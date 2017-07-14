₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by PearlStreet(m): 1:13pm
The city police today arrested notorious Nigerian drug peddler Okey once again with half a kg of heroin within a span of two months.

The accused was arrested from the under bridge of Surya Enclave during routine checking. While the police arrested him around two months ago and put him behind bars, he came out on bail recently. Within a few days, in another drug peddling move, he was caught red handed by the city police.

The police said the interrogation of a Nigerian national, arrested on June 14, had revealed that a drug network on a large scale was being run from Delhi and drugs were being supplied from the national Capital to Jalandhar.

As per the interrogation of Nigerian national Agu Emmanuel, 32, of Amokwe city, he had landed at the Mumbai airport in January on a tourist visa and had contacted his old mate Yohan at a local cloth market. He said after living in the Mohammad Arif market in Mumbai with Yohan for one month, he moved to Delhi where he met Kingsly and Iffai who was living at Om Vihar in Delhi.

Then, he was introduced to Okey, also known as Lucky, who runs drug business in Delhi and various districts of Punjab. Taking the lead, the city police arrested Okey in April this year, but he was released on bail.


http://www.tribuneindia.com/mobi/news/jalandhar/nigerian-caught-again-with-heroin/436432.html

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by Kingjay5(m): 1:13pm
na was o

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by Gentle034(m): 1:14pm
it's in him.

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by PearlStreet(m): 1:17pm
OAM4J
Mynd44
Obinoscopy
Semid4lyf
Lalasticlala
Dominique
Marpol

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by ExpensiveG: 1:24pm




NCAN ~ AGU EMMANUEL, OKEY


ndigbo



Reporting live from O42


IrepBIAFRA

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by OkoYibo: 1:26pm
hundredhunndred, Kwarupshun, Omofunaab2, BiafraAngitator, ChetaNwaeze, machinery1, OsuIbo, RockHard, YourNemesis, Poweredbrew, Killitoff, YoruBanger, SUBWAY101, ODVanguard, OkutaNla, NewsPoacher, CliffordOrji, OJUcrook, ZelibeKristien, AbakalikiPress, Progressive01, EmeritusMbaM, Chapter5ive, FlyoruB, Okoyiboz3, YonkijiSappo, AshiwajuFoward, Externalhat, najoke, totit, ipobbigot7, NeoOduduwa, EgunMogaji, Prowalker, GeneralOjukwu, Basic123, MasterChen, neoshinto,

India must be developed by force.

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by holatin(m): 1:28pm
hmmmm its their work oooooo
DRUGWORK

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by newyorks(m): 1:49pm
ExpensiveG:



NCAN ~ AGU EMMANUEL, OKEY

ndigbo


Reporting live from O42

IrepBIAFRA
smileysmileysmiley whoever did this to u shall never go unpunished.

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by muller101(m): 1:56pm
Bigots will invade the thread. Like this one below.
Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by Basic123: 2:03pm
He is only living up to expectation as a biafran.

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by funlord(m): 2:16pm
Mazi Emmy agutata Okeyson a.k.a eze off white?



Not surprised one bit! Another great biafran inyamiri jewish developer from the east side has done it again for the GDP of mumbai!


At this rate It seems their Alice in wonderland republics coat of arms and flag will need to also include a pair of handcuffs ....Mazi kanu will be proud! grin

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by sorry1(m): 2:19pm
afonja with igbo name, spits!!!

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by funlord(m): 2:24pm
sorry1:
afonja with igbo name, spits!!!


Sharrap and take responsibility for your onitsha made jewish brothers folly for once in your life you this otimkpu! angry

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by Gobhanky: 2:47pm
Im your neighborhood drug dealer

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by GeneralOjukwu: 3:03pm
Biafra IGR:

1. "Pharmaceuticals"..... Synonym wink (5 letters)

2. Baby factory

3. Erection deflation ...aka PROSTITUTION

4. Rituals e.g Otokoto, Okija

5. Fraud ( usually husband & wife)

6. Crime (only legal business in Biafra)

PLEASE add more

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by brainpulse: 4:47pm
angryAgu Emmanuel, 32 when some cursed people from a particular tribe are hell bent distroying this nation at all cause, then they shall know no peace.

Hypocrisy is when you say other tribes hate, but you are deliberately tarnishing the image of the country through trafficing of hard drugs, fraud etc.

Hypocrisy is when you left your family abroad and beating the drums of war in Nigeria and goats and baboons joins you.

The albino is a scam and fraud looking for relevance. He was interviewed some days ago about is succession plans and structure, he was just unconvincing, moulding words incoherently and had no plans at all.

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by adonbilivit: 4:47pm
Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by AworiLagosian: 4:48pm
Na dem dem!
Developers Republic of Cocaine peddlers!
India needs some of that Chukwu Abiama Global development Projects. cheesy


.

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by EntMirror: 4:48pm
Hmmm.. This is not news.. It's a normal occurrence anywhere in the world.. Next!

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by Mcowubaba: 4:48pm
War start...... 1...2...........3 go......

Make I dey read comments

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by hustla(m): 4:49pm
PearlStreet:
The city police today arrested notorious Nigerian drug peddler Okey once again with half a kg of heroin within a span of two months.

The accused was arrested from the under bridge of Surya Enclave during routine checking. While the police arrested him around two months ago and put him behind bars, he came out on bail recently. Within a few days, in another drug peddling move, he was caught red handed by the city police.

The police said the interrogation of a Nigerian national, arrested on June 14, had revealed that a drug network on a large scale was being run from Delhi and drugs were being supplied from the national Capital to Jalandhar.

As per the interrogation of Nigerian national Agu Emmanuel, 32, of Amokwe city, he had landed at the Mumbai airport in January on a tourist visa and had contacted his old mate Yohan at a local cloth market. He said after living in the Mohammad Arif market in Mumbai with Yohan for one month, he moved to Delhi where he met Kingsly and Iffai who was living at Om Vihar in Delhi.

Then, he was introduced to Okey, also known as Lucky, who runs drug business in Delhi and various districts of Punjab. Taking the lead, the city police arrested Okey in April this year, but he was released on bail.


http://www.tribuneindia.com/mobi/news/jalandhar/nigerian-caught-again-with-heroin/436432.html

They won't stop unless they introduce the death penalty in India
Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by emmanuel596(m): 4:49pm
Agu Emmanuel.... Biafra amaka

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by scholes0(m): 4:49pm
lol, the Biafran International Airport will be a hotbed of Hard drugs and Narcotics Global transport node.



Criminal activities alone will contribute like 60% of GDP.

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by Slimzjoe(m): 4:49pm
I hate to do this but, they're all my Brothers.

with this mentality of get rich quick or die trying
Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by bigerboy200: 4:49pm
We sabi them..
Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by fuckerstard: 4:49pm
And the award goes to my guys dem.

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by lepasharon(f): 4:49pm
'Potor development'

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by gbaskiboy(m): 4:50pm
This one weak me

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by IYANGBALI: 4:50pm
The developers of the world

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by IYANGBALI: 4:51pm
bigerboy200:
We sabi them..
na the developers nau

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by Fresca(f): 4:51pm
Continue to destroy our names wherever you people go... shame on yourselves

Re: Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences by 0b100100111: 4:51pm
India would be nothing without Igbo's grin grin grin

After buying there whole land they re now using drug peddling to jail them

God bless Ndigbo grin grin grin

