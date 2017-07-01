₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by DamiKelvin: 5:16pm
OAP Gbemi Olagbegi wore a cleavage exposing outfit to Toke Makinwa's younger sister, Busayo wedding.
She posted the picture with the caption: If my boobs or cleavages offend you, look away biko
Slay or Nay?
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by Jengem: 5:20pm
Why does she look like bros from planet of the apes
18 Likes 1 Share
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by malificent(f): 5:34pm
Those boobs look uncomfortable
14 Likes
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by NLProblemChild(m): 5:38pm
This post will make FP coz lalasticlal.a love boobs
13 Likes
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by TriumphJohnson(m): 5:56pm
NLProblemChild:
Lol, do you know him?
4 Likes
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by Preca(f): 6:35pm
she is choking them
7 Likes
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by DamiKelvin: 6:46pm
Preca:
She say make una look away
14 Likes
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by NLProblemChild(m): 6:47pm
TriumphJohnson:no.. I don't? Who is he
3 Likes
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by ifyalways(f): 6:50pm
The top is the cushion or pad holding the boobs in place.
Remove it and it'll drop so fast. Not cool. A bra could have done the job just fine and she'll slay albeit decently
5 Likes
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:53pm
which boobs dey offend me.. I even tink say Na better one
6 Likes 1 Share
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by DamiKelvin: 6:53pm
NLProblemChild:
He is Seun's younger brother
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by Veehigh(m): 7:01pm
she doesn't look comfortable in that outfit.
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by JamieNaij(m): 7:22pm
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 7:29pm
Hoe
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by youngsahito(m): 7:35pm
foolish mother
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by JamieNaij(m): 7:45pm
youngsahito:
Is she a mother?
1 Like
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by HottestFire: 8:21pm
Let her bend down twice before I go say anything...Lubbish.
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by OrdercityWeb: 8:23pm
I guezs she doesnt have a mirror
1 Like
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by YOUNGKAHUNA: 8:30pm
She's looking all masculine
1 Like
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by malificent(f): 8:39pm
Wetin concern wizkid with this post oga? [quote author=JamieNaij post=58522698]Wizkid too like big things[/quot e]
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by Fifthcolumnist(m): 8:40pm
Honestly, for all the attention she craves, she's 1helluva ugly mama
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by delectablegyal(f): 9:13pm
she is a slay mama. when will she get married though?
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by JamieNaij(m): 9:23pm
The pictures for that link sha.
The woman no fine
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by Badonasty(m): 9:38pm
DamiKelvin:
Looks good
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by Samusu(m): 9:38pm
Chai. Slay mama
3 Likes
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by edeXede: 9:39pm
If I talk now, shidisoke will be quoting me up and down
Is that not my pair of brown slippers I have been looking for on that lady's chest?
3 Likes
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by muller101(m): 9:39pm
Completely messed up seniora
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by kkYEBO(m): 9:39pm
This is cool
1 Like
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by pythonkid(m): 9:39pm
ashawo, see as she ugly... piece of poo
1 Like
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by RealHaute: 9:40pm
Hmm...so in other words, she doesn't give a fucck like oh nana...what's her name? Inanna ...that's her name. Birds of a feather.
Lalas247:
You dey compete with Monalisa painting? Make them no go put you for museum by mistake o. I don talk my own.
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by liftedhigh: 9:41pm
Ok
Re: Gbemi Olateru Stuns In Cleavage Baring Outfit (Photo) by Lalas247(f): 9:41pm
Breathe dear breathe
