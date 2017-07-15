Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? (9292 Views)

Some couple of hours ago I saw an update on My Facebook news feed about an

observation that all gtbanks across the federations do not have gate unlike other

banks.



I almost begged to disagree, but after ruminating and brooding over all the 5

GTBANKS I know within my location here in my city where I live, I realized that

the FB poster is right going by my own observation with all the bank branches

I know in my location.



Here is the drill!



Is it also true that all GTBANKS in all the branches in your location do not have gate?



If yes or no, what could be responsible.



U are a right. Hope that's is not too dangerous?

odiereke:

U are a right. Hope that's is not too dangerous?

That could probably be for a reason? That could probably be for a reason?





Have ever seen barclays and lloyd banks with gate

That's true. I checked the ones I know myself and they don't have.



Thats how most commercial buildings in advanced countries are built.

topsyking:

Have ever seen barclays and lloud banks with gate



commonsense



Exactly, but what could probably be the core reason and why is it

that it's only Nigeria GTBank that seems to be copying the these

Exactly, but what could probably be the core reason and why is it
that it's only Nigeria GTBank that seems to be copying the these
foreign banks going gateless in all their branches?

conductor11:

That's true. I checked the ones I know myself and they don't have.



Thats how most commercial buildings in advanced countries are built.



I was thinking it's something only peculiar with all the gtbank here in my location.



Why is only GTBank the one doing this down here? and how have they been able

I was thinking it's something only peculiar with all the gtbank here in my location.
Why is only GTBank the one doing this down here? and how have they been able
to maintain this same similar standard of having gateless branches nationwide?

jowhyte:







Exactly, but what could probably be the core reason and why is it

that it's only Nigeria GTBank that seems to be copying the these

because its beautiful and its nice like that.. A BANK SHOULDNT BE A PRISON YARD

ok

It's a modern bank 3 Likes

jowhyte:







I was thinking it's something only peculiar with all the gtbank here in my location.



Why is only GTBank the one doing this down here? and how have they been able

They probably want to keep the same design throughout their branches just like that. Obviously design statement from their management.

Those in my area have sha

They can't even secure their buildings with the gate and they want me to believe they'll secure my hard earned funds 7 Likes

since d electronic entrance door came into the country...its harder to rob a bank....

topsyking:

Have ever seen barclays and lloyd banks with gate



commonsense Na Nigeria be this not Europe country

Bank dey always use gate mostly becos of the under world men.

Na Nigeria be this not Europe country
Bank dey always use gate mostly becos of the under world men.
It's Nigeria thing

Is a security concept, "security is superstitious" - transporter, interrogating armed robbers at gate is dangerous, armed security are hardly seen but are present. Robbery alert from inside is better than from outside. Their unarmed security are train only to observed & not interrogate.

The one in Sagamu has gate

Cuz they just shouldn't

Gate is never for security but to chase away goats. I have never seen any house that gate helped them in security. Even the famous owerri zenith bank robbery had gates.

One rich man's house with very high fence and electric wires on the fence was robbed. Guess how they did it? They put mattress on the fence and passed over it to the compound. Use technology to keep your house safe not traditional brick and mortal method 46 Likes 3 Shares

not only that dey don't have gate but they have low record of robbery unlike other banks with gate.

bros na true o. here in PH. i knw one in eastwest road. opposite bori camp. no gate. the one at transamadi no gate. the one at gra no gate. even the one at loaction near rumuokwuta. jeeez

True 1 Like

They depend on technology (I introduced 2 of such to them them in 2007 . . . though my company wasn't patronised, but they now use the 2.



Secondly, the bank relies more on smart security operatives (private and government).



Thirdly, a fence has very limited use in stopping a bank robbery, it can actually be counterproductive.



P.S. The more interesting angle is, GTBanks rarely get robbed - rarely. 17 Likes 2 Shares

obiech:

Those in my area have sha



Which area?

989900:

They depend on technology (I introduced 2 of such to them them in 2007 . . . though my company wasn't patronised, but they now use the 2.



Secondly, the bank relies more on smart security operatives (private and government).



Thirdly, a fence has very limited use in stopping a bank robbery, it can actually be counterproductive.



P.S. The more interesting angle is, GTBanks rarely get robbed - rarely.





Yeah gtbank hardly get robbed one every other banks

omobabalawo:

bros na true o. here in PH. i knw one in eastwest road. opposite bori camp. no gate. the one at transamadi no gate. the one at gra no gate. even the one at loaction near rumuokwuta. jeeez

The thing tire me. Whereas you can hardly think of any other banks that do not have gate.

Lincoln275:

not only that dey don't have gate but they have low record of robbery unlike other banks with gate.

Hahahahahahaha



Hahahahahahaha

What an irony

opalu:

Gate is never for security but to chase away goats. I have never seen any house that gate helped them in security. Even the famous owerri zenith bank robbery had gates.

One rich man's house with very high fence and electric wires on the fence was robbed. Guess how they did it? They put mattress on the fence and passed over it to the compound. Use technology to keep your house safe not traditional brick and mortal method

Yeah, zenith bank is one of the banks that can not go with adding a gate

Chekitaut:

Is a security concept, "security is superstitious" - transporter, interrogating armed robbers at gate is dangerous, armed security are hardly seen but are present. Robbery alert from inside is better than from outside. Their unarmed security are train only to observed & not interrogate.

Another good observation, you can hardly see any armed security personnel in most of their banks

GTBank at Umuahia opposite FMC has gates and armed personnel as well.

jowhyte:





Yes o. I have not seen any Mopol in GTB before. I just left d one in my area, no Mopol