Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos
|Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by DrinosBlog: 5:50am
Ex Big Brother Naija Housemate Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss is celebrating her Mom's birthday today..
She took to her Instagram page to share new photos of her Mom and throwback photos..
She Caption;
No I can't Keep Calm- Today's my Mami's Birthday � ���������... Unfortunately I'm missing this day once again and God only knows how much it hurts but I know you understand why I cannot be there with you in the physical but definitely gonna be eating all the food in the spirit�...I'm sending you All my Love and Best wishes, good health, happiness, peace of mind, beautiful long life and Love- Yes I still keep praying for ❤️. I hope I make you proud and just give me a little more time and I promise to make you Super Duper Uber proud si o sa ti cumpar o casa- in curand��. La Multi Ani mami and have a fabulous one������❤️❤️❤️.... #positivevibesonly#lifeisbeautiful #family #loveislove#loveliveshere #noroomforugly#JesusDontLikeUgly#noteverywomanisamother
Culled From;
http://drinosblog.blogspot.nl/2017/07/tboss-celebrates-mom-birthday-today.html
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:05am
Hbd mummyyy
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by internationalman(m): 6:44am
Are they white?
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by crunchyg(m): 6:51am
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by directorXixXICK(m): 6:55am
Oyibo pepper
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by YabaLeftist: 8:14am
She flaunts her mom a lot on the Internet that you begin to wonder if she's proud of her Nigerian papa at all. No single picture of the popsy.
7 Likes
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by holatin(m): 9:43am
happy birthday to her mum.
this tboss is another toto decay in the making
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by TINALETC3(f): 9:43am
Wow wow wow
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by gurunlocker: 9:44am
internationalman:No, they are green.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by Pearly255(f): 9:44am
Lovely
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by passionatebae: 9:44am
internationalman:Mix breed
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by empress101(f): 9:44am
okay
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by Pascal11(m): 9:45am
Regards to your momsy
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by NeededGist(m): 9:45am
Happy birthday to her I guess.
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by Coyotejack(m): 9:45am
She still has that face from the last pic.
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by Suprnov3r(m): 9:46am
YabaLeftist:
See wahala...
Everyone is close to one parent or the other. Your comment is so obtuse. It's her mum's birthday
7 Likes
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by edeboy(m): 9:46am
happy birthday.
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by zeusdgrt(m): 9:47am
And so?
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by WORLDPEACE(m): 9:47am
internationalman:It looks like one of them is
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by dabbe(m): 9:48am
Dope but i dont like her
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by Senator95(m): 9:48am
so lovely happy birthday to The Boss
#Onelove
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by john4reala(m): 9:48am
Ashawooooo.. ur mama like BBC too much .. SWC no dey sweet... that is why oyinbo women they rush our BBC
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by AdorableJosh(m): 9:49am
YabaLeftist:
Lmao this comment is so unnecessary.
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 9:50am
.
internationalman:. THEY ARE INDIGO
3 Likes
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by gewelike(m): 9:50am
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by pyyxxaro: 9:50am
Her mama fine pass her self
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by holatin(m): 9:50am
TINALETC3:ambulance take it easy
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by rocknation62(m): 9:51am
internationalman:No ooo...they are BLACKS...
|Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by ObaroFaisal(m): 9:52am
internationalman:
No they are blue
3 Likes
