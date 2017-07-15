Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / We Don’t Owe N-power Participants Salaries –osinbajo (3526 Views)

N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread / N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. / BREAKING:200,000 N-power Participants To Start Work On Dec. 1, 2016 - Presidency (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja







The acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has said the Federal Government did not owe N-empower employees backlog of salaries.



This is even as he disclosed that about 2.3 million youths had applied for the second batch of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP), meant to absorb additional 300,000.



The portal for NPower to absorbed additional 300,000 into the 2017/2018 phase was reopened on June 13.



Scores of beneficiaries of the NPower job initiative protested against non-payment of their monthly stipends since December last year.



Osinbajo, during a visit to the N-Power Response Center at the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), said all those whose Bank Verification Number (BVN) had been verified had been paid, adding that verification was necessary in order not to pay the wrong people.



Responding to questions from newsmen after visiting the Response Center on complaints of backlog of salaries, Osinbajo said: “There is no such thing as a backlog.



If your BVN is verified and everything is checked, then you are paid. There is a problem if your BVN does not match the records you gave. If there is a problem with any of your records you cannot be paid.



The moment your records are cleared, then you are paid constantly. If you don’t correct these records, then you might be paying the wrong people.”



The acting President said: “Already 200,000 young people have been engaged. And since the programme was opened, another 2.3 million have applied and we are looking at the next phase of engagement.



“But for me, I think what is important is that we are able to do this incrementally and we are able to give hope to some of these young people who need the opportunity.”



“You will recall that the target was 500,000 but depending on our resources, we can always do more but the target for now is 500,000.



http://sunnewsonline.com/we-dont-owe-n-power-participants-salaries-osinbajo/ 1 Like

Then some persons must have diverted the money. 3 Likes

Don't mind the useless N power critics. No matter how you explain and re-explain it to them they will still conjure up nonsense. 1 Like

Seems Osinbajo doesn't know what's going on... The money must have been diverted.... They are still owing lot of people 5 Likes

R

C

lemme spread my mat here

when I told them sure p was better

they argued with me

and some of them even called me and friends looters for being able to buy cars and build an abode during sure p period

forgetting I was a sure p administrator

say No to n power

npower is scam

vote PDP come 2019 so we can continue sure p 4 Likes

So many people are yet to receive their stipends... Npower is still owing some people despite making all d necessary correction on their BVN. 2 Likes

Then heads should roll!

APC everything is possible...Oloshi them! 1 Like

We have hear 1 Like

With due respect sir!





Shut up!! 1 Like

Government has disbursed funds, then the corrupt men has hijacked payments as usual. 1 Like

What tha hel.....? Two point three what?.



Thirty-thousand naira job for a person that spent virtually two million naira or less in tertiary institution (that is if it's state or federal universities) is now a hot cake job in Nigeria?.



....and for people that went to private varsities and spent trillions?



Why am I even a Nigerian?. 1 Like

This pastor again!

,

Okay!! It means some group of persons are diverting the fund... Baba must hear this. 1 Like

ItalianWine:

We have hear

Oh! Why did yu do this now? Oh! Why did yu do this now?

What happens to other backlogs that weren't paid after paying some?

Ok oh









KANTEYOKO IS NOW A REALITY









Tho I tink we shud kip MATIC AS WELL Im back again.....KANTEYOKO IS NOW A REALITYTho I tink we shud kip MATIC AS WELL

Our honourable VP is clueless about the underhand dealings going on. I haven't been paid even after the BVN issues was fixed.



To keep body and soul together, I buy itunes giftcard at a steady rate.



10$-100$ denomination



physical cards and ecode



call or message 0809 601 3571 on Whatsapp

jejemanito:

Ehiscotch:

C Ehiscotch:

R ..kikikikikiki wats all dis? ..kikikikikiki wats all dis?

Are we ever going to get it right in Nigeria?

Ubachinwe1:

What tha hel.....? Two point three what?.



Thirty-thousand naira job for a person that spent virtually two million naira or less in tertiary institution (that is if it's state or federal universities) is now a hot cake job in Nigeria?.



....and for people that went to private varsities and spent trillions?



Why am I even a Nigerian?.

which private school dey pay trillion

did u do maths in school atall



what is this one saying which private school dey pay trilliondid u do maths in school atallwhat is this one saying 1 Like







KantAyoko











@gmail.com Are you thinking what am thinking?KantAyoko https://nigeria50.biz/?i=enofriday11 @gmail.com

ItalianWine:

We have hear is that you, if I say give me your whatsapp number you will say u have never heard of whatsapp before if I come ask instagram you will ask me if instagram is a drug.. is that you, if I say give me your whatsapp number you will say u have never heard of whatsapp before if I come ask instagram you will ask me if instagram is a drug..





Story of my life... Story of my life...

Osibanjo is your typical executive who doesn't bother to ask questions but would rather carry on with business, pretending all is well.



This denial is an affirmation to the fact that monies meant for this scheme are being diverted with the knowledge of the executive.



Very disappointing from a Vice President.