₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,840,523 members, 3,659,311 topics. Date: Saturday, 15 July 2017 at 09:01 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? (9292 Views)
Ecobank May Shut Down 70 Branches Nationwide / Banks To Close Branches As Recession Bites Hard / FCMB Shuts Down Branches, Sacks Staff (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by jowhyte(m): 12:22am On Jul 12
Some couple of hours ago I saw an update on My Facebook news feed about an
observation that all gtbanks across the federations do not have gate unlike other
banks.
I almost begged to disagree, but after ruminating and brooding over all the 5
GTBANKS I know within my location here in my city where I live, I realized that
the FB poster is right going by my own observation with all the bank branches
I know in my location.
Here is the drill!
Is it also true that all GTBANKS in all the branches in your location do not have gate?
If yes or no, what could be responsible.
Lets hear from you
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by odiereke(m): 12:24am On Jul 12
U are a right. Hope that's is not too dangerous?
3 Likes
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by jowhyte(m): 12:25am On Jul 12
odiereke:
That could probably be for a reason?
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by topsyking: 12:28am On Jul 12
Have ever seen barclays and lloyd banks with gate
commonsense
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by conductor11: 12:29am On Jul 12
That's true. I checked the ones I know myself and they don't have.
Thats how most commercial buildings in advanced countries are built.
12 Likes
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by jowhyte(m): 12:31am On Jul 12
topsyking:
Exactly, but what could probably be the core reason and why is it
that it's only Nigeria GTBank that seems to be copying the these
foreign banks going gateless in all their branches?
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by jowhyte(m): 12:33am On Jul 12
conductor11:
I was thinking it's something only peculiar with all the gtbank here in my location.
Why is only GTBank the one doing this down here? and how have they been able
to maintain this same similar standard of having gateless branches nationwide?
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by topsyking: 12:36am On Jul 12
because its beautiful and its nice like that.. A BANK SHOULDNT BE A PRISON YARD
jowhyte:
15 Likes
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by keyzid: 12:36am On Jul 12
ok
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by wtfcoded: 12:39am On Jul 12
It's a modern bank
3 Likes
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by conductor11: 12:47am On Jul 12
jowhyte:They probably want to keep the same design throughout their branches just like that. Obviously design statement from their management.
4 Likes
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by obiech(m): 12:59am On Jul 12
Those in my area have sha
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by ta4ba3(m): 1:08am On Jul 12
They can't even secure their buildings with the gate and they want me to believe they'll secure my hard earned funds
7 Likes
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by EmekaBlue(m): 1:20am On Jul 12
since d electronic entrance door came into the country...its harder to rob a bank....
4 Likes
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by seunny4lif(m): 1:28am On Jul 12
topsyking:Na Nigeria be this not Europe country
Bank dey always use gate mostly becos of the under world men.
It's Nigeria thing
3 Likes
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by Chekitaut: 2:47am On Jul 12
Is a security concept, "security is superstitious" - transporter, interrogating armed robbers at gate is dangerous, armed security are hardly seen but are present. Robbery alert from inside is better than from outside. Their unarmed security are train only to observed & not interrogate.
13 Likes
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by Gentle2015: 3:07am On Jul 12
The one in Sagamu has gate
10 Likes
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by Amberon11: 3:25am On Jul 12
Cuz they just shouldn't
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by opalu: 3:26am On Jul 12
Gate is never for security but to chase away goats. I have never seen any house that gate helped them in security. Even the famous owerri zenith bank robbery had gates.
One rich man's house with very high fence and electric wires on the fence was robbed. Guess how they did it? They put mattress on the fence and passed over it to the compound. Use technology to keep your house safe not traditional brick and mortal method
46 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by Lincoln275(m): 3:52am On Jul 12
not only that dey don't have gate but they have low record of robbery unlike other banks with gate.
17 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by omobabalawo: 4:32am On Jul 12
bros na true o. here in PH. i knw one in eastwest road. opposite bori camp. no gate. the one at transamadi no gate. the one at gra no gate. even the one at loaction near rumuokwuta. jeeez
3 Likes
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by Atiku2019: 4:43am On Jul 12
True
1 Like
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by 989900: 5:54am On Jul 12
They depend on technology (I introduced 2 of such to them them in 2007 . . . though my company wasn't patronised, but they now use the 2.
Secondly, the bank relies more on smart security operatives (private and government).
Thirdly, a fence has very limited use in stopping a bank robbery, it can actually be counterproductive.
P.S. The more interesting angle is, GTBanks rarely get robbed - rarely.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by jowhyte(m): 7:31am On Jul 12
obiech:
Which area?
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by jowhyte(m): 7:32am On Jul 12
989900:
Yeah gtbank hardly get robbed one every other banks
3 Likes
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by jowhyte(m): 7:33am On Jul 12
omobabalawo:
The thing tire me. Whereas you can hardly think of any other banks that do not have gate.
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by jowhyte(m): 7:34am On Jul 12
Lincoln275:
Hahahahahahaha
What an irony
1 Like
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by jowhyte(m): 7:36am On Jul 12
opalu:
Yeah, zenith bank is one of the banks that can not go with adding a gate
2 Likes
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by jowhyte(m): 7:38am On Jul 12
Chekitaut:
Another good observation, you can hardly see any armed security personnel in most of their banks
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by Neduzze5(m): 8:04am On Jul 12
GTBank at Umuahia opposite FMC has gates and armed personnel as well.
7 Likes
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by FX(m): 8:25am On Jul 12
jowhyte:Yes o. I have not seen any Mopol in GTB before. I just left d one in my area, no Mopol
1 Like
|Re: Why Is It That GTBank Branches Don't Have Gates? by Dipocian(m): 8:39am On Jul 12
Well GTB , Area 11 branch in abuja has gate
4 Likes
Get A Bank Account In Usa Or Uk From Nigeria / Google & Facebook Will Suck Your Cash, Try Youtube Traffic For Free: / Is It Ethical To Study Your Competitor’s Strategies?
Viewing this topic: ganiyu26(m), PerfectlyPerfect(m), mantics(m), bubblefing, Clone2020(m), oxonek, davefieldpop(m), profstar(m), Flexherbal(m), eniobanke101(m), Ayofaks(f), princetom1(m), zico10(m), MarchLegend, yesorno, YOUNGSTUNNA(m), Hiatus, talk4free, Kevylex(m), dasauce(m), alarmednigerian, Abbie45(f), map96(m), greatgbolla(m), ahmstrng(m), dayoade2007(m), alcovex, kolexy(m), Fabian4, Knight2(m), Jeromejnr(m), andiwam7, sundson(m), donem, fedundiran(m), twosquare, HisExcellence(m), phyzdot, iamord(m), Prdo, sonogo(m), BodManBm(m), Biolagurl(f), Chijudy, olayinkayk, omofela85(m), larj(m), lukasa, butterflyy(f), kocvalour(m), sinorte, chillybrandy(f), spencekat(m), uniquebony(f), austin360, Mznaett(f), Fiyin01(m), Arccangel(f), Neossos(m), spaceacademy, tiwasiaife(m), ShegsDayo(m), petsam11(m), skutibenero(m), OSESUNATE(m), kka2007(m), martinsaku, missjolacrown(f), tintall(m), kaycee0604(m), bintsdeyi, baoku, wittyt98(m), Honadeadek(m), bruchaga6(m), Manager264(m), Ceereeab, EntMirror, musb92yahooco, gwason, Silva79(f), seyiofficial(m), anonym0us, skoltic12, Kufie(m), Rudewaterz(m), Stanlyag(m), WhiteLavender(f), HouseOfBalloons(f), Rooneyboy(m), Xtaceeey, mike234, guuttj(m), johnshrewd, doctorEkene, Ogbuekene, bussy2rhymes(f), onome442, kakacoke01, Ebubemg(m), integrity85(m), khalAyo(m), Yungwhy(m), bodik(m), maximmajor, passwelle, Tunee(m), clasie, nelsonebby(m), brogxy, morikee(m), Talph, nochia(m), Theultimate(m), y0rmee, CORE(m), harqu, oviejnr(m), Estharfabian(f), muriunited(m), wahles(m), IRIEBOY(m), zeezee007, jiangchu, Femolacaster(m), Harkynkunle(m), HausaOverlord, judithidoghogm, Sunexy(m), prince049(m), ilivehere, ERUDITEE, shark2last(m), keishik, datola and 129 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23