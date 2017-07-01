₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by LivingHuman: 9:52am
See earlier thread: http://www.nairaland.com/3918863/female-frsc-officer-dragging-steering
An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Abuja smashed a man's car side window on Wednesday.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/frsc-official-in-abuja-smashes-mans-car.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8PqtBaqu7s
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by StephDamielola(f): 9:52am
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by wahles(m): 9:53am
Sue them for every single penny they got
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:55am
Agberoes
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by divinehand2003(m): 10:03am
That's the New trend now.
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by LUGBE: 10:03am
You can imagine
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by liftedhigh: 10:05am
Na wah o
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by Kalashnikov102(m): 10:05am
Obedience is better than sacrifice.
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by liftedhigh: 10:05am
Naija we hail thee
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by CHIJIOKE1314: 10:07am
But you refused to park, why?
1. You drive without license
2. You are almost certain there is something you have not complied with, yet you are driving around as if your father na Buhari..
After you successfully escaped with your broken shield, you parked, take pictures, and jump online for the national anthem..
You silly QWERTY(keyboard) warrior..
Go to there office to make your claims and see if you have not broken laws that will cost you fortunes to stick out of.. Mumu man!
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by bewla(m): 10:07am
taout in uniform
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by Nbote(m): 10:14am
CHIJIOKE1314:
What makes u think he ran away?? Or u think everyone refusing to park has incomplete papers?? Or refusing to stop now carries a penalty of smashed windows?? Normally their vehicles are parked some distance away from where they stop vehicles so dey can easily block d road if a vehicle refuses to stop for d officers. Dat was how one moronic officer stood in d middle of d road trying to stop a vehicle and paid dearly for it ...
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by Tapout(m): 10:14am
Well he refused to Park.. Why? Its either his papers are not up to date or he is a criminal. He is even lucky, cos If that guy had a gun he would have shot him
BTW, it still doesn't justify the smashing of the window
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by Livefreeordieha(m): 10:19am
Nbote:pls dont waste ur time arguing or bantering words with a daft biafuro ..they will just develop ur brain with headache..agitate ur mind for nothing...i only spat on the comment and commenter's brain..and moved on.
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by LivingHuman: 10:21am
It pays to be law abiding
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by LivingHuman: 1:09pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by MizLizy: 2:51pm
tell me something
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by jashar(f): 2:51pm
ok...
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by Inanna(f): 2:51pm
Bullshit! That doesn't justifying them smashing the guy's car. Barbaric imbeciles!.
Kalashnikov102:
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by TaiKuun(m): 2:52pm
That's so unfortunate. TBH, the FRSC is full of officers who didn't even complete the secondary school cert.
In other news, I'm on Nairaland to grow my business.
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by ajalawole(m): 2:53pm
ediot. That lady should be sacked or hanged
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by Realdeals(m): 2:53pm
The explanation needs more pepper!
LivingHuman:The bolded shows the narrator lied, It was obvious the FRSC patrol van is trailing the said car and doesn't look a stop and search thing, the driver obviously stop and allow the female officer entered before zooming off. They moved slowly for over 1 minutes and no action, until one of the passenger said just park after the pursuit.
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by SinaMike: 2:54pm
Bad one from the motorist, The police or Traffic officer passed you, YES, Up next a Road Safety officer (Federal Agent for that matter) demanded that you park, and you have the balls to ask what your offense is even while in motion. Shouldn't you have parked first and wait to hear what they had to say?
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by thoollz: 2:54pm
No wonder they were chased out of lagos roads. I thought they were planning to arm these people. People will die if that should happen. Incompetent lots.
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by Wisefellow(m): 2:55pm
Haven seen the video, the driver must have been arrested for a reason unknown to me. Evidently, both the driver and FRSC officials are culpable of wrong doings. The FRSC official in the vehicle should know better that dragging the gear or steering with the driver while in motion could lead to accident, possible loss of lives and damage of car. The deliberate forceful damage of the side windscreen by the other official is uncalled for and other law enforcement officers such as police and LASTMA are known for this unprofessional act.
I expect the officials to note and track the driver's plate number, make arrest on spot or after and possible record or video the incident as evidence against the driver in court.
Drivers must obey traffic rules and respect the law enforcement officers, while the latter must be professional in conduct, taking safety of lives and properties as paramount.
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by eph12(m): 2:56pm
Nbote:Simple instruction, park. How is that too much?
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by Badgers14: 2:57pm
Of course there are two sides to a story.
The video did mot show the full incident as to why the FRSC officer entered inside the vehicle.
Did the driver refused to follow instruction?
Or did the driver refused to bribe them?
Who knows?
But in a hypothetical scenario where the driver was wrong, what the officer was doing with the gear was very dangerous, I repeat very very dangerous.
Also damaging the windshield of a moving vehicle haba! The FRSC people were just waking devil from sleep.
It could have led to an accident and someone will blame devil
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by sod09(m): 2:57pm
all these govt workers
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by eph12(m): 2:58pm
Inanna:The driver acted barbaric first. The FRSC guys only adapted.
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by lonelydora(m): 2:58pm
Ok
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by eagleeye2: 2:59pm
The FRSC official has no right whatsoever to jump into that car.
|Re: Man Who Witnessed An FRSC Official Smashing A Man's Car Explains What Happened by makaOGA(f): 2:59pm
Ok
