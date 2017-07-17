₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by lordkit2: 5:30pm
Baseline Act, Skales clapbacks at a Twitter Troll who accused him of hating his former label mate, Wizkid because he didn’t shout him out on his birthday.
See below:
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by BroZuma: 8:16pm
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by phemocheee(m): 8:17pm
....Some fans are actually devilish and this nigga is one of them. You go just dey on your own jeje dey mind your business and one troll go just come spoil your mood.
But the thing pain skales no be small
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by tyson98: 8:17pm
Wetin special for wizkid birthday
Nice reply some people's stupidity na inbuilt
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by senrino(m): 8:17pm
Okie na
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by asumo12: 8:17pm
Which lane be that??
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by auntysimbiat(f): 8:18pm
Hmmm... Diamond lane.. Baba NLA won
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=buVXlSdo8pk
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by iamozipatrick(m): 8:18pm
F
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by Tobicrystal(m): 8:18pm
Lol
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by KingsArome(m): 8:18pm
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by Divay22(f): 8:18pm
Lol
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by Sunmibare6(m): 8:18pm
G
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by Omede2u2(m): 8:18pm
Are you don talking?
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by biggerboyc(m): 8:18pm
God, we need jobs in Nigeria, some people are jobless oh lord keep them busy. Amen
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by Franzinni: 8:18pm
Gbayi!!!
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by klassykute(m): 8:18pm
Wetin na abi na him birthday wish go make Drake come closer??
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by Iamabimbola: 8:18pm
Only if youth nowadays can use the internet for something better and rewarding, than sitting all day stalking these so called celebrities, whose life ain't even a role model to us, talk more of our children. Get positive apps like Ted talk, quora, wiki how, and become a better person!
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by samzzycash(m): 8:18pm
Snakes abi skales dey talk about lane with his poor wanna be rap lines..mtcheww
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by laplace19(m): 8:18pm
His reply is as if he has been hating on wizzy shaa.
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by kenoz(m): 8:18pm
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by geezyk(m): 8:18pm
Ode dey find cheap publicity..
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by Brown14(m): 8:18pm
Lol Nigerians sef...imagine skales just dey him own o person come accuse am of something he might not even have thought of.
now baba dey defend himself.
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by orlahtohbadt(m): 8:19pm
asumo12:service lane na
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by IamAirforce1: 8:19pm
It's obvious
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by kinstunfad: 8:20pm
Y people no dey mind their business. Good reply from Skales!
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by Nikbaebrown(f): 8:20pm
Scales Haf Suffered From The Cancerous Mouth Of Nigerians Sha. The Last Time It Was Efe, Now Its Wizkid. To Those Fans Asking Him Why He Didnt Wish Wizkid HBD, Why Didn't You Remind Wizkid To Do Same When It Was Scales Birthday? And As For Skales My Allahs Grace Fall On You As You Have Refused To Blow Like Your Mates.
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by Pablo212: 8:21pm
Secret competition is common amongst artistes and in this generation where most of them depend on comments and likes to boost their egos, u better kip on liking or commenting on posts if you don't want to be tagged a hater.
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by Pray(m): 8:21pm
Fact. All mallam with him cattle.
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by mummyson26(m): 8:21pm
Lol
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by SuperSuave(m): 8:21pm
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by IamOpemipo(m): 8:21pm
Wizkid no even wish himself hbd on social media and this dj is taking panadol on his behalf, abeg leave skales y'all troll him too much..
Besides i just observed there is no love in this industry, so much iron handshakes in velvet gloves.. Smh
|Re: Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts by maberry(m): 8:22pm
Jobless people everywhere
