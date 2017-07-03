Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Hit And Run Driver Kills Man In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised) (6995 Views)

Heavy Rainfall Kills Man In Ado Ekiti Yesterday (Graphic Pics) / Woman On Okada Crushed To Death In Delta By A Speeding Hit & Run Driver (photos) / Lamata BRT Bus Kills Man At CMS Bridge (Graphics Pictures) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source: The man pictured below was killed by a hit and run driver in the late hours of 14/7/17 at the Police Training School, near NYSC camp, Wannune,Benue state.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/man-killed-by-hit-and-run-driver-in.html?m=1

Is it the driver that also removed his pants 20 Likes 1 Share

This is highly graphic

Ritualists Ritualists

lofty900:

Is it the driver that also removed his pants he was defecating in the bush when it happened he was defecating in the bush when it happened





Or



The driver removed his pant



RIP He looks like a mad manOrThe driver removed his pantRIP 1 Like

That don't look like a hit and run to me 1 Like

Jesus Christ

Hmmm





RIP to him

Uhm

? Keep captioning rubbish. So the driver hit the man, followed him into the bush where he lay, smashed his head and further stripped him? Keep captioning rubbish. 1 Like

lofty900:

Is it the driver that also removed his pants and the vehicle also threw him off the road without any brushes.. and the vehicle also threw him off the road without any brushes..

BennyMM:

Jesus Christ That's not Jesus Christ bro That's not Jesus Christ bro 2 Likes

RIP

Too bad

Jesus is Lord 1 Like

Hit and runover a madman,is that one hit and run?..

Wen u hit nd run surely nemesis go surely hit u nd run also

Caustics:

he was defecating in the bush when it happened So d driver took time to target d man sh itting in the bush?



So d driver took time to target d man sh itting in the bush? 1 Like

STUDY IN THE PHILIPPINES WITH LOW TUITIONFEES NO JAMB, NO UTME.Seriously,why kill yourself over jamb while your mates got this information and are now studying in universities with international recognitions.Lots of countries in the world will invite you to study abroad which willbe quit expensive and in most cases you've ignored,but have you ever considered the Philippines? Do you know atleast 1 out of 10 doctors in the US studied inthe Philippines? Do you know south Koreasends not less than a thousand students every month to study in Philippines?Aside from the international standard of teaching,the tuition fees in the Philippines is oneof the cheapest you can find around the world. Most students in Philippines pays less than$500(#100,000)per section,which means with$2000(#400,000)you can complete a 4 years degree course. The amazing part of this is you don't need to hustle for admission all you need is your secondary school statement of result(WAEC).With your WAEC result or neco resultyou can gain admission to any school and course of your choice

Caustics:

he was defecating in the bush when it happened really? really?

mttcheww concocted lie by the awolowites ..nahh them.. Since the time of awolowo . Lierss

alexanderkings:

mttcheww concocted lie by the awolowites ..nahh them.. Since the time of awolowo . Lierss

See a Dr.... Or a mechanic.



Loose nuts and screws See a Dr.... Or a mechanic.Loose nuts and screws

I guess there are some hidden truths about this story

lasphils:

STUDY IN THE PHILIPPINES WITH LOW TUITIONFEES NO JAMB, NO UTME.Seriously,why kill yourself over jamb while your mates got this information and are now studying in universities with international recognitions.Lots of countries in the world will invite you to study abroad which willbe quit expensive and in most cases you've ignored,but have you ever considered the Philippines? Do you know atleast 1 out of 10 doctors in the US studied inthe Philippines? Do you know south Koreasends not less than a thousand students every month to study in Philippines?Aside from the international standard of teaching,the tuition fees in the Philippines is oneof the cheapest you can find around the world. Most students in Philippines pays less than$500(#100,000)per section,which means with$2000(#400,000)you can complete a 4 years degree course. The amazing part of this is you don't need to hustle for admission all you need is your secondary school statement of result(WAEC).With your WAEC result or neco resultyou can gain admission to any school and course of your choice I'm interested I'm interested

doctokwus:



So d driver took time to target d man sh itting in the bush?





No. he wanted to park so as he pulled out of the road into the bush the front bumper struck the man from behind. The driver did not see him becasue he was squatting to poo No. he wanted to park so as he pulled out of the road into the bush the front bumper struck the man from behind. The driver did not see him becasue he was squatting to poo 1 Like

GeneralOjukwu:



See a Dr.... Or a mechanic.

Loose nuts and screws shut yaa blow holle shut yaa blow holle

krissconnect:



I'm interested You can reach us in our office in abuja_-road 14, 2nd avenue gwarimpa

Or better stil on WhatsApp on +639291071909

Or call me abiola Moses on 08062994361

ADMISSION is ongoing for August/September You can reach us in our office in abuja_-road 14, 2nd avenue gwarimpaOr better stil on WhatsApp on +639291071909Or call me abiola Moses on 08062994361ADMISSION is ongoing for August/September