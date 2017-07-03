₦airaland Forum

Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by chie8: 9:22am
The man pictured below was killed by a hit and run driver in the late hours of 14/7/17 at the Police Training School, near NYSC camp, Wannune,Benue state.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/man-killed-by-hit-and-run-driver-in.html?m=1

Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by lofty900(m): 10:17am
Is it the driver that also removed his pants grin grin

Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by agya1: 10:30am
This is highly graphic
Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by Caustics: 12:16pm
angry
Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by deniyiedie(m): 12:16pm
angry Ritualists
Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by Narldon(f): 12:16pm
shocked
Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by Caustics: 12:17pm
lofty900:
Is it the driver that also removed his pants grin grin
he was defecating in the bush when it happened
Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by michealdeco(m): 12:17pm
He looks like a mad man

Or

The driver removed his pant grin

RIP embarassed embarassed

Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by MadCow1: 12:18pm
That don't look like a hit and run to me

Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by BennyMM(f): 12:18pm
Jesus Christ
Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by Finestface(f): 12:20pm
Hmmm


RIP to him
Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by Stephenzeal: 12:21pm
Uhm
Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by LEOVOLUTION(m): 12:21pm
So the driver hit the man, followed him into the bush where he lay, smashed his head and further stripped him? Keep captioning rubbish.

Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by Jabioro: 12:22pm
lofty900:
Is it the driver that also removed his pants grin grin
and the vehicle also threw him off the road without any brushes..
Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by Sweetmom: 12:24pm
BennyMM:
Jesus Christ
That's not Jesus Christ bro

Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by mikeycharles(m): 12:24pm
RIP
Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by itiswellandwell: 12:24pm
Too bad
Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by Stell085(f): 12:25pm
Jesus is Lord

Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by anyimontana(m): 12:27pm
Hit and runover a madman,is that one hit and run?..
Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by mamaya24(m): 12:29pm
Wen u hit nd run surely nemesis go surely hit u nd run also
Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by doctokwus: 12:29pm
Caustics:
he was defecating in the bush when it happened
So d driver took time to target d man sh itting in the bush?

grin grin grin

Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by lasphils: 12:30pm
Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by danduj(m): 12:30pm
Caustics:
he was defecating in the bush when it happened
really? grin
Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by alexanderkings(m): 12:31pm
mttcheww concocted lie by the awolowites ..nahh them.. Since the time of awolowo . Lierss
Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by GeneralOjukwu: 12:34pm
alexanderkings:
mttcheww concocted lie by the awolowites ..nahh them.. Since the time of awolowo . Lierss

See a Dr.... Or a mechanic.

Loose nuts and screws grin
Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by tosyne2much(m): 12:34pm
I guess there are some hidden truths about this story
Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by krissconnect(m): 12:38pm
I'm interested
Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by Caustics: 12:41pm
doctokwus:

So d driver took time to target d man sh itting in the bush?

grin grin grin
No. he wanted to park so as he pulled out of the road into the bush the front bumper struck the man from behind. The driver did not see him becasue he was squatting to poo

Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by alexanderkings(m): 12:42pm
GeneralOjukwu:

See a Dr.... Or a mechanic.
Loose nuts and screws grin
shut yaa blow holle
Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by doctokwus: 1:05pm
Caustics:
No. he wanted to park so as he pulled out of the road into the bush the front bumper struck the man from behind. The driver did not see him becasue he was squatting to poo
OK.I now get u.
I actually thought u were trying to be funny.
That man must av had his village pple following him.

