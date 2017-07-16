₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by edymonte: 8:08pm
Star actress, Ngozi Ezeonu welcomes her son to Instagram.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BWmqW2ol-w-/
5 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by Itimkpataka2: 8:10pm
Your mum wanna make u celebrity by fire by force. Enjoy. More puss**y fall on u
11 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by ExpensiveG: 8:24pm
Ok we don see...
Dey guy fine and e Mama Fine ..
we no dey INSTAGRAM, I for tell you WELCOME
#NextPlease
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by malificent(f): 8:30pm
Very young boy, that attention she's craving for him will spoil him
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by LesbianBoy(m): 8:34pm
Nice
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by ExpensiveG: 8:57pm
Itimkpataka2:
Haba Which one come be more PUSS***Y fall on em....
you no even wish em better thing ...
10 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by benedictnsi(m): 9:01pm
The guy is cute...... A replica of the mom's facial look too
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by harrize50: 9:53pm
Cute boy
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by ZaraGift: 9:54pm
Hmm
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by lovingyouhun: 9:55pm
Cute pikin, looks like his mom
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by ymee(m): 9:55pm
Itimkpataka2:but why?
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by muller101(m): 9:56pm
Are u advertising him or what
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by Chuknovski(m): 9:56pm
its like the son is the one behind this fiasco the mum is too modest for this
2 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by lovingyouhun: 9:57pm
Itimkpataka2:
Sometimes I wonder how some words flow out so easily from peoples brain. Pussy fall on him
I just tire for your kind of prayer, you must be a pussycat lover, God help you
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by bbbabes(f): 9:57pm
I don't even know her
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by francisduru: 9:57pm
Make him read IG FAQ, Abi make we dey follow am ni
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by OkoYibo: 9:58pm
The guy looks like a member of Badoo
2 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by Abfinest007(m): 9:59pm
madam u have a cute son do u have a cute daughter too let me Yankee her
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by Flashh: 9:59pm
I believe the lady below, never seen someone handsome before.
You can tell through her comment.
3 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by lovethchioma(f): 10:01pm
Oh my Gosh ...he's handsome
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by ellahzy(f): 10:01pm
Chuknovski:
great seer I hail thee
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by Emitexdbaron: 10:01pm
Shop-up bro, nth do u nd ur mumsy.
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by BiafraIShere(m): 10:01pm
Handsome Biafran
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by fabblog1900(m): 10:01pm
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by maklelemakukula: 10:02pm
I think d mum is tapping into Reginald Daniel 's instagram publicity cos there's an avenue for income there
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by lenghtinny(m): 10:03pm
Mummy's boy
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by Chuknovski(m): 10:03pm
ellahzy:thanks and be blessed
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by maverickdude(m): 10:04pm
ExpensiveG:Pus*sy no be better thing?
|Re: Ngozi Ezeonu's Son, Chidera Ezeonu Pictured by ExpensiveG: 10:05pm
OkoYibo:How you take know, abi dem dey write em for forehead
