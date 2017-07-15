₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
We Don't Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by ijustdey: 3:52pm
From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
http://sunnewsonline.com/we-dont-owe-n-power-participants-salaries-osinbajo/
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by hammak1993(m): 4:00pm
Then some persons must have diverted the money.
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Ehiscotch(m): 6:11pm
Don't mind the useless N power critics. No matter how you explain and re-explain it to them they will still conjure up nonsense.
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by ArcGibson: 6:11pm
Seems Osinbajo doesn't know what's going on... The money must have been diverted.... They are still owing lot of people
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Ehiscotch(m): 6:11pm
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Ehiscotch(m): 6:11pm
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by jejemanito: 6:11pm
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by nuelnik(m): 6:12pm
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by edoboy33(m): 6:12pm
when I told them sure p was better
they argued with me
and some of them even called me and friends looters for being able to buy cars and build an abode during sure p period
forgetting I was a sure p administrator
say No to n power
npower is scam
vote PDP come 2019 so we can continue sure p
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Sleezwizz: 6:12pm
So many people are yet to receive their stipends... Npower is still owing some people despite making all d necessary correction on their BVN.
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by chieveboy(m): 6:12pm
Then heads should roll!
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by stcool(m): 6:12pm
APC everything is possible...Oloshi them!
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by ItalianWine(f): 6:12pm
We have hear
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by SeniorZato(m): 6:13pm
With due respect sir!
Shut up!!
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by brainpulse: 6:13pm
Government has disbursed funds, then the corrupt men has hijacked payments as usual.
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Ubachinwe1(m): 6:13pm
What tha hel.....? Two point three what?.
Thirty-thousand naira job for a person that spent virtually two million naira or less in tertiary institution (that is if it's state or federal universities) is now a hot cake job in Nigeria?.
....and for people that went to private varsities and spent trillions?
Why am I even a Nigerian?.
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by muller101(m): 6:14pm
This pastor again!
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by engrpheleeks(m): 6:14pm
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Motion123: 6:16pm
Okay!! It means some group of persons are diverting the fund... Baba must hear this.
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Chuvin22(m): 6:17pm
ItalianWine:
Oh! Why did yu do this now?
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Gkemz(m): 6:17pm
What happens to other backlogs that weren't paid after paying some?
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Iwu1432: 6:17pm
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by oshe11(m): 6:17pm
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Ognwata: 6:26pm
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by permit(m): 6:29pm
jejemanito:
Ehiscotch:
Ehiscotch:..kikikikikiki wats all dis?
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by ignis(f): 6:37pm
Are we ever going to get it right in Nigeria?
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by lonikit: 6:42pm
Ubachinwe1:
which private school dey pay trillion
did u do maths in school atall
what is this one saying
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Marcelinho(m): 6:46pm
Are you thinking what am thinking?
KantAyoko
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by anigold(m): 6:47pm
ItalianWine:is that you, if I say give me your whatsapp number you will say u have never heard of whatsapp before if I come ask instagram you will ask me if instagram is a drug..
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by BroZuma: 6:58pm
Story of my life...
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by persius555: 7:09pm
Osibanjo is your typical executive who doesn't bother to ask questions but would rather carry on with business, pretending all is well.
This denial is an affirmation to the fact that monies meant for this scheme are being diverted with the knowledge of the executive.
Very disappointing from a Vice President.
|Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by DaBillionnaire: 7:10pm
edoboy33:
Sure p ko sure q ni, cmon geraraye
