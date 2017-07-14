



This graduate of michael of okpara university of agriculture umudike has been in some widely viewed movies nationwide which includes, Picture Perfect, Ovy's Voice, Tiwa's Baggage, Desperate House Girls2, Losing control 2, My Flatmates (Which is currently on air on dstv AMSHOWCASE/urban) etc.



Did i say picture perfect Yesss He was there, the widely talked about movie Picture perfect written and produced by Biodun Stephen and directed by Tope Alake. His performance was flawless, his connection with Bolanle Ninolowo and Mary Remmy Njoku was beautiful, infact am not letting the cat out of the bag, for those who haven't seen the movie Picture Perfect, go to the cinema and enjoy this wonderful master piece. Trust me, is not the usual naija movie, this one will wow you.



Casmir Chibuike Anyanwu with Picture Perfect Star Actor, Bolanle Ninolowo @ the premiere



Finally, I say the sky is just the limit for this upcoming actor who was born and raised in the most industrial and commercial city, Aba, we pray that we see more of him in future upcoming projects, welldone, mr casmir chibuike anyanwu, a.k.a igwechibyke



