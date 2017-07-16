Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) (16576 Views)

Ray Hushpuppi Lavish Lifestyle In Pictures / Phyno: "Ray Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" / 27yrs Old Boy Shuts Down Escape Club Spends Millions On Champagne (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Instagram big boy is reportedly in the hospital following a medical emergency, and according to him, its too much of champagne! Someone said he was hospitalized in a Gucci hospital! Lol!



Photos and a video below;







Watch Video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXvkcqzKqBw



(https://www.instagram.com/p/BWnEX_Fhvz4/)



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/breaking-hushpuppi-lands-hospital-alleged-medical-issue-photosvideo.html Ray Hushpuppi has been hospitalized!The Instagram big boy is reportedly in the hospital following a medical emergency, and according to him, its too much of champagne! Someone said he was hospitalized in a Gucci hospital! Lol!Photos and a video below;Watch Video 1 Share

Sadly, I was FTC on a thread that would soon be closed.



Even on his death bed he would still brag about his

wealth on Snapchat.

Very useless Yahoo boy.

Them go use moet or henessy give am drip.

Gucci tablets.

And original Versace syringes for his Injection..

Lest I forget Patek Phillipe thermometer

Useless Boy. 28 Likes









#Gucci drips

#Gucci injection

#Gucci pills





All for the Cam#Gucci drips#Gucci injection#Gucci pills 28 Likes 1 Share

cc: Mynd44, fynestboi, missyb3





Who is he Which one come be breaking news??Who is he 13 Likes

Wetin make we con do now? 2 Likes 1 Share

Obviously money can't buy common sense 38 Likes 1 Share

Who gives a f@ck if he's hospitalized or not! 18 Likes

The Kidney wey e sell don dey worry am? 56 Likes 2 Shares

Hushpuppi ~ na dis kind news we your heaters dey like to hear..



PITY ke mtcheeew



ATTENTION SEEKER



13 Likes

Quick recovery Gucci boy,





#so much haters in here,just hating on this guy for no reason... 16 Likes 3 Shares

Bushpuppy is in the hospital; and so what?



Na him be first to go hospital? Or is being in the hospital another achievements of his.



After all our President has been there for almost three months now and heaven did not fall.



OK we've heard so let's fry beans.



Next please. 24 Likes 3 Shares

hatchy:

Bushpuppy is in the hospital; and so what?



Na him be first to go hospital? Or is being in the hospital another achievements of his.



After all our President has been there for almost three months now and heaven did not fall.



OK we've heard so let's fry beans.



Next please. Lol...Na Bushbaby. Lol...Na Bushbaby. 3 Likes

Bushpuppy LolBushpuppy 1 Like

I hope na Gucci bed u dey slp on top?

Hope say na Gucci injection u dey take?

Hope say the doctor is from Gucci company?

Hope say Gucci meal u dey eat?



Life na Jeje o 4 Likes

So much hate comments for this guy, nawa o 1 Like

And how is this anyone concern?







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXvkcqzKqBw WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW

His illness is lack of slip

Joblessness disease

Loookin for legal made men to insult n snapin n uploadin pic on gucci stores all ova italy

....



Na only sambisa forest remain for this guy to floss on Instagram.... 2 Likes 1 Share

Rip to the dead 2 Likes

Really money can't buy things. He has the money but he can't control his health. He has the money but he can't manage his health very well. He drinks excessively as if he's perfect in the game. He has the money but enjoyment is killing him gradually. He should just make nigerians rest. We don see him in hospital. My advice for him is just to give his life to Jesus christ. Tomorrow may be too late. Life no get duplicate. 2 Likes

Dis guy and Gucci, Gucci hospital and Gucci drugs fall on hm







PHYNO BE LIKE... 4 Likes 2 Shares

Fare thee well

This guy gives me heart attack.

.

If he was my bf, I would .....I don't know

OK

Make e kill himself e no concern us 1 Like





Must everything he uploads on Instagram make FP ni Ohhhhhh, not this guy again!!Must everything he uploads on Instagram make FP ni 4 Likes

Check my signature

mek dem give am Gucci injection on his Gucci ass... 3 Likes