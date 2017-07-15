₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by Abdullahi1994: 7:08pm On Jul 14
Having the right habit is what differentiate smart students from the rest. They cultivate these habits daily that, with time, turn to principles. You might be familiar with any of these habits, but it is the complete use of all that leads to better creativity and productivity.
Here are 6 daily habits of highly successful students
1. Daily goal setting: The habit of setting goals is an important one, as it creates a sense of purpose and direction. Students who sets daily goals use their time effectively and increase their self-esteem and self-respect at the thought of completing their set goals.
The psychology behind this is that; if you achieve your set objective on a daily basis, you will experience some level of self-satisfaction that leads to greater self-respect and improve self-esteem.
2. Daily reading habit: Student who are successful have recognized the need to read daily as it’s a way of strengthening their brain muscle. It is like going to the gym every day to build your physical muscle, if you fail to go regularly, you will not achieve any tangible result. Daily reading habit is crucial to achieving academic excellence.
3. Self-discipline: The discipline of oneself in order to achieve one’s set objectives is very important in every aspects of life. Without self-discipline, no one goal is achievable. This is because the goals you set are task and this task takes energy and considerable effort to complete. To complete this tasks requires a lot of self-discipline i.e doing what you have to do when you have to do it whether you like it or not. There is always the temptation to go for instant gratification, to go for what is considered more pleasing and fun, but top student don’t fall for this temptation. They complete the task any way.
Remember, whenever you force yourself to complete a task, you become happy at the thought of its completion but whenever you leave your tasks undone, you become sad and depress. If this continue, you will lose your self-esteem. So, it is worth it to kind of force yourself to complete a task and be happy to improve your self-worth and self-respect.
4. Proper time management: Successful students have also realized that a good use of their time is important to achieving success. They set time for every task and measure their performance within this time. If they experience low performance, they improve the next time and then the next time, until they are excellent.
5. Result oriented: Smart students understand that a good sign of completing a task is by achieving the desired result. So, no task is completed without achieving the desired result. They always take inventory of whether they have achieved what they said they would on a daily basis.
6. People oriented: They seek to help other people out by teaching what they know. This way they get to learn more themselves. They understand the mathematics of giving, that 2+2 is not equal to 4 but 5 when it comes to teaching others what they know.
This is to your success
Source: http://blog.offkrent.com/?p=71#
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by EntMirror: 7:43am
Later, these so called successful students end up working for these so called unserious students. The successful students were busy cramming theories and formulas, the so called unsuccessful students were busy studying the subject of money.. Successful students end up working like slaves while the unsuccessful students end up financially free. School is the worst system to subscribe to, then being a student, allowing school to pass through you is disaster..
Being a successful student and a successful individual are two different things.
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by Syphax(m): 7:44am
Leave girls
I repeat Run away from girls
Don't eve look at girls
Leave them
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by AmoryBlacq: 7:45am
Had I seen this thread some years back probably I wouldn't have graduated with a 3rd class grading!
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by Dannieln1(m): 7:45am
When Equally I can be successful without going to the kind of school in Nigeria
Where they can never teach you how to be financially independent
Only same old theories
I hate school but love Education
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by Unlimited22: 7:46am
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by mayorrex(m): 7:46am
Nice one.
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by tkondscreen(m): 7:46am
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by WatchinginHD(m): 7:47am
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by WatchinginHD(m): 7:48am
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by deepwater(f): 7:50am
Op this our country doesn't reward successful students rara
A dumb ass beauty Queen gets a car and all that etc
Best graduating student gets a frame, highest highest etisalat or mtn dash u 100k, datz all.
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by Alexbrain(m): 8:01am
Discovering your talents and building up your skills with be a very productive way to tackle unemployment and become an entrepreneur.
Check out this free online book that will help you with that
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/657738
http://okadabooks.com/book/about/talent__the_bomb/12751#
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by kingrt2(m): 8:03am
You don't have to check all that to be successful
See ma signature
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by anonymuz(m): 8:03am
EntMirror:you have said it all.
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by Shitface(m): 8:07am
EntMirror:Do what you do well, you must not come here and talk trash about education, not everyone is a successful business man in the same vein that not everyone will benefit from whatever thing they decide to spend 4-5-6 years studying in school.., you can always have your education and also engage in business, what stops you?!! So please don't come here and discourage people who try to be the best they can be in whatever field they chose.
YOU CAN ALWAYS BE A BUSINESS MAN AND ALSO AN ERUDITE. Only lazy people chose one over the other.
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 8:08am
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by EYIBLESSN(m): 8:09am
AmoryBlacq:
It doesn't matter. Some of the Third Class products too are brilliant and exceptional but circumstances. That's is not the end of life. You only have to keep on improving on your person. Come to think of someone who does not involves him/her self in sh**t on campus and then still graduated with third CLASS. the sky is your limit.
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by Tobilastik(m): 8:09am
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by Pascal181: 8:10am
They start their days with prayers
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by AmoryBlacq: 8:15am
EYIBLESSN:
Thanks man!
But that didn't take anything away from me, I don't need a certificate to remind me if I'm an intelligentsia or not
I've worked and developed myself over the years, I'm proud of who I am today
Have a great day friend!
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by Uceegal: 8:16am
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by Joshmedia1: 8:36am
|Re: 6 Daily Habits Of Highly Successful Students by Maj196(m): 8:43am
Why will a country progress when all its youth think is go to school and just earn certificates no motive to be productive for the country. Look around you the true successful people find ways of being self reliant and productive for themselves not all these you wrote.
