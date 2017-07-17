₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,841,873 members, 3,663,736 topics. Date: Monday, 17 July 2017 at 02:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone (2591 Views)
|7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by JARUSHUB: 12:32pm
Your smartphone is hot as if it is on fire. If you don’t do something about it may damage your phone or your battery will run out within seconds. This can be likened to a baby running temperature. When this happens, you have to take action immediately. If you don’t know what to do to cool off your hot smartphone, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares some tips to stop your phone from melting down.
Update your apps
Updating your phone apps are not just there for fun. It is to ensure that you get the current version of your apps as well as help address the bugs or problems with the previous version. If it has been a while you updated your apps, don’t be surprised when it becomes hot.
Fan your phone
This may be crude but it works. You can fan your phone with a hand fan or you blow it with your mouth. Do this until it cools off. What you should never do is to put your phone in a freezer or fridge to cool off.
Separate from other devices
The habit of stacking up all your devices like laptop, iPad, tablet, and camera in a bag will make overheating highly possible. This is because there is no space for the devices to breathe. So, desist from packing all your gadgets together.
Remove unused apps
Don’t allow apps you don’t use very often to take up much-needed space. If your phone is overheating, get rid of unused apps so that there can be space in your phone. It is difficult for a phone that has enough space to get hot.
Stop battery consuming games from running in the background
This is for those who use their phones for playing games. If your phone is hot, especially while playing the game, it may be time to delete it. However, if you don’t want to, ensure that the game is not running in the background. Always kill it.
Coolify
Coolify is an app for cooling off your hot smartphone. It ensures that your phone temperature is at a balanced and it also helps shut down background apps.
Stop surfing your phone in the sun
You are walking to your hotel room at Eko Hotel and Suites in the hot sun and at the same time, you are surfing your phone in the sun. The sun may affect your sun, thus making it hot. So, stop using your phone while going about your business on a sunny day.
source: http://www.opinions.ng/7-ways-cool-off-hot-smartphone/
cc: lalasticlala mynd44
1 Share
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by veekid(m): 1:04pm
Sorry?
bukjossy:Forget am inside freezer for some minutes
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by bukjossy(m): 1:05pm
Ok
First time...First To Comment #FTC
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by thickminaj(f): 1:05pm
Very insightful Op.. Nice one
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by duroc(m): 1:06pm
Thickminaj.. That was my space.
Back to the topic: Na freezer sure pass ooo.. Abi?
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by onuwaje(m): 1:08pm
If i place am ontop tiles dem nor born that heat well make e continue
1 Like
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by 0b10010011: 1:09pm
8. Keep in the freezer when not in use
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by DaeDae88(f): 1:09pm
Put am inside fridge
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by Chimezie198(m): 1:12pm
8. Put it inside freezer
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by thickminaj(f): 1:12pm
duroc:oya come and buy the space...freezer... OK Let's use your phone as the test monkey now.... ..
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by Ericjohnsonjnr: 1:12pm
thickminaj:Try again
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by Guyman02: 1:13pm
Put it on airplane mode for some minutes
2 Likes
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by duroc(m): 1:14pm
thickminaj:
How much you wan sell ham?
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by Donsammi(m): 1:14pm
pure water sure pass.
place ur phone on it. cold one oo
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by hopefulLandlord: 1:20pm
put it in the freezer for a few seconds
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by krissconnect(m): 1:20pm
JARUSHUB:Itel na hell fire
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by thickminaj(f): 1:22pm
duroc:One plot equals one carat gold
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by Goodnuel(m): 1:22pm
So I operate the phone with my right hand and fan it with my left??
Which kind wahala be that??
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by refreshrate: 1:23pm
Usually toss mine in the freezer to show it who's boss.
Na me use money buy you and na phone I pay for not boiling ring. Nonsense
I think it has learnt it's lesson sef
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by thickminaj(f): 1:23pm
Ericjohnsonjnr:.
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by huche(m): 1:23pm
8. Put ur phone under a running water.
Scientist has prooved this is most effective
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by Goodnuel(m): 1:23pm
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by Ericjohnsonjnr: 1:29pm
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by Ilajeboy(m): 1:44pm
My infinix hot4 lite gets hot nd it's affects d battery performance....... Is anyone also experiencing such?
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by angelbulksms: 1:49pm
hopefulLandlord:
Seriously?
Meanwhile, Send SMS at http://angelbulksms.com for fast delivery.
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by Ilajeboy(m): 1:51pm
JARUSHUB:
My infinix hot4 lite gets hot while browsing and I'm thinking I should restore factory settings or flash it.. Any idea on what I should do pls?
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by Rekyz(m): 1:58pm
Put it in a freezer when its hot.
|Re: 7 Ways To Cool Off A Hot Smartphone by myke92(m): 2:03pm
Very simple.. Jus place a sachet of cool pure water on the surface of the phone and see how fast it absorbs all the heat.
(0) (Reply)
Who Can Advice On A Good Home Broadband Internet / Grab Credit Cards(vcc) And Mtn Recharge / The World Is Yours This Year And Beyound
Viewing this topic: Babajyd(m), Inkredible(m), whela(m), gistelesb(m), Daeylar(f), Icedprince1d(m), klad00(m), perkcare(m), LaRochelle(f), Dthespian, Ibrahimgarba(m), U4unique(f), bgberbo, Sadiqelhasad, georgio(m), Soft10(m), josephmich(m), masterpiece86, Tobilonia(m), CertifiedGee(m), Adolak(m), reservd(m), johnnyloroun, nwaokeleme100(m) and 27 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21