₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,838,737 members, 3,653,562 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 July 2017 at 08:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours (17380 Views)
MTN Is Giving 1G And 500MB Out Free.. / MTN Is Giving Out Free 4GB Data To Their Customers / See The New Plan MTN Is Offering It's Customers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by Reediano(m): 2:51pm
This is for the MTN users. MTN is currently giving out free 150mb data to it's customers. This isn't actually a cheat and the data does not come with any hidden charges.
http://www.yomitech.com/2017/07/mtn-is-giving-out-free-150mb-data.html
4 Shares
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by MrBONE2(m): 2:55pm
Our Volunteers should give a try.
6 Likes
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by Nbote(m): 3:03pm
According to ur msg where is d remaining 50mb coming from??
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by smithsydny(m): 3:14pm
Its 100 mb.. Its real
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by MoraxLanre(m): 3:28pm
I got mine just now, it's real.
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by Marvel1206: 4:22pm
I was able to accumulate mine to 1gb
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by ikbnice(m): 4:43pm
Marvel1206:How and pics proof
3 Likes
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by Pvin: 5:34pm
That's a prove for my 1g accumulation
4 Likes
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by Temptee101(m): 5:39pm
Wow
its real
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by BetterHalf: 6:52pm
MTN keeping their brand high...
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by talk2saintify(m): 6:52pm
yhu cant browse wif it
its been on seen 2011
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by Toashy: 6:52pm
Ok
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by Tobicrystal(m): 6:52pm
I never see my own o....
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by lonelydora(m): 6:53pm
I no dey take. MTN will give you something from one hand and take it back in hundred folds with the other hand. I don't want. Make dem no dash me.
Sorry in advance to all of you that will come here and complain in future.
24 Likes
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by jide219(m): 6:53pm
Marvel1206:boss abeg how
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by toyinjimoh(m): 6:53pm
stingy network, one YouTube video data don finish
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by salbis(m): 6:53pm
Awof dey run bele.�
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by Lawalemi(m): 6:53pm
150MB peré, to do what?�
1 Like
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by ikorodureporta: 6:54pm
U dnt mean it.. Etisalat is dead!
1 Like
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by phenzy: 6:54pm
Ave gotten mine itz real
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by AnonyNymous(m): 6:54pm
Rubbish. What can 150 MB do??
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by ChiefOlabowla(m): 6:55pm
Marvel1206:
You must be another Evans
11 Likes
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by NwaAmaikpe: 6:55pm
Nigerians love awoof so much.
All those slayqueens on Instagram will be the first to try this out.
Greedy people
Greedy nation
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by ITbomb(m): 6:55pm
We don accumulate am go far
Be careful make dem no blacklist your line
See how to accumulate MTN myApp Free 100mb data successfully
1 Share
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by hoygift: 6:55pm
Jeeez just got 2gb MTN WELL DONE SIR
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by clems88(m): 6:55pm
Hehehe just got mine
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by seunny4lif(m): 6:55pm
MTN bonanza again
MTN
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by victorazy(m): 6:55pm
gotten mine
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by Emnyte(m): 6:56pm
it's damn real. I was able to get 1gb
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by fkj950ax(m): 6:56pm
150MB
Not enough for a day.
No Thanks MTN and Op
|Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by pythonkid(m): 6:56pm
Worked for me... them dey mad after I go pay 20k plus per month for sub.... lol
Yourcallworld - Free Calls From Uk To Nigeria / How To Activate My Zain MMS? / 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash
Viewing this topic: hatchy, boss99(m), deedat205(m), Hazardd(m), Legend44, luciano80(m), munyiwa(m), kyce(m), MadKid, zees, ibro2hot(m), obafemee80(m), ITbomb(m), adebohwale(m), babztee(m), momove4real25(f), ShobayoEmma(m), Peter5694(m), Betmaster3, kaso0(m), almeida3, Manuella4ace, geez18(m), fembeloved, Itzminstrel, Nuges11(m), Joyoustimmy, Abdulwaliyy7, joey4sheva(m), moneychannel, gifted166, Mekanus(m), Buchisco22, Coolval22com, Donsmithbrown(m), Momcherry(f), lordoseji(m), dammieco(m), wonderful228, Geist(m), teejayruth, nuela100(f), ibrafia, chimaria, bola565, Defaramade(m), taibatyetunde, crispinkc(m), Cateyes07, soflygerian(m), WATCHOVER(m), philantoxx(m), Pancs(m), Ahmed9959, smileyoo, Lionbite(m), Terryreal, cybaj09, Hdanny(m), mikuz(m), Crazytrump(m), So4baba(m), Damilolasamuel, MobileGees, jacko007(m), Noblesoul123, Hearthynukeh(f), Rajman45(m), Chikasova(m), januzaj(m), baba4thegehs, PreciousJuice, kenniology(m), Lol4all, Jamesbook, JEREMYBENTHAM, ADENIKETINA2015(f), toyad(m), Teeneyo(m), donhils, Getrich47(m), bayaar(m), Damony, kabostic(f), atumomo(f), senator2k9(m), ZN2, hatbricker(m), shepherd003, IjogzK(m), Biggestjoe(m), bartho77(m), kennethEnl, zagadat1, skyhadi16(m), okwobros, emmyjaysnr(m), sirvvy, pelboy, Azeesco, abusoultan(m), dirtymoney(m), Danchu(m), Original4u(m), jaymezzz(m), Orsat, Raptureminded(m), phantom24, thunderfirebubu, emolala(m), IamQuintus, rexbuton, myariks(m), omeiza49ja, jossydaf, Laycan(m), byna, mckay06(m), IamLEGEND1, adaxiy(m), hapholaby, 00Ademi(m), oNj(m), MrOfficer(m), casspersteve, cydophobia(m), femi4wonders, STIKZ(m), denuga01, madri4u, frfrank(m), tdade(m), Youngetskilz23(m), holarfresh, alabi0040(m), dipori, binusmanu(m), steviano(m), Edygrin(m), ISRAELITE19(m), OGBgodweenz, Carducci, masky101(m), slimvik(m), Joey40, phdmscbsc, whokno2moro, gbengulonice(m), GIS5474(m), felo812000(m), Completeguy, arsenal96, Aderinkola, olawuyi12(m), Xamie271(m), Drizzle1, mayormick(m), TKDEE(m), samsongbemisola(m), Swazzkid(m), Ettefia15, Daintelectual(m), opera1(m), Ayomitide77(m), tonynino, KingsoBabaTips(m), Camlot000007, dejavubobo1(m), confy22, Metrix007(m), Tenim47(m), moloking(m), rajinet(m), olalekan037(m), spcoded, BestDataDeals(m), bellooyin(f), marygold(f), stfadaanthony(m), ysyowel, Jusmudi(m), cyprianlah(m), ndidibabe(f), peterkul(m), dejive, Millcollins, siloXIX(m), rsalami(f), chiblaze18(m), lanvic12(m), Emyemyberry(m), lopjohnny(m), Iddossam, xoftxoul, emamos, silent10(m), iamBlissA(f), Banwod1st(m), owopomaster(m), calb, Jiang(m), 99foxxy(f), amikolz(m), yakamata(m), Tbossman, EMERITUS85, kingsmerit(m), caringangel4real(f), Chidoski64, leeboro(m), CovenantSam, Theultimate(m), blackgig(m), 3Dee(m), Wyse1, dahaz(m), seanaddy(m), sparrowpaint, vickvan(m), Abbycuttie(f), Memphis357(m), phyktor(m), youngin(m), chib4true(m), aninweze(m), orlahtohbadt(m), bellyjean(m), Damuze(m), JFT24(m), Harwoyeez(m), playboy99(m), Baron1V(m), samwhi(m), omophunky(m), seegi, ajil(m), jayinfo2, Silas0(m), Kentox(m), chuksbaby, SolnergyPower, Mezurum01, Leemak, duncan511, MDGsVISIBLE and 229 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18