drained the brain of some 9ja dudes 1 Like

Some people will never see d good in u lai lai. 4 Likes 1 Share

This one weak me



Yes

Tekno is broke but he bought a $120,000 Bentley last month



People are naturally dumb 4 Likes

Hmmmmm

I drank garri yesterday because i am broke. If i later make am like hush puppi and you they here they beef me thunderstorm will still visit you.





















lol....the dude was trying hard to make sense but then he forgot an english sentence which is"Getting more than you bargained for" ...some1 shuu better watch before he jump inside lagoon...cuz d comebacks r epic....nigerians no get chills

D guy thought someone somewhere will support him not knowing that 9ja dey vex







Why is he stl pained abt Chelsea







optional1 come n see ur guy wants to stab us ooo





Conte dn turn Mou scout abi





Chelsea dnt let him disgracr us oooo so Mou wants to steal Bakayoko too baWhy is he stl pained abt Chelseaoptional1 come n see ur guy wants to stab us oooConte dn turn Mou scout abiChelsea dnt let him disgracr us oooo

Jostico:

you see this country Nigeria, we no get chill. Person wey dey call another person broke, himself na broken o

I tell you... na dem dey broke pass.. dem go come hide under social media and faceless forum to be ranting as if dem be person.. na so one selfmadeboss of a fool dey use him 10mb wey mtn give am after he loaded the 100 naira airtime his uncle sent him to be calling some people broke idiots on nairaland.... bunch of stupid children I tell you... na dem dey broke pass.. dem go come hide under social media and faceless forum to be ranting as if dem be person.. na so one selfmadeboss of a fool dey use him 10mb wey mtn give am after he loaded the 100 naira airtime his uncle sent him to be calling some people broke idiots on nairaland.... bunch of stupid children







Ahswear I go hate Mou almost the way I hate the sick one....



Buhari pls leave London n go to Manchester.....





Ur change is Affecting CHELSEA If Man U sign BakayokoAhswear I go hate Mou almost the way I hate the sick one....Buhari pls leave London n go to Manchester.....Ur change is Affecting CHELSEA

The man deserves the bashing that's how bed belle use to start.







Listen to my new song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at



https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/233002/

Make d fool dash out im own 5m first.

Epic replies

internet nuts

NLProblemChild:

I drank garri yesterday because i am broke. If i later make am like hush puppi and you they here they beef me thunderstorm will still visit you. have you enroll for another jamb lesson have you enroll for another jamb lesson

Nigerians are pure savages

they gat no chills

My part on this matter is that the guy should go n beg the ppl say, he carry talk, n he nor go do am again.

taylor88:

Tekno broke how













somebody that just gave my sister N200k on twitter









may Rick-ross fat belle fall on them

Liar Liar

oshe11:

If Man U sign Bakayoko







Ahswear I go hate Mou almost the way I hate the sick one....





Buhari pls leave London n go to Manchester.....







Ur change is Affecting CHELSEA



At least he left you with Rudiger. ..... Lol



Bakayoko is so Manchester bound bro.......



Utd is gonna snatch the EPL Title just as they are snatching your signings and derailing your transfer plans.



BTW, I learnt you guys are now in for Benteke..... Lollll At least he left you with Rudiger. ..... LolBakayoko is so Manchester bound bro.......Utd is gonna snatch the EPL Title just as they are snatching your signings and derailing your transfer plans.BTW, I learnt you guys are now in for Benteke..... Lollll

skywalker001:

have you enroll for another jamb lesson no money sir.. no money sir..