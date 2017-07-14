Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Rearrested With Heroin In India While On Bail For Narcotics Offences (4474 Views)

The accused was arrested from the under bridge of Surya Enclave during routine checking. While the police arrested him around two months ago and put him behind bars, he came out on bail recently. Within a few days, in another drug peddling move, he was caught red handed by the city police.



The police said the interrogation of a Nigerian national, arrested on June 14, had revealed that a drug network on a large scale was being run from Delhi and drugs were being supplied from the national Capital to Jalandhar.



As per the interrogation of Nigerian national Agu Emmanuel, 32, of Amokwe city, he had landed at the Mumbai airport in January on a tourist visa and had contacted his old mate Yohan at a local cloth market. He said after living in the Mohammad Arif market in Mumbai with Yohan for one month, he moved to Delhi where he met Kingsly and Iffai who was living at Om Vihar in Delhi.



Then, he was introduced to Okey, also known as Lucky, who runs drug business in Delhi and various districts of Punjab. Taking the lead, the city police arrested Okey in April this year, but he was released on bail.





na was o 1 Like

it's in him. 13 Likes 1 Share

OAM4J

Mynd44

Obinoscopy

Semid4lyf

Lalasticlala

Dominique

Marpol 4 Likes









NCAN ~ AGU EMMANUEL, OKEY





ndigbo







Reporting live from O42





IrepBIAFRA

61 Likes 3 Shares

hundredhunndred, Kwarupshun, Omofunaab2, BiafraAngitator, ChetaNwaeze, machinery1, OsuIbo, RockHard, YourNemesis, Poweredbrew, Killitoff, YoruBanger, SUBWAY101, ODVanguard, OkutaNla, NewsPoacher, CliffordOrji, OJUcrook, ZelibeKristien, AbakalikiPress, Progressive01, EmeritusMbaM, Chapter5ive, FlyoruB, Okoyiboz3, YonkijiSappo, AshiwajuFoward, Externalhat, najoke, totit, ipobbigot7, NeoOduduwa, EgunMogaji, Prowalker, GeneralOjukwu, Basic123, MasterChen, neoshinto,



India must be developed by force. 22 Likes 1 Share

hmmmm its their work oooooo

DRUGWORK 13 Likes

ExpensiveG:







NCAN ~ AGU EMMANUEL, OKEY



ndigbo





Reporting live from O42



IrepBIAFRA whoever did this to u shall never go unpunished. whoever did this to u shall never go unpunished. 6 Likes

Bigots will invade the thread. Like this one below.

He is only living up to expectation as a biafran. 31 Likes 1 Share

Mazi Emmy agutata Okeyson a.k.a eze off white?







Not surprised one bit! Another great biafran inyamiri jewish developer from the east side has done it again for the GDP of mumbai!





At this rate It seems their Alice in wonderland republics coat of arms and flag will need to also include a pair of handcuffs ....Mazi kanu will be proud! Not surprised one bit! Another greatfrom the east side has done it again for the GDP of mumbai!At this rate It seems their Alice in wonderland republics coat of arms and flag will need to also include a pair of handcuffs ....Mazi kanu will be proud! 28 Likes 1 Share

afonja with igbo name, spits!!! 1 Like

sorry1:

afonja with igbo name, spits!!!



Sharrap and take responsibility for your onitsha made jewish brothers folly for once in your life you this otimkpu! Sharrap and take responsibility for your onitsha made jewish brothers folly for once in your life you this otimkpu! 40 Likes 1 Share

Im your neighborhood drug dealer 2 Likes

Biafra IGR:



1. "Pharmaceuticals"..... Synonym (5 letters)



2. Baby factory



3. Erection deflation ...aka PROSTITUTION



4. Rituals e.g Otokoto, Okija



5. Fraud ( usually husband & wife)



6. Crime (only legal business in Biafra)



PLEASE add more 47 Likes 3 Shares

Agu Emmanuel, 32 when some cursed people from a particular tribe are hell bent distroying this nation at all cause, then they shall know no peace.



Hypocrisy is when you say other tribes hate, but you are deliberately tarnishing the image of the country through trafficing of hard drugs, fraud etc.



Hypocrisy is when you left your family abroad and beating the drums of war in Nigeria and goats and baboons joins you.



The albino is a scam and fraud looking for relevance. He was interviewed some days ago about is succession plans and structure, he was just unconvincing, moulding words incoherently and had no plans at all. Agu Emmanuel, 32 when some cursed people from a particular tribe are hell bent distroying this nation at all cause, then they shall know no peace.Hypocrisy is when you say other tribes hate, but you are deliberately tarnishing the image of the country through trafficing of hard drugs, fraud etc.Hypocrisy is when you left your family abroad and beating the drums of war in Nigeria and goats and baboons joins you.The albino is a scam and fraud looking for relevance. He was interviewed some days ago about is succession plans and structure, he was just unconvincing, moulding words incoherently and had no plans at all. 9 Likes 1 Share



Developers Republic of Cocaine peddlers!

India needs some of that Chukwu Abiama Global development Projects.





. Na dem dem!Developers Republic of Cocaine peddlers!India needs some of that Chukwu Abiama Global development Projects. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmm.. This is not news.. It's a normal occurrence anywhere in the world.. Next! 1 Like





Make I dey read comments



War start...... 1...2...........3 go......Make I dey read comments 4 Likes

PearlStreet:

They won't stop unless they introduce the death penalty in India They won't stop unless they introduce the death penalty in India

Agu Emmanuel.... Biafra amaka 9 Likes









Criminal activities alone will contribute like 60% of GDP. lol, the Biafran International Airport will be a hotbed of Hard drugs and Narcotics Global transport node.Criminal activities alone will contribute like 60% of GDP. 20 Likes 1 Share

I hate to do this but, they're all my Brothers.



with this mentality of get rich quick or die trying

We sabi them..





And the award goes to my guys dem. 4 Likes

'Potor development' 5 Likes

This one weak me 1 Like

The developers of the world 2 Likes

bigerboy200:

We sabi them.. na the developers nau na the developers nau 3 Likes

Continue to destroy our names wherever you people go... shame on yourselves 3 Likes