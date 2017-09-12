Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? (6216 Views)

I recently tried to link some of my bank cards to my paypal account and none was accepted.



I tried UBA, GTB and FBN. Which bank's card is accepted?



Thanks.

Zenith Card is cool....i used it on my paypal account. 1 Like

Gtb works fine 1 Like

Gtb works fine

Are you serious? Is it the dollar card or naira master card? I tried the naira master card, it didn't work. Are you serious? Is it the dollar card or naira master card? I tried the naira master card, it didn't work. 5 Likes 1 Share

Are you serious? Is it the dollar card or naira master card? I tried the naira master card, it didn't work.

When did you try it.it still works for me on my PayPal and fb both are working fine When did you try it.it still works for me on my PayPal and fb both are working fine 2 Likes

When did you try it.it still works for me on my PayPal and fb both are working fine

I tried it again yesterday. It works for FB and Youtube but not Paypal. I don't know why. It keeps saying I should check my card details. I tried it again yesterday. It works for FB and Youtube but not Paypal. I don't know why. It keeps saying I should check my card details. 1 Like

I recently tried to link some of my bank cards to my paypal account and none was accepted.



I tried UBA, GTB and FBN. Which bank's card is accepted?



Thanks.



Access Bank is the best and cheaper than its counterparts. That's what I use on my PayPal. Access Bank is the best and cheaper than its counterparts. That's what I use on my PayPal. 2 Likes

Access Bank is the best and cheaper than its counterparts. That's what I use on my PayPal.

I don't have an access bank account. Maybe I have to open an account with them. I don't have an access bank account. Maybe I have to open an account with them.

I don't have an access bank account. Maybe I have to open an account with them.

It's important you do. Access has been saving my ass since back in 2014 when I was into importation and up till this moment.



They deliver even where other banks fail to. It's important you do. Access has been saving my ass since back in 2014 when I was into importation and up till this moment.They deliver even where other banks fail to. 6 Likes

It's important you do. Access has been saving my ass since back in 2014 when I was into importation and up till this moment.



They deliver even where other banks fail to.

Okay. Thanks. Okay. Thanks.

Okay. Thanks.

You're welcome You're welcome 1 Like

Is it true that restrictions on Nigerian Paypal has been removed?

It's important you do. Access has been saving my ass since back in 2014 when I was into importation and up till this moment.



They deliver even where other banks fail to.

Is your access bank card still working for paypal? Is your access bank card still working for paypal?

Is your access bank card still working for paypal?

Yes Ma, it still is Yes Ma, it still is

wait let me ask google...[i][/i][font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font] 1 Like

I'm sure of Access bank's card. Still used mine for a PayPal transaction yesterday.

I'm sure of Access bank's card. Still used mine for a PayPal transaction yesterday. Nigeria PayPal or USA? Good threadNigeria PayPal or USA?

WEMA Visa but you do know withdrawal is not allowed

Is it true that restrictions on Nigerian Paypal has been removed? np np

I'm sure of Access bank's card. Still used mine for a PayPal transaction yesterday. What's the rate bro What's the rate bro



I recently tried to link some of my bank cards to my paypal account and none was accepted.



I tried UBA, GTB and FBN. Which bank's card is accepted?



Thanks. Try Access Banks MasterCard..

it should work perfectly. Try Access Banks MasterCard..it should work perfectly. 1 Like

I recently tried to link some of my bank cards to my paypal account and none was accepted.



I tried UBA, GTB and FBN. Which bank's card is accepted?



Thanks. Op God bless you for this. I have recently tried the above cards including Access bank, no show Op God bless you for this. I have recently tried the above cards including Access bank, no show

I use my Ecobank card. 1 Like

Abeg we need facts... not lies. Used gt, fb, stambic. None worked for paypal. All na master card. I go try access sha. 3 Likes

I recently tried to link some of my bank cards to my paypal account and none was accepted.



I tried UBA, GTB and FBN. Which bank's card is accepted?



Thanks.

All the above banks you mentioned are accepted All the above banks you mentioned are accepted 1 Like

GT Naira debit card works for me

Abeg we need facts... not lies. Used gt, fb, stambic. None worked for paypal. I go try access sha. Don't even bother, tried two different access cards , no show Don't even bother, tried two different access cards , no show 1 Like

1st Bank Naira Master Card

