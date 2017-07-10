Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde (8025 Views)

Some may think she is going with the trend while some will beg to differ but the truth is, when did the word trend replace the word moral or immoral? I guess with celebrities this days, you can't really differentiate the two.



Anyway, a fan too it upon herself to let TBoss know. The 2017 Big brother Naija 2nd runner up, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss got her followers talking after she uploaded photos of revealing dress she wore to the after party of Alter Ego movie premier over the weekend.



She tagged the dress; “So So Scandalous. super sexy”, but most of her followers didn’t like that she exposed too much to an event.



Checkout some reactions:







Some fans eh!! How does this affect the price of garri in the marketSome fans eh!! 1 Like

nice

This habit of some girls wearing....earrings, nose ring, necklace, belly button ring, leg chain, bangles and ring ...is getting out of hand........imagine a girl fell down yesterday and sounded like stainless plate!!!!! 16 Likes 1 Share





I can read the body language on Kemen, dude still remembers just like yesterday Tboss another Matharoo sisters in the makingI can read the body language on Kemen, dude still remembers just like yesterday 1 Like

Kemen never learn him lesson o, no dey near this girl, them go soon disqualify u from that event. 7 Likes

Kai

space 4 rent

eeyah see as kemen perch maintain him lane

Ok

I have no say on dis lemme com n be going

This her husband reminds me of one cartoon.

And kemen is behind tboss like "which kain wahala be this again" 1 Like





With Kemen still standing close to Tboss. Lovely photo,With Kemen still standing close to Tboss.

OK ooo 1 Like

This one is always looking creepy @kemen

that's interesting

Drienzia:

This habit of some girls wearing....earrings, nose ring, necklace, belly button ring, leg chain, bangles and ring ...is getting out of hand........imagine a girl fell down yesterday and sounded like stainless plate!!!!! Wait are you trying to be funny? Wait are you trying to be funny? 1 Like

Nairaland has not change much.Mediocrity is still celebrated.

Pls when is the next BBN audition coming up... seems these ppl are now more popular than Buhari...





I denounce my membership of Team TBOSS today



If that old hag will allow that rapist stand by her side.

It's so obvious she was just whipping up sentiments in the house. I denounce my membership of Team TBOSS todayIf that old hag will allow that rapist stand by her side.It's so obvious she was just whipping up sentiments in the house.

Kemen so u never give up?



if the guy chook am for public they will start shouting rape.

trouble sleep u go wake am tboss beside kemen again in a cloth its obvious shes not putting on underwearif the guy chook am for public they will start shouting rape.trouble sleep u go wake am

They remained jobless

With empty zeros in theybacct balance

Fools

Thats what they got to offer.

Taking pix thats all.

Fools

Hahahahahaha

Kemen,your hand still dey touch TBOSS? eku-kun becareful!!!

Shortyy:

This her husband reminds me of one cartoon.

And kemen is behind tboss like "which kain wahala be this again"

That evil man on biker mice or that grandpa in Simpson That evil man on biker mice or that grandpa in Simpson

The way kemen is going he wee soon be evicted from akwa ibom