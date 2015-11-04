Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / The British-Ijebu War Of 1892 (The Battle Of Imagbon) (2449 Views)

Sikiru Adetona, Awujale Of Ijebu Is Dead / Eredo, Ijebu - The World's Largest Man-made Structure / Hero:king JAJA OF OPOBO Full Biography,history Battle With The British(pictures)

The British-Ijebu war of 1892 (The battle of Imagbon)









In 1891, the Ijebu tribe, dwelling between 50 and 60 miles north-east of Lagos on the Magbon river, set a blockade on the trade route from the interior into Lagos, which was a crown colony, and charged customs dues which served as their income. The Awujale, the traditional ruler of Ijebu, closed down the Ejirin market, cutting off Lagos from a source of up-country trade.



The British government persuaded the Awujale several times to open the blockaded route but the Ijebu ruler remained adamant. However, in May 1891, a British acting governor, Captain C.M Denton C.M.G, together with some Hausa troops (mostly slaves who fled the North to South and were recruited by the British army) went to Ijebu kingdom to make an agreement with the Awujale on opening the blockaded route and allowing the free passage of goods into Lagos. The Awujale refused but after much persuasion and pressure, the Awujale agreed in January 1892 on the terms of receiving £500 annually as compensation for the loss of custom revenue.



However, the agreement didn’t last long. A white missionary was denied access to pass through the kingdom and was sent back. The British government were provoked by the action of the Ijebus and authorized the use of force on the kingdom. Britain gathered troops from Gold Coast (Ghana), Sierra Leone, Ibadan, and Lagos (the Hausa troops nearly 150).



Battle of imagbon



Colonel F.C. Scott C.B was the commander of the troops of 450 men piled up by Britain. On the 12th of May, 1892, the captain and his men, including some carriers, sailed up the Lagos Lagoon and landed at Ekpe.

When they got to Leckie, another carriers about 186 in numbers were recruited.

On the Ijebu side, 8000 men with old rifles would be fighting the British. The British underestimated the fighting prowess of the Ijebus thus giving them some hard times in penetrating into the interiors of Ijebu kingdom. The first day, the British army razed down four villages with some of their men sustaining fatal injuries. The next day, they proceeded to Atumba and gunned down the Ijebus with machine guns. Britain lost 12 men which include a Briton and 12 Africans. Every Ijebu villages they came across was burnt to the ground. The Ijebus were really losing the battle but determined to prevent the British army from crossing the Yemoyi river. The goddess of the Yemoyi river was said to have taken human sacrifice in order to prevent the intruders (British) from crossing. The river was dug deeper by the Ijebus to make it impenetrable by all means for the British army. However, the British army managed to cross the sacred Yemoyi river and unleashed havoc on the Ijebus. They proceeded to the village of Imagbon.



The Ijebus had lost over 900 men while Britain lost only 56 men and have more than 30 wounded. The Ijebus were still determined to fight on but shortly afterwards, the Awujale surrendered and admitted losing the war.



The British union flag was later raised above Ijebu Ode. Captain Scot warned his men against pillaging which some didn’t heed to especially the Ibadan irregulars who were later deprived of their arms. The toll gates in Oru built by the Ijebus were destroyed and some of their shrines were also torched.



This bloody war is also known in history as the 1892 Ijebu Expedition.



The British troops were awarded The East & West Africa Medal with Clasp dated ‘1892’.

Today, one of these medals can be found in Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge. Ijebu kingdom was later annexed to the colony of southern Nigeria.



British have been using Africans to fight other for long. 2 Likes

This is quite educative

This "war", did it come before or after the Yoruba kings wrote to the British, begging them to come and colonize them for free? 5 Likes 1 Share

This is why my Awujale don't take nonsense from other SW Kings.

Interesting

I read somewhere that over 50,000 ibadan troops accompanied the British. Only Ilorin And Ijebu Restricted The British. The Ibadan were allies of the British Throughout as if to ratify the odu ose meji the conqueror that birthed ibadan. True To That Odu, Ibadan Has never been conquered in war.

british are terrorists 1 Like 1 Share





The British were later to doctor the true story in the indoctrination called education dropped in their former colonies, and this's how HMA's got this wrong impression we were killing each other in Africa before white people arrived.



Today, you have so called educated people; like, Emir of Kano, who've been going around in conferences, shamelessly telling the whole nation we were killing ourselves and that it took the British to give us peace in Nigeria. What a shame!!. What he don't know is the infightings among African tribes were orchestrated by the same Europeans as a pretext for coming in to "save" us. In fact, that was their strategy for both slave acquisition and colonial domination.



Africans, you must stop believing our people were savages killing ourselves before Europeans arrived. Its a huge lie!. It's fabricated tales to justify slavery.



For details, see the true history of slavery and slave acquisition in Africa www.africason.com/2016/03/the-true-history-of-slavery-and-slave.html



How Europeans unleashed war in East Africa, using African tribes against another, all in the name of "saving" them and giving them protection.



This's the type of topic that should be on front page to re-educate the highly mis-educated Africans (HMA) who still hold the wrong impression we were all savages killing ourselves in Africa and that it took Europeans to save us from ourselves. This's a true historical account and you can see how Britain used one African tribe to defeat another African tribe. These people had no reason to fight against one another, without the British using them.

The British were later to doctor the true story in the indoctrination called education dropped in their former colonies, and this's how HMA's got this wrong impression we were killing each other in Africa before white people arrived.

Today, you have so called educated people; like, Emir of Kano, who've been going around in conferences, shamelessly telling the whole nation we were killing ourselves and that it took the British to give us peace in Nigeria. What a shame!!. What he don't know is the infightings among African tribes were orchestrated by the same Europeans as a pretext for coming in to "save" us. In fact, that was their strategy for both slave acquisition and colonial domination.

Africans, you must stop believing our people were savages killing ourselves before Europeans arrived. Its a huge lie!. It's fabricated tales to justify slavery.

For details, see the true history of slavery and slave acquisition in Africa www.africason.com/2016/03/the-true-history-of-slavery-and-slave.html

How Europeans unleashed war in East Africa, using African tribes against another, all in the name of "saving" them and giving them protection.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1KzBDjr-Ys

Interesting.. .Educative. ....and informative



Well-done O. P



I remember reading some of the history about Ijebu in the Awujale Biography

He released the book during his 50 years coronation in 2010

lawani:

I read somewhere that over 50,000 ibadan troops accompanied the British. Only Ilorin And Ijebu Restricted The British. The Ibadan were allies of the British Throughout as if to ratify the odu ose meji the conqueror that birthed ibadan. True To That Odu, Ibadan Has never been conquered in war.

Only Ilorin and Ijebu restricted the British from dictating terms on their land. A kingdom that was conquered by guns and the one that wasn't, which of it showed strength? Men armed with rifles dared to face maxim guns and you open mouth to gleefully say Ibadan was never conquered?



A part of this story is even missing, the soldiers abandoned the awujale and ran. Upon arriving at the palace it was only the Awujale they met sitting on his throne.



If the Ijebus had succeeded in restricting the British do you think they won't be other uprisings? They used black men on black men.



Another thing you should note is Ibadan was originally a war camp, consisting of warriors from Ijebu, Egba, Ekiti and Ife. The founder is from Ife, so most of the indigenes of Ibadan are not Oyo indigenes. Originally a part of Ibadan land belongs to Egba, it was the onslaught of the Alaafin that drove them to present day Abeokuta. Those Egbas were of Owu and Gbagura extraction. If you check most of the soldiers from Ogun state in precolonial era and just after, most were from those two parts. Only Ilorin and Ijebu restricted the British from dictating terms on their land. A kingdom that was conquered by guns and the one that wasn't, which of it showed strength? Men armed with rifles dared to face maxim guns and you open mouth to gleefully say Ibadan was never conquered?A part of this story is even missing, the soldiers abandoned the awujale and ran. Upon arriving at the palace it was only the Awujale they met sitting on his throne.If the Ijebus had succeeded in restricting the British do you think they won't be other uprisings? They used black men on black men.Another thing you should note is Ibadan was originally a war camp, consisting of warriors from Ijebu, Egba, Ekiti and Ife. The founder is from Ife, so most of the indigenes of Ibadan are not Oyo indigenes. Originally a part of Ibadan land belongs to Egba, it was the onslaught of the Alaafin that drove them to present day Abeokuta. Those Egbas were of Owu and Gbagura extraction. If you check most of the soldiers from Ogun state in precolonial era and just after, most were from those two parts.

Gwahir A good soldier must know when to hide or when to run, When to surrender etc Moja Mose as the Yoruba Say. That was what ibadan knew. Ijebu Was hindering ibadan access to coastal trade, so ibadan neutralised them by allying with the brits. it was a color and even ethnicity blind arrangement. ijebu can not fight ibadan alone talk less of ibadan and Britain, Then the british showed no interest in colonising the yoruba until the yoruba leaders in the clergy, business and traditional rulership wrote the British to intervene in the civil war and that led to colonrsation. The odu that birthed ibadan is ose meji which means conqueror.

lawani:

Gwahir A good soldier must know when to hide or when to run, When to surrender etc Moja Mose as the Yoruba Say. That was what ibadan knew. Ijebu Was hindering ibadan access to coastal trade, so ibadan neutralised them by allying with the brits. it was a color and even ethnicity blind arrangement. ijebu can not fight ibadan alone talk less of ibadan and Britain, Then the british showed no interest in colonising the yoruba until the yoruba leaders in the clergy, business and traditional rulership wrote the British to intervene in the civil war and that led to colonrsation. The odu that birthed ibadan is ose meji which means conqueror.

Please stop yapping like an illiterate.



Ijebu impeding Ibadan from trade and yet they need to ally with the Brits? Who really then was the trade starving Ibadan or the Brits? And if there were so invincible as you claim, why did they need to ally with the Brits?



Now let me tell you about facts, before the Brits, there was the Ekiti war that had Awujale Fidipote to send Balogun Onafowokan to wage war in Ibadan. That particular king was vehemently against the order of things then and wanted what was rightly due to him on his own land. That was how the Kuku name came into prominence. Ijebus were the first to start using arms which gave them an advantage over the rest of Yoruba land which saw even the Ooni send an emissary to Awujale Fusngbuwa when the Owu were pummeling the Ife, not Ibadan that you claim had a stronger military might. It was the Ijebus that help finish off the Owus which is why they are in that part of Ogun state today. The Ooni was about to lose his kingdom and it was the Awujale of that time that made Ifes not to tell sorry tales about what could have befallen their forefathers in time past.



To add to it, it was Balogun Kuku who sold arms to Ibadan and it was his turncoat that saved Ibadan from being pummeled further. It is all in history, please go and read up.



It may interest you to know, Ijebu was immuned through out the various wars that plagued Yorubaland not until the British came. Not Ibadan that was assaulted by the Alaafin and became what it is by the combined efforts of Ijebu,Owu,Egba warriors for it to stand as what it is today. There is even a district in Ibadan that belongs to the Ijebus as a result of the wars and you say they were invincible? Show me a place in Ijebu where any other tribe holds a district in it.



I have the links if you want. Please stop yapping like an illiterate.Ijebu impeding Ibadan from trade and yet they need to ally with the Brits? Who really then was the trade starving Ibadan or the Brits? And if there were so invincible as you claim, why did they need to ally with the Brits?Now let me tell you about facts, before the Brits, there was the Ekiti war that had Awujale Fidipote to send Balogun Onafowokan to wage war in Ibadan. That particular king was vehemently against the order of things then and wanted what was rightly due to him on his own land. That was how the Kuku name came into prominence. Ijebus were the first to start using arms which gave them an advantage over the rest of Yoruba land which saw even the Ooni send an emissary to Awujale Fusngbuwa when the Owu were pummeling the Ife, not Ibadan that you claim had a stronger military might. It was the Ijebus that help finish off the Owus which is why they are in that part of Ogun state today. The Ooni was about to lose his kingdom and it was the Awujale of that time that made Ifes not to tell sorry tales about what could have befallen their forefathers in time past.To add to it, it was Balogun Kuku who sold arms to Ibadan and it was his turncoat that saved Ibadan from being pummeled further. It is all in history, please go and read up.It may interest you to know, Ijebu was immuned through out the various wars that plagued Yorubaland not until the British came. Not Ibadan that was assaulted by the Alaafin and became what it is by the combined efforts of Ijebu,Owu,Egba warriors for it to stand as what it is today. There is even a district in Ibadan that belongs to the Ijebus as a result of the wars and you say they were invincible? Show me a place in Ijebu where any other tribe holds a district in it.I have the links if you want. 1 Like

Interesting thread. Thanks for your enlightening contributions, Lawani.

Gwahir You know some history but you lack home training on how to get yourself across without insulting people. If you read your history well you will know that ijebu was tributary to ibadan and that ibadan true to the birth odu was never conquered by any army 1 Like

anytime i read stories like this i cry for naija. oh my naija!

Ijebu ode very historical place.





filled with rich history and stories





1 of the oldest Yoruba village or is it town

OBAGADAFFI:

British have been using Africans to fight other for long.

The british did this across Africa, ruined civilizations and empires. 1 Like 1 Share

I visit Yemoji river very well it's on way to ajah from ijebu ode So there's a war at that placeI visit Yemoji river very well it's on way to ajah from ijebu ode

Agbero began in Ijebu.

We need more of this on the FP

I'm sure ewedu caused the fight nothing more

Malawian:

This "war", did it come before or after the Yoruba kings wrote to the British, begging them to come and colonize them for free?







ARE YOU TELLING ME THAT WAS EXACTLY HOW THEY SIGNED UP TO BE THE WHITEMAN'S SLAVE FOR ETERNITY??

Thanks for this @OP.