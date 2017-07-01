₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture (13170 Views)
|Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by JNBoss: 4:58am
Nollywood Actress, Daniella Okeke who was said to have dated Apostle Suleiman according to rumors, shows how hot she is.
The actress posed with a Golf Cart, and showed her curves and behind.
Common Mami, we know you are sexy, Don't kill us again.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/alleged-sidechick-daniella-okeke-shows.html
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by tabithababy(f): 5:15am
hmmmmm
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by JNBoss: 5:27am
tabithababy:
Wetin happen?
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by eezeribe(m): 5:42am
This Lady's destiny is behind her... that is why she is always showing her buttocks.
14 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by gozzlin: 5:53am
Very powerful assets she got. Bringing in huge returns.
I bet she has dumped acting, cos that brings in only peanuts.
5 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by pzmedia(m): 6:15am
nice assist
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by LOVEGINO(m): 6:36am
D man no loose sha.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by pyyxxaro: 6:42am
She has a bright future behind her
Uncle Sule come and see this Aunty
3 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by Afrok(m): 7:11am
some ladies sha... I wonder what else they can show if not their sex appeals, while others are showing their brain appeals.
5 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by EntMirror: 8:46am
Hmm...After the devil, fear women.. They can make a tamed guy go wild and a wild guy go tamed..
3 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by Capsule101(m): 8:46am
una no go kill us sha
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by GeneralOjukwu: 8:46am
More "useful" topics should be on the FP.
Vaseline crew guys would vehemently protest this.
"Usefulness" is a relative term after all
"Blame me not, my brethren and pay your tithes promptly. I am forming a Trinity with a 3some. Even David couldn't resist the bakassi of Uriah's wife" ( Apostle Suleman, 2017)
I heard this interview on Radio Biafra
9 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by lonelydora(m): 8:47am
Not impressed. Those that have it flaunt it by not bending their leg. They stand straight and It shows. This one still dey learn work where some dey.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by mmafhew(m): 8:47am
Apostle suleman cant resist this
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by Chascop: 8:47am
Jezebel..
the best thing that can ever happen to men is, staying off women.
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by professorfal: 8:47am
Hoe
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by Nma27(f): 8:47am
What do u want us to do with this trashy info! My God!
2 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by bbbabes(f): 8:47am
Na contours go full that yansh...Am just so perfect and I thank God
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by ItalianWine(f): 8:47am
We
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by Oxenomy: 8:48am
She is richly endowed, no doubt..
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by Chascop: 8:48am
mmafhew:
The frequency of your mental derangement is really fluctuating at a very high velocity
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by SexyNairalander(m): 8:48am
booked
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by BroZuma: 8:48am
Ladies and gentlemen, that's all she's got to offer...
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by GogobiriLalas: 8:48am
Chai see what scandal has denied Apostolic of...diaris God o
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by muller101(m): 8:49am
I am not an asstrologer so I don't fancy asses
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by lonelydora(m): 8:49am
Nma27:
Hi, dear. Ututu oma.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by Chascop: 8:49am
bbbabes:
what makes you perfect ma'am
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by kingjabz(m): 8:50am
Sule you again?
Yansh fall on you
2 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by lekanation: 8:50am
pzmedia:na ozil?
|Re: Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Backside In New Picture by robosky02(m): 8:52am
ok
am flabawerm and overgasted
in fact
I find this grossly nonsuiting, irrational and unacceptable.
why should anyone put Sulemans name close to her picture. what is the coloration. somebody decides to take picture must you put it close to his name. op and blogger be guided.
