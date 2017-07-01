₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by JamieNaija(m): 11:05pm On Jul 12
Billionaire Daughter and Professional DJ, DJ Cuppy arrived London yesterday and took to Instagram to share a picture of her beautiful mother, Nana Otedola.
DJ Cuppy is so excited to be in London again and shows off her buddy, "A teddybear called Oscar".
So girly.
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by OnowuOra(m): 11:17pm On Jul 12
Wow..
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by farouk0403(m): 11:22pm On Jul 12
ok cool pics, i guess that's what you want to hear.
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by DIKEnaWAR: 11:27pm On Jul 12
So DJ Cuppy, there is a change of government in Nigeria and business and subsidy money is not flowing like before again. Popsy has gone from billions to millions.
Tighten your belt. Get off social media and get on the grind.
Thank you.
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by Ehiscotch(m): 11:32pm On Jul 12
Nigerian girls too like to copy oyinbo. What's a teddy bear doing up there? Just because an average female teenager abroad owns a teddy to hug, cuddle and play with, we go wan copy.
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by Ehiscotch(m): 11:35pm On Jul 12
DIKEnaWAR:If she should get off social media because are popsy nah millionaire, wetyn you still dey find for here?
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by internationalman(m): 11:53pm On Jul 12
and their mothers keep outshining them with natural beauty.
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by adewumiopeyemi(m): 12:08am
Ok
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by MhizzAJ(f): 12:54am
Beautiful mum
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by WizAkzy: 1:32am
Ehiscotch:
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by pzmedia(m): 6:18am
nice one
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by cherr: 7:25am
See as her skin be like mirror .Billonaire life style
All these hungry otondos wey dey come toast me; FIND YA LANE to the lagoon
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by zicoraads(m): 7:31am
Seriously I thought she was the one at first glance. Her mom looks so young. Wow! As for her, she should better stop seeing London as home. When poo hits the fan, they'll still refer to her as a Nigerian
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by zicoraads(m): 7:34am
cherr:And what are you? Not very bright I presume. You think she married him as a billionaire? And even if she did, you think you'll just get married to one without bringing anything to the table? Even if your pucci is as sweet as honey, if you ain't bringing something tangible to the table, you are not getting married into a very rich family.
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by Jarizod: 8:03am
This her mama set sha
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by Jarizod: 8:05am
cherr:
Wee u keep chut dia u lazy thing folourunsho alakija no be woman like u ?
One kg of shame no dey ur body
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by LesbianBoy(m): 8:09am
cherr:
Mstcheeew......which kain talk be this?
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by boss1310(m): 8:39am
yea she is but I still prefer my poor mom over anybody's
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by ddippset(m): 8:39am
Ehiscotch:savage!
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by bbbabes(f): 8:40am
Cute, but not as much as I am
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by SexyNairalander(m): 8:41am
booked
bbbabes:
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by jaylister(m): 8:42am
ok
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by Marveleuphoria: 8:44am
cherr:[quote author=LesbianBoy post=58404313]
Mrs Monkey de work baboon de chop. clap for ur self.
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by kingjabz(m): 8:44am
Always showing shoes and bags when referring to home
Madam na der u dey sleep?
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by ConcNiggress56(f): 8:44am
how does this "showing off" bring buhari back to life?
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by GogobiriLalas: 8:47am
Milf alert
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by Lanretoye(m): 8:48am
I want fry bread cos of this.
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by lovelygurl(f): 8:51am
Ehiscotch:
Looooool
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by notimeisnotime(m): 8:51am
It's my birthday show me some love
|Re: Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother by igho003(m): 8:54am
Ehiscotch:best question of the day abeg help me ask am
