



1. SAMSUNG GALAXY S8/S8+



Pros:

- You will love the fantastic design.

- No problem when holding it as it feels comfortable in your hands.

- You can choose between two sizes and a few color options.

- They are water resistant. They are also dust resistant.



Cons:

- Samsung Galaxy S8 comes with 3000 mAh battery while Galaxy S8 Plus comes with 3500 mAh battery.

- Both come with tons of bloatware.

- While some of the pre-installed apps can be useful, many others are just a waste of space.



Why Buy:

Even though there are pros and cons, these phones are almost perfect. We are sure you will enjoy using it.



2. LG G6



Pros:

- Big screen in one-hand friendly design.

- The unique 18:9 aspect ratio on the LG G6’s quad HD+ allows for more viewing space on movies and shows.

- Even if you want to use it while in the shower, you are covered because it is water resistant.

- G6 features dual 13-megapixel cameras, which shoots 125-degree, wide-angle shots.

- Gorilla Glass 3 protection on front and Gorilla Glass 5 on back.



Cons:

- No IR Blaster

- LG G6 is still using last year’s Snapdragon 821 Processor.

- There is only a single speaker on the bottom of the phone.



Why Buy:

LG G6 is a beautiful device with an excellent display and great camera. it is less expensive than Samsung’s Galaxy S8 but almost have similar features with it.



3. SONY XPERIA XZ PREMIUM



Pros:

- 5.46 inches 4K HDR Immersive Display with 807ppi pixel density.

- 19MP Primary Camera can shoot videos at 960 frames per second.

- Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection covering the mobile from the front as well as well rear.

- The body of smartphone is IP68 certified dust and water proof.



Cons:

- Camera is not up to the standard for taking night photos when compared to Galaxy S8.

- Many users found the phone to be heavy.

- Battery capacity is 3230 mAh which is insufficient for such a high end phone.



Why Buy:

Sony Xperia XZ Premium allows you to watch 4K videos on your smartphone. it supports almost all connectives like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, NFC, GPS, USB, 3G, 4G.



4. HTC U11



Pros:

- 2 MP Primary and 16 MP Secondary Camera.

- It supports Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0).

- The phone has Loud & crisp speakers and 4 mics to record very clean distortion free 3D Sound.

- Charismatic Liquid Surface design blending metal with 3D Glass.

- IP67 certified water & dust resistant.



Cons:

- No 3.5 mm Headphone jack.

- Hybrid Dual SIM support (Can't use SIM 2 with SD card)

- It is a glass built phone which can be easily damaged if not handled carefully.



Why Buy:

It features Snapdragon 835 and 6 GB RAM which will help you enjoy running heavy apps without any worries. Camera is also great having DxO mark rating.





http://www.techisbae.com/2017/07/4-smartphones-you-should-buy-if-you-want-to-upgrade.html Not sure of the next smartphone to upgrade to? We at Techisbae is here to help. Read on quickly and make a choice for yourself.- You will love the fantastic design.- No problem when holding it as it feels comfortable in your hands.- You can choose between two sizes and a few color options.- They are water resistant. They are also dust resistant.- Samsung Galaxy S8 comes with 3000 mAh battery while Galaxy S8 Plus comes with 3500 mAh battery.- Both come with tons of bloatware.- While some of the pre-installed apps can be useful, many others are just a waste of space.Even though there are pros and cons, these phones are almost perfect. We are sure you will enjoy using it.- Big screen in one-hand friendly design.- The unique 18:9 aspect ratio on the LG G6’s quad HD+ allows for more viewing space on movies and shows.- Even if you want to use it while in the shower, you are covered because it is water resistant.- G6 features dual 13-megapixel cameras, which shoots 125-degree, wide-angle shots.- Gorilla Glass 3 protection on front and Gorilla Glass 5 on back.- No IR Blaster- LG G6 is still using last year’s Snapdragon 821 Processor.- There is only a single speaker on the bottom of the phone.LG G6 is a beautiful device with an excellent display and great camera. it is less expensive than Samsung’s Galaxy S8 but almost have similar features with it.- 5.46 inches 4K HDR Immersive Display with 807ppi pixel density.- 19MP Primary Camera can shoot videos at 960 frames per second.- Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection covering the mobile from the front as well as well rear.- The body of smartphone is IP68 certified dust and water proof.- Camera is not up to the standard for taking night photos when compared to Galaxy S8.- Many users found the phone to be heavy.- Battery capacity is 3230 mAh which is insufficient for such a high end phone.Sony Xperia XZ Premium allows you to watch 4K videos on your smartphone. it supports almost all connectives like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, NFC, GPS, USB, 3G, 4G.- 2 MP Primary and 16 MP Secondary Camera.- It supports Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0).- The phone has Loud & crisp speakers and 4 mics to record very clean distortion free 3D Sound.- Charismatic Liquid Surface design blending metal with 3D Glass.- IP67 certified water & dust resistant.- No 3.5 mm Headphone jack.- Hybrid Dual SIM support (Can't use SIM 2 with SD card)- It is a glass built phone which can be easily damaged if not handled carefully.It features Snapdragon 835 and 6 GB RAM which will help you enjoy running heavy apps without any worries. Camera is also great having DxO mark rating. 1 Like