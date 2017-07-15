₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,840,845 members, 3,660,428 topics. Date: Saturday, 15 July 2017 at 07:21 PM

We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo - Jobs/Vacancies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo (3526 Views)

N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread / N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. / BREAKING:200,000 N-power Participants To Start Work On Dec. 1, 2016 - Presidency (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by ijustdey: 3:52pm
From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja



The acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has said the Federal Government did not owe N-empower employees backlog of salaries.

This is even as he disclosed that about 2.3 million youths had applied for the second batch of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP), meant to absorb additional 300,000.

The portal for NPower to absorbed additional 300,000 into the 2017/2018 phase was reopened on June 13.

Scores of beneficiaries of the NPower job initiative protested against non-payment of their monthly stipends since December last year.

Osinbajo, during a visit to the N-Power Response Center at the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), said all those whose Bank Verification Number (BVN) had been verified had been paid, adding that verification was necessary in order not to pay the wrong people.

Responding to questions from newsmen after visiting the Response Center on complaints of backlog of salaries, Osinbajo said: “There is no such thing as a backlog.

If your BVN is verified and everything is checked, then you are paid. There is a problem if your BVN does not match the records you gave. If there is a problem with any of your records you cannot be paid.

The moment your records are cleared, then you are paid constantly. If you don’t correct these records, then you might be paying the wrong people.”

The acting President said: “Already 200,000 young people have been engaged. And since the programme was opened, another 2.3 million have applied and we are looking at the next phase of engagement.

“But for me, I think what is important is that we are able to do this incrementally and we are able to give hope to some of these young people who need the opportunity.”

“You will recall that the target was 500,000 but depending on our resources, we can always do more but the target for now is 500,000.


http://sunnewsonline.com/we-dont-owe-n-power-participants-salaries-osinbajo/

1 Like

Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by hammak1993(m): 4:00pm
Then some persons must have diverted the money.

3 Likes

Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Ehiscotch(m): 6:11pm
Don't mind the useless N power critics. No matter how you explain and re-explain it to them they will still conjure up nonsense.

1 Like

Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by ArcGibson: 6:11pm
Seems Osinbajo doesn't know what's going on... The money must have been diverted.... They are still owing lot of people

5 Likes

Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Ehiscotch(m): 6:11pm
R
Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Ehiscotch(m): 6:11pm
C
Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by jejemanito: 6:11pm
shocked
Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by nuelnik(m): 6:12pm
lemme spread my mat here
Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by edoboy33(m): 6:12pm
when I told them sure p was better
they argued with me
and some of them even called me and friends looters for being able to buy cars and build an abode during sure p period
forgetting I was a sure p administrator
say No to n power
npower is scam
vote PDP come 2019 so we can continue sure p

4 Likes

Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Sleezwizz: 6:12pm
So many people are yet to receive their stipends... Npower is still owing some people despite making all d necessary correction on their BVN.

2 Likes

Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by chieveboy(m): 6:12pm
Then heads should roll!
Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by stcool(m): 6:12pm
APC everything is possible...Oloshi them!

1 Like

Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by ItalianWine(f): 6:12pm
We have hear

1 Like

Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by SeniorZato(m): 6:13pm
With due respect sir!


Shut up!!

1 Like

Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by brainpulse: 6:13pm
Government has disbursed funds, then the corrupt men has hijacked payments as usual.

1 Like

Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Ubachinwe1(m): 6:13pm
What tha hel.....? Two point three what?.

Thirty-thousand naira job for a person that spent virtually two million naira or less in tertiary institution (that is if it's state or federal universities) is now a hot cake job in Nigeria?.

....and for people that went to private varsities and spent trillions?

Why am I even a Nigerian?.

1 Like

Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by muller101(m): 6:14pm
This pastor again!
Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by engrpheleeks(m): 6:14pm
,
Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Motion123: 6:16pm
Okay!! It means some group of persons are diverting the fund... Baba must hear this.

1 Like

Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Chuvin22(m): 6:17pm
ItalianWine:
We have hear

Oh! Why did yu do this now?
Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Gkemz(m): 6:17pm
What happens to other backlogs that weren't paid after paying some?
Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Iwu1432: 6:17pm
Ok oh
Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by oshe11(m): 6:17pm
Im back again.....



KANTEYOKO IS NOW A REALITY grin




Tho I tink we shud kip MATIC AS WELL

Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Ognwata: 6:26pm
Our honourable VP is clueless about the underhand dealings going on. I haven't been paid even after the BVN issues was fixed.

To keep body and soul together, I buy itunes giftcard at a steady rate.

10$-100$ denomination

physical cards and ecode

call or message 0809 601 3571 on Whatsapp
Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by permit(m): 6:29pm
jejemanito:
shocked
Ehiscotch:
C
Ehiscotch:
R
..kikikikikiki wats all dis?
Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by ignis(f): 6:37pm
Are we ever going to get it right in Nigeria?
Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by lonikit: 6:42pm
Ubachinwe1:
What tha hel.....? Two point three what?.

Thirty-thousand naira job for a person that spent virtually two million naira or less in tertiary institution (that is if it's state or federal universities) is now a hot cake job in Nigeria?.

....and for people that went to private varsities and spent trillions?

Why am I even a Nigerian?.

which private school dey pay trillion
did u do maths in school atall

what is this one saying

1 Like

Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by Marcelinho(m): 6:46pm
Are you thinking what am thinking?


KantAyoko





https://nigeria50.biz/?i=enofriday11@gmail.com
Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by anigold(m): 6:47pm
ItalianWine:
We have hear
is that you, if I say give me your whatsapp number you will say u have never heard of whatsapp before if I come ask instagram you will ask me if instagram is a drug..
Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by BroZuma: 6:58pm
grin grin grin grin

Story of my life...
Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by persius555: 7:09pm
Osibanjo is your typical executive who doesn't bother to ask questions but would rather carry on with business, pretending all is well.

This denial is an affirmation to the fact that monies meant for this scheme are being diverted with the knowledge of the executive.

Very disappointing from a Vice President.
Re: We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo by DaBillionnaire: 7:10pm
edoboy33:
when I told them sure p was better
they argued with me
and some of them even called me and friends looters for being able to buy cars and build an abode during sure p period
forgetting I was a sure p administrator
say No to n power
npower is scam
vote PDP come 2019 so we can continue sure p


Sure p ko sure q ni, cmon geraraye

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Diamond Bank Direct Sales Job (information Needed Please) / Sterling Bank Recruitment / Oyo Shortlists Names For Employment

Viewing this topic: Teawhy2011, tron23(m), 30card(m), dadabashua1(m), kingso2017, Obinna101, hadeequeen, LUGBE, tobillionaire(m), akandi4u(m), nextdoor84(m), MichaelsKachy07(m), onyeawka80(m), Moyenii(f), seegi, Blakjewelry(m), yayon4mgh, dokyy, manuel90s(m), Nasri100(m), erico2k2(m), pastor2017(m), ALLI1009(m), walecosby, ayjasper, ritapearl(f), sammycarz(m), Johnrake69 and 49 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.