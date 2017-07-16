₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by Onyejemechimere(m): 4:15pm
Ray Hushpuppi has been hospitalized!
The Instagram big boy is reportedly in the hospital following a medical emergency, and according to him, its too much of champagne! Someone said he was hospitalized in a Gucci hospital! Lol!
Photos and a video below;
Watch Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXvkcqzKqBw
(https://www.instagram.com/p/BWnEX_Fhvz4/)
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/breaking-hushpuppi-lands-hospital-alleged-medical-issue-photosvideo.html
1 Share
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by Ehiscotch(m): 4:16pm
Sadly, I was FTC on a thread that would soon be closed.
Even on his death bed he would still brag about his
wealth on Snapchat.
Very useless Yahoo boy.
Them go use moet or henessy give am drip.
Gucci tablets.
And original Versace syringes for his Injection..
Lest I forget Patek Phillipe thermometer
Useless Boy.
28 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by Loyalblak007(f): 4:16pm
All for the Cam
#Gucci drips
#Gucci injection
#Gucci pills
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by Onyejemechimere(m): 4:20pm
cc: Mynd44, fynestboi, missyb3
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by enoqueen: 4:21pm
Which one come be breaking news??
Who is he
13 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by HarUrDeji(m): 4:22pm
Wetin make we con do now?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by Hotshawarma(m): 4:22pm
Obviously money can't buy common sense
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 4:26pm
Who gives a f@ck if he's hospitalized or not!
18 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by DickDastardly2(m): 4:29pm
The Kidney wey e sell don dey worry am?
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by ExpensiveG: 4:31pm
Hushpuppi ~ na dis kind news we your heaters dey like to hear..
PITY ke mtcheeew
ATTENTION SEEKER
13 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by EmyLeo(m): 4:33pm
Quick recovery Gucci boy,
#so much haters in here,just hating on this guy for no reason...
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by hatchy: 4:44pm
Bushpuppy is in the hospital; and so what?
Na him be first to go hospital? Or is being in the hospital another achievements of his.
After all our President has been there for almost three months now and heaven did not fall.
OK we've heard so let's fry beans.
Next please.
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by doubledutch: 4:50pm
hatchy:Lol...Na Bushbaby.
3 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by Lattop(m): 5:00pm
Lol Bushpuppy
1 Like
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by policy12: 5:07pm
I hope na Gucci bed u dey slp on top?
Hope say na Gucci injection u dey take?
Hope say the doctor is from Gucci company?
Hope say Gucci meal u dey eat?
Life na Jeje o
4 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by Ekiseme(m): 5:14pm
So much hate comments for this guy, nawa o
1 Like
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by MrDude: 5:21pm
And how is this anyone concern?
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by ShutdownBrown24(m): 5:28pm
WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXvkcqzKqBw
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by DONFASZY(m): 5:36pm
His illness is lack of slip
Joblessness disease
Loookin for legal made men to insult n snapin n uploadin pic on gucci stores all ova italy
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by lenghtinny(m): 5:38pm
Na only sambisa forest remain for this guy to floss on Instagram ....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by NLProblemChild(m): 5:42pm
Rip to the dead
2 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by Johnnyessence: 5:53pm
Really money can't buy things. He has the money but he can't control his health. He has the money but he can't manage his health very well. He drinks excessively as if he's perfect in the game. He has the money but enjoyment is killing him gradually. He should just make nigerians rest. We don see him in hospital. My advice for him is just to give his life to Jesus christ. Tomorrow may be too late. Life no get duplicate.
2 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 6:24pm
Dis guy and Gucci, Gucci hospital and Gucci drugs fall on hm
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by Narldon(f): 6:24pm
PHYNO BE LIKE...
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 6:24pm
Fare thee well
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by bbbabes(f): 6:24pm
This guy gives me heart attack.
.
If he was my bf, I would .....I don't know
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by sotall(m): 6:24pm
OK
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:25pm
Make e kill himself e no concern us
1 Like
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by haykinzz(m): 6:25pm
Ohhhhhh, not this guy again!!
Must everything he uploads on Instagram make FP ni
4 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by designmogul: 6:25pm
Check my signature
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by jegz25(m): 6:25pm
mek dem give am Gucci injection on his Gucci ass...
3 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Lands In Hospital Over Too Much Champagne (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:25pm
Make e kukuma kill himself
1 Like
