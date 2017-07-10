₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by morereb10: 2:01pm
Auntie Go & Wear Pant - Fans Blast TBoss For Her Revealing Outfit To Omotola's Movie Premiere
Some may think she is going with the trend while some will beg to differ but the truth is, when did the word trend replace the word moral or immoral? I guess with celebrities this days, you can't really differentiate the two.
Anyway, a fan too it upon herself to let TBoss know. The 2017 Big brother Naija 2nd runner up, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss got her followers talking after she uploaded photos of revealing dress she wore to the after party of Alter Ego movie premier over the weekend.
She tagged the dress; “So So Scandalous. super sexy”, but most of her followers didn’t like that she exposed too much to an event.
Checkout some reactions:
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/07/auntie-go-and-wear-pant-fans-blast.html?m=1
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by IamGobe(m): 2:03pm
How does this affect the price of garri in the market
Some fans eh!!
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by auntysimbiat(f): 4:13pm
nice
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by Drienzia: 4:13pm
This habit of some girls wearing....earrings, nose ring, necklace, belly button ring, leg chain, bangles and ring ...is getting out of hand........imagine a girl fell down yesterday and sounded like stainless plate!!!!!
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by veekid(m): 4:13pm
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by oviejnr(m): 4:13pm
Tboss another Matharoo sisters in the making
I can read the body language on Kemen, dude still remembers just like yesterday
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by morgan100(m): 4:14pm
Kemen never learn him lesson o, no dey near this girl, them go soon disqualify u from that event.
7 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by deepwater(f): 4:14pm
Kai
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by originals1(m): 4:14pm
space 4 rent
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by Cubeet: 4:14pm
eeyah see as kemen perch maintain him lane
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by Toashy: 4:14pm
Ok
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by emmyquan: 4:15pm
I have no say on dis lemme com n be going
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by Shortyy(f): 4:16pm
This her husband reminds me of one cartoon.
And kemen is behind tboss like "which kain wahala be this again"
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by Sleyanya1(m): 4:16pm
Lovely photo,
With Kemen still standing close to Tboss.
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by Nma27(f): 4:16pm
OK ooo
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by kiggy229(m): 4:17pm
This one is always looking creepy @kemen
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by registration(m): 4:18pm
that's interesting
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by Deereemah(f): 4:19pm
Drienzia:Wait are you trying to be funny?
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by hardeycute: 4:20pm
Nairaland has not change much.Mediocrity is still celebrated.
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by mercy232(f): 4:20pm
Pls when is the next BBN audition coming up... seems these ppl are now more popular than Buhari...
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by NwaAmaikpe: 4:20pm
I denounce my membership of Team TBOSS today
If that old hag will allow that rapist stand by her side.
It's so obvious she was just whipping up sentiments in the house.
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by muller101(m): 4:21pm
Kemen so u never give up?
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by sod09(m): 4:21pm
tboss beside kemen again in a cloth its obvious shes not putting on underwear
if the guy chook am for public they will start shouting rape.
trouble sleep u go wake am
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by Gobhanky: 4:21pm
They remained jobless
With empty zeros in theybacct balance
Fools
Thats what they got to offer.
Taking pix thats all.
Fools
Hahahahahaha
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by oyoofong(m): 4:23pm
Kemen,your hand still dey touch TBOSS? eku-kun becareful!!!
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by rychard(m): 4:23pm
Shortyy:
That evil man on biker mice or that grandpa in Simpson
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by rychard(m): 4:24pm
The way kemen is going he wee soon be evicted from akwa ibom
|Re: Tboss, Kemen, Bassey Pictured With Omotola & Her Husband, Matthew Ekeinde by MzEddytan(f): 4:25pm
Drienzia:bro you can lie oooo
