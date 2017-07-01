Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph (13595 Views)

His Spanish Girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez was also pictured in another photo where cristiano plays with one of his twins.





Family Goals.



Real Madrid Footballer, Christiano Ronaldo show off his chiselled abs as he poses for a photograph with family members including oldest son Cristiano Jr, who stands front left in a pair of green swimming shorts, sisters Elma and Katia Aveiro, older brother Hugo, mother Maria Dolores and nephew Rodrigo.

Happy family 4 Likes

So cute

Beautiful family. 1 Like

His older brother doh

Cool Family.

Stylish man 1 Like

The Ororo's 4 Likes

Nude family picture 2 Likes 1 Share

Just two legs making billions

God bless my hustle pretty hard





Let money,banana,everything fall on me Nice oneJust two legs making billionsGod bless my hustle pretty hardLet money,banana,everything fall on me 9 Likes

The greatest player to ever play Soccer



Messi and others will forever walk in his shadow. 1 Like

See as Cronaldo foot is looking neat. No potopoto colour.

upon all the money wey ororo get na inside jungle him dey live. 1 Like 1 Share

Which kind life be this na. They don delete shame commot from their head ne? 1 Like

Amigos people

Lovely family

If it wasn't family members, i bliv the dick of dat young guy on the left hand side of the first pics could have stand attention. Just saying my mind though





Beautiful... Now everyone in the family is now a celebrity because of CR7 Lord let me be a catalyst in my family IJN!! 2 Likes

c as all off dem fine joor,if na for naija nw he will b blasted for posing half Unclad with his family 1 Like

