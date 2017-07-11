Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings (7279 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





At the time of this report, up to one thousand people have rated Glo Nigeria below 2 stars on Facebook.



You can see the review here



https://m.facebook.com/pg/GloWorld/reviews/?ref=m_notif



Please see pictures below.. It's been a bad month for those running Globalcom Nigeria's Facebook page as many Nigerian subscribers stormed the page earlier this week to express their frustration.At the time of this report, up to one thousand people have rated Glo Nigeria below 2 stars on Facebook.You can see the review herePlease see pictures below..

More

Nigerians no get joy i swear.. but glo no dey try sha.. Glo made me break my first modem.. If we can unite like this, who says we can't vote out buhari come 2019.. 28 Likes 1 Share

Gangsta 1 Like

.

And then almighty Glo tried to remove poor ratings. 1 Like





http://.facebook.com/Patorankfans Before we move further, this Facebook page is for sale..

Glo wayre; can't even remember the last time I recharged ontop am, dem come dey gimme #6000 wey I no ask from em. Their wayre Na 100%.

Glo that has artistes under em compare to Mavins and choc city combined; is that one not a record label? 9 Likes

and what is the advantage of this thread ?



you will only be increasing the number of people pissed at them.





Glo the only network that ever return my money when a transaction isn't successful.



na we get am ooo, let it grow 6 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians Make sense die..... especially when it gets to negative reviews 9 Likes

MEILYN:

And then almighty Glo tried to remove poor ratings.

I no say no be glo. Abeg which network be that I no say no be glo. Abeg which network be that











https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QBAiK6miFy0 Rubbish everywhere 1 Like







N/B : Dear Etisalat, I Just Wantu Tell You How Much I Love You. Please Dont Fold Up, Dnt Leave Me In The Hands Of an Already Dead NETWORK Glo, Half Dead Network AIRTEL And Airtime/Data Kidnapper MTN Madt People. Money Wey Dem Suppose Dey Use Better Dia Network , Dem Go Dey Use Am Sign Useless Artists Wey No No The Diffrence Btw Hooks and Chorus.N/B : Dear Etisalat, I Just Wantu Tell You How Much I Love You. Please Dont Fold Up, Dnt Leave Me In The Hands Of an Already Dead NETWORK Glo, Half Dead Network AIRTEL And Airtime/Data Kidnapper MTN 12 Likes

Glo network very useless

Poor customer service, the bane of every successful business

Etisalat is bae



I stopped using glo when they stopped cheap data . 1 Like

You cant find their subscribers comments on the Front page, Glo be snailing on phones 1 Like

Omg







Waiting for free data day





lol....Waiting for free data day

Shame fall on glo

I used the network throughout last year... I never knew when i drastically changed this year. I forgot d cheap glo data suddenly.

We gat no chill whatsoever for 9ja sha

If you are using Glo, forget begging Tekno for money cuz nah after 3days he go see the tweet 8 Likes 1 Share

I couldn't load a single page with a full 3G+ network through out yesterday.. 3 Likes

I always wonder which Glo people are talking about because over here in Benin, Glo remains the best and fastest network for browsing. 2 Likes

No chill I tell u, no chill

evansjeff:

I always wonder which Glo people are talking about because over here in Benin, Glo remains the best and fastest network for browsing. Which part of Benin are you talking about? . Sometimes we should always give our sincere opinion on issues like this.

Glo network is bad here in Benin. In fact before you finish downloading a porn movie with glo then Be assured you will give your life to Christ because glo network here in Benin City is slower than injured snail.

I work with Uniben( ugbowo). glo network is rubbish in ugbowo.

I stay at sapele road in Benin, glo network is worse in sapele road.

Sometimes when I visit my parents at aduwawa in Benin City. The same thing.

So I don't know which part of Benin City you are talking about

The fastest and sure way to commit suicide is to buy a glo network and subscribe with it because once they start to frustrate you then you will commit one. Which part of Benin are you talking about? . Sometimes we should always give our sincere opinion on issues like this.Glo network is bad here in Benin. In fact before you finish downloading a porn movie with glo then Be assured you will give your life to Christ because glo network here in Benin City is slower than injured snail.I work with Uniben( ugbowo). glo network is rubbish in ugbowo.I stay at sapele road in Benin, glo network is worse in sapele road.Sometimes when I visit my parents at aduwawa in Benin City. The same thing.So I don't know which part of Benin City you are talking aboutThe fastest and sure way to commit suicide is to buy a glo network and subscribe with it because once they start to frustrate you then you will commit one. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Glo call service goes off completely whenever I switch to 3G. What a travesty of a network

Glo is badoo

I use glo to browse and I love it 1 Like 1 Share

Self wickedness is for one to be using a glo sim in my area.



Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive