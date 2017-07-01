₦airaland Forum

Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by DrinosBlog: 5:50am
Ex Big Brother Naija Housemate Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss is celebrating her Mom's birthday today..

She took to her Instagram page to share new photos of her Mom and throwback photos..

She Caption;
No I can't Keep Calm- Today's my Mami's Birthday � ���������... Unfortunately I'm missing this day once again and God only knows how much it hurts but I know you understand why I cannot be there with you in the physical but definitely gonna be eating all the food in the spirit�...I'm sending you All my Love and Best wishes, good health, happiness, peace of mind, beautiful long life and Love- Yes I still keep praying for ❤️. I hope I make you proud and just give me a little more time and I promise to make you Super Duper Uber proud si o sa ti cumpar o casa- in curand��. La Multi Ani mami and have a fabulous one������❤️❤️❤️.... #positivevibesonly#lifeisbeautiful #family #loveislove#loveliveshere #noroomforugly#JesusDontLikeUgly#noteverywomanisamother

Culled From;
http://drinosblog.blogspot.nl/2017/07/tboss-celebrates-mom-birthday-today.html

Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:05am
Hbd mummyyy

1 Like

Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by internationalman(m): 6:44am
Are they white?
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by crunchyg(m): 6:51am
grin
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by directorXixXICK(m): 6:55am
Oyibo pepper
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by YabaLeftist: 8:14am
She flaunts her mom a lot on the Internet that you begin to wonder if she's proud of her Nigerian papa at all. No single picture of the popsy.

7 Likes

Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by holatin(m): 9:43am
happy birthday to her mum.

this tboss is another toto decay in the making
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by TINALETC3(f): 9:43am
Wow wow wow kiss
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by gurunlocker: 9:44am
internationalman:
Are they white?
No, they are green.

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by Pearly255(f): 9:44am
Lovely
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by passionatebae: 9:44am
internationalman:
Are they white?
Mix breed
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by empress101(f): 9:44am
okay
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by Pascal11(m): 9:45am
Regards to your momsy
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by NeededGist(m): 9:45am
Happy birthday to her I guess.
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by Coyotejack(m): 9:45am
She still has that face from the last pic.
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by Suprnov3r(m): 9:46am
YabaLeftist:
She flaunts her mom a lot on the Internet that you begin to wonder if she's proud of her Nigerian papa at all. No single picture of the popsy.


See wahala...

Everyone is close to one parent or the other. Your comment is so obtuse. It's her mum's birthday

7 Likes

Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by edeboy(m): 9:46am
happy birthday.
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by zeusdgrt(m): 9:47am
And so?
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by WORLDPEACE(m): 9:47am
internationalman:
Are they white?
It looks like one of them is wink
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by dabbe(m): 9:48am
Dope but i dont like her
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by Senator95(m): 9:48am
so lovely happy birthday to The Boss
#Onelove
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by john4reala(m): 9:48am
Ashawooooo.. ur mama like BBC too much .. SWC no dey sweet... that is why oyinbo women they rush our BBC
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by AdorableJosh(m): 9:49am
YabaLeftist:
She flaunts her mom a lot on the Internet that you begin to wonder if she's proud of her Nigerian papa at all. No single picture of the popsy.

Lmao this comment is so unnecessary.
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 9:50am
grin.
internationalman:
Are they white?
. THEY ARE INDIGO

3 Likes

Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by gewelike(m): 9:50am
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by pyyxxaro: 9:50am
Her mama fine pass her self undecided
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by holatin(m): 9:50am
TINALETC3:
Wow wow wow kiss
ambulance take it easy

2 Likes

Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by rocknation62(m): 9:51am
internationalman:
Are they white?
No ooo...they are BLACKS...
Re: Tboss Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday Today, Shares Throwback Photos by ObaroFaisal(m): 9:52am
internationalman:
Are they white?

No they are blue

3 Likes

