There are no gods to an atheist because no entity- abstract or concrete- is being elevated to a divine status (deity, deification) . So the atheist lacks the belief in deities simply because he is godless or without a deity (atheos) , nothing is a god or deity to an atheist . Simple .



Atheism is therefore , the rejection of deification . Yes , there are atheists who acknowledge the existence of intelligent source(s) of life on earth (Raelism) and there are those who believe the universe is created (defence of this stance comes , as they say , from the first cause argument) but they don't take the First Cause as a deity .



If you deify something or see it as a god , you are a theist ; if you don't see anything as a deity or god or deify something , you are an atheist .



Example

The pantheist sees the universe as a deity or a god , as an atheist you are not saying the universe does not exist because it is a deity , you simply reject deification . Use this simple logic to understand whatever I wrote above , it can be applied to just anything .





To prove this , here is a snippet by Pew Research revealing that indeed there are atheists who acknowledge the existence of the creator of the universe but they don't see it as a God or deity 7 Likes 1 Share

I conversed with an atheist on Twitter and he admitted that the First Cause , the creator of the universe exists but he does not accept that it is God . Do we have such atheists here ? 7 Likes

Conclusion : Atheism rejects deification of an entity not its existence 1 Like

I conversed with an atheist on Twitter and he admitted that the First Cause , the creator of the universe exists but he does not accept that it is God . Do we have such atheists here ?







Ebuka. I always smile when I read your threads.





On a serious note, no one knows the origin of the universe. There could be a cause and there might not be a cause. The first cause argument is myopic in the sense that it ignores the issue of infinite regress of an infinite number of creators. Ebuka. I always smile when I read your threads.On a serious note, no one knows the origin of the universe. There could be a cause and there might not be a cause. The first cause argument is myopic in the sense that it ignores the issue of infinite regress of an infinite number of creators. 5 Likes

That is a bit of a clever question. Too clever by half, I would say.



You are making deity a state of being ora condition. This way anything can fall into a state of being a diety and presumably fall out of it again.



What qualities would something have to have in order to qualify as being a deity?

In other words, how do you define deity?



How will you know that an entity is a deity when you see it? 4 Likes

If an atheist tells a pantheist "God does not exist " , is the atheist rejecting the appellation of the universe as god or is he denying the existence of the universe because it has been identified by an pantheist as god .



Very good question.



I can only speak of my brand of evangelical atheism. Deeper life atheism.





Now, as an atheist, I reject all kinds of gods. I see no difference between calling a stone "god" and calling the universe "god". Very good question.I can only speak of my brand of evangelical atheism. Deeper life atheism.Now, as an atheist, I reject all kinds of gods. I see no difference between calling a stone "god" and calling the universe "god". 9 Likes 1 Share

Very good question.



I can only speak of my brand of evangelical atheism. Deeper life atheism.





Now, as an atheist, I reject all kinds of gods. I see no difference between calling a stone "god" and calling the universe "god".

You reject all kinds of Gods . So you are not rejecting the existence , you are rejecting its deification ? You reject all kinds of Gods . So you are not rejecting the existence , you are rejecting its deification ? 1 Like

That is a bit of a clever question. Too clever by half, I would say.



You are making deity a state of being ora condition. This way anything can fall into a state of being a diety and presumably fall out of it again.



What qualities would something have to have in order to qualify as being a deity?

In other words, how do you define deity?



How will you know that an entity is a deity when you see it?

Exactly what I asked the atheist on this thread



http://www.nairaland.com/3928705/needed-atheist-friends-website/1#58573613



Since they reject my claims that an entity is a deity , what then makes an entity a deity ? Exactly what I asked the atheist on this threadSince they reject my claims that an entity is a deity , what then makes an entity a deity ? 1 Like

You reject all kinds of Gods . So you are not rejecting the existence , you are rejecting its deification ?



I reject deification.



Existence is another can of worms.



A stone exists. The universe exists. Some God-like aliens could exist. I reject deification.Existence is another can of worms.A stone exists. The universe exists. Some God-like aliens could exist. 1 Like 1 Share

The pantheists believe the universe is god . The idol worshipers basically worship and deify anything from living things to inanimate objects . We logical theists believe in the existence of God , the First Cause , the precursor of everything that exists- the mind behind the existence of the universe



Nowadays , just anything can be called god . I can wish to call my mobile device , my shoe , toenail 'god' . You get the picture now right ?



So my people here is my question :



Is Atheism the rejection of the deification of an entity or is it the denial of the existence of an entity because its a deity or god ?

then for Gnostic atheists, absence of a deity. lack of belief in a deity.then for Gnostic atheists, absence of a deity.

Ebuka. I always smile when I read your threads.







On a serious note, no one knows the origin of the universe.

The ORIGIN of the universe ? This means you accept it has a beginning



There could be a cause and there might not be a cause.

Since the universe has an origin , it will definitely have a cause . Why do you reject the pantheist claim that the universe is a deity ?



The first cause argument is myopic in the sense that it ignores the issue of infinite regress of an infinite number of creators.



We are not concerned with the number of creators , atheism is defeated either way . Why can't you see this ? The ORIGIN of the universe ? This means you accept it has a beginningSince the universe has an origin , it will definitely have a cause . Why do you reject the pantheist claim that the universe is a deity ?We are not concerned with the number of creators , atheism is defeated either way . Why can't you see this ? 7 Likes 1 Share

Very good question.



I can only speak of my brand of evangelical atheism. Deeper life atheism.





Now, as an atheist, I reject all kinds of gods. I see no difference between calling a stone "god" and calling the universe "god". deeper life atheism, lol.. typical jackbizzle deeper life atheism, lol.. typical jackbizzle

lack of belief in a deity.

then for Gnostic atheists, absence of a deity.

So to the Gnostic atheists , the universe does not exist if I call it a deity ??



So to the gnostic atheists , my mobile device does not exist if I call it a deity ?



Interesting ! So to the Gnostic atheists , the universe does not exist if I call it a deity ??So to the gnostic atheists , my mobile device does not exist if I call it a deity ?Interesting ! 4 Likes 1 Share

So to the Gnostic atheists , the universe does not exist if I call it a deity ??



So to the gnostic atheists , my mobile device does not exist if I call it a deity ?



I think they deem it illogical for the universe to be a deity.

I reject deification.



Existence is another can of worms.



A stone exists. The universe exists. Some God-like aliens could exist.





You reject deification ? Well if you reject deification , then where is the sense in atheism ? Because it is definitely elusive here You reject deification ? Well if you reject deification , then where is the sense in atheism ? Because it is definitely elusive here

I think they deem it illogical for the universe to be a deity.

Really ? Why so ?



Does this mean you believe a deity should have certain attributes , what are they ? Really ? Why so ?Does this mean you believe a deity should have certain attributes , what are they ? 1 Like

The ORIGIN of the universe ? This means you accept it has a beginning







Since the universe has an origin , it will definitely have a cause . Why do you reject the pantheist claim that the universe is a deity ?







We are not concerned with the number of creators , atheism is defeated either way . Why can't you see this ?

Interesting.





I use the word 'origin' loosely. I could have used the word 'history.





To be specific, the universe might not truly have a beginning. It could be eternal. No one knows.





The things you really need to understand-



1. A creator does not equate to a god. If we humans create synthetic life *robots*, it does not make us gods.



2. There is no evidence for a celestial creator that created the universe. None at all.





- Interesting.I use the word 'origin' loosely. I could have used the word 'history.To be specific, the universe might not truly have a beginning. It could be eternal. No one knows.The things you really need to understand-1. A creator does not equate to a god. If we humans create synthetic life *robots*, it does not make us gods.2. There is no evidence for a celestial creator that created the universe. None at all. 2 Likes

You reject deification ? Well if you reject deification , then where is the sense in atheism ? Because it is definitely elusive here

Elusive? Like the lack of evidence for God?



Like the evidence for prayer healing people and miracles?





Like your honesty? Why do you argue for pantheists and deism when you are a Christian? Elusive? Like the lack of evidence for God?Like the evidence for prayer healing people and miracles?Like your honesty? Why do you argue for pantheists and deism when you are a Christian?

To be specific, the universe might not truly have a beginning. It could be eternal. No one knows.



You are meticulous about infinite creators and infinite regress of creators' creators . So tell me , how does an eternal universe



1. Preclude the existence of infinite creators which you deem illogical



2. Preclude the existence of God , this time around a mind which continuously interact with the universe to ensure the continuity of its existence from past infinitude .



The things you really need to understand-

A creator does not equate to a god. If we humans create synthetic life *robots*, it does not make us gods.

What then makes a creator , a god ?



2. There is no evidence for a celestial creator that created the universe. None at all.

-

This a conjecture , you'll see how from your response to my questions . You are meticulous about infinite creators and infinite regress of creators' creators . So tell me , how does an eternal universe1. Preclude the existence of infinite creators which you deem illogical2. Preclude the existence of God , this time around a mind which continuously interact with the universe to ensure the continuity of its existence from past infinitude .What then makes a creator , a god ?This a conjecture , you'll see how from your response to my questions . 1 Like 1 Share

Elusive? Like the lack of evidence for God?

There is no such thing as lack of evidence for God . The pantheist sees the universe as god , isn't it evident that the universe as exists ? If I see my mobile device as god isn't it evident that mobile device exists



Like the evidence for prayer healing people and miracles? That means you believe a God should be heal people and perform miracles right ? Then if it does not , then it is not worthy to be called a God ?



Like your honesty? Why do you argue for pantheists and deism when you are a Christian?

Pantheism and Deism are types of theism and Christians are theists , while you are an A-theist . Do you get it now ? There is no such thing as lack of evidence for God . The pantheist sees the universe as god , isn't it evident that the universe as exists ? If I see my mobile device as god isn't it evident that mobile device existsThat means you believe a God should be heal people and perform miracles right ? Then if it does not , then it is not worthy to be called a God ?Pantheism and Deism are types of theism and Christians are theists , while you are an. Do you get it now ?

Really ? Why so ?



Does this mean you believe a deity should have certain attributes , what are they ? I'm not a Gnostic atheist Biko lol...



I'd say attributes such as being animate, full of evidence of being the author deity etc. I'm not a Gnostic atheist Biko lol...I'd say attributes such as being animate, full of evidence of being the author deity etc.

KingEbukasBlog:





You are meticulous about infinite creators and infinite regress of creators' creators . So tell me , how does an eternal universe



1. Preclude the existence of infinite creators which you deem illogical



2. Preclude the existence of God , this time around a mind which continuously interact with the universe to ensure the continuity of its existence from past infinitude .







What then makes a creator , a god ?







This a conjecture , you'll see how from your response to my questions .





If the universe was eternal, this means that there was no creator involved. The universe just existed If the universe was eternal, this means that there was no creator involved. The universe just existed 1 Like

There is no such thing as lack of evidence for God . The pantheist sees the universe as god , isn't it evident that the universe as exists ? If I see my mobile device as god isn't it evident that mobile device exists





That means you believe a God should be heal people and perform miracles right ? Then if it does not , then it is not worthy to be called a God ?







Pantheism and Deism are types of theism and Christians are theists , while you are an A-theist . Do you get it now ?

Deism a type of theism?

which century did this one start?

Deism is a concept of its own.

Deism is "non-theistic"

personal god's are a No in deism na.



unless your theism simply means God exists.

is it what you mean? I rebuke this rubbish,Deism a type of theism?which century did this one start?Deism is a concept of its own.Deism is "non-theistic"personal god's are a No in deism na.unless your theism simply means God exists.is it what you mean? 1 Like

I rebuke this rubbish,

Deism a type of theism?

which century did this one start?

Deism is a concept of its own.

Deism is "non-theistic"

personal god's are a No in deism na.



unless your theism simply means God exists.

is it what you mean?

Please receive sense



https://www.thoughtco.com/types-of-theism-95709 Please receive sense 3 Likes 1 Share

If the universe was eternal, this means that there was no creator involved. The universe just existed

Do you mean the universe as a whole? If you mean the universe as a whole , then how do you circumvent infinite regress of causes ? Do you mean the universe as a whole? If you mean the universe as a whole , then how do you circumvent infinite regress of causes ? 3 Likes 1 Share

I'm not a Gnostic atheist Biko lol...



I'd say attributes such as being animate, full of evidence of being the author deity etc.



That means there are attributes that you believe a deity must possess , and if the deity does not posses this then its not worthy to be called God or a deity right ? That means there are attributes that you believe a deity must possess , and if the deity does not posses this then its not worthy to be called God or a deity right ?

KingEbukasBlog:





Please receive sense



https://www.thoughtco.com/types-of-theism-95709 seen, my error. seen, my error.

So to the Gnostic atheists , the universe does not exist if I call it a deity ??



So to the gnostic atheists , my mobile device does not exist if I call it a deity ?



Interesting !







The catch ....











If the universe was[/b][b][b][/b] eternal, this means that there was no creator involved. The universe just existed

let the universe pass before you conclude The catch ....let the universe pass before you conclude 1 Like 1 Share

Do you mean the universe as a whole? If you mean the universe as a whole , then how do you circumvent infinite regress of causes ?



That's the point. It is paradoxical and unsolvable That's the point. It is paradoxical and unsolvable

Exactly what I asked the atheist on this thread



http://www.nairaland.com/3928705/needed-atheist-friends-website/1#58573613



Since they reject my claims that an entity is a deity , what then makes an entity a deity ?







It is certainly an interesting question and one that has plagued christianity for centuries.



Many believed that Jesus became a deity at his baptism ( This is my beloved son with whom I'm well pleased).



Many believed that he became a deity at his resurrection.



7"I will surely tell of the decree of the LORD: He said to Me, 'You are My Son, Today I have begotten You



Then later came the idea that Jesus always existed as a deity and merely incarnated into flesh. This was the idea that won the battle in the Council of Nicea. ('Begotten not made, one substance with the father').



In the ancient world at that time the notion of a human being becoming a deity was extremely common. But what did they mean by it? Augustus Caesar was considered a deity. Ancient heroes like Achilles and Hercules were considered deities. etc etc





What did they mean when they said a person had become a deity? What do yoruba mean when they speak of someone that 'o ti di orisa'?



Before we can go around saying someone is a deity or has become a deity we need to know what we mean by deity. What has changed in the person that became a deity? It is certainly an interesting question and one that has plagued christianity for centuries.Many believed that Jesus became a deity at his baptism ( This is my beloved son with whom I'm well pleased).Many believed that he became a deity at his resurrection.Then later came the idea that Jesus always existed as a deity and merely incarnated into flesh. This was the idea that won the battle in the Council of Nicea. ('Begotten not made, one substance with the father').In the ancient world at that time the notion of a human being becoming a deity was extremely common. But what did they mean by it? Augustus Caesar was considered a deity. Ancient heroes like Achilles and Hercules were considered deities. etc etcWhat did they mean when they said a person had become a deity? What do yoruba mean when they speak of someone that 'o ti di orisa'?Before we can go around saying someone is a deity or has become a deity we need to know what we mean by deity. What has changed in the person that became a deity? 1 Like 1 Share

Very good question.



I can only speak of my brand of evangelical atheism. Deeper life atheism.





Now, as an atheist, I reject all kinds of gods. I see no difference between calling a stone "god" and calling the universe "god".

You be funny man. 'Deeper life Atheism' hahahaha!!!



But what do you understand is being said when someone calls a stone 'God'.? You be funny man. 'Deeper life Atheism' hahahaha!!!But what do you understand is being said when someone calls a stone 'God'.?