According to Bill Gate, “your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning”. There is always a lot to learn when you interact and listen to your customers, you will learn the source of their unhappiness or complains and make better modifications. It is proven that companies spend ten times the amount required to retain a customer in order to acquire a new one and retaining customers multiplies revenues as a result of repeat buying and referrals. Businesses only exist and operate when they can acquire, retain and grow customers. To retain customers and succeed in business, an entrepreneur must imbibe the following skills:



Wear A Smile Always



A smile is a warm reception on its own, it’s a friendly disposition. A smile most times induces impulse buying even when the customers hold no intention of making a purchase.



Standard



Create and continue to work on bettering the quality of whatever service/product your business offers. This practice has a way of improving a company’s reputation, patronage and customers loyalty.



Always Provide the Right Information



Product/service knowledge is very sacrosanct in order for a customer not to be misled or deceived into making wrong buying decisions.



Promptly and Satisfactorily Resolve Complains



Preventing a customer’s anger by promptly resolving his/her complains in a friendly and satisfactory way can increase a customer’s loyalty and will also serve as a re-assurance of continuous good service delivery.



Remember Special Days and People in their Lives



Customers are happy when you can be able to comfortably remember their children’s, spouse’s, friend’s and relative’s names. Ask after the welfare of their special ones when they show up alone. They also appreciate felicitation messages on occasions that are dear to them.



Discount



Discount as a term is as old as business itself. Customers enjoy deductions from the actual price no matter how little the percentage is.



Offer after Sales Services and Bonanzas



A little help after sales and free stuffs every once in a while goes a long way in keeping customers.





source;



cc

Agreed

But some customers don't smile back at you in this recession oh. Sometimes, your smile go make you look stvpid

Modified

So oh, Na so FTC be like? Glo recharge card if it makes fp.

NICE ONE Op....











*********but if na my neighbor, dat woman own na opposite



*Me ~Good Afternoon Ma, .

*Madam Joy ~ Wetin you wan buy

*Me~ I wan buy eeeeeeeeeeeem

Madam Joy ~ If you no serious to buy something no come waste my time hia

Me~I wan buy Fibre Active Biscuits and Vita Milk. comot N500 give em

Madam Joy~You dey craze abi, wer I go get dis kind change. I no get change mtcheeew







Haba no be fight na



Those tips don't work in the Nigerian clime.





Go and ask businessmen at Upper Iweka and at Alaba....the surefire tip that can bring and will retain your customers is pinning them spiritually.



That's diabolic you'd say.



If you're business person.. Check out The best way to retain a customer is to look beyond what you can gain in return.. Be selfless and you'll see the results. That's the secret of being a billionaire.If you're business person.. Check out www.entmirror.com..



1:dey feel dey hv so many customers, so no matter Wat, dey must sell

2:dey feel dey ar d closest to u and u won't like 2 trekk 2 a distance jst 2 get Wat u can easily get 4rm dem

3:dey feel also dat u dnt hv choice, u must buy 4rm dem, Dats Y dey ar always rude

4:sometimes, prove 2 dem dat u ar r customer, so u remain d king, u hv choices, simply get what u wnt 4rm some one else ExpensiveG:

NICE ONE Op....











*********but if na my neighbor, dat woman own na opposite



*Me ~Good Afternoon Ma, .

*Madam Joy ~ Wetin you wan buy

*Me~ I wan buy eeeeeeeeeeeem

Madam Joy ~ If you no serious to buy something no come waste my time hia

Me~I wan buy Fibre Active Biscuits and Vita Milk. comot N500 give em

Madam Joy~You dey craze abi, wer I go get dis kind change. I no get change mtcheeew







Haba no be fight na



Many sellers who bhave dat hv d following reasons 4 doing dat1:dey feel dey hv so many customers, so no matter Wat, dey must sell2:dey feel dey ar d closest to u and u won't like 2 trekk 2 a distance jst 2 get Wat u can easily get 4rm dem3:dey feel also dat u dnt hv choice, u must buy 4rm dem, Dats Y dey ar always rude4:sometimes, prove 2 dem dat u ar r customer, so u remain d king, u hv choices, simply get what u wnt 4rm some one else 2 Likes

WOW

Nice tips but with the way Nigeria is right right now, people can't always wear a smile cos just remembering u r a Nigerian in Nigeria right now is enough reason to make u depressed all day.

s

Paying customers only





- strong customer unfriendly faces



- provide a stagnant product quality



- don't provide additional information aside body language and facial signs



- gat no chill to resolve any crap..... you will even be making cautious effort not to anger the seller



- remember wetin.... ?



- discount fire....



My MJ brodas will understand bera How come mariwana dealers in my hood generate rapid sales with- strong customer unfriendly faces- provide a stagnant product quality- don't provide additional information aside body language and facial signs- gat no chill to resolve any crap..... you will even be making cautious effort not to anger the seller- remember wetin.... ?- discount fire....My MJ brodas will understand bera 1 Like

Okay, nice tips

If your rates aren't competitive enough, churn would be inevitable.



Contact persons also encourage churn particularly from deals they know would be of personal benefit to them. Wearing a smile is not enough.

Meanwhile, 1kva inverter for sale

With LCD monitor for battery level display..

N15000 only!!

Egbeda, Lagos

0811-9387235

Nice one. Happy birthday to me sha

TINALETC3:

Many sellers who bhave dat hv d following reasons 4 doing dat

1:dey feel dey hv so many customers, so no matter Wat, dey must sell

2:dey feel dey ar d closest to u and u won't like 2 trekk 2 a distance jst 2 get Wat u can easily get 4rm dem

3:dey feel also dat u dnt hv choice, u must buy 4rm dem, Dats Y dey ar always rude

4:sometimes, prove 2 dem dat u ar r customer, so u remain d king, u hv choices, simply get what u wnt 4rm some one else

You ve said it all.....

wetin you talk na true



Thanks for dey advice







Nice tips,but this recession don reset some customers brain,which makes them acting hostile to the seller.





"Nice tips but with the way Nigeria is right right now, people can't always wear a smile cos just remembering u r a Nigerian in Nigeria right now is enough reason to make u depressed all day".

And more angry, I agree

ExpensiveG:

NICE ONE Op....











*********but if na my neighbor, dat woman own na opposite



*Me ~Good Afternoon Ma, .

*Madam Joy ~ Wetin you wan buy

*Me~ I wan buy eeeeeeeeeeeem

Madam Joy ~ If you no serious to buy something no come waste my time hia

Me~I wan buy Fibre Active Biscuits and Vita Milk. comot N500 give em

Madam Joy~You dey craze abi, wer I go get dis kind change. I no get change mtcheeew







Haba no be fight na





hahhahaha

e be like say na Benin u dey. because I notice that in most shops in Benin. those guys no get joy at all. hahhahahae be like say na Benin u dey. because I notice that in most shops in Benin. those guys no get joy at all.

Remember to give tangible gifts no matter how small, they will appreciate.