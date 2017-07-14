₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Casmir Anyanwu & Bolanle Ninolowo "Picture Perfect" Star Actor At The Premiere by Ndlistic(m): 11:33am
Casmir Chibuike Anyanwu, fondly called chibyke or igwe chibyke by friends and acquaintances is among the new breed of actors who are steathily stealing their way into the hearts of movie producers, directors and movie lovers.
This graduate of michael of okpara university of agriculture umudike has been in some widely viewed movies nationwide which includes, Picture Perfect, Ovy's Voice, Tiwa's Baggage, Desperate House Girls2, Losing control 2, My Flatmates (Which is currently on air on dstv AMSHOWCASE/urban) etc.
Did i say picture perfect Yesss He was there, the widely talked about movie Picture perfect written and produced by Biodun Stephen and directed by Tope Alake. His performance was flawless, his connection with Bolanle Ninolowo and Mary Remmy Njoku was beautiful, infact am not letting the cat out of the bag, for those who haven't seen the movie Picture Perfect, go to the cinema and enjoy this wonderful master piece. Trust me, is not the usual naija movie, this one will wow you.
Casmir Chibuike Anyanwu with Picture Perfect Star Actor, Bolanle Ninolowo @ the premiere
Finally, I say the sky is just the limit for this upcoming actor who was born and raised in the most industrial and commercial city, Aba, we pray that we see more of him in future upcoming projects, welldone, mr casmir chibuike anyanwu, a.k.a igwechibyke
Casmir Chibuike Anyanwu with BBNaija Star, Marvis at Picture Perfect Premiere
|Re: Casmir Anyanwu & Bolanle Ninolowo "Picture Perfect" Star Actor At The Premiere by holatin(m): 1:40pm
op aka Ndlistic
there are a lot of things that makes people go to hell when they die.
one of the popular thing is been the op and snatching the FTC too.
|Re: Casmir Anyanwu & Bolanle Ninolowo "Picture Perfect" Star Actor At The Premiere by Okundaye4(m): 1:40pm
Nice one
|Re: Casmir Anyanwu & Bolanle Ninolowo "Picture Perfect" Star Actor At The Premiere by Caustics: 1:41pm
are they taking huk hugan bitters?
|Re: Casmir Anyanwu & Bolanle Ninolowo "Picture Perfect" Star Actor At The Premiere by Nma27(f): 1:42pm
Johnny Bravo shape
|Re: Casmir Anyanwu & Bolanle Ninolowo "Picture Perfect" Star Actor At The Premiere by partnerbiz4: 1:43pm
Camera bad
|Re: Casmir Anyanwu & Bolanle Ninolowo "Picture Perfect" Star Actor At The Premiere by muller101(m): 1:46pm
Next pls
|Re: Casmir Anyanwu & Bolanle Ninolowo "Picture Perfect" Star Actor At The Premiere by junnyjake(m): 1:50pm
Nollywood is seriously improving o.
|Re: Casmir Anyanwu & Bolanle Ninolowo "Picture Perfect" Star Actor At The Premiere by INVESTORBNAIRA: 1:55pm
This bolanle just big for up nothing dey down which kain useless gyming be that
|Re: Casmir Anyanwu & Bolanle Ninolowo "Picture Perfect" Star Actor At The Premiere by misspineapple(f): 1:57pm
Johnny Bravo sighted
|Re: Casmir Anyanwu & Bolanle Ninolowo "Picture Perfect" Star Actor At The Premiere by Ezionye(f): 2:01pm
Is dat a black gown am seeing there?
Dude shd have gymed up d hips for a better look
|Re: Casmir Anyanwu & Bolanle Ninolowo "Picture Perfect" Star Actor At The Premiere by fumiswtpusy(f): 2:07pm
Why is the lips black like that of rottweilers own.i guess too much weed.
This guy forms too much even though he is not as fine as he thinks.
To crown it all he is a yoruba man.and definitely he will have that our syndrome
I can bet that he stinks,fart too much,a blatant liar,tracherious etc.
Anyway I don't take men for their physical looks alone but their substance.that is why I am crazy in love with nnamdi kanu and ready to even be his second or third wife.
They call me the first truthful and neat yoruba girl.
