|Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by Freebrowsing12(f): 12:40pm
FC Ufa of Russia and Super Eagles of Nigeria striker , Sylvester Igboun is balling! Just barely two months after buying a G-Wagon worth $129,000, the striking machine has bought himself another ride - a Mercedes Benz C Class . Congrats to him.
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by auntysimbiat(f): 1:05pm
Congrats
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by Sleyanya1(m): 2:15pm
Auntysimbiat you for allow me get this my first FTC for NL nau....At least for the sake of my love for Mercedes-Benz . That was so close.
Congrats to him...
God favour me so much such that buying a latest brand of Mercedes-Benz will be like buying bread for breakfast. Amen
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by Kobicove(m): 2:15pm
Congratulations to him...his hard work is paying off
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by Barbz4u10: 2:15pm
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by adewumiopeyemi(m): 2:15pm
Ok
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by apesinola001(m): 2:15pm
[color=#990000][/color]Good for him
Congrats
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by saasala(m): 2:16pm
Me, when my sister said a footballer is toasting her
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by Kingjags: 2:16pm
Nah football money sweet pass
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by bigheart2013(m): 2:16pm
Congrats to you bro. But honestly I don't know how this is news. More than half Nigerian nurses in the US own this or something better. Cars are necessities abroad even for high school students. Without them you cannot go to work.
Please can we start promoting better values on Nairaland for the sake of our youths in Nigeria?
We complain about JSS student begging his teachers for sex, young men killing friends for money rituals, 14 yr olds raping littles girls but the type of news that make frontpage on Nairaland each day is enough to put a sane mind in Nigeria under pressure to get rich at all cost.
Please use this platform for a positive crusade and Allah will prosper you more
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by humblenature: 2:16pm
OYA COLLET..
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by hoygift: 2:16pm
Congrats bro we appreciate u... We are still coming to meet u some days...
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by ZeroUnity: 2:17pm
Try buy land too cos it's inflation proof..
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by villareal15(m): 2:17pm
nice
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by NCANTaskForce: 2:17pm
If he was in Nigeria,
They will tell upcoming players not to buy flashy cars
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by appswift: 2:17pm
Football money, just like oyel money
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by Abfinest007(m): 2:17pm
work hard play hard party hard n flex tire
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by hazyfm1: 2:17pm
Kingjags:
Please come again?
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by Kendroid: 2:17pm
Congrats bro....More Cars fall on u
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by blackboy2star(m): 2:18pm
Good for him
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by plainmirror(m): 2:19pm
Not surprised.
Entertainers has the biggest paycheck .
Behind them is politicians followed by militants.
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by AntiWailer: 2:19pm
congrats.
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by onyi4edu(f): 2:19pm
Hmmmm.... Interesting!!!
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by jackdaniels(m): 2:19pm
Football money and blood money...I Dnt kw which plenty pass..
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by Babtunz(m): 2:19pm
Oh lord am of Trekking oo Lemme drive my own Buggati dis Year oo
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by macphilip: 2:20pm
i hope you have saved enough to face Life after retirement
I no wan hear say tomorrow you go come Nairaland come
deg beg us to contribute money for your children skul fees
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by Sleyanya1(m): 2:21pm
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by japhethGold: 2:21pm
Bros send that money home lets buy well built bungalows for you in Lekki, because you can't play football forever. Be wise like Kanu Nwankwooooo!
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by malikombi(m): 2:23pm
Something they cannot maintain.
Anyways, God bless your new ride
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by NwaAmaikpe: 2:23pm
That car is too low levelled for a baller
|Re: Sylvester Igboun Buys Benz C Class To Begin New Russian Season (Pics by Cladez(m): 2:30pm
Sleyanya1:So she should have waited for 1h-10mins for you to comment smh.
