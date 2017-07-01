Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nana Otedola: DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Mother (11822 Views)

Dj Cuppy Shows Of Boobs In Sexy Lemon Green Bar / DJ Cuppy's Graduation Party More Expensive Than A Brand New Lamborghini!!!!! / Femi Otedola, Djcuppy, Temi And Nana Otedola In A Family Portrait Painting (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







DJ Cuppy is so excited to be in London again and shows off her buddy, "A teddybear called Oscar".



So girly.





NEWS VIA: Billionaire Daughter and Professional DJ, DJ Cuppy arrived London yesterday and took to Instagram to share a picture of her beautiful mother, Nana Otedola.DJ Cuppy is so excited to be in London again and shows off her buddy, "A teddybear called Oscar".So girly.NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/dj-cuppy-shows-off-her-beautiful-mom.html?m=1 1 Like

Wow..

ok cool pics, i guess that's what you want to hear. 4 Likes

So DJ Cuppy, there is a change of government in Nigeria and business and subsidy money is not flowing like before again. Popsy has gone from billions to millions.



Tighten your belt. Get off social media and get on the grind.



Thank you. 10 Likes

Nigerian girls too like to copy oyinbo. What's a teddy bear doing up there? Just because an average female teenager abroad owns a teddy to hug, cuddle and play with, we go wan copy. 1 Like

DIKEnaWAR:

So DJ Cuppy, there is a change of government in Nigeria and business and subsidy money is not flowing like before again. Popsy has gone from billions to millions.



Tighten your belt. Get off social media and get on the grind.



Thank you. If she should get off social media because are popsy nah millionaire, wetyn you still dey find for here? If she should get off social media because are popsy nah millionaire, wetyn you still dey find for here? 26 Likes 1 Share

and their mothers keep outshining them with natural beauty. 12 Likes

Ok

Beautiful mum

Ehiscotch:



If she should get off social media because are popsy nah millionaire, wetyn you still dey find for here? 22 Likes 1 Share

nice one

.Billonaire life style









All these hungry otondos wey dey come toast me; FIND YA LANE to the lagoon See as her skin be like mirror.Billonaire life styleAll these hungry otondos wey dey come toast me; FIND YA LANE to the lagoon 1 Like 1 Share

Seriously I thought she was the one at first glance. Her mom looks so young. Wow! As for her, she should better stop seeing London as home. When poo hits the fan, they'll still refer to her as a Nigerian 1 Like 1 Share

cherr:

See as her skin be like mirror .Billonaire life style









All these hungry otondos wey dey come toast me; FIND YA LANE to the lagoon And what are you? Not very bright I presume. You think she married him as a billionaire? And even if she did, you think you'll just get married to one without bringing anything to the table? Even if your pucci is as sweet as honey, if you ain't bringing something tangible to the table, you are not getting married into a very rich family. And what are you? Not very bright I presume. You think she married him as a billionaire? And even if she did, you think you'll just get married to one without bringing anything to the table? Even if your pucci is as sweet as honey, if you ain't bringing something tangible to the table, you are not getting married into a very rich family. 3 Likes

This her mama set sha

cherr:

See as her skin be like mirror .Billonaire life style









All these hungry otondos wey dey come toast me; FIND YA LANE to the lagoon

folourunsho alakija no be woman like u ?



One kg of shame no dey ur body Wee u keep chut dia u lazy thingfolourunsho alakija no be woman like u ?One kg of shame no dey ur body 11 Likes

cherr:

See as her skin be like mirror .Billonaire life style









All these hungry otondos wey dey come toast me; FIND YA LANE to the lagoon

Mstcheeew......which kain talk be this? Mstcheeew......which kain talk be this? 3 Likes

yea she is but I still prefer my poor mom over anybody's

Ehiscotch:



If she should get off social media because are popsy nah millionaire, wetyn you still dey find for here? savage! savage! 1 Like

Cute, but not as much as I am

booked bbbabes:

Cute, but not as much as I am





Ghanaian Actress, Christabel Ekeh's Nude Photos Leaks (20+)



http://www.dehelm.com/2017/07/ghanaian-actress-christabel-ekehs-nude.html ok

cherr:

See as her skin be like mirror .Billonaire life style









All these hungry otondos wey dey come toast me; FIND YA LANE to the lagoon [quote author=LesbianBoy post=58404313]



Mrs Monkey de work baboon de chop. clap for ur self. [quote author=LesbianBoy post=58404313]Mrs Monkey de work baboon de chop. clap for ur self. 1 Like

Always showing shoes and bags when referring to home



Madam na der u dey sleep? 1 Like

how does this "showing off" bring buhari back to life?

Milf alert

I want fry bread cos of this.

Ehiscotch:



If she should get off social media because are popsy nah millionaire, wetyn you still dey find for here?

Looooool Looooool 1 Like

It's my birthday show me some love