|4 Smartphones You Should Buy If You Want To Upgrade by phidelity(m): 7:59pm
Not sure of the next smartphone to upgrade to? We at Techisbae is here to help. Read on quickly and make a choice for yourself.
1. SAMSUNG GALAXY S8/S8+
Pros:
- You will love the fantastic design.
- No problem when holding it as it feels comfortable in your hands.
- You can choose between two sizes and a few color options.
- They are water resistant. They are also dust resistant.
Cons:
- Samsung Galaxy S8 comes with 3000 mAh battery while Galaxy S8 Plus comes with 3500 mAh battery.
- Both come with tons of bloatware.
- While some of the pre-installed apps can be useful, many others are just a waste of space.
Why Buy:
Even though there are pros and cons, these phones are almost perfect. We are sure you will enjoy using it.
2. LG G6
Pros:
- Big screen in one-hand friendly design.
- The unique 18:9 aspect ratio on the LG G6’s quad HD+ allows for more viewing space on movies and shows.
- Even if you want to use it while in the shower, you are covered because it is water resistant.
- G6 features dual 13-megapixel cameras, which shoots 125-degree, wide-angle shots.
- Gorilla Glass 3 protection on front and Gorilla Glass 5 on back.
Cons:
- No IR Blaster
- LG G6 is still using last year’s Snapdragon 821 Processor.
- There is only a single speaker on the bottom of the phone.
Why Buy:
LG G6 is a beautiful device with an excellent display and great camera. it is less expensive than Samsung’s Galaxy S8 but almost have similar features with it.
3. SONY XPERIA XZ PREMIUM
Pros:
- 5.46 inches 4K HDR Immersive Display with 807ppi pixel density.
- 19MP Primary Camera can shoot videos at 960 frames per second.
- Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection covering the mobile from the front as well as well rear.
- The body of smartphone is IP68 certified dust and water proof.
Cons:
- Camera is not up to the standard for taking night photos when compared to Galaxy S8.
- Many users found the phone to be heavy.
- Battery capacity is 3230 mAh which is insufficient for such a high end phone.
Why Buy:
Sony Xperia XZ Premium allows you to watch 4K videos on your smartphone. it supports almost all connectives like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, NFC, GPS, USB, 3G, 4G.
4. HTC U11
Pros:
- 2 MP Primary and 16 MP Secondary Camera.
- It supports Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0).
- The phone has Loud & crisp speakers and 4 mics to record very clean distortion free 3D Sound.
- Charismatic Liquid Surface design blending metal with 3D Glass.
- IP67 certified water & dust resistant.
Cons:
- No 3.5 mm Headphone jack.
- Hybrid Dual SIM support (Can't use SIM 2 with SD card)
- It is a glass built phone which can be easily damaged if not handled carefully.
Why Buy:
It features Snapdragon 835 and 6 GB RAM which will help you enjoy running heavy apps without any worries. Camera is also great having DxO mark rating.
http://www.techisbae.com/2017/07/4-smartphones-you-should-buy-if-you-want-to-upgrade.html
