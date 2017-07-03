₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by chie8: 9:22am
The man pictured below was killed by a hit and run driver in the late hours of 14/7/17 at the Police Training School, near NYSC camp, Wannune,Benue state.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/man-killed-by-hit-and-run-driver-in.html?m=1
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by lofty900(m): 10:17am
Is it the driver that also removed his pants
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by agya1: 10:30am
This is highly graphic
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by Caustics: 12:16pm
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by deniyiedie(m): 12:16pm
Ritualists
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by Narldon(f): 12:16pm
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by Caustics: 12:17pm
lofty900:he was defecating in the bush when it happened
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by michealdeco(m): 12:17pm
He looks like a mad man
Or
The driver removed his pant
RIP
1 Like
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by MadCow1: 12:18pm
That don't look like a hit and run to me
1 Like
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by BennyMM(f): 12:18pm
Jesus Christ
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by Finestface(f): 12:20pm
Hmmm
RIP to him
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by Stephenzeal: 12:21pm
Uhm
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by LEOVOLUTION(m): 12:21pm
So the driver hit the man, followed him into the bush where he lay, smashed his head and further stripped him? Keep captioning rubbish.
1 Like
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by Jabioro: 12:22pm
lofty900:and the vehicle also threw him off the road without any brushes..
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by Sweetmom: 12:24pm
BennyMM:That's not Jesus Christ bro
2 Likes
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by mikeycharles(m): 12:24pm
RIP
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by itiswellandwell: 12:24pm
Too bad
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by Stell085(f): 12:25pm
Jesus is Lord
1 Like
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by anyimontana(m): 12:27pm
Hit and runover a madman,is that one hit and run?..
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by mamaya24(m): 12:29pm
Wen u hit nd run surely nemesis go surely hit u nd run also
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by doctokwus: 12:29pm
Caustics:So d driver took time to target d man sh itting in the bush?
1 Like
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by lasphils: 12:30pm
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by danduj(m): 12:30pm
Caustics:really?
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by alexanderkings(m): 12:31pm
mttcheww concocted lie by the awolowites ..nahh them.. Since the time of awolowo . Lierss
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by GeneralOjukwu: 12:34pm
alexanderkings:
See a Dr.... Or a mechanic.
Loose nuts and screws
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by tosyne2much(m): 12:34pm
I guess there are some hidden truths about this story
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by krissconnect(m): 12:38pm
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by Caustics: 12:41pm
doctokwus:No. he wanted to park so as he pulled out of the road into the bush the front bumper struck the man from behind. The driver did not see him becasue he was squatting to poo
1 Like
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by alexanderkings(m): 12:42pm
GeneralOjukwu:shut yaa blow holle
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by lasphils: 12:45pm
|Re: Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) by doctokwus: 1:05pm
Caustics:OK.I now get u.
I actually thought u were trying to be funny.
That man must av had his village pple following him.
