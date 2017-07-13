₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,839,310 members, 3,655,441 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 July 2017 at 03:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria (6959 Views)
Omu-ekiti: A Community Filled With Strange Tales And Mysteries / Strange Scenes From Coronation Of Oba In Benin Kingdom. / 7 Bizarre Cultural Practices Still Practiced Today (1) (2) (3) (4)
|4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by Opinionated: 12:41pm
Nigeria has over 250 ethnic groups. Hence, it should not surprise anyone that among these groups, there will be some strange cultural practices associated with marriage. Most times, these practices are meant to strengthen the bond of marriage and preserve its sanctity. There are the good, the bad and the ugly. In line with this, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 strange Nigerian cultural practices associated with marriage in Nigeria.
Flogging the groom among the Fulanis
This is a festival in which an intending young Fulani groom is flogged to prove that he’s ready to take a wife. The would-be groom will be trashed and he must show no signs of pain. Otherwise, his readiness to take up the huge responsibility of marriage will not be accepted.
Magun (thunderbolt)
Magun is very common among the Yorubas. It is usually placed on wives by their husbands without their knowledge as a deterrent for committing adultery. And if she goes ahead with the act, her lover could end up losing his life or getting stuck while in the act.
Fattening room
This is practiced by people who hail from Calabar. The fattening room is a room where young women are kept and prepared for womanhood and marriage. Being fat is considered as a sign of good living.
Shaving the hair
A woman who just lost her Igbo husband is usually taken through some cultural rituals to prove that she played no role in the death of her husband. One of the rituals, although somewhat humiliating, is that she has to shave her hair.
source: http://www.opinions.ng/4-strange-cultural-practices-associated-marriage-nigeria/
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by tron23(m): 2:35pm
Okay
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by Deem: 2:35pm
lol
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by Inanna(f): 2:35pm
Most of them are still common till today. I wish the fattening rooms are still in existence. Culture is just so beautiful.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by obicentlis: 2:35pm
This magun of a thing is the serious but funny one. Still wondering how the thing hook.
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by johnshagb(m): 2:36pm
Flogging kwa? untop my the bride price
1 Like
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by TINALETC3(f): 2:36pm
some of dem no longer exists, shaving of hair in my place is now by choice nt must
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by starman4t(m): 2:36pm
Blindness in the darkness_ #Tolux
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by jeamie(m): 2:36pm
Please I need help.. I can't obtain my dad's birth certificate.. what do I do?
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by samzzycash(m): 2:36pm
Na wa o
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by rali123(f): 2:37pm
No 2 - what happens to the wife if she's clean? silly act.
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by Vivos: 2:37pm
the Igbo's shaving their hair does not mean they want to prove they had no hand in the death of the husband.
If they suspect you have a hand in the death of your husband. They make you choose one of the following:
1. Drinking the water used to bathe ur dead husband.
2.Swear with the Bible or before Amadioha(gods).
3.you sleep in the same room with ur dead husband.
1 Like
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by UnknownT: 2:37pm
The shaving of hair is wrong, it's a sign of mourning not to show she's innocent
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by NorthSide: 2:38pm
I don't think Fulanis still practice that culture
1 Like
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by johnjay4u2u(m): 2:38pm
iranu
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by medolab90(m): 2:38pm
Ok
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by chuksbaby: 2:38pm
yea
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by Gmajor(m): 2:38pm
jeamie:ask him where he kept it nah
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by rickyrex(m): 2:39pm
abeg which one worse pass
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by Kingluqman89(m): 2:39pm
I know of Magun very well and it's still in existence in Afonja lands.
Culture is very real...
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by jeamie(m): 2:41pm
Gmajor:he's late
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by makaOGA(f): 2:41pm
Nothing new here bro
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by jordyspices: 2:41pm
Ok
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by Sleyanya1(m): 2:41pm
However if you have so much MONEY you can escape all 4.
Lol... But for the Magun, you need your own personal Jazz because you can't expect God to cover you with grace when straffing another man's wife.
Fattening room will be fun...So keep your money & jes enjoy it.
Money answereth ALL things.
1 Like
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by TaiKuun(m): 2:41pm
I'm tired of these already. As much as I would love to marry my igbo girlfriend of two years, her parents never supported the relationship, talk more of marriage.
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by Kingluqman89(m): 2:41pm
TINALETC3:My brother, thunderbolt exist die for here oo.
No try am ooo
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by yessm(m): 2:41pm
Good read
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by pinkpant: 2:42pm
Inanna:Some culture is... and you should know there's nothing beneficial to getting fat
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by 1mmanuel(m): 2:43pm
oh boy fattening room go well o.
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by WebSurfer(m): 2:44pm
;D5
|Re: 4 Strange Cultural Practices Associated With Marriage In Nigeria by Benita27(f): 2:44pm
There's absolutely nothing wrong in that "Fattening room" of a practice as you called it. Most brides are advised to take time off strenuous activities so they've be fit on their wedding day. I think that's how it's done in that era, and I see nothing wrong in that.
1 Like
Help Please! Snow In Jos? / History Of Ogori And Magongo In Kogi State / Why Are Blacks Subhuman
Viewing this topic: daviejay, abuwasila, olorilolu, topea(m), Adieza(m), Adeoba10(m), jamesbanjo(m), Josephstephen(m), MizMyColi(f), kwyllancy, richard078, mattsteve(f), goodbay, ayodurodola(m), oloopee, NosoChic(f), sunnykalu125, kaima2015, iwuchukwutony(m), awollowo, Rapture4real, Lanceslot(m), kentochi(m), ChizzyMaris(f), Cyrealmusic(m), gomman, grace97(f), marhoinspire, InductordeHenry(m), vandaygee, UnknownT, kinzodigital, aquadude15, alexanderkings(m), gonagona(m) and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16