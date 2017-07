Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Ogenyi Onazi's Facebook Page Hacked Because 'He No Dey Show Love' (4531 Views)

According to the hacker the account is useless to him and he can always return it, but Onazi should 'show love' first.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/hungry-hacker-wants-footballer-onazi-show-conditional-love.html Reaching out to the guy who hacked his Facebook page through his friend, Nigerian Footballer Ogenyi Onazi was told that his page was hacked because 'im no dey show love when hunger dey Nigeria'.According to the hacker the account is useless to him and he can always return it, but Onazi should 'show love' first.

Woah!!

I swear this got me laughing. 8 Likes 1 Share

Tell that idiot make he papa show am love, na him send the boy go play ball abi na him teach am to play ball ? 17 Likes 1 Share

Onazi kindly show him love not because he hacked or something else just wipe the matas 1 Like

Kkbugatti:

Tell that idiot make he papa show am love, na him send the boy go play ball abi na him teach am to play ball ?

Sometime you have to encourage yourself not to be rude. I have a witness "him papa" Sometime you have to encourage yourself not to be rude. I have a witness "him papa" 11 Likes

....(Ndi Obi Akpo).... Hackers No Get Joy at all....(Ndi Obi Akpo)....

So profile account kidnapping is invogue now? Issorite 2 Likes

lol.... Nawa oo

.

u call yourself a biafran

And ure spending Nigerian notes

Is that one a biafuro 3 Likes 1 Share

humble hacker..abi na yahoo boy

Boys got zero joy... No chill at all

Lol

Lol.. hunger dey naija.. so kidnapping of social media accounts is a thing now in naija.

Who u epp 2 Likes

.

Lol

4 Likes





Lol Lol 1 Like





Nigga just said his mind, Zero chill Can't blame the hacker, there's famine in the LandNigga just said his mind, Zero chill

did the hacker showed love by hacking someone else Facebook account. #hungerintheland 2 Likes

HackBegTivist HackBegTivist

nawa oo,diz guy don carry hunger go anoda level,,oga onazi abegii settle your home boy

Truth be told..I dont want to be an ingrate! Onazi is an epitome of Love...I started having passion for football the very day he came to our gym and that was the only day i saw him...Nigga was just sharing money to every one and to be sincere, some niggas still criticized him that he is showing off......You can not please everyone! 4 Likes 1 Share





Frustrated Nigerian youths everywhere. He should enrol to badoo cult group, they are currently recruiting Frustrated Nigerian youths everywhere. He should enrol to badoo cult group, they are currently recruiting

Is tym to........

Give boys d fb account make then use hustle jare

