Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics (9094 Views)

Photo: Super Eagles Star Sylvester Igboun Buys 2017 G-wagon Worth $129000 / Sylvester Igboun Buys 2017 G-wagon Worth $129000 / Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



FC Ufa of Russia and Super Eagles of Nigeria striker , Sylvester Igboun is balling! Just barely two months after buying a G-Wagon worth $129,000, the striking machine has bought himself another ride - a Mercedes Benz C Class . Congrats to him.











More @>>> http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/07/footballer-sylvester-igboun-buys-benz-c.html FC Ufa of Russia and Super Eagles of Nigeria striker , Sylvester Igboun is balling! Just barely two months after buying a G-Wagon worth $129,000, the striking machine has bought himself another ride - a Mercedes Benz C Class . Congrats to him.

Congrats 1 Like



Auntysimbiat you for allow me get this my first FTC for NL nau....At least for the sake of my love for Mercedes-Benz . That was so close.



Congrats to him...



God favour me so much such that buying a latest brand of Mercedes-Benz will be like buying bread for breakfast. Amen Auntysimbiat you for allow me get this my first FTC for NL nau....At least for the sake of my love for Mercedes-Benz. That was so close.Congrats to him...

Congratulations to him...his hard work is paying off

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim till 2017



NOT OUT DATED 1 Share

Ok

[color=#990000][/color]Good for him

Congrats

Me, when my sister said a footballer is toasting her 9 Likes

Nah football money sweet pass

Congrats to you bro. But honestly I don't know how this is news. More than half Nigerian nurses in the US own this or something better. Cars are necessities abroad even for high school students. Without them you cannot go to work.



Please can we start promoting better values on Nairaland for the sake of our youths in Nigeria?



We complain about JSS student begging his teachers for sex, young men killing friends for money rituals, 14 yr olds raping littles girls but the type of news that make frontpage on Nairaland each day is enough to put a sane mind in Nigeria under pressure to get rich at all cost.



Please use this platform for a positive crusade and Allah will prosper you more 9 Likes 2 Shares

OYA COLLET..



ICELAND .. OLAFSVIK VS AKRANNES X2 UNDER 4.5 ..2.50 ODDS

Congrats bro we appreciate u... We are still coming to meet u some days...

Try buy land too cos it's inflation proof..

nice

If he was in Nigeria,



They will tell upcoming players not to buy flashy cars 1 Like





Airtel Nigeria Launches 3 Unlimited Packages; See How To Activate It Congrats to him

Football money, just like oyel money

work hard play hard party hard n flex tire

Kingjags:

Nah football money sweet pass

Please come again? 2 Likes

Congrats bro....More Cars fall on u

Good for him

Not surprised.



Entertainers has the biggest paycheck .



Behind them is politicians followed by militants.

congrats.

Hmmmm.... Interesting!!!

Football money and blood money...I Dnt kw which plenty pass..

Oh lord am of Trekking oo Lemme drive my own Buggati dis Year oo

i hope you have saved enough to face Life after retirement

I no wan hear say tomorrow you go come Nairaland come

deg beg us to contribute money for your children skul fees

.

Bros send that money home lets buy well built bungalows for you in Lekki, because you can't play football forever. Be wise like Kanu Nwankwooooo!

Something they cannot maintain.

Anyways, God bless your new ride





That car is too low levelled for a baller That car is too low levelled for a baller