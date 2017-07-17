Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Shoots Lover With Double-Barrel Gun Over Unwanted Pregnancy In Abia (8479 Views)

A man identified as Ogbonnaya Igwe has been arrested by men of the Abia state Police Command for allegedly shooting his lover, Ijeoma Chibuzor, with a double barrel gun over unwanted pregnancy.



While been paraded in Umuahia by the state Police Commissioner, Leye Oyebade, the suspect made an effort to deny the crime.





He said: “Yes. I know the late woman Ijeoma Chibuzor, we were friends and have been having extra marital affair.



“I must confess that the deceased made my life miserable with her continuous extortion and insatiable demand for money when she alleged that the romance has resulted in pregnancy.



“Initially I gave her the sum of N15,000 (fifteen thousand naira), to terminate the pregnancy, but she came back later to demand another N1million(one million naira) saying that there were complications during the process of abortion resulting in excessive bleeding.





“I had to sell my house in Aba to raise the money, but this woman kept coming for more money.



“I cannot explain what happened, I tried to scare her away with the double barrel gun, I did not shoot her. “



But, the Police boss explained that the policemen from Ndiegoro Division rushed to the scene of the incident at 22 Obohia Road Aba when they received information that a woman was shot dead.





On arrival, they met the deceased in the pool of her own blood, the suspect Igwe tried to evade arrest by hiding in the ceiling of his house.



“I want to say that it took the relentless effort of policemen to drag him out of the ceiling to the police station.



“And I want you to know that the double barrel gun with 15 live cartridges has four expended cartridges,” CP Oyenade said.



He further said that the command has embarked on proactive measures to rid the state of all types of crimes and ensure that perpetrators are apprehended.



“The command would not rest on its oars to ensure safety of lives and citizens,” Oyenade added.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/07/17/man-allegedly-shoots-lover-double-barrel-gun-unwanted-pregnancy/

I don't like to judge from one persons tale.



However, the lady is unreasonable for making such demands tantamount to blackmail.



The man is not only a murderer but a criminal. What is he doing with a double-barrel or is it licensed?



Drill more info from him cos he might be an armed robber. 3 Likes

Maybe we should legalize abortion......and make it free of charge, and maybe we should educate people more on why having a baby without being ready for it is such a bad idea.



The problem with the man was that he wanted to enjoy free sin without taking responsibility for the consequences. As for the woman....go school you refuse, work hard you refuse.na baby mama you wan be, see how you have reaped.



Sex is not a recreational activity. It comes with responsibilities and duties





P.S: Normally, I am against abortion , but sometimes, in cases like this, bringing in a baby into a toxic situation, father no want am, mother just sees him or her as a money making thing....sigh



Life is not fair. 6 Likes

zinachidi:

"I had to sell my house in Aba to raise the money, but this woman kept coming for more money."

That's just one of the unadvertised "benefits" of extramarital affairs.



zinachidi:

"I had to sell my house in Aba to raise the money, but this woman kept coming for more money."

That's just one of the unadvertised "benefits" of extramarital affairs.

His wife was lucky there was no flimsy excuse that could lead to him using the gun on her...

you don't want a baby... but you couldn't control your yourself





I just weak for some folks 4 Likes

when Mordecai adopted Esther & raised her like his own child,he didn't know,he was raising a queen,how well do u treat others people children,cause no one knows tomorrow,a waste today, becomes a wealth tomorrow.

the only difference between then,there & here,is d "T",which indicates time, destiny delays,but can't be changed, every man with his tides. 9 Likes 1 Share

Poor man!! I know a lot of people will come here and castigate this man but unless a woman has really tormented you before, you will not be able to relate



..Key words....



Chibuzor....Ogbonnaya....Ijeoma...



extramarital...abortion...extortion...



This is not a crime in Biafura



He accidentally discharged his SEMEN on the 1st count and BULLETS on the 2nd count.



I rest my case. Your Honor!



Barrister Ojukwu Esq.





7 Likes

Where did he get a gun �?



Of all things to scare her away you chose a LOADED gun but you didn't want to shoot her.



When you were inserting your 'extramarital' BURA into her promiscuous DURIN did you not know she could get pregnant if you had unprotected sex?



Guy, enta cell. 4 Likes

[/color][color=#990000] POLICE SHOULD ALSO SHOOT HIM WITH MACHINE GUN OVER UNWANTED DEATH HE CAUSED.

When we say extra marital affairs have nothing else as a bonus than regrets, shame and costly mistakes they'll say we are wailing ... RIP to the deceased... What a painful way to die

It is not enough reason to kill her, oga.







Btw, Greed sent her to an early grave!

It says 'blackmailers will always come back for more'. The only way to deal with blackmailers is not by ruining your life in trying to eliminate them but by coming out to the open to tell the world your story and let the world punish you with lesser punishment than the mental torture of the blackmailer. In essence, if he had confessed to his wife that he impregnated his mistress and given that 1million Naira in atonement for his misdemeanor his case would have been different today and he would not have sold his house to pay the lady who still came back for more which angered him into shooting her in frustration according to his story.



The man perhaps never read the crime book series called 'James Hadley Chase'.

It says 'blackmailers will always come back for more'. The only way to deal with blackmailers is not by ruining your life in trying to eliminate them but by coming out to the open to tell the world your story and let the world punish you with lesser punishment than the mental torture of the blackmailer. In essence, if he had confessed to his wife that he impregnated his mistress and given that 1million Naira in atonement for his misdemeanor his case would have been different today and he would not have sold his house to pay the lady who still came back for more which angered him into shooting her in frustration according to his story.

Now her life is gone and his own is ruined because he thought he could angrily get her off his back.

These abian ipob jews sef? Just look at this one's skull? Just like evans and Kanu's own? Like a table tennis bat filled with evil thoughts!

webbro007:

when Mordecai adopted Esther & raised her like his own child,he didn't know,he was raising a queen,how well do u treat others people children,cause no one knows tomorrow,a waste today, becomes a wealth tomorrow.

the only difference between then,there & here,is d "T",which indicates time, destiny delays,but can't be changed, every man with his tides. Please are u high this afternoon

wetin concern that bible quotation with the gist for ground

esther carry unwanted pregnancy?

or did the man adopt the woman's child? Please are u high this afternoonwetin concern that bible quotation with the gist for groundesther carry unwanted pregnancy?or did the man adopt the woman's child? 1 Like