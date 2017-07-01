₦airaland Forum

MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by Reediano(m): 2:51pm
This is for the MTN users. MTN is currently giving out free 150mb data to it's customers. This isn't actually a cheat and the data does not come with any hidden charges.

The purpose of the data is actually to download the Mymtn App but you can use the data to browse, stream, download and do anything you like for a validity period of 3days.
How to Get The Free MTN 150MB Data
Getting the data is pretty easy and straightforward, all you need to do is to text Myapp to 131.
If your SIM is eligible, you will receive a text message like the one below.
"Dear customer, You now have a bonus of 100MB valid for 3days for downloading MyMTN App. Kindly dial *559*4# to check balance.



If you get an error message like the one below, you can try again or get another sim.
"Y'ello, your subscription to Myapp has failed. Please retry by sending Myapp to 131."


As I said, the data is valid for just 3days and it works irrespective of your current tariff plan .

http://www.yomitech.com/2017/07/mtn-is-giving-out-free-150mb-data.html

Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by MrBONE2(m): 2:55pm
Our Volunteers should give a try. grin

Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by Nbote(m): 3:03pm
According to ur msg where is d remaining 50mb coming from??

Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by smithsydny(m): 3:14pm
Its 100 mb.. Its real
Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by MoraxLanre(m): 3:28pm
I got mine just now, it's real.
Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by Marvel1206: 4:22pm
I was able to accumulate mine to 1gb

Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by ikbnice(m): 4:43pm
Marvel1206:
I was able to accumulate mine to 1gb
How and pics proof

Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by Pvin: 5:34pm
That's a prove for my 1g accumulation

Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by Temptee101(m): 5:39pm
Wow

its real
Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by BetterHalf: 6:52pm
MTN keeping their brand high...
Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by talk2saintify(m): 6:52pm
yhu cant browse wif it

its been on seen 2011
Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by Toashy: 6:52pm
Ok
Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by Tobicrystal(m): 6:52pm
I never see my own o....
Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by lonelydora(m): 6:53pm
I no dey take. MTN will give you something from one hand and take it back in hundred folds with the other hand. I don't want. Make dem no dash me.

Sorry in advance to all of you that will come here and complain in future.

Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by jide219(m): 6:53pm
Marvel1206:
I was able to accumulate mine to 1gb
boss abeg how
Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by toyinjimoh(m): 6:53pm
stingy network, one YouTube video data don finish

Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by salbis(m): 6:53pm
Awof dey run bele.�
Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by Lawalemi(m): 6:53pm
150MB peré, to do what?�

Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by ikorodureporta: 6:54pm
U dnt mean it.. Etisalat is dead!

Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by phenzy: 6:54pm
Ave gotten mine itz real
Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by AnonyNymous(m): 6:54pm
Rubbish. What can 150 MB do??
Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by ChiefOlabowla(m): 6:55pm
Marvel1206:
I was able to accumulate mine to 1gb

You must be another Evans

Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by NwaAmaikpe: 6:55pm
shocked

Nigerians love awoof so much.

All those slayqueens on Instagram will be the first to try this out.

Greedy people
Greedy nation

Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by ITbomb(m): 6:55pm
We don accumulate am go far

Be careful make dem no blacklist your line

See how to accumulate MTN myApp Free 100mb data successfully

Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by hoygift: 6:55pm
Jeeez just got 2gb MTN WELL DONE SIR

Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by clems88(m): 6:55pm
Hehehe just got mine grin
Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by seunny4lif(m): 6:55pm
MTN bonanza again
MTN grin grin grin

Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by victorazy(m): 6:55pm
gotten mine
Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by Emnyte(m): 6:56pm
it's damn real. I was able to get 1gb
Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by fkj950ax(m): 6:56pm
150MB

Not enough for a day.

No Thanks MTN and Op
Re: MTN Is Giving Out Free 150MB Data To It's Customers, How To Get Yours by pythonkid(m): 6:56pm
Worked for me... them dey mad after I go pay 20k plus per month for sub.... lol

