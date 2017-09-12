₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,404 members, 3,784,550 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 September 2017 at 09:24 AM

Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? - Business - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? (6216 Views)

How To Create A Usa Paypal Account That Can Never Be Blocked By Paypal For Free / What Bank Naira Cards Are Currently Working? / Nigerian Cards Are Not Being Accepted By ALIBABA And ALIEXPRESS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Petitediva14(f): 4:46pm On Jul 22
I recently tried to link some of my bank cards to my paypal account and none was accepted.

I tried UBA, GTB and FBN. Which bank's card is accepted?

Thanks.
Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by mrtomola(m): 4:50pm On Jul 22
Zenith Card is cool....i used it on my paypal account.

1 Like

Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by carbon1224(m): 5:16pm On Jul 22
Gtb works fine

1 Like

Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Petitediva14(f): 6:28pm On Jul 22
carbon1224:
Gtb works fine

Are you serious? Is it the dollar card or naira master card? I tried the naira master card, it didn't work.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by carbon1224(m): 8:29am On Jul 23
Petitediva14:


Are you serious? Is it the dollar card or naira master card? I tried the naira master card, it didn't work.

When did you try it.it still works for me on my PayPal and fb both are working fine

2 Likes

Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Petitediva14(f): 5:54pm On Jul 23
carbon1224:


When did you try it.it still works for me on my PayPal and fb both are working fine

I tried it again yesterday. It works for FB and Youtube but not Paypal. I don't know why. It keeps saying I should check my card details.

1 Like

Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Neduzze5(m): 5:58pm On Jul 23
Petitediva14:
I recently tried to link some of my bank cards to my paypal account and none was accepted.

I tried UBA, GTB and FBN. Which bank's card is accepted?

Thanks.


Access Bank is the best and cheaper than its counterparts. That's what I use on my PayPal.

2 Likes

Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Petitediva14(f): 6:06pm On Jul 23
Neduzze5:



Access Bank is the best and cheaper than its counterparts. That's what I use on my PayPal.

I don't have an access bank account. Maybe I have to open an account with them.
Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Neduzze5(m): 6:08pm On Jul 23
Petitediva14:


I don't have an access bank account. Maybe I have to open an account with them.

It's important you do. Access has been saving my ass since back in 2014 when I was into importation and up till this moment.

They deliver even where other banks fail to.

6 Likes

Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Petitediva14(f): 6:11pm On Jul 23
Neduzze5:


It's important you do. Access has been saving my ass since back in 2014 when I was into importation and up till this moment.

They deliver even where other banks fail to.

Okay. Thanks.
Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Neduzze5(m): 6:12pm On Jul 23
Petitediva14:


Okay. Thanks.

You're welcome smiley

1 Like

Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by shiftbutton: 6:47pm On Jul 23
Is it true that restrictions on Nigerian Paypal has been removed?
Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Petitediva14(f): 8:37pm On Sep 11
Neduzze5:


It's important you do. Access has been saving my ass since back in 2014 when I was into importation and up till this moment.

They deliver even where other banks fail to.

Is your access bank card still working for paypal?
Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Neduzze5(m): 4:57am
Petitediva14:


Is your access bank card still working for paypal?

Yes Ma, it still is
Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by chival234(m): 7:28am
wait let me ask google...[i][/i][font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]

1 Like

Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by webincomeplus(m): 7:30am
I'm sure of Access bank's card. Still used mine for a PayPal transaction yesterday.
Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by donbrowser(m): 7:30am
Good thread
webincomeplus:
I'm sure of Access bank's card. Still used mine for a PayPal transaction yesterday.
Nigeria PayPal or USA?
Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by NLbully(m): 7:31am
WEMA Visa but you do know withdrawal is not allowed
Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by NLbully(m): 7:32am
shiftbutton:
Is it true that restrictions on Nigerian Paypal has been removed?
np
Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by gidimasters(m): 7:34am
webincomeplus:
I'm sure of Access bank's card. Still used mine for a PayPal transaction yesterday.
What's the rate bro
Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by WalkerMichael(m): 7:38am
Access bank works perfectly
***********, ****,,,,, **,
help needed please
What courier service can I start using please
KOS is killing my business .... Failed delivery everyday. Complains here and there.... I'd love to have honest recommendations on the best courier service I can start using for fulfillment of my orders within Nigeria alone. Thanks in advance to everyone that'd be suggesting one or two.
Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Souljeezy(m): 7:39am
Petitediva14:
I recently tried to link some of my bank cards to my paypal account and none was accepted.

I tried UBA, GTB and FBN. Which bank's card is accepted?

Thanks.
Try Access Banks MasterCard..
it should work perfectly.

1 Like

Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Frenchfriez: 7:41am
Petitediva14:
I recently tried to link some of my bank cards to my paypal account and none was accepted.

I tried UBA, GTB and FBN. Which bank's card is accepted?

Thanks.
Op God bless you for this. I have recently tried the above cards including Access bank, no show
Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by femooshad(m): 7:41am
....
Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by khalhokage(m): 7:41am
I use my Ecobank card.

1 Like

Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by fixedhollies(m): 7:41am
Abeg we need facts... not lies. Used gt, fb, stambic. None worked for paypal. All na master card. I go try access sha.

3 Likes

Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by stevolinkon40: 7:41am
Petitediva14:
I recently tried to link some of my bank cards to my paypal account and none was accepted.

I tried UBA, GTB and FBN. Which bank's card is accepted?

Thanks.

All the above banks you mentioned are accepted

1 Like

Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by pmadise(m): 7:41am
GT Naira debit card works for me
Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Frenchfriez: 7:43am
fixedhollies:
Abeg we need facts... not lies. Used gt, fb, stambic. None worked for paypal. I go try access sha.
Don't even bother, tried two different access cards , no show

1 Like

Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Patented: 7:43am
1st Bank Naira Master Card
Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by fixedhollies(m): 7:43am
WalkerMichael:
Access bank works perfectly

***********, ****,,,,, **,

help needed please

What courier service can I start using please

KOS is killing my business .... Failed delivery everyday.
Complains here and there....
I'd love to have honest recommendations on the best courier
service I can start using for fulfillment of my orders within
Nigeria alone.
Thanks in advance to everyone that'd be suggesting one or
two.
Nipost... ask the person to pick from d nearest post office. They will call him/her
Re: Help! Which Nigerian Bank Cards Are Accepted By Paypal Nigeria? by Ivegotsolutions(m): 7:43am
carbon1224:


When did you try it.it still works for me on my PayPal and fb both are working fine

Hope you did not link your savings and current account in one ATM card? Is that is the case, then you need to separate it.

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Is It Legal For A Bank To Hold On To Money For No Reason? / How To Start Profitable Hair Salon Business / 100% Football Betting Formula

Viewing this topic: Naxtrad(m), soty(m), cuedish, eleojo23, DluvDaboss(m), ImaIma1(f), WalkerMichael(m), evuna, Maski87, lawrence16, ajeffery, fabem(m), Emman8(m), Josegun(m), judeslide, icold, gbengaoyeladun(m), hephzibah2015(m), Bengurion1, horlaa, koms, ajibsca, Abusamie(m), aldotun(m), danielle01(m), autotrader2, AndyCole16(m), hotdealz(m), DonSalamanca, MDJ03, ijobaooorun(m), mogbojaiye, SIRKAY98(m), azeezhy(m), correct7, Twogreatnations and 34 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.