FRSC Official Got Beaten Up By Huge Man (photos) / Soldiers Pluck Out Eye Of FRSC Official Who Pleaded Mercy For Tortured Victims / Lady Who Bit Thumb Of FRSC Official In Lagos Taken To Mobile Court (pics)

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Abuja smashed a man's car side window on Wednesday.



According to Benjamin Mogazi who was in the vehicle before the incident, the female officer entered the car and dragged the steering with the driver because he initially refused to pull over as instructed.



He said it was after a while that a male officer ran towards them and smashed the car's side glass.



He wrote: "A police officer passed us at the traffic junction which we move and out of no where a road safety officer appear and ask us to pack it was 7:20am already which we ask what is our offense, no respond from dem and we were moving slowly next tin is an officer inside the car trying to strangle the driver with the seat belt."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8PqtBaqu7s See earlier thread: http://www.nairaland.com/3918863/female-frsc-officer-dragging-steering Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/frsc-official-in-abuja-smashes-mans-car.html

Sue them for every single penny they got 6 Likes

Agberoes

That's the New trend now. 1 Like

You can imagine 1 Like

Na wah o

Obedience is better than sacrifice. 7 Likes 1 Share

Naija we hail thee

But you refused to park, why?



1. You drive without license

2. You are almost certain there is something you have not complied with, yet you are driving around as if your father na Buhari..



After you successfully escaped with your broken shield, you parked, take pictures, and jump online for the national anthem..

You silly QWERTY(keyboard) warrior..



Go to there office to make your claims and see if you have not broken laws that will cost you fortunes to stick out of.. Mumu man! 15 Likes

taout in uniform

CHIJIOKE1314:

But you refused to park?



After you ran away, you parked take pictures and jump online for the national anthem..

You silly QWERTY(keyboard) warrior..



Go to there office and make your claims and see if you have not broken laws that will cost you fortunes to stick out of.. Mumu man!

What makes u think he ran away?? Or u think everyone refusing to park has incomplete papers?? Or refusing to stop now carries a penalty of smashed windows?? Normally their vehicles are parked some distance away from where they stop vehicles so dey can easily block d road if a vehicle refuses to stop for d officers. Dat was how one moronic officer stood in d middle of d road trying to stop a vehicle and paid dearly for it ... What makes u think he ran away?? Or u think everyone refusing to park has incomplete papers?? Or refusing to stop now carries a penalty of smashed windows?? Normally their vehicles are parked some distance away from where they stop vehicles so dey can easily block d road if a vehicle refuses to stop for d officers. Dat was how one moronic officer stood in d middle of d road trying to stop a vehicle and paid dearly for it ... 10 Likes

Well he refused to Park.. Why? Its either his papers are not up to date or he is a criminal. He is even lucky, cos If that guy had a gun he would have shot him



BTW, it still doesn't justify the smashing of the window 2 Likes 1 Share

Nbote:





What makes u think he ran away?? Or u think everyone refusing to park has incomplete papers?? Or refusing to stop now carries a penalty of smashed windows?? Normally their vehicles are parked some distance away from where they stop vehicles so dey can easily block d road if a vehicle refuses to stop for d officers. Dat was how one moronic officer stood in d middle of d road trying to stop a vehicle and paid dearly for it ...

It pays to be law abiding

Bullshit! That doesn't justifying them smashing the guy's car. Barbaric imbeciles! .

Kalashnikov102:

Obedience is better than sacrifice. 1 Like

That's so unfortunate. TBH, the FRSC is full of officers who didn't even complete the secondary school cert.





In other news, I'm on Nairaland to grow my business.

ediot. That lady should be sacked or hanged 1 Like

LivingHuman:

"A police officer passed us at the traffic junction which we move and out of no where a road safety officer appear and ask us to pack it was 7:20am already which we ask what is our offense, no respond from dem and we were moving slowly next tin is an officer inside the car trying to strangle the driver with the seat belt."

The bolded shows the narrator lied, It was obvious the FRSC patrol van is trailing the said car and doesn't look a stop and search thing, the driver obviously stop and allow the female officer entered before zooming off. They moved slowly for over 1 minutes and no action, until one of the passenger said just park after the pursuit. The explanation needs more pepper!The bolded shows the narrator lied, It was obvious the FRSC patrol van is trailing the said car and doesn't look a stop and search thing, the driver obviously stop and allow the female officer entered before zooming off. They moved slowly for over 1 minutes and no action, until one of the passenger said just park after the pursuit. 2 Likes

Bad one from the motorist, The police or Traffic officer passed you, YES, Up next a Road Safety officer (Federal Agent for that matter) demanded that you park, and you have the balls to ask what your offense is even while in motion. Shouldn't you have parked first and wait to hear what they had to say? 1 Like

No wonder they were chased out of lagos roads. I thought they were planning to arm these people. People will die if that should happen. Incompetent lots.

Haven seen the video, the driver must have been arrested for a reason unknown to me. Evidently, both the driver and FRSC officials are culpable of wrong doings. The FRSC official in the vehicle should know better that dragging the gear or steering with the driver while in motion could lead to accident, possible loss of lives and damage of car. The deliberate forceful damage of the side windscreen by the other official is uncalled for and other law enforcement officers such as police and LASTMA are known for this unprofessional act.



I expect the officials to note and track the driver's plate number, make arrest on spot or after and possible record or video the incident as evidence against the driver in court.



Drivers must obey traffic rules and respect the law enforcement officers, while the latter must be professional in conduct, taking safety of lives and properties as paramount. 1 Like

Nbote:





What makes u think he ran away?? Or u think everyone refusing to park has incomplete papers?? Or refusing to stop now carries a penalty of smashed windows?? Normally their vehicles are parked some distance away from where they stop vehicles so dey can easily block d road if a vehicle refuses to stop for d officers. Dat was how one moronic officer stood in d middle of d road trying to stop a vehicle and paid dearly for it ... Simple instruction, park. How is that too much? Simple instruction, park. How is that too much? 1 Like





The video did mot show the full incident as to why the FRSC officer entered inside the vehicle.



Did the driver refused to follow instruction?



Or did the driver refused to bribe them?



Who knows?



But in a hypothetical scenario where the driver was wrong, what the officer was doing with the gear was very dangerous, I repeat very very dangerous.



Also damaging the windshield of a moving vehicle haba! The FRSC people were just waking devil from sleep.



It could have led to an accident and someone will blame devil Of course there are two sides to a story.The video did mot show the full incident as to why the FRSC officer entered inside the vehicle.Did the driver refused to follow instruction?Or did the driver refused to bribe them?Who knows?But in a hypothetical scenario where the driver was wrong, what the officer was doing with the gear was very dangerous, I repeat very very dangerous.Also damaging the windshield of a moving vehiclehaba! The FRSC people were just waking devil from sleep.It could have led to an accident and someone will blame devil 1 Like 1 Share

all these govt workers

Inanna:

Bullshit! That doesn't justifying them smashing the guy's car. Barbaric imbeciles! .

The driver acted barbaric first. The FRSC guys only adapted. The driver acted barbaric first. The FRSC guys only adapted. 1 Like

Ok

The FRSC official has no right whatsoever to jump into that car.