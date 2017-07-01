₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
FGN BOND RECORDS 129.16BLN NAIRA SUBSCRIPTION IN JULY, 2017 – DMO
source : http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/07/fgn-bond-records-12916bln-naira.html
The federal government bond which was auctioned on July 12, 2017 has recorded a successful subscription of N9.10 billion for the five year tenor, N55.31 billion for ten years and N64.75 billion for twenty years respectively.
The auction attracted interest rates of 14.50 per cent, 16.2884 per cent and 16.2499 per cent meant to mature on July 15, 2021, March 17, 2027 and April 18, 2037 respectively. According to the data culled from the Debt Management Office website, N3.90 billion was allotted for the five year tenor, ten years tenor attracted N47.01 billion while N55.05 billion was allotted to the twenty years tenor.
Similarly, the FGN savings bond which was auctioned on July 3 to 7, 2017 recorded 342 successful subscriptions for the two year tenor at the rate of 13.386 per cent while the three year tenor had 437 successful subscriptions at the rate of 14.386 per cent.
The bond which is expected to mature on July 12, 2019 had an allotment of N160.770 Million while N239.803 Million was allotted to three year bond meant to mature on July 12, 2020.
Meanwhile, federal government has benchmarked bonds between 2 years tenor to 20 years at the rate between 10 per cent to 16.2499 per cent maturing April 2037. The next FGN savings bond is scheduled to be auctioned on August 7 to 11, 2017.
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by paragon40(m): 7:29am
All we see is figures...no impact...#yinmu
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by LastSurvivor11: 7:30am
Still wondering when things will be as it were b4 this London based president took over..
3 of my colleagues that work for Huawei supporting etisalat network got sacked yesterday, nobody knows his or her fate yet..
E no go better for bubu and most especially anyone that deceived others to vote for this disaster called president..
When I finally catch even if its his dead body
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by itiswellandwell: 7:31am
Hmmmmm. Big big money but nothing is working in the country. May God help the country.
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by Kekekenny(m): 7:31am
paragon40:
Why u know talk anything...u just wasted FTC
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by tkondscreen(m): 7:32am
Good
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by KingOnaxy: 7:34am
Isokay
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by opalu: 7:37am
I think Bonds are meant to be tied to concrete clear-cut Projects. So that the FG or whoever is raising the Bond can track progress and repayments years later.
For instance, Bond to build modern superfast rail from Lagos to Ibadan. (5yrs tenor) Another one from Ibadan to Lokoja.(10 yr tenor) And another one for Lokoja to Abuja. (5year tenor)
If this is how bonds are raised and executed, Nigeria would have been among the 10 best developed nations. All these funds they borrow that is been plunged into funding padded budget which has an untouchable N250B for NASS alone not to talk of that for judiciary and Executive excesses.
We must design things to fit our peculiar need not copy hook line and sinker. That purpose for raising bond MUST be able to repay itself and also give the nation value with profit. For instance, by building the Lagos-Ibadan rail, you automatically crash the cost of rents and land in Lagos because 40% of those working in lagos will move to Oyo state to live easier and cheaper lifestyles since the ultra modern train services between Lagos and Ibadan will cut travels from 3hrs to 30mins
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by KnowMore: 7:38am
Okay
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by Costello559(m): 7:40am
Good luck with how the money is to be spent
This my grammar sef
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by partnerbiz4: 7:43am
This is the type of thread that distinguishes kids from men.
Pray you even understand how these work.
Pls who knows why anyone would want to go for bonds despite better interest rates in treasury bills.
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by chuose2: 7:47am
Una carry cattel man make president, wetin una expect?
Make cow become legal tender?
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by david22uu(m): 7:51am
How does dis affect the price of dollar Abeg o
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by gbegemaster(m): 7:51am
Hope we don't go the way of Venezuela in the end.
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by WenysAD(f): 7:54am
Insurance is still d best to me biko. Having a 40% ROI annually is higher than wat dis FG bonds offers for even 20yrs. They even offer 13% interest on an annual fixed deposit or capital of which if u are to collect interest off front u will forfiet only 1%. Meaning someone DAT is bringing a fixed deposit or capital of 1m will have 130k interest in a yr but if wants his interest off front will be given 120k and lose 10k which is d 1%. No investment platform or bank can give dis type of rate in Nigeria and it's sure and guaranteed
N.B I'm not talking about just any insurance company. I am talking about d leading insurance company in the world with a 54yrs presence in Nigeria and ISO certified
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by Koolmak(m): 8:00am
partnerbiz4:
Really can you prove the last statement with facts and figures?
TB and FG bonds are similar to a very large extent. But bonds normally carry higher interest rates.
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by brainpulse: 8:01am
Who says Nigerians don't have money, it's just that sometimes these monies are in wrong hands not willing to invest and in a country where the poor on social media praises the corrupt rich and at same time wailing that they are suffering.
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by WenysAD(f): 8:07am
partnerbiz4:
Wat I believe in treasury bills is dat d interest is usually slashed if its not for d complete term of the investment. For instance if d interest rate for a treasury bill is is 15% annually and you want to invest 1m for 3month, ur interest is calculated as 1m*(3/4)*15%= 37500 naira for 3months. Not bad too
N.B in no risk investments, or investments that guarantees a ROI having a low or NO risk on investments, short term investments always offer low ROIs compared to long term investments that offer higher ROIs
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by gokecont(m): 8:09am
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by emmyquan: 8:15am
meanwhile
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by Mcponpin(m): 8:19am
naija
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by deepwater(f): 8:32am
partnerbiz4:kai
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by AroOkigbo(m): 8:36am
I still don't understand this FG bond of a thing. I invest heavily on Tbills. ..enjoying the higher interest rate of over 18% per year.
Why would one not chose it over FG bond? It's not as if bonds have higher intetest rates.
Am I missing something?
Somebody help!
|Re: Fgn Bond Records 129.16bln Naira Subscription In July, 2017 – Dmo by AroOkigbo(m): 8:42am
partnerbiz4:
I'm also interested in the answer.
And why will a 10 year bond have higher interest rate than a 15 year bond?
Also, are the interest paid upfront like in Tbills?
