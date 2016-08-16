Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? (15150 Views)

The gold plated portraits of the presidents are at the back of the Nokia 3310 phone. There's also an emblem of the G20 summit below the portraits. The device is coated with hardened titanium with a pattern of Damascus steel.



This collector's 3310 ships in a special black velvet box. However, you have to spend a whopping $2,466 (roughly #776,790 naira) to get that box containing the Nokia 3310 which is even more expensive than iPhone 7.



Hmmm

they are mad. because I checked and i'm not mad enough to buy that rubbish. 25 Likes

the phone looks good sincerely.

if money dey, why I no go buy am? 18 Likes

Hmmmmmm

This phone still remain the best



I hope I won't be paying for air time oooo.





Buhari Health Condition has cost Nigeria 1000000x of that amount yet the phone is more valuable 3 Likes

gabe:

they are mad. because I checked and i'm not mad enough to buy that rubbish. so far you can't afford the price isn't any reason to call those who will afford to buy it mad people. so far you can't afford the price isn't any reason to call those who will afford to buy it mad people. 8 Likes

BRA

Doo

Hope say bounce and snake game are installed sha 10 Likes 1 Share

naahh... I never reach that level

hmmm

I will only buy of i can call heaven with it.

Does the phone have their personal numbers

ok 1 Like

50 shades of madness 2 Likes

Can it dial heaven?

In reality thebphone only costs 48k.

But die to thise dia gold customization.

D yhieves don go add 2k dollars on top.

On ebay this phone is abt 120 to 160 dollars

Abegi

I have the old Nokia 3310 with me.

I dont need this 1 Like

Momey you will use to buy land in some areas and do foundation self

this is serious

Shey na designer gold dem dey sell abi phone or photo? 1 Like

Trump and Putin, wht an unholy Alliance 2 Likes

is okay, i no go vex...

that's way too much



Wayasay 1 Like

It is Expensive, I can't afford it