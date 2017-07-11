₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,794 members, 3,650,435 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 July 2017 at 02:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC (7975 Views)
LAUTECH Students Post Obituary Of Their VC, Prof. Sulaiman Gbadegesin (Photo) / Ajayi Crowther University VC Shuts School After Students Poured Him Water / OAU STAFF SCHOOL IS 50 YEARS TODAY! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Aminat508(f): 12:43pm
The premises of Osun State High Court, Ede experienced a wild protest from the students and the staff members of Obafemi Awolowo University who came to show their support for the former acting Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Anthony Elujoba.
Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/07/oau-staff-members-students-goes-wild-in.html
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Aminat508(f): 12:43pm
1 Share
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by xandeross(m): 12:58pm
Ok..
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by fpeter(f): 12:58pm
things are happening
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by floflo12: 12:58pm
Very good
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by maxiuc(m): 12:59pm
Nigeria in crisis everywhere
What's happening in this country
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Hollawayn05(m): 12:59pm
ALUTA CONTINUA
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Jzika: 12:59pm
Bleep em all bitch
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Generalkaycee(m): 12:59pm
Nigeria jaga jaga,, everything scatter scatter
4 Likes
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by otijah(m): 12:59pm
If the Man is guilty he should go to jail biko. You can arrest those hungry students join sef
5 Likes
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by DONSMITH123(m): 1:00pm
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by BroZuma: 1:00pm
1 Like
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by FabioPeter: 1:00pm
They aren't protesting against the act. They are against the judgement. Such a shame.
4 Likes
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by oglalasioux(m): 1:00pm
La Monde!
The reverse would have been the case if the students and staff were against him.
2 Likes
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by alexis4real: 1:00pm
floflo12:because they are tired of life
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Benita27(f): 1:01pm
What are they protesting for?. Could some students be this foolish?. Let him face the law if he did or didn't embezzle the school funds.
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by ileogbenfidel(m): 1:01pm
Naija
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Cornerstone001: 1:01pm
Interesting....
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by BlowBack: 1:01pm
afonja love their criminals
3 Likes
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by SexyNairalander(m): 1:02pm
booked
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Riosystem: 1:02pm
The way our people behave sha
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by DrKlever(m): 1:03pm
Is this the manner Buhari plans to fight corruption #FreeElujoba now! he is innocent
2 Likes
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by restingGG: 1:03pm
fpeter:Touts of students
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by abiolag(m): 1:04pm
Generalkaycee:...poor dey suffer suffer, gbosa gbosa gun shot in d air
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Jumeeeeesal: 1:04pm
Generalkaycee:Gbosa Gbosa
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by esophieso(f): 1:05pm
I weak for this one
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by EntMirror: 1:05pm
Hmmmm.. Leaders of tomorrow... Unfortunately ,tomorrow will never come.
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by fpeter(f): 1:06pm
restingGG:
They're exercising their rights.
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by uma10lae(m): 1:07pm
I sense injustice... they won't be protesting if there's nothing fishy
2 Likes
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Femolacaster(m): 1:08pm
It is very hard for me to believe that this man was guilty of the offence. Those that attend OAU will testify to the fact that; before students, ASUU, NASU will stand by people like this to defend u against corruption, the person must be of high integrity.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: OAU Staff, Students Go Wild In Ede As Court Remands Ex-VC by Nukilia: 1:09pm
OAU the land of struggle... fathers fought the military dictators now the children fighting another struggle
FUT Minna Post-UME Result Out / Jamb De Form Exam & Credentials / Jamb: No Space For 340,000 Successful Utme Candidates
Viewing this topic: Msn4barca(m), Adexadex, ayokunlei(m), brightsbella(m), Adeoba10(m), Pavarottii(m), mfm04622, ovoP(m), izziano1, drizzit(m), olusipimp(m), YungMillionaire, aleem50(m), Michaellegend(m), excanny, multivational, Zangurum, eliwa47, oluwasijiola(m), Eazybay(m), vimo3, ElSherriff, oddysey(m), ssuccess(m), Lanrelorry, Wapmasta(m), Toecyn, tosmman001, mayor2rhyme, kaffy4tope(m), truvine(m), ogunmusanmi(m), blessedvikky(m), tweaksolution(m), tuntech2000, Azuka348(m), Potch, Exmay(m), Tunjido, soulpiano23(m), Gigabite(m), Statsocial, chinwemine(m), undefeateds, oblo(m), Astonmartins, shineeye1, femsuper, iamrealdeji(m), bendozaUche(m), olanie(m), Egalitarian1, Openreach, Damidolly, Johnpaul1099, thatHausaBoy, playcharles(m) and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18