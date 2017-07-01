₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Frsc Tried 63 Drivers Records 90 Offence In Plateau State
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has tried 63 drivers in its mobile court in Pankshin Command Plateau state
The corps said the drivers were arrested on Saturday, July 15, and tried at the FRSC mobile courts for various offences
The FRSC said the mobile court of the FRSC has come to stay in the command as drivers who failed to abide by traffic laws will be apprehended and tried.
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has tried 63 drivers in its mobile court in Pankshin Command Plateau state. The drivers, the corps said, were arrested on Saturday, July 15, and tried at the FRSC mobile courts for various offences. Speaking on the arrest, the Pankshin unit commander Nnamdi Akeh-Akabo said the corps' outing recorded over 90 offences committed by different motorists.
Akeh-Akabo speaking with journalists said while some of the drivers were arrested for not possessing their licences, many others carried overloads and some failed to use the speed limit device. He said: “We today made an arrest of 63 drivers as a result of over 90 offences, out of which 7 of them were released, while the rest were penalised.
“We were shocked to discover that most of these drivers, especially commercial drivers still carry over load on our high ways despite our repeated public enlightenment campaigns over the years. “Of course, we had to penalise them to serve as the deterrent to others; this is because we desire to see that all the roads in the hinterland are accident-free for the safety of lives of innocent commuters,’’ Akeh-Akabo said. He further noted that the mobile court of the FRSC has come to stay in the command as drivers who failed to abide by traffic laws will be apprehended and tried.
The unit commander also charged motorists to ensure they obtain their driver's licence, avoid overloading and obtain speed limit device so as not to fall into the hands of officers and men of the corps. He also called for the cooperation of NURTW to prevail on some of their erring members to sit up and avoid breaking traffic rules and regulations.
Even though I'm not cool with you guys but honestly, you guys have saved a lot of life directly and indirectly. One way or the other FRSC has saved you. We all started be conscious of using seatbelts cos of them. Safety consciousness in almost every driver and passengers. Kudos!!!
When I was droving round my state.. I saw hell on the road.. I was like 'Is this what these guys pass through? '
I think they are entitled to that offence cause it's not easy though.. Some mad drivers can be annoying.. Sometimes I just feel like coming down and giving them a good dirty slap. Mitcheeeewwwww!
