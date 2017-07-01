₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by JNBoss: 5:56am
Real Madrid Footballer, Christiano Ronaldo show off his chiselled abs as he poses for a photograph with family members including oldest son Cristiano Jr, who stands front left in a pair of green swimming shorts, sisters Elma and Katia Aveiro, older brother Hugo, mother Maria Dolores and nephew Rodrigo.
His Spanish Girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez was also pictured in another photo where cristiano plays with one of his twins.
Family Goals.
8 Likes
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by Samusu(m): 6:01am
Happy family
4 Likes
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by chinybelle(f): 6:06am
Boss
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by pzmedia(m): 6:14am
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by chuks013(m): 6:18am
So cute
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by Lanceslot(m): 6:37am
Beautiful family.
1 Like
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by nrexzy(m): 6:59am
His older brother doh
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by colossus91(m): 6:59am
booked
1 Like
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by inourcare: 7:02am
Cool Family.
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by OKorowanta: 7:04am
Stylish man
1 Like
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by netbeans1(m): 8:55am
The Ororo's
4 Likes
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by ALAYORMII: 8:55am
Nude family picture
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by Badboiz(m): 8:55am
Ororo
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by kingjabz(m): 8:55am
Nice one
Just two legs making billions
God bless my hustle pretty hard
Let money,banana,everything fall on me
9 Likes
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by haykinzz(m): 8:56am
The greatest player to ever play Soccer
Messi and others will forever walk in his shadow.
1 Like
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by Smily202(m): 8:57am
See as Cronaldo foot is looking neat. No potopoto colour.
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by Lanretoye(m): 8:58am
upon all the money wey ororo get na inside jungle him dey live.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by SeniorZato(m): 8:59am
Which kind life be this na. They don delete shame commot from their head ne?
1 Like
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by slawomir: 8:59am
Ok
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by kingjabz(m): 8:59am
Smily202:
How far
Your own dey smell on a normal day?
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by VocalWalls: 8:59am
Amigos people
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by bewla(m): 8:59am
books
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by Allylic(f): 9:00am
Lovely family
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by kenny714433(m): 9:00am
If it wasn't family members, i bliv the dick of dat young guy on the left hand side of the first pics could have stand attention. Just saying my mind though
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by SamzackD(m): 9:02am
uhmm
I don't know what to say
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by OgidiOlu3(m): 9:02am
haykinzz:
Una don start
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by iammolise(m): 9:02am
Beautiful... Now everyone in the family is now a celebrity because of CR7 Lord let me be a catalyst in my family IJN!!
2 Likes
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by 9jakohai(m): 9:03am
kingjabz:
Two legs + correct diet(nothing like smoking or drinking alcohol) + hardwork
2 Likes
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by preccy69(f): 9:04am
c as all off dem fine joor,if na for naija nw he will b blasted for posing half Unclad with his family
1 Like
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by kingjabz(m): 9:04am
9jakohai:
Awesome man
|Re: Christiano Ronaldo Poses With Entire Family In New Photograph by okonja(m): 9:06am
I am Barcelona fan But mehn!, I love this...You can't imagine the joy of having your family around you lovely like this...Some would get money and would not have this... I really commend him for this
4 Likes
