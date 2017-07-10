



Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, were doing a series of interviews with ESPN when they decided to have a quick game of rock, paper, scissors with a journalist.





After counting to three, the duo both opt to present a pair of scissors, while the reporter makes the paper symbol with her hand. Pogba suddenly pushed the journalist into the pool,laughing at the soaked woman while Lukaku looked a bit more shocked.



