Check your application status here



http://recruitment.dpr.gov.ng/login Okay.. lemme be straight forward. I got this link from one of my whatsapp groups. I checked and discovered that I have been invited for an aptitude test on 26-07-17 by 11:00am at Kano. Wish me luck.Check your application status here 2 Likes 4 Shares

Wow alll d best man. Buh 4 me seems my application was rejected. Dts wat i saw on my application status. Wow alll d best man. Buh 4 me seems my application was rejected. Dts wat i saw on my application status. 1 Like

Mine is still showing pending successful application, really dnno watz wrong 1 Like

Mine is still showing pending successful application, really dnno watz wrong Same with mine 1 Like

Gudluck Same venue with me here but my test date is 29Gudluck

Check later

hi guys, I checked my DPR profile and my application has been approved and my exam venue and date is there but they have not sent me any mail or text message, hope am safe?

Same with mine let's hope to get a mail or text from them soon. let's hope to get a mail or text from them soon.

I got an invite but who knows what their test looks like

anybody wit d idea of hw d questn go be

Any idea on what to expect from the exam i also got the mail.

Anybody applied for the post of a chemist and his/her application has been approved yet? because mine is still showing pending successful submission.

I applied as environmentalist n I was in invited. pls does any have d past question?, I need it. here is my email: eu.ohimor@gmail.com.

thanks 1 Like 1 Share

Who got the mail sent by DPR?



When you click on "here", do you get the attached page below?

Please I forgot the password I registered with, please how do I retrieve it?

wow I just checked mine, my application was approved and successful.

my Test Center



Center Name: Lagos

Center Address: JKK Building, 229 Ikorodu Road, Anthony Bus/Stop Ilupeju. Lagos

Batch Category: BATCH E | Date: 2017-07-27 | Time: 2:00pm



I think this is my first time doing govt job stuff.

I will give it my best who knows.



I applied for Accountant II 1 Like

I forgot mine too, so i quickly did a password reset and a link to reset the password was sent to my email.

make sure to check spam too. I forgot mine too, so i quickly did a password reset and a link to reset the password was sent to my email.make sure to check spam too. 1 Like

yes I did and mine was approved.Am slated to write on 25th july Thanks for your response. my own portal is still showing pending successful submission. Thanks for your response. my own portal is still showing pending successful submission.



Scroll down very well, are u sure u have pending? Yes. PENDIND-SUCCESSFUL SUBMISSION. that is what my profile is still showing. Yes. PENDIND-SUCCESSFUL SUBMISSION. that is what my profile is still showing.

I got mine too...

Bros your date is 29 not 26, please check it again. Bros your date is 29 not 26, please check it again.

Goodday house, who else applied for Elect/Elect Engineer-Graduate Trainee position?

Mine too o. I'm just confused. Guess we shld jst be patient. Hrd it's in batches

