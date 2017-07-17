₦airaland Forum

Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by zinachidi(m): 2:41pm
A man identified as Ogbonnaya Igwe has been arrested by men of the Abia state Police Command for allegedly shooting his lover, Ijeoma Chibuzor, with a double barrel gun over unwanted pregnancy.

While been paraded in Umuahia by the state Police Commissioner, Leye Oyebade, the suspect made an effort to deny the crime.


He said: “Yes. I know the late woman Ijeoma Chibuzor, we were friends and have been having extra marital affair.

“I must confess that the deceased made my life miserable with her continuous extortion and insatiable demand for money when she alleged that the romance has resulted in pregnancy.

“Initially I gave her the sum of N15,000 (fifteen thousand naira), to terminate the pregnancy, but she came back later to demand another N1million(one million naira) saying that there were complications during the process of abortion resulting in excessive bleeding.


“I had to sell my house in Aba to raise the money, but this woman kept coming for more money.

“I cannot explain what happened, I tried to scare her away with the double barrel gun, I did not shoot her. “

But, the Police boss explained that the policemen from Ndiegoro Division rushed to the scene of the incident at 22 Obohia Road Aba when they received information that a woman was shot dead.


On arrival, they met the deceased in the pool of her own blood, the suspect Igwe tried to evade arrest by hiding in the ceiling of his house.

“I want to say that it took the relentless effort of policemen to drag him out of the ceiling to the police station.

“And I want you to know that the double barrel gun with 15 live cartridges has four expended cartridges,” CP Oyenade said.

He further said that the command has embarked on proactive measures to rid the state of all types of crimes and ensure that perpetrators are apprehended.

“The command would not rest on its oars to ensure safety of lives and citizens,” Oyenade added.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/07/17/man-allegedly-shoots-lover-double-barrel-gun-unwanted-pregnancy/

Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by Sleyanya1(m): 2:49pm
cry
Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by chimah3(m): 3:30pm
MAD PIPO
Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by jashar(f): 3:30pm
shocked shocked shocked shocked
Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by roland2rule(m): 3:30pm
shocked dusted
Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by plainmirror(m): 3:30pm
I don't like to judge from one persons tale.

However, the lady is unreasonable for making such demands tantamount to blackmail.

The man is not only a murderer but a criminal. What is he doing with a double-barrel or is it licensed?

Drill more info from him cos he might be an armed robber.

Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by 9jakohai(m): 3:30pm
Maybe we should legalize abortion......and make it free of charge, and maybe we should educate people more on why having a baby without being ready for it is such a bad idea.

The problem with the man was that he wanted to enjoy free sin without taking responsibility for the consequences. As for the woman....go school you refuse, work hard you refuse.na baby mama you wan be, see how you have reaped.

Sex is not a recreational activity. It comes with responsibilities and duties


P.S: Normally, I am against abortion , but sometimes, in cases like this, bringing in a baby into a toxic situation, father no want am, mother just sees him or her as a money making thing....sigh

Life is not fair.

Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by alignacademy(m): 3:30pm
zinachidi:
"I had to sell my house in Aba to raise the money, but this woman kept coming for more money."

That's just one of the unadvertised "benefits" of extramarital affairs.

His wife was lucky there was no flimsy excuse that could lead to him using the gun on her...

Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by TANKDESTROYER(m): 3:30pm
you don't want a baby... but you couldn't control your yourself


I just weak for some folks

Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by Keneking: 3:30pm
We saw this news hit front page last week nah undecided
Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by webbro007(m): 3:30pm
when Mordecai adopted Esther & raised her like his own child,he didn't know,he was raising a queen,how well do u treat others people children,cause no one knows tomorrow,a waste today, becomes a wealth tomorrow.
the only difference between then,there & here,is d "T",which indicates time, destiny delays,but can't be changed, every man with his tides.

Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by soberdrunk(m): 3:30pm
Poor man!! I know a lot of people will come here and castigate this man but unless a woman has really tormented you before, you will not be able to relate angry

4 Likes

Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by chynie: 3:31pm
at his age?
unwanted pregnancy shocked
na for 90 years e wan born
Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by GeneralOjukwu: 3:31pm
..Key words....

Chibuzor....Ogbonnaya....Ijeoma...

extramarital...abortion...extortion...

This is not a crime in Biafura

He accidentally discharged his SEMEN on the 1st count and BULLETS on the 2nd count.

I rest my case. Your Honor!

Barrister Ojukwu Esq.


Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by Divay22(f): 3:31pm
Is that him undecided
Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by Deseo(f): 3:31pm
Where did he get a gun �?

Of all things to scare her away you chose a LOADED gun but you didn't want to shoot her.

When you were inserting your 'extramarital' BURA into her promiscuous DURIN did you not know she could get pregnant if you had unprotected sex?

Guy, enta cell.

Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by Jeffobinna1(m): 3:31pm
[/color][color=#990000]POLICE SHOULD ALSO SHOOT HIM WITH MACHINE GUN OVER UNWANTED DEATH HE CAUSED.
Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by AntiWailer: 3:31pm
werey
Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by iphyjones(f): 3:32pm
C as the man b self
Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by kasheemawo(m): 3:32pm
I came to check name cheesy

Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by Divay22(f): 3:32pm
Is that him undecided undecided
Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by annyberry(f): 3:32pm
Obohia Na were person suppose leave for Aba.... anyway rip to her.
Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by thickminaj(f): 3:32pm
When we say extra marital affairs have nothing else as a bonus than regrets, shame and costly mistakes they'll say we are wailing ... RIP to the deceased... What a painful way to die

Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by austinosita(m): 3:33pm
It is not enough reason to kill her, oga.



Btw, Greed sent her to an early grave!
Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by Dansiki1: 3:33pm
Lots of mad people are roaming the streets of Nigeria and Biafra
Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by Northmall(m): 3:33pm
Crime has become the order of the day. Smh
Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by Guyman02: 3:33pm
The man perhaps never read the crime book series called 'James Hadley Chase'.

It says 'blackmailers will always come back for more'. The only way to deal with blackmailers is not by ruining your life in trying to eliminate them but by coming out to the open to tell the world your story and let the world punish you with lesser punishment than the mental torture of the blackmailer. In essence, if he had confessed to his wife that he impregnated his mistress and given that 1million Naira in atonement for his misdemeanor his case would have been different today and he would not have sold his house to pay the lady who still came back for more which angered him into shooting her in frustration according to his story.

Now her life is gone and his own is ruined because he thought he could angrily get her off his back. embarassed

Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by funlord(m): 3:33pm
These abian ipob jews sef? Just look at this one's skull? Just like evans and Kanu's own? Like a table tennis bat filled with evil thoughts!

3 Likes

Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by chynie: 3:34pm
webbro007:
when Mordecai adopted Esther & raised her like his own child,he didn't know,he was raising a queen,how well do u treat others people children,cause no one knows tomorrow,a waste today, becomes a wealth tomorrow.
the only difference between then,there & here,is d "T",which indicates time, destiny delays,but can't be changed, every man with his tides.
Please are u high this afternoon
wetin concern that bible quotation with the gist for ground
esther carry unwanted pregnancy?
or did the man adopt the woman's child?

Re: Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia by 9jakohai(m): 3:34pm
IHEJIRIKAisBOKO:
Biafrans and crime be like 5 and 6

This problem happens in your village and tribe too, you know.

Better we Nigerians talk about sex, instead of pretending that you can do it without consequences

