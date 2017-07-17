Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone (2641 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Update your apps



Updating your phone apps are not just there for fun. It is to ensure that you get the current version of your apps as well as help address the bugs or problems with the previous version. If it has been a while you updated your apps, don’t be surprised when it becomes hot.



Fan your phone



This may be crude but it works. You can fan your phone with a hand fan or you blow it with your mouth. Do this until it cools off. What you should never do is to put your phone in a freezer or fridge to cool off.



Separate from other devices



The habit of stacking up all your devices like laptop, iPad, tablet, and camera in a bag will make overheating highly possible. This is because there is no space for the devices to breathe. So, desist from packing all your gadgets together.



Remove unused apps



Don’t allow apps you don’t use very often to take up much-needed space. If your phone is overheating, get rid of unused apps so that there can be space in your phone. It is difficult for a phone that has enough space to get hot.



Stop battery consuming games from running in the background



This is for those who use their phones for playing games. If your phone is hot, especially while playing the game, it may be time to delete it. However, if you don’t want to, ensure that the game is not running in the background. Always kill it.



Coolify



Coolify is an app for cooling off your hot smartphone. It ensures that your phone temperature is at a balanced and it also helps shut down background apps.



Stop surfing your phone in the sun



You are walking to your hotel room at Eko Hotel and Suites in the hot sun and at the same time, you are surfing your phone in the sun. The sun may affect your sun, thus making it hot. So, stop using your phone while going about your business on a sunny day.





source:



cc: lalasticlala mynd44 Your smartphone is hot as if it is on fire. If you don’t do something about it may damage your phone or your battery will run out within seconds. This can be likened to a baby running temperature. When this happens, you have to take action immediately. If you don’t know what to do to cool off your hot smartphone, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares some tips to stop your phone from melting down.Updating your phone apps are not just there for fun. It is to ensure that you get the current version of your apps as well as help address the bugs or problems with the previous version. If it has been a while you updated your apps, don’t be surprised when it becomes hot.This may be crude but it works. You can fan your phone with a hand fan or you blow it with your mouth. Do this until it cools off. What you should never do is to put your phone in a freezer or fridge to cool off.The habit of stacking up all your devices like laptop, iPad, tablet, and camera in a bag will make overheating highly possible. This is because there is no space for the devices to breathe. So, desist from packing all your gadgets together.Don’t allow apps you don’t use very often to take up much-needed space. If your phone is overheating, get rid of unused apps so that there can be space in your phone. It is difficult for a phone that has enough space to get hot.This is for those who use their phones for playing games. If your phone is hot, especially while playing the game, it may be time to delete it. However, if you don’t want to, ensure that the game is not running in the background. Always kill it.Coolify is an app for cooling off your hot smartphone. It ensures that your phone temperature is at a balanced and it also helps shut down background apps.You are walking to your hotel room at Eko Hotel and Suites in the hot sun and at the same time, you are surfing your phone in the sun. The sun may affect your sun, thus making it hot. So, stop using your phone while going about your business on a sunny day.source: http://www.opinions.ng/7-ways-cool-off-hot-smartphone/ cc: lalasticlala mynd44 1 Share

bukjossy:

Ok











First time...First To Comment #FTC Forget am inside freezer for some minutes Sorry?Forget am inside freezer for some minutes

Ok











First time...First To Comment #FTC

Very insightful Op.. Nice one

Thickminaj.. That was my space.



Back to the topic: Na freezer sure pass ooo.. Abi?

If i place am ontop tiles dem nor born that heat well make e continue 1 Like

8. Keep in the freezer when not in use

Put am inside fridge

8. Put it inside freezer

duroc:

Thickminaj.. That was my space.



Back to the topic: Na freezer sure pass ooo.. Abi? oya come and buy the space...freezer... OK Let's use your phone as the test monkey now.... .. oya come and buy the space...freezer... OK Let's use your phone as the test monkey now.... ..

thickminaj:

. Try again Try again

Put it on airplane mode for some minutes 2 Likes

thickminaj:

oya come and buy the space...freezer... OK Let's use your phone as the test monkey now.... .. Lol very insightful Op.. Nice one

How much you wan sell ham? How much you wan sell ham?

pure water sure pass.

place ur phone on it. cold one oo

put it in the freezer for a few seconds

JARUSHUB:





Your smartphone is hot as if it is on fire. If you don’t do something about it may damage your phone or your battery will run out within seconds. This can be likened to a baby running temperature. When this happens, you have to take action immediately. If you don’t know what to do to cool off your hot smartphone, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares some tips to stop your phone from melting down.



Update your apps



Updating your phone apps are not just there for fun. It is to ensure that you get the current version of your apps as well as help address the bugs or problems with the previous version. If it has been a while you updated your apps, don’t be surprised when it becomes hot.



Fan your phone



This may be crude but it works. You can fan your phone with a hand fan or you blow it with your mouth. Do this until it cools off. What you should never do is to put your phone in a freezer or fridge to cool off.



Separate from other devices



The habit of stacking up all your devices like laptop, iPad, tablet, and camera in a bag will make overheating highly possible. This is because there is no space for the devices to breathe. So, desist from packing all your gadgets together.



Remove unused apps



Don’t allow apps you don’t use very often to take up much-needed space. If your phone is overheating, get rid of unused apps so that there can be space in your phone. It is difficult for a phone that has enough space to get hot.



Stop battery consuming games from running in the background



This is for those who use their phones for playing games. If your phone is hot, especially while playing the game, it may be time to delete it. However, if you don’t want to, ensure that the game is not running in the background. Always kill it.



Coolify



Coolify is an app for cooling off your hot smartphone. It ensures that your phone temperature is at a balanced and it also helps shut down background apps.



Stop surfing your phone in the sun



You are walking to your hotel room at Eko Hotel and Suites in the hot sun and at the same time, you are surfing your phone in the sun. The sun may affect your sun, thus making it hot. So, stop using your phone while going about your business on a sunny day.





source: http://www.opinions.ng/7-ways-cool-off-hot-smartphone/



cc: lalasticlala mynd44 Itel na hell fire Itel na hell fire

duroc:



How much you wan sell ham? One plot equals one carat gold One plot equals one carat gold





Which kind wahala be that??







So I operate the phone with my right hand and fan it with my left??Which kind wahala be that?? 2 Likes 1 Share

Usually toss mine in the freezer to show it who's boss.



Na me use money buy you and na phone I pay for not boiling ring. Nonsense



I think it has learnt it's lesson sef

Ericjohnsonjnr:

Try again .



Scientist has prooved this is most effective 8. Put ur phone under a running water.Scientist has prooved this is most effective

My infinix hot4 lite gets hot nd it's affects d battery performance....... Is anyone also experiencing such?

hopefulLandlord:

put it in the freezer for a few seconds

Seriously?



Meanwhile, Send SMS at Seriously?Meanwhile, Send SMS at http://angelbulksms.com for fast delivery.

JARUSHUB:





Your smartphone is hot as if it is on fire. If you don’t do something about it may damage your phone or your battery will run out within seconds. This can be likened to a baby running temperature. When this happens, you have to take action immediately. If you don’t know what to do to cool off your hot smartphone, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares some tips to stop your phone from melting down.



Update your apps



Updating your phone apps are not just there for fun. It is to ensure that you get the current version of your apps as well as help address the bugs or problems with the previous version. If it has been a while you updated your apps, don’t be surprised when it becomes hot.



Fan your phone



This may be crude but it works. You can fan your phone with a hand fan or you blow it with your mouth. Do this until it cools off. What you should never do is to put your phone in a freezer or fridge to cool off.



Separate from other devices



The habit of stacking up all your devices like laptop, iPad, tablet, and camera in a bag will make overheating highly possible. This is because there is no space for the devices to breathe. So, desist from packing all your gadgets together.



Remove unused apps



Don’t allow apps you don’t use very often to take up much-needed space. If your phone is overheating, get rid of unused apps so that there can be space in your phone. It is difficult for a phone that has enough space to get hot.



Stop battery consuming games from running in the background



This is for those who use their phones for playing games. If your phone is hot, especially while playing the game, it may be time to delete it. However, if you don’t want to, ensure that the game is not running in the background. Always kill it.



Coolify



Coolify is an app for cooling off your hot smartphone. It ensures that your phone temperature is at a balanced and it also helps shut down background apps.



Stop surfing your phone in the sun



You are walking to your hotel room at Eko Hotel and Suites in the hot sun and at the same time, you are surfing your phone in the sun. The sun may affect your sun, thus making it hot. So, stop using your phone while going about your business on a sunny day.





source: http://www.opinions.ng/7-ways-cool-off-hot-smartphone/



cc: lalasticlala mynd44

My infinix hot4 lite gets hot while browsing and I'm thinking I should restore factory settings or flash it.. Any idea on what I should do pls? My infinix hot4 lite gets hot while browsing and I'm thinking I should restore factory settings or flash it.. Any idea on what I should do pls?

Put it in a freezer when its hot.