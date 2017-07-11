₦airaland Forum

OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Aminat508(f): 12:43pm
The premises of Osun State High Court, Ede experienced a wild protest from the students and the staff members of Obafemi Awolowo University who came to show their support for the former acting Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Anthony Elujoba.

Amiloaded gathered that the protesters who stormed the court in a large number went visibly angry when Justice Deji Oladimeji ruled that the ex-VC and the institution bursar, Ronke Akeredolu should be remanded in the Ilesa prison for cases bothering on financial misappropriation.

Earlier, counsel to the defendants Ibrahim Lawal had at the last sitting filed an application for bail, which was opposed by the EFCC counsel Festus Ojo, who argued that granting the prayer would not be in the interest of justice.
Justice Oladimeji after listening to the argument from both sides on why the bail application should be granted or not, adjourned ruling on the application till next Tuesday, July, the 19.

The protesters however occupied the court with anti-judicial songs while they threatened to storm the Ilesa Prisons in another round of protest while academic activities remains on hold in the institution.

Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/07/oau-staff-members-students-goes-wild-in.html

Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Aminat508(f): 12:43pm
shocked more photos here

http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/07/oau-staff-members-students-goes-wild-in.html

Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by xandeross(m): 12:58pm
Ok..
Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by fpeter(f): 12:58pm
things are happening cheesy
Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by floflo12: 12:58pm
Very good
Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by maxiuc(m): 12:59pm
Nigeria in crisis everywhere

What's happening in this country

Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Hollawayn05(m): 12:59pm
ALUTA CONTINUA
Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Jzika: 12:59pm
Bleep em all bitch
Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Generalkaycee(m): 12:59pm
Nigeria jaga jaga,, everything scatter scatter

Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by otijah(m): 12:59pm
If the Man is guilty he should go to jail biko. You can arrest those hungry students join sef

Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by DONSMITH123(m): 1:00pm
lipsrsealed

Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by BroZuma: 1:00pm
grin

Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by FabioPeter: 1:00pm
They aren't protesting against the act. They are against the judgement. Such a shame.

Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by oglalasioux(m): 1:00pm
La Monde!

The reverse would have been the case if the students and staff were against him.

Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by alexis4real: 1:00pm
floflo12:
Very good
because they are tired of life
Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Benita27(f): 1:01pm
What are they protesting for?. Could some students be this foolish?. Let him face the law if he did or didn't embezzle the school funds.
Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by ileogbenfidel(m): 1:01pm
Naija
Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Cornerstone001: 1:01pm
Interesting....
Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by BlowBack: 1:01pm
afonja love their criminals

Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by SexyNairalander(m): 1:02pm
booked
Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Riosystem: 1:02pm
The way our people behave sha
Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by DrKlever(m): 1:03pm
Is this the manner Buhari plans to fight corruption #FreeElujoba now! he is innocent

Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by restingGG: 1:03pm
fpeter:
things are happening cheesy
Touts of students

Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by abiolag(m): 1:04pm
Generalkaycee:
Nigeria jaga jaga,, everything scatter scatter
...poor dey suffer suffer, gbosa gbosa gun shot in d air
Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Jumeeeeesal: 1:04pm
Generalkaycee:
Nigeria jaga jaga,, everything scatter scatter
Gbosa Gbosa
Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by esophieso(f): 1:05pm
I weak for this one
Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by EntMirror: 1:05pm
Hmmmm.. Leaders of tomorrow... Unfortunately ,tomorrow will never come.
Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by fpeter(f): 1:06pm
restingGG:

Touts of students

They're exercising their rights.
Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by uma10lae(m): 1:07pm
I sense injustice... they won't be protesting if there's nothing fishy

Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Femolacaster(m): 1:08pm
It is very hard for me to believe that this man was guilty of the offence. Those that attend OAU will testify to the fact that; before students, ASUU, NASU will stand by people like this to defend u against corruption, the person must be of high integrity.

Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Nukilia: 1:09pm
OAU the land of struggle... fathers fought the military dictators now the children fighting another struggle

