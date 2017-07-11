The premises of Osun State High Court, Ede experienced a wild protest from the students and the staff members of Obafemi Awolowo University who came to show their support for the former acting Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Anthony Elujoba.



Amiloaded gathered that the protesters who stormed the court in a large number went visibly angry when Justice Deji Oladimeji ruled that the ex-VC and the institution bursar, Ronke Akeredolu should be remanded in the Ilesa prison for cases bothering on financial misappropriation.



Earlier, counsel to the defendants Ibrahim Lawal had at the last sitting filed an application for bail, which was opposed by the EFCC counsel Festus Ojo, who argued that granting the prayer would not be in the interest of justice.

Justice Oladimeji after listening to the argument from both sides on why the bail application should be granted or not, adjourned ruling on the application till next Tuesday, July, the 19.



The protesters however occupied the court with anti-judicial songs while they threatened to storm the Ilesa Prisons in another round of protest while academic activities remains on hold in the institution.

Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/07/oau-staff-members-students-goes-wild-in.html Source :