

Here are 6 daily habits of highly successful students

1. Daily goal setting: The habit of setting goals is an important one, as it creates a sense of purpose and direction. Students who sets daily goals use their time effectively and increase their self-esteem and self-respect at the thought of completing their set goals.

The psychology behind this is that; if you achieve your set objective on a daily basis, you will experience some level of self-satisfaction that leads to greater self-respect and improve self-esteem.

2. Daily reading habit: Student who are successful have recognized the need to read daily as it’s a way of strengthening their brain muscle. It is like going to the gym every day to build your physical muscle, if you fail to go regularly, you will not achieve any tangible result. Daily reading habit is crucial to achieving academic excellence.

3. Self-discipline: The discipline of oneself in order to achieve one’s set objectives is very important in every aspects of life. Without self-discipline, no one goal is achievable. This is because the goals you set are task and this task takes energy and considerable effort to complete. To complete this tasks requires a lot of self-discipline i.e doing what you have to do when you have to do it whether you like it or not. There is always the temptation to go for instant gratification, to go for what is considered more pleasing and fun, but top student don’t fall for this temptation. They complete the task any way.

Remember, whenever you force yourself to complete a task, you become happy at the thought of its completion but whenever you leave your tasks undone, you become sad and depress. If this continue, you will lose your self-esteem. So, it is worth it to kind of force yourself to complete a task and be happy to improve your self-worth and self-respect.

4. Proper time management: Successful students have also realized that a good use of their time is important to achieving success. They set time for every task and measure their performance within this time. If they experience low performance, they improve the next time and then the next time, until they are excellent.

5. Result oriented: Smart students understand that a good sign of completing a task is by achieving the desired result. So, no task is completed without achieving the desired result. They always take inventory of whether they have achieved what they said they would on a daily basis.

6. People oriented: They seek to help other people out by teaching what they know. This way they get to learn more themselves. They understand the mathematics of giving, that 2+2 is not equal to 4 but 5 when it comes to teaching others what they know.



This is to your success

