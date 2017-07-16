They that wait upon the lord CHRIST shall have their strength renew..





I am going to show you what my Bible says about it and you can equally share with us what you understand about it too.



Romans account



For what the law of sin and death could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh: That the righteousness of the law of sin and death might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh of man, but after the Spirit of God Almighty.





For they that are after the flesh of man do mind the things of the flesh; but they that are after the Spirit of God Almighty the things of the Spirit of Christ. For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.



Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be. So then they that are in the flesh cannot please God. But you are not in the flesh, but in the Spirit, if so be that the Spirit of God Almighty dwell in you. Now if any man have not the Spirit of Christ, he is none of Christ. And if Christ be in you, the body is dead because of sin; but the Spirit is life because of righteousness.





But if the Spirit of God Almighty that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, God Almighty that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that's​ dwelling in you. Therefore, brethren, we are debtors, not to the flesh, to live after the flesh.



For if you live after the flesh, you shall die: but if you through the Spirit do mortify the deeds of the body, you shall live. For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God. For you have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but you have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, Abba, Father. The Spirit Himself is bearing witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God Almighty: And if children, then heirs; heirs of God Almighty, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together.



For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us. For the earnest expectation of the creature is waiting for the manifestation of the sons of God. For the creature was made subject to vanity, not willingly, but by reason of God Almighty who has subjected the creature in hope, Because the creature itself also shall be delivered from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God.



For we know that the whole creation is groaning and travailing in pain together until now. And not only they, but ourselves also, which have the firstfruits of the Spirit of God Almighty, even we ourselves groan within ourselves, waiting for the adoption, which is, the redemption of our body.



For we are saved by hope: but hope that is seen is not hope: for what a man has seen, why does he yet hope for it? But if we hope for that we see not, then do we with patience wait for it.



Likewise the Spirit also is helping our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit Himself is making intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered. And he that's​ searching the hearts knows what is the mind of the Spirit, because he's​ making intercession for the saints according to the will of God Almighty.



And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God Almighty, to them who are the called according to his purpose. For whom God Almighty did foreknow, he also did predestinate to be conformed to the image of his Son CHRIST, that he, Christ might be the firstborn among many brethren. Moreover whom he did predestinate, them he also called: and whom he called, them God Almighty also justified: and whom he justified, them he also glorified.





What shall we then say to these things? If God Almighty be for us, who can be against us? He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall God Almighty not with CHRIST also freely give us all things?



Who shall lay any thing to the charge of God's elect? It is God Almighty that justifies. Who is he that condemned? It is the lord Christ that died, yes rather, that is risen again, who is even at the right hand of God Almighty, who also is making intercession for us. Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or unclothedness, or peril, or sword? As it is written, For Christ sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.



Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.







I pray you are able to wait till resurrection morning, when you will be changed in an instant, at the sound of the trumpet and your natural body will be renewed.. AMEN.









Next time you quote that scriptures Always Remember it's talking about your end...



Question: when the son of man shall come back from heaven, will he find waiting men of faith or complainers around the world ?



Because iniquity and sin will be rampart and shall abound the love of many people shall wax cold..... Examine yourself if you are still in faith of Christ....