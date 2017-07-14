Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Parents Forcing Children (1859 Views)

Salamun alaykum waramatullahi wabarakutuhu



Please my mother wants to take me to some alfa's place and I said I am not going that it is not right but she is threatening that if I didn't follow her, she won't pay my school fees



Since I don't have believe in all these Alfa stuff can I follow her? Please help 1 Like 1 Share

Wa alaykum salam wa rahmatullah wa barakatu



I am not sure what to tell you.



Why does she want you to follow her to the Alfa? What is the Alfa going to do?

Try talking to her about. What are the chances of her actually not paying your fees because of it?

Mofpearl:

Wa alaykum salam wa rahmatullah wa barakatu



I am not sure what to tell you.



Why does she want you to follow her to the Alfa? What is the Alfa going to do?

Try talking to her about. What are the chances of her actually not paying your fees because of it?

She is tryin 2 make some things for me so that all these cultist won't have eyes � on someone, I let her understand that it is shirk and it cant even work but she insisted, she even took me to grandpa and ma to speak sense into me(u know all these ahlulbid'ah, their words are always the same ) they were now saying God help those who help themselves but I was saying in my mind ''not in this type of matter ''



She even went to the extent of saying if I can't do it I will not go to school



She even said she will send me out of the house if I don't follow her but I know that's a lie



In reference to the holy qur'an, Surah Nahl verse 106 says



''106. Man kafara biAllahi min baAAdi eemanihi illa man okriha waqalbuhu mutmainnun bialeemani walakin man sharaha bialkufri sadran faAAalayhim ghadabun mina Allahi walahum AAathabun AAatheemun ''



''106. Any one who, after accepting faith in Allah, utters Unbelief,- except under compulsion, his heart remaining firm in Faith - but such as open their breast to Unbelief, on them is Wrath from Allah, and theirs will be a dreadful Penalty. ''



You can only take a horse to the stream, you can't force it to drink water.

Is your definition of shirk different from mine?

Mine is finding partners with Allah SWT.

Do the Alfas find partners with Allah or call on anything other than Allah?

Follow your mum to the alfa, and if you notice any element of shirk, don't use anything you are given there.

My opinion 2 Likes 1 Share

Many of them use fetish means to divine. Some claim they use quranic verses. To avoid problems just go. Then pray for forgiveness when all is said and done.

Don't follow her.... Tell her the implications politely. if she insists, Allah will provide for u where u didn't expect

Confused on the advice I can give because, find it hard these stuffs still happen, anyway, all the best.



Talk to your Rabb for guidance and talk to your mum that you do not need to visit any Alfa for protection, Alfa can't even protect himself and family except Allah.



When you understand Islam, endeavour to always make family members understand too to avoid issues like this, they are your first point of call.

Your don't want your mother to fortify you

Asalaam alaykum. Please don't cave in to the pressure as Shirk is a grave sin before Allah. Don't be rude to your Mum because she believes that is the best approach. Make her reason with you and make her understand that you also want the best for yourself. You will also need to be fervent in dua. Allah will ease it In Sha Allah.