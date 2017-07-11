₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,573 members, 3,649,742 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 July 2017 at 09:10 AM

Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings - Phones - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings (7279 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by MEILYN(m): 7:46am
It's been a bad month for those running Globalcom Nigeria's Facebook page as many Nigerian subscribers stormed the page earlier this week to express their frustration.

At the time of this report, up to one thousand people have rated Glo Nigeria below 2 stars on Facebook.

You can see the review here

https://m.facebook.com/pg/GloWorld/reviews/?ref=m_notif

Please see pictures below..

Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by MEILYN(m): 7:48am
More

Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by MrPdtech: 7:50am
Nigerians no get joy i swear.. grin but glo no dey try sha.. Glo made me break my first modem.. If we can unite like this, who says we can't vote out buhari come 2019..

28 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by calberian: 7:50am
Gangsta grin

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by Donexy16(m): 7:51am
.
Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by MEILYN(m): 7:52am
And then almighty Glo tried to remove poor ratings.

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by MEILYN(m): 7:53am
Before we move further, this Facebook page is for sale..

http://.facebook.com/Patorankfans
Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by veekid(m): 7:55am
Glo wayre; can't even remember the last time I recharged ontop am, dem come dey gimme #6000 wey I no ask from em. Their wayre Na 100%.
Glo that has artistes under em compare to Mavins and choc city combined; is that one not a record label?

9 Likes

Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by holatin(m): 7:55am
and what is the advantage of this thread ?

you will only be increasing the number of people pissed at them.


Glo the only network that ever return my money when a transaction isn't successful.

na we get am ooo, let it grow

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by NollywoodNews24(f): 7:55am
Nigerians Make sense die..... especially when it gets to negative reviews

9 Likes

Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by Jostico: 7:55am
MEILYN:
And then almighty Glo tried to remove poor ratings.

I no say no be glo. Abeg which network be that
Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by liftedhigh: 7:55am
Rubbish everywhere




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QBAiK6miFy0

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by orijintv(m): 7:55am
Madt People. Money Wey Dem Suppose Dey Use Better Dia Network , Dem Go Dey Use Am Sign Useless Artists Wey No No The Diffrence Btw Hooks and Chorus.


N/B : Dear Etisalat, I Just Wantu Tell You How Much I Love You. Please Dont Fold Up, Dnt Leave Me In The Hands Of an Already Dead NETWORK Glo, Half Dead Network AIRTEL And Airtime/Data Kidnapper MTN

12 Likes

Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by chukiz(m): 7:56am
Glo network very useless
Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by Integrityfarms(m): 7:56am
Poor customer service, the bane of every successful business
Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by Baddest69(m): 7:56am
Etisalat is bae

I stopped using glo when they stopped cheap data .

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by oviejnr(m): 7:56am
You cant find their subscribers comments on the Front page, Glo be snailing on phones grin

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by LegendVibes: 7:57am
Omg
Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by netoc65(m): 7:57am
lol....


Waiting for free data day


cry
Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by xedyl(m): 7:57am
Shame fall on glo
Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by fixedhollies(m): 7:57am
I used the network throughout last year... I never knew when i drastically changed this year. I forgot d cheap glo data suddenly.
Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by Akinz0126(m): 7:58am
We gat no chill whatsoever for 9ja sha
Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by rheether(f): 7:58am
If you are using Glo, forget begging Tekno for money cuz nah after 3days he go see the tweet grin cheesy

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by Viking007(m): 7:59am
I couldn't load a single page with a full 3G+ network through out yesterday..

3 Likes

Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by evansjeff(m): 7:59am
I always wonder which Glo people are talking about because over here in Benin, Glo remains the best and fastest network for browsing.

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by wahles(m): 7:59am
No chill I tell u, no chill
Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by slawomir: 7:59am
evansjeff:
I always wonder which Glo people are talking about because over here in Benin, Glo remains the best and fastest network for browsing.
Which part of Benin are you talking about? . Sometimes we should always give our sincere opinion on issues like this.
Glo network is bad here in Benin. In fact before you finish downloading a porn movie with glo then Be assured you will give your life to Christ because glo network here in Benin City is slower than injured snail.
I work with Uniben( ugbowo). glo network is rubbish in ugbowo.
I stay at sapele road in Benin, glo network is worse in sapele road.
Sometimes when I visit my parents at aduwawa in Benin City. The same thing.
So I don't know which part of Benin City you are talking about
The fastest and sure way to commit suicide is to buy a glo network and subscribe with it because once they start to frustrate you then you will commit one.

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by valboy20(m): 8:00am
Glo call service goes off completely whenever I switch to 3G. What a travesty of a network
Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by divinehand2003(m): 8:00am
Glo is badoo
Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by teamf: 8:00am
I use glo to browse and I love it

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by itiswellandwell: 8:01am
Self wickedness is for one to be using a glo sim in my area.

Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive
Re: Nigerians Storm Glo Facebook Page With Poor Ratings, Glo Removes Ratings by maxiuc(m): 8:01am
Glo with pride

Their pride is now showing

(0) (1) (Reply)

Reasons For National Budget / Where Is Honsule, Infobaba, Dragnet, Ogboraph, Dual Core, Talk2medo, Just2nice, Tobs, And / Pics Of The Yet Unannounced Infinix Note

Viewing this topic: Echatbook, Oliveronline(m), Thiannah(f), DONSMITH123(m), Stbottle(m), JohnnySavage(m), Superstar007(m), newman10(m), xavier0327(f), saintgoogle(m), mayana(m), MummyJJ(f), iykekelvins(m), Dekatron(m), Simeon244(m), tonbratom(m), decode, deefrosh, Iype(m), Zizer17(m), goldenval(m), crazysam001, HASSANAASIA(f), ebujany(m), LegendaryArnold(m), mehvo(m), chigo5, adexmuhyi(m), bejay766, Joshkid(m), dayo840(m), OkaiCorne(m), DaGC(m), Danpersie31(m), sammily(m), sweetval, Marcus01, Zhangkum(m), 3Dimension, donejossy87(f), pcguru1(m), Osahon7(m), burkutu, Anowax(m), MOA15(m), josephobaro(m), Gh0stFreak, psalmry(m), ganasy, Shortyy(f), mapist(m), mauricerex, passwelle, sniperr007, DamiG(f), Igyeseh(m), sherifato(f), toastmagazinenigeria, solja147(m), Ayblaize(m), dfrost, Orpe7(m), stexsy(m), Jsmyth(m), Samtowo(m), duas4real, Mogenerous(f), smsk, Chomsky1967, Bellfun(m), westgermany, Judolisco(m), nubianchio(m), vinco82(m) and 84 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.