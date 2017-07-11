₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by MEILYN(m): 7:46am
It's been a bad month for those running Globalcom Nigeria's Facebook page as many Nigerian subscribers stormed the page earlier this week to express their frustration.
At the time of this report, up to one thousand people have rated Glo Nigeria below 2 stars on Facebook.
You can see the review here
https://m.facebook.com/pg/GloWorld/reviews/?ref=m_notif
Please see pictures below..
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by MEILYN(m): 7:48am
More
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by MrPdtech: 7:50am
Nigerians no get joy i swear.. but glo no dey try sha.. Glo made me break my first modem.. If we can unite like this, who says we can't vote out buhari come 2019..
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by calberian: 7:50am
Gangsta
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by Donexy16(m): 7:51am
.
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by MEILYN(m): 7:52am
And then almighty Glo tried to remove poor ratings.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by MEILYN(m): 7:53am
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by veekid(m): 7:55am
Glo wayre; can't even remember the last time I recharged ontop am, dem come dey gimme #6000 wey I no ask from em. Their wayre Na 100%.
Glo that has artistes under em compare to Mavins and choc city combined; is that one not a record label?
9 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by holatin(m): 7:55am
and what is the advantage of this thread ?
you will only be increasing the number of people pissed at them.
Glo the only network that ever return my money when a transaction isn't successful.
na we get am ooo, let it grow
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by NollywoodNews24(f): 7:55am
Nigerians Make sense die..... especially when it gets to negative reviews
9 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by Jostico: 7:55am
MEILYN:
I no say no be glo. Abeg which network be that
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by liftedhigh: 7:55am
Rubbish everywhere
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QBAiK6miFy0
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by orijintv(m): 7:55am
Madt People. Money Wey Dem Suppose Dey Use Better Dia Network , Dem Go Dey Use Am Sign Useless Artists Wey No No The Diffrence Btw Hooks and Chorus.
N/B : Dear Etisalat, I Just Wantu Tell You How Much I Love You. Please Dont Fold Up, Dnt Leave Me In The Hands Of an Already Dead NETWORK Glo, Half Dead Network AIRTEL And Airtime/Data Kidnapper MTN
12 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by chukiz(m): 7:56am
Glo network very useless
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by Integrityfarms(m): 7:56am
Poor customer service, the bane of every successful business
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by Baddest69(m): 7:56am
Etisalat is bae
I stopped using glo when they stopped cheap data .
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by oviejnr(m): 7:56am
You cant find their subscribers comments on the Front page, Glo be snailing on phones
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by LegendVibes: 7:57am
Omg
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by netoc65(m): 7:57am
lol....
Waiting for free data day
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by xedyl(m): 7:57am
Shame fall on glo
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by fixedhollies(m): 7:57am
I used the network throughout last year... I never knew when i drastically changed this year. I forgot d cheap glo data suddenly.
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by Akinz0126(m): 7:58am
We gat no chill whatsoever for 9ja sha
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by rheether(f): 7:58am
If you are using Glo, forget begging Tekno for money cuz nah after 3days he go see the tweet
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by Viking007(m): 7:59am
I couldn't load a single page with a full 3G+ network through out yesterday..
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by evansjeff(m): 7:59am
I always wonder which Glo people are talking about because over here in Benin, Glo remains the best and fastest network for browsing.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by wahles(m): 7:59am
No chill I tell u, no chill
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by slawomir: 7:59am
evansjeff:Which part of Benin are you talking about? . Sometimes we should always give our sincere opinion on issues like this.
Glo network is bad here in Benin. In fact before you finish downloading a porn movie with glo then Be assured you will give your life to Christ because glo network here in Benin City is slower than injured snail.
I work with Uniben( ugbowo). glo network is rubbish in ugbowo.
I stay at sapele road in Benin, glo network is worse in sapele road.
Sometimes when I visit my parents at aduwawa in Benin City. The same thing.
So I don't know which part of Benin City you are talking about
The fastest and sure way to commit suicide is to buy a glo network and subscribe with it because once they start to frustrate you then you will commit one.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by valboy20(m): 8:00am
Glo call service goes off completely whenever I switch to 3G. What a travesty of a network
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by divinehand2003(m): 8:00am
Glo is badoo
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by teamf: 8:00am
I use glo to browse and I love it
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by itiswellandwell: 8:01am
Self wickedness is for one to be using a glo sim in my area.
|Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by maxiuc(m): 8:01am
Glo with pride
Their pride is now showing
