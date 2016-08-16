₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by Techpaded(f): 12:12am
Caviar is a Russian company, and an expert at manufacturing special edition phones adorned with the portrait of Russian President. They are the makers of the classic Nokia 3310, but this around it's having both president of USA, Trump and president of Russia, Putin together on the Nokia 3310.
The gold plated portraits of the presidents are at the back of the Nokia 3310 phone. There's also an emblem of the G20 summit below the portraits. The device is coated with hardened titanium with a pattern of Damascus steel.
This collector's 3310 ships in a special black velvet box. However, you have to spend a whopping $2,466 (roughly #776,790 naira) to get that box containing the Nokia 3310 which is even more expensive than iPhone 7.
source: http://www.techpaded.com.ng/2017/07/can-you-spend-n776000-naira-on-nokia.html
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by rhazur(m): 1:22am
Hmmm
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by gabe: 5:26am
they are mad. because I checked and i'm not mad enough to buy that rubbish.
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by Mustiboy(m): 6:33am
the phone looks good sincerely.
if money dey, why I no go buy am?
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by macpetrus(m): 7:11am
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by EntMirror: 7:13am
This phone still remain the best
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by Teewhy2: 7:13am
The phone shows class and when am rich enough I can buy it as I will need that one phone that I can put that major business line that can't be allowed to go off. The phone should be able to go 96 hours without charging.
I hope I won't be paying for air time oooo.
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by Johnpaul2k2(m): 7:13am
Buhari Health Condition has cost Nigeria 1000000x of that amount yet the phone is more valuable
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by Tolexander: 7:14am
gabe:so far you can't afford the price isn't any reason to call those who will afford to buy it mad people.
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by lordcenred(m): 7:14am
BRA
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by wakes(m): 7:14am
Doo
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by Adeoba10(m): 7:14am
Hope say bounce and snake game are installed sha
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by denugajac(m): 7:15am
naahh... I never reach that level
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by wiloy2k8(m): 7:15am
hmmm
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by ekems2017(f): 7:15am
I will only buy of i can call heaven with it.
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by sotall(m): 7:15am
Does the phone have their personal numbers
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by Marvidris(f): 7:15am
ok
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by Houseofglam7: 7:16am
50 shades of madness
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by dayleke(m): 7:16am
Can it dial heaven?
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by Gobhanky: 7:16am
In reality thebphone only costs 48k.
But die to thise dia gold customization.
D yhieves don go add 2k dollars on top.
On ebay this phone is abt 120 to 160 dollars
Abegi
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by Princess4ng(f): 7:16am
I have the old Nokia 3310 with me.
I dont need this
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by wunmi590(m): 7:16am
Momey you will use to buy land in some areas and do foundation self
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by olayiwola4u(m): 7:16am
this is serious
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by omoadeleye(m): 7:16am
Shey na designer gold dem dey sell abi phone or photo?
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by Antoeni(m): 7:17am
Trump and Putin, wht an unholy Alliance
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by Oladelson(m): 7:17am
is okay, i no go vex...
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by Marvidris(f): 7:17am
that's way too much
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by xclusivetekk: 7:17am
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by Flexy2vybes(m): 7:17am
Wayasay
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by gbaskiboy(m): 7:17am
It is Expensive, I can't afford it
|Re: Checkout Nokia 3310 That Costs N776,000 - Will You Buy? by Munae(f): 7:18am
wunmi590:
Poor man thinking.
