|Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by JamieBlog(m): 9:13pm
Konvict Music Video Director, Patrick Elis shares pictures from the beautiful moments he had with his baby mama and his newly born daughter.
Patrick Elis was signed to Akon's Konvict Music earlier this year.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/video-director-patrick-elis-pictured.html?m=1
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by Homeboiy(m): 9:14pm
I don't care
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by malificent(f): 9:46pm
And the baby mama trend continues....
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by TriumphJohnson(m): 9:52pm
malificent:
You want it to end?
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by opeyemiieblog(m): 10:07pm
nice one
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by IpobExposed: 10:23pm
nice one God bless u sir.
God specially bless Mynd44 Lalasticlala
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by czarina(f): 10:25pm
Well-done sir
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 10:25pm
Lucrative business for Nigerian girls under president mumumadu mohamed
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by Platony(m): 10:25pm
Baby mama ko Baby dada nii,..ain't ma biz doug!!...al dese girls, dem jst dey find way 2 trap al dese celebs wit shildrens. Dey rily dnt gv a hoot abt bn married, dey care mor abt manufacturing. if u knw wat i mean. Anyways, wers BUHARI??
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by noscarn91(m): 10:26pm
Homeboiy:Thank you , why the Bleep should we care
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by Yuji: 10:26pm
Congrats. Not everyone would get married and not everyone would marry before giving birth.
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by izzy4shizzy(m): 10:27pm
Asif na having baby mamas sure pass this days
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by iamVirus(m): 10:29pm
see as Babymama fresh!
Wizkid and Davido say dem no go ever sabi something that is good.
Does beauty irritate them?
chai!!!
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by maklelemakukula: 10:29pm
D baby mama's fine af. Won't mind making her my baby mama
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by Destined2win: 10:31pm
IpobExposed:Yeah because he overlooks your misleading threads
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:33pm
Im baby mama fine..unlike wizkid and Davido own
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by emmyquan: 10:33pm
maklelemakukula:
in ur dream
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by ofiko123(m): 10:34pm
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by offishialpablo: 10:37pm
if ah told dah girl to be my legal wife now....
she would ave asked thunder to fire me ......
now shez somebody's baby mama.....ah wonda if her mummy was also a baby mama.......wahz my own dia sef ,
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:37pm
maklelemakukula:
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by Platony(m): 10:38pm
HarkymTheOracle:lol, Davido own be say, He has fully gone into production, nt minding d location n looks.
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by sonofLuci(m): 10:58pm
Anything bad if una just marry, born pickin?
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by HERSLEY(f): 11:06pm
izzy4shizzy:yes lemme b ur own na
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by otijah(m): 11:14pm
Patrick Elis Excites you
|Re: Patrick Elis Pictured With His Baby Mama And Daughter by ariwamichael(m): 11:30pm
Blame them not o...marriage for 9ja now they cost arm and leg...then later una fit divorce...wht gives?
