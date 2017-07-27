₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,840,235 members, 3,658,370 topics. Date: Friday, 14 July 2017 at 07:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited (9797 Views)
Have You Been Able To Apply For DPR Graduate Trainee? Share Your Experience. / Names Of Candidates Shortlisted For Nigeria Police Recruitment – 2016 / Advice, He Was Invited For A Chat after a brave reply to the regret letter (1) (2) (3) (4)
|DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by Namady(m): 12:04am
Okay.. lemme be straight forward. I got this link from one of my whatsapp groups. I checked and discovered that I have been invited for an aptitude test on 26-07-17 by 11:00am at Kano. Wish me luck.
Check your application status here
http://recruitment.dpr.gov.ng/login
2 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by olayinks007(m): 12:46am
Namady:
Wow alll d best man. Buh 4 me seems my application was rejected. Dts wat i saw on my application status.
1 Like
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by hurricanesgrace: 1:43am
Mine is still showing pending successful application, really dnno watz wrong
1 Like
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by Yeahreen(m): 4:23am
Same with mine
hurricanesgrace:
1 Like
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by bundur(m): 6:45am
Namady:Same venue with me here but my test date is 29
Gudluck
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by EdoBoy90: 6:59am
Check later
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by sorzy1(m): 8:50am
hi guys, I checked my DPR profile and my application has been approved and my exam venue and date is there but they have not sent me any mail or text message, hope am safe?
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by JamieRocks(m): 9:52am
Yeahreen:let's hope to get a mail or text from them soon.
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by Halyma(f): 10:33am
I got an invite but who knows what their test looks like
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by oluwaseungbenga: 10:35am
anybody wit d idea of hw d questn go be
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by Snowstorm: 11:57am
Any idea on what to expect from the exam i also got the mail.
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by deolu2000(m): 12:30pm
Anybody applied for the post of a chemist and his/her application has been approved yet? because mine is still showing pending successful submission.
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by EDhims(m): 12:36pm
I applied as environmentalist n I was in invited. pls does any have d past question?, I need it. here is my email: eu.ohimor@gmail.com.
thanks
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by Gemc3(f): 12:44pm
Yeahreen:Mine too o. I'm just confused.
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by karleone(m): 1:00pm
Who got the mail sent by DPR?
When you click on "here", do you get the attached page below?
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by fhemmie: 2:07pm
karleone:
Click on "Advanced" and then "Proceed to..."
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by ignis(f): 2:12pm
Please I forgot the password I registered with, please how do I retrieve it?
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by obajoey(m): 2:18pm
wow I just checked mine, my application was approved and successful.
my Test Center
Center Name: Lagos
Center Address: JKK Building, 229 Ikorodu Road, Anthony Bus/Stop Ilupeju. Lagos
Batch Category: BATCH E | Date: 2017-07-27 | Time: 2:00pm
I think this is my first time doing govt job stuff.
I will give it my best who knows.
I applied for Accountant II
1 Like
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by obajoey(m): 2:22pm
ignis:
I forgot mine too, so i quickly did a password reset and a link to reset the password was sent to my email.
make sure to check spam too.
1 Like
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by anyaski1(m): 2:30pm
deolu2000:yes I did and mine was approved.Am slated to write on 25th july
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by deolu2000(m): 2:37pm
anyaski1:Thanks for your response. my own portal is still showing pending successful submission.
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by mayourbash(f): 2:49pm
VISIT THE SITE http://recruitment.dpr.gov.ng/login, ENTER UR EMAIL AND CLICK ON FORGOT PASSWORD.
ignis:
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by mayourbash(f): 2:50pm
Scroll down very well, are u sure u have pending?
deolu2000:
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by deolu2000(m): 3:05pm
mayourbash:Yes. PENDIND-SUCCESSFUL SUBMISSION. that is what my profile is still showing.
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by policy12: 3:25pm
I got mine too...
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by policy12: 3:43pm
Namady:
Bros your date is 29 not 26, please check it again.
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by DGreatACO(m): 3:50pm
Goodday house, who else applied for Elect/Elect Engineer-Graduate Trainee position?
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by kunlesmiles(m): 4:46pm
deolu2000:I did,mine is still pending av u application status changed?.
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by Yeahreen(m): 5:22pm
Guess we shld jst be patient. Hrd it's in batches
Gemc3:
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by deolu2000(m): 5:23pm
kunlesmiles:not yet... Still pending as well.
|Re: DPR Recruitment Aptitude Test: Check List Of Those Invited by EntMirror: 5:51pm
Okay.. Check my signature as welll
ADV-CAREER: Invitation For Test? / Vacancies At Elf / 17 Latest Banking Jobs In Nigeria - Top Secret Information!
Viewing this topic: marmelo, Adease, abiri(m), danobiz(m), Nweke12, kokaneprodigy(m), Franchise21(m), Emmyce, Elenurazorr, iynoble(m), sardion(m), MagnaB, cyt, Adekunlemoyo, arkeen, lantessy(m), spacohill3(m), BzDB, donklin, stanilo4love(m), prof22(m), obajoey(m), petsam11(m), hucienda, gbagyiza, james3xp(m), nasonaso, khune(m), iPresh4s, lankywizar(m), hollabeesy2014, Bmnazazuri, lavenjcrown, EASY32, Edemaya, Geedhey(m), Crane1, memory123(m), Zandee3(m), habtop(m), ucheogini(m), iquoh1988, Dannyset(m), bioduneberry(m), Chidex50, krane007(m), MYDEBBY(m), Alexy2014(f), Cherez, donbenz(m), bigchica(m), Johnzzy(m), kingdvd(m), loveydovey, MUYEEKFIRST, Sheyi14(m), Jagadike, mailingdgreat, akwaibomite, edubrazil442(m), ruudcruise(m), dadabashua1(m), maria43, Marcleee(m), ogocology, johnchins, DonHummer(m), Cupidkc(m), obayaya(m), kingsmecca(m), koligs, pidtzcruz, passey, Omoobatogud(m), remmy0912, timothy87, kasheemawo(m), doctore89, isysleek, daryoor03(m), LuckyLadolce(m), Lizy100, lustra89(m), ameeeen(m), sexybaby22(f), DonFreshmoney(m) and 91 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6