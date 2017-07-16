₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by lightblazingnow(m): 11:40pm On Jul 15
They that wait upon the lord CHRIST shall have their strength renew..
Romans account
For what the law of sin and death could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh: That the righteousness of the law of sin and death might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh of man, but after the Spirit of God Almighty.
For they that are after the flesh of man do mind the things of the flesh; but they that are after the Spirit of God Almighty the things of the Spirit of Christ. For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.
Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be. So then they that are in the flesh cannot please God. But you are not in the flesh, but in the Spirit, if so be that the Spirit of God Almighty dwell in you. Now if any man have not the Spirit of Christ, he is none of Christ. And if Christ be in you, the body is dead because of sin; but the Spirit is life because of righteousness.
But if the Spirit of God Almighty that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, God Almighty that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that's dwelling in you. Therefore, brethren, we are debtors, not to the flesh, to live after the flesh.
For if you live after the flesh, you shall die: but if you through the Spirit do mortify the deeds of the body, you shall live. For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God. For you have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but you have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, Abba, Father. The Spirit Himself is bearing witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God Almighty: And if children, then heirs; heirs of God Almighty, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together.
For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us. For the earnest expectation of the creature is waiting for the manifestation of the sons of God. For the creature was made subject to vanity, not willingly, but by reason of God Almighty who has subjected the creature in hope, Because the creature itself also shall be delivered from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God.
For we know that the whole creation is groaning and travailing in pain together until now. And not only they, but ourselves also, which have the firstfruits of the Spirit of God Almighty, even we ourselves groan within ourselves, waiting for the adoption, which is, the redemption of our body.
For we are saved by hope: but hope that is seen is not hope: for what a man has seen, why does he yet hope for it? But if we hope for that we see not, then do we with patience wait for it.
Likewise the Spirit also is helping our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit Himself is making intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered. And he that's searching the hearts knows what is the mind of the Spirit, because he's making intercession for the saints according to the will of God Almighty.
And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God Almighty, to them who are the called according to his purpose. For whom God Almighty did foreknow, he also did predestinate to be conformed to the image of his Son CHRIST, that he, Christ might be the firstborn among many brethren. Moreover whom he did predestinate, them he also called: and whom he called, them God Almighty also justified: and whom he justified, them he also glorified.
What shall we then say to these things? If God Almighty be for us, who can be against us? He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall God Almighty not with CHRIST also freely give us all things?
Who shall lay any thing to the charge of God's elect? It is God Almighty that justifies. Who is he that condemned? It is the lord Christ that died, yes rather, that is risen again, who is even at the right hand of God Almighty, who also is making intercession for us. Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or unclothedness, or peril, or sword? As it is written, For Christ sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.
Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
I pray you are able to wait till resurrection morning, when you will be changed in an instant, at the sound of the trumpet and your natural body will be renewed.. AMEN.
Next time you quote that scriptures Always Remember it's talking about your end...
Question: when the son of man shall come back from heaven, will he find waiting men of faith or complainers around the world?
Because iniquity and sin will be rampart and shall abound the love of many people shall wax cold..... Examine yourself if you are still in faith of Christ....
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by Heromaniaa: 1:04am
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by lightblazingnow(m): 3:39am
Grace speak
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by lightblazingnow(m): 5:42am
Posted to impact lives
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by Pascal11(m): 6:36am
Hmm nice one ND happy Sunday to you all
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by femimike1(m): 6:36am
God bless u
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by laadtech: 6:36am
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by ItalianWine(f): 6:40am
Where in Romans are you reading?
Shall we just follow thee blindly to the grave without knoweth what you are preaching?
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by Abradek(m): 6:43am
Story day...
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by ayourbamie: 6:44am
Happy Sunday
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by missyadorable(f): 6:46am
A beautiful sunday
My best day of the week
Stay indoors,cook,eat,watch movie,surf the internet
Quality family time...Not going to one place called church to waste my time and dash one hungry fraudster called Pastor my money.
AFTERALL, GOD HATES WOMEN
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by VivaDeAngelo: 6:48am
He is reading Romans 8 from verse 2 to the end.
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by ipobarecriminals: 6:48am
today is Sunday .I repent from attacking Ipobs touts,sorry yoot.No more kanu talk.LionDeleo,get thee behind me
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by fixedhollies(m): 6:50am
That passage is one of my favorites... It's deep and inspiring. I use this part "Who is he that condemned? It is the lord Christ that died, yes rather, that is risen again, who is even at the right hand of God Almighty, who also is making intercession for us." when Satan dey treaten me.
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by VivaDeAngelo: 6:50am
ItalianWine:
He is reading Romans 8 from verse 2 to the end.
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by Jeffboi(m): 6:54am
missyadorable:
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by Oche211(m): 6:56am
missyadorable:God never hates anyone cause he's love Himself. It's sin He hates nd nt human. He demonstrated dat by sending His son to die for u even b4 u were born. That grace still covers u.
Giving offering or tithes has never been by force or made a compulsory obligations.
They do nt guarantee automatic ticket to heaven. Only Christ gives that.
Happy sunday.
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by ItalianWine(f): 7:03am
VivaDeAngelo:
Ehhh, okay.
Which particular verse is They that wait upon the lord CHRIST shall have their strength renew..?
Cos I'm still not getting the preaching.
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by Patrick33: 7:04am
missyadorable:who ask you?
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by EmpresFIDEL(f): 7:14am
missyadorable:God love everyone equally and hate sin Miss
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by NothingDoMe: 7:30am
ipobarecriminals:Congrats on your one day repentance. .
See you tomorrow on the battlefield.
|Re: What's The Meaning Of " They That Wait Upon The Lord Shall Renew Their Strength" by SWYM(m): 7:39am
Did you know the current bible we read was compiled at different times?
Read about the Council Of Nicea
This is where the church fathers edited the supposed "word of god"
Did you also know that church father Desidus Erasmus edited the new testament from Greek language and dedicated it to King James who didn't write the book?
Did you also know that both Erasmus and King James were renowned homosexuals?
Did you know the first seat of the undogmatised christianity was first established in Africa Turkey?
So how did it get to Rome?
Did you know about 2,000 years before Moses
There lived an African Pharoah of the name "Akhenaten" who preached about the oneness of God?
Did you know before the first Jew Abraham,
Africans had been practising circumcision thousands of years before?
Did you know that when the so called Jews started their story they didn't enter Africa, Egypt without a clear culture, language or Religion and also they came by Land.
How come for hundred years later, they left with an African Culture, Language and Spirituality and they had to go by sea? Why not go through the same route?
Why the miraculous parting of the sea?
Did you know the first story of an immaculate conception dates back thousands of years before any Jehovah, Jesus, Mary or Joseph?
Did you know that imperialist Arabs and Europeans brainwash us into thinking there is an actual holy land in Jerusalem which is run by Europeans and Mecca which is also run by Europeans?
Did you know about the Jewish origin of the Saud Family?
If you don't know didn't know all these things before now,
Do yourself and your generation a huge favour and do a little research this Sunday.
