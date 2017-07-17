Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Skales Accused Of Hating Wizkid For Not Wishing Him Happy Birthday As He Redacts (8178 Views)

Baseline Act, Skales clapbacks at a Twitter Troll who accused him of hating his former label mate, Wizkid because he didn't shout him out on his birthday.

....Some fans are actually devilish and this nigga is one of them. You go just dey on your own jeje dey mind your business and one troll go just come spoil your mood.



But the thing pain skales no be small







Nice reply some people's stupidity na inbuilt Wetin special for wizkid birthdayNice reply some people's stupidity na inbuilt 23 Likes 1 Share

God, we need jobs in Nigeria, some people are jobless oh lord keep them busy. Amen

Wetin na abi na him birthday wish go make Drake come closer?? 7 Likes

Only if youth nowadays can use the internet for something better and rewarding, than sitting all day stalking these so called celebrities, whose life ain't even a role model to us, talk more of our children. Get positive apps like Ted talk, quora, wiki how, and become a better person! 7 Likes

His reply is as if he has been hating on wizzy shaa. 4 Likes 1 Share

Lol Nigerians sef...imagine skales just dey him own o person come accuse am of something he might not even have thought of.



now baba dey defend himself. 5 Likes

Scales Haf Suffered From The Cancerous Mouth Of Nigerians Sha. The Last Time It Was Efe, Now Its Wizkid. To Those Fans Asking Him Why He Didnt Wish Wizkid HBD, Why Didn't You Remind Wizkid To Do Same When It Was Scales Birthday? And As For Skales My Allahs Grace Fall On You As You Have Refused To Blow Like Your Mates. 3 Likes

Secret competition is common amongst artistes and in this generation where most of them depend on comments and likes to boost their egos, u better kip on liking or commenting on posts if you don't want to be tagged a hater.

Besides i just observed there is no love in this industry, so much iron handshakes in velvet gloves.. Smh Wizkid no even wish himself hbd on social media and this dj is taking panadol on his behalf, abeg leave skales y'all troll him too much..Besides i just observed there is no love in this industry, so much iron handshakes in velvet gloves.. Smh