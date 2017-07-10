₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,385 members, 3,649,149 topics. Date: Monday, 10 July 2017 at 10:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) (15603 Views)
Ejine Okoroafor Sexy In Pink Bra In A Swimming Pool (Photo) / “I Am A God” – Gifty Says As She Shares Pool Photo / Juliet Ibrahim Posted Another Sexy Pool Photo On Instagram (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by oluwatosin400: 8:50pm
Manchester United's Paul Pogba left an ESPN journalist drenched after throwing her into his swimming pool......
Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, were doing a series of interviews with ESPN when they decided to have a quick game of rock, paper, scissors with a journalist.
After counting to three, the duo both opt to present a pair of scissors, while the reporter makes the paper symbol with her hand. Pogba suddenly pushed the journalist into the pool,laughing at the soaked woman while Lukaku looked a bit more shocked.
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/10/manchester-united-star-pogba-pushes-journalist-into-swimming-pool-photo/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mE3Vcy8dvjA
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by etzskillz(m): 8:56pm
Mali weed on point
9 Likes
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by decatalyst(m): 9:04pm
The journalist enjoy am jare.
Make Una leave matter
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by NollywoodNews24(f): 9:10pm
That's love play.....
From Pool to Bedroom...... we are waiting for the concluding part.
9 Likes
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by foxzy(m): 9:17pm
ahh
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by Michealforever: 9:19pm
The journalist sef never talk truth.
Your work na to interview abi to to play baba suwe.
32 Likes
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by Augustusbest: 9:22pm
This 1 na fun na
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by holatin(m): 9:50pm
maybe they perceived some convulsiorus odour on her, so they decided to stylishly give a bath.
they must be a good public servant.
less I forget which ministry are they working ? they must be kai or lawma
1 Like
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:50pm
Cheap Mario Balotelli wannabe.
Ugly as fvck.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by Finestface(f): 9:51pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by MrDandy(m): 9:51pm
What kind of harassment is that?
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by Ugoeze2016: 9:51pm
What kind of a play is this?
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by KingsoBabaTips(m): 9:51pm
Make i hear say Pogba no Lash the babe Lamba.... I pit her bcoz pogba Rod go big pass Cassava !!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by Eyanmukaila(m): 9:51pm
Did she die?
1 Like
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by Edopesin(m): 9:52pm
Chai Money Can Make PPle Do Thngz
1 Like
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by Blackfire(m): 9:53pm
When you leave your appointed work for pleasure.... The result lekki swimming pool.
1 Like
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by bakbravo(m): 9:53pm
ROTFL
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by UrennaNkoli(f): 9:53pm
What do you expect from an agbero club with agbero players
5 Likes
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by Kfed4ril(m): 9:53pm
1
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by ezebunafo(m): 9:53pm
which kain yeye play be that
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by olumaxi(m): 9:53pm
Women....she might av invited dat foul play wit her body gesture
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by rheether(f): 9:53pm
GG Man United.
2 Likes
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by potbelly(m): 9:55pm
3
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by Ranoscky(m): 9:55pm
Ok
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by KKKWHITE(m): 9:55pm
this guy isn't a star
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by cerowo(f): 9:55pm
See as she be like jackie chan... Lol buh on a serious note d guy nr try at all o
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by modelmike7(m): 9:55pm
When you play with the stars anything goes.........
1 Like
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by luckynzo(m): 9:55pm
After all this enjoyment, how e go perform when season start.
Smh for Man U sha
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by potbelly(m): 9:55pm
they played a game and she lost
No big deal...
GGMU... #manutd
1 Like
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by emillionaire: 9:55pm
NA PLAY. BUT........
DOWNLAOD YOUR LATEST NAIJA MP3 AND VIDEOS AT MP3BADDO.COM
|Re: Paul Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool (photo) by phlamesG(m): 9:56pm
How many die-hard man united fans in d house?
Click like lemme see ya
11 Likes
Team Nigeria & Zambia’s Mupopo In Team Africa’s 4x400m @ Continental Cup! / Johny Akinyemi: Nigeria's First Canoeist In The Olympics / NPFL: Warri Wolves Vs Giwa FC (3 - 0) On 18th march 2015
Viewing this topic: aubomeyangp(m), laredo2116, omniwater, Passy089(m), Anie01, GoodGovernance, callonafo, sammycuts, HrmOlolade(m), ifedayo2015, malowsky(m), lepasharon(f), chuksLetting, lilcashking(m), ugolandy, jerikoyan(m), FRANK6070, Genghis(m), eghosajohnny, cheehummer(f), ONserious(m), dunkem21(m), Dondamlex(m), ariyavendors, abokidan4shege, yanjutomi(m), ibrahxx123(m), IAmNigerian, isrealisaac, Senipapa(m), bundlez, Adewalefae(m), freelancer10, Pelebabaagba(m), Ezezima2012(m), Tunizzy(m), ponzihater33, lamibakers, thoollz, adegunwa4real(m), ifeolu002(m), M2dX(m), dokun88, crystalpapers(m), rexericx(m), jimcollins136, dabrown01, Aarenaija, Neldrizzy(m), Donprayer(m), sharon395(f), Geesarki(m), wealthpin, SwacoBlackPope, baqina(m), Greatestdebo(m), hurricaneChris, balateef(m), Afolabs101, maybanks, elda2303(m), PLANETOFBETS1, shege45, Olaleyeabdullah(m), mitje(m), patwilly(m), SolnergyPower, ezewinted1(m), victor2008(m), vodkat, buchiluchi(f), Iceberghill(m), Iammelvin(m), Ayanfeoluwaoba(f), Ibidapson(m), pLord, Ken55ng, Masterbiodun, YOUNGrapha(m), onosprince(m), elderjo, Shemangchindo, Ozenith(m), Atiajesu(m), gentl01, flexxingben, kolima1067(m), Scholar212(m), onatisi(m), joepentwo(m), larrykid14(m), sashx(m), Emmyk(m), abarry001, efficient25, jejeman, CashVessel(m), HardMirror(m), NairalandAsasin(m), Chiboyz40(m), kamat30(m), angiography(m), sKeetz(m), nwaimoroseyaho, nelsdavid(m), Codyt(m), tonymania(m), spacolin(m), giga02(m), smalldoctor, oluangelkay(f), lilreese, nicknomal, kocvalour(m), validman7(m), moneytalks86(m), contactikenna(m), ans123, deardevil, OLP46(m), sujezy, oyinD1, nsilordgmail(m), nobilist(m), Alutadioxide(m), olas016, Bayokun(m), Shollyhero1(m), Evaberry(f), ND1243, fglowzz(f), Lwafu, francisduru, wjxavier(m), Shegs02(m), Kendzyma, UltimatePals, Blackie46(m), AAT2, TINALETC3(f) and 187 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7