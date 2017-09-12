₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,404 members, 3,784,550 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 September 2017 at 09:24 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? (6216 Views)
How To Create A Usa Paypal Account That Can Never Be Blocked By Paypal For Free / What Bank Naira Cards Are Currently Working? / Nigerian Cards Are Not Being Accepted By ALIBABA And ALIEXPRESS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Petitediva14(f): 4:46pm On Jul 22
I recently tried to link some of my bank cards to my paypal account and none was accepted.
I tried UBA, GTB and FBN. Which bank's card is accepted?
Thanks.
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by mrtomola(m): 4:50pm On Jul 22
Zenith Card is cool....i used it on my paypal account.
1 Like
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by carbon1224(m): 5:16pm On Jul 22
Gtb works fine
1 Like
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Petitediva14(f): 6:28pm On Jul 22
carbon1224:
Are you serious? Is it the dollar card or naira master card? I tried the naira master card, it didn't work.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by carbon1224(m): 8:29am On Jul 23
Petitediva14:
When did you try it.it still works for me on my PayPal and fb both are working fine
2 Likes
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Petitediva14(f): 5:54pm On Jul 23
carbon1224:
I tried it again yesterday. It works for FB and Youtube but not Paypal. I don't know why. It keeps saying I should check my card details.
1 Like
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Neduzze5(m): 5:58pm On Jul 23
Petitediva14:
Access Bank is the best and cheaper than its counterparts. That's what I use on my PayPal.
2 Likes
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Petitediva14(f): 6:06pm On Jul 23
Neduzze5:
I don't have an access bank account. Maybe I have to open an account with them.
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Neduzze5(m): 6:08pm On Jul 23
Petitediva14:
It's important you do. Access has been saving my ass since back in 2014 when I was into importation and up till this moment.
They deliver even where other banks fail to.
6 Likes
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Petitediva14(f): 6:11pm On Jul 23
Neduzze5:
Okay. Thanks.
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Neduzze5(m): 6:12pm On Jul 23
Petitediva14:
You're welcome
1 Like
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by shiftbutton: 6:47pm On Jul 23
Is it true that restrictions on Nigerian Paypal has been removed?
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Petitediva14(f): 8:37pm On Sep 11
Neduzze5:
Is your access bank card still working for paypal?
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Neduzze5(m): 4:57am
Petitediva14:
Yes Ma, it still is
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by chival234(m): 7:28am
wait let me ask google...[i][/i][font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]
1 Like
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by webincomeplus(m): 7:30am
I'm sure of Access bank's card. Still used mine for a PayPal transaction yesterday.
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by donbrowser(m): 7:30am
Good thread
webincomeplus:Nigeria PayPal or USA?
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by NLbully(m): 7:31am
WEMA Visa but you do know withdrawal is not allowed
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by NLbully(m): 7:32am
shiftbutton:np
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by gidimasters(m): 7:34am
webincomeplus:What's the rate bro
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by WalkerMichael(m): 7:38am
Access bank works perfectly
***********, ****,,,,, **,
help needed please
What courier service can I start using please
KOS is killing my business .... Failed delivery everyday. Complains here and there.... I'd love to have honest recommendations on the best courier service I can start using for fulfillment of my orders within Nigeria alone. Thanks in advance to everyone that'd be suggesting one or two.
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Souljeezy(m): 7:39am
Petitediva14:Try Access Banks MasterCard..
it should work perfectly.
1 Like
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Frenchfriez: 7:41am
Petitediva14:Op God bless you for this. I have recently tried the above cards including Access bank, no show
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by femooshad(m): 7:41am
....
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by khalhokage(m): 7:41am
I use my Ecobank card.
1 Like
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by fixedhollies(m): 7:41am
Abeg we need facts... not lies. Used gt, fb, stambic. None worked for paypal. All na master card. I go try access sha.
3 Likes
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by stevolinkon40: 7:41am
Petitediva14:
All the above banks you mentioned are accepted
1 Like
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by pmadise(m): 7:41am
GT Naira debit card works for me
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Frenchfriez: 7:43am
fixedhollies:Don't even bother, tried two different access cards , no show
1 Like
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Patented: 7:43am
1st Bank Naira Master Card
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by fixedhollies(m): 7:43am
WalkerMichael:Nipost... ask the person to pick from d nearest post office. They will call him/her
|Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Ivegotsolutions(m): 7:43am
carbon1224:
Hope you did not link your savings and current account in one ATM card? Is that is the case, then you need to separate it.
Is It Legal For A Bank To Hold On To Money For No Reason? / How To Start Profitable Hair Salon Business / 100% Football Betting Formula
Viewing this topic: Naxtrad(m), soty(m), cuedish, eleojo23, DluvDaboss(m), ImaIma1(f), WalkerMichael(m), evuna, Maski87, lawrence16, ajeffery, fabem(m), Emman8(m), Josegun(m), judeslide, icold, gbengaoyeladun(m), hephzibah2015(m), Bengurion1, horlaa, koms, ajibsca, Abusamie(m), aldotun(m), danielle01(m), autotrader2, AndyCole16(m), hotdealz(m), DonSalamanca, MDJ03, ijobaooorun(m), mogbojaiye, SIRKAY98(m), azeezhy(m), correct7, Twogreatnations and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10