|Parents Forcing Children by Skappy10(m): 7:18pm On Jul 13
Salamun alaykum waramatullahi wabarakutuhu
Please my mother wants to take me to some alfa's place and I said I am not going that it is not right but she is threatening that if I didn't follow her, she won't pay my school fees
Since I don't have believe in all these Alfa stuff can I follow her? Please help
|Re: Parents Forcing Children by Mofpearl: 7:35pm On Jul 13
Wa alaykum salam wa rahmatullah wa barakatu
I am not sure what to tell you.
Why does she want you to follow her to the Alfa? What is the Alfa going to do?
Try talking to her about. What are the chances of her actually not paying your fees because of it?
|Re: Parents Forcing Children by Skappy10(m): 9:19pm On Jul 13
Mofpearl:
She is tryin 2 make some things for me so that all these cultist won't have eyes � on someone, I let her understand that it is shirk and it cant even work but she insisted, she even took me to grandpa and ma to speak sense into me(u know all these ahlulbid'ah, their words are always the same ) they were now saying God help those who help themselves but I was saying in my mind ''not in this type of matter ''
She even went to the extent of saying if I can't do it I will not go to school
She even said she will send me out of the house if I don't follow her but I know that's a lie
In reference to the holy qur'an, Surah Nahl verse 106 says
''106. Man kafara biAllahi min baAAdi eemanihi illa man okriha waqalbuhu mutmainnun bialeemani walakin man sharaha bialkufri sadran faAAalayhim ghadabun mina Allahi walahum AAathabun AAatheemun ''
''106. Any one who, after accepting faith in Allah, utters Unbelief,- except under compulsion, his heart remaining firm in Faith - but such as open their breast to Unbelief, on them is Wrath from Allah, and theirs will be a dreadful Penalty. ''
But am afraid of shirk, any scholar in the house to enlighten me ob this matter
|Re: Parents Forcing Children by 0b100100111: 9:05am
You can only take a horse to the stream, you can't force it to drink water.
|Re: Parents Forcing Children by Raintaker(m): 9:09am
Is your definition of shirk different from mine?
Mine is finding partners with Allah SWT.
Do the Alfas find partners with Allah or call on anything other than Allah?
Follow your mum to the alfa, and if you notice any element of shirk, don't use anything you are given there.
My opinion
|Re: Parents Forcing Children by NLmember: 9:16am
Many of them use fetish means to divine. Some claim they use quranic verses. To avoid problems just go. Then pray for forgiveness when all is said and done.
|Re: Parents Forcing Children by Lukgaf(m): 9:28am
Don't follow her.... Tell her the implications politely. if she insists, Allah will provide for u where u didn't expect
|Re: Parents Forcing Children by transient123(m): 9:31am
Confused on the advice I can give because, find it hard these stuffs still happen, anyway, all the best.
Talk to your Rabb for guidance and talk to your mum that you do not need to visit any Alfa for protection, Alfa can't even protect himself and family except Allah.
When you understand Islam, endeavour to always make family members understand too to avoid issues like this, they are your first point of call.
|Re: Parents Forcing Children by ivolt: 9:47am
Your don't want your mother to fortify you
|Re: Parents Forcing Children by koolib: 9:52am
Asalaam alaykum. Please don't cave in to the pressure as Shirk is a grave sin before Allah. Don't be rude to your Mum because she believes that is the best approach. Make her reason with you and make her understand that you also want the best for yourself. You will also need to be fervent in dua. Allah will ease it In Sha Allah.
|Re: Parents Forcing Children by dragnet: 9:59am
Skappy10:hope you're not trying to use the verse you quoted as an excuse? because it isn't for you.
Just be firm and tell her you won't follow her then face whatever consequences that follow, Allaah wouldn't abandon you, it may be a test before better ease.
