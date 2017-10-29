₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by KingEbukasBlog(m): 9:09am On Jul 25
There are no gods to an atheist because no entity- abstract or concrete- is being elevated to a divine status (deity, deification) . So the atheist lacks the belief in deities simply because he is godless or without a deity (atheos) , nothing is a god or deity to an atheist . Simple .
Atheism is therefore , the rejection of deification . Yes , there are atheists who acknowledge the existence of intelligent source(s) of life on earth (Raelism) and there are those who believe the universe is created (defence of this stance comes , as they say , from the first cause argument) but they don't take the First Cause as a deity .
If you deify something or see it as a god , you are a theist ; if you don't see anything as a deity or god or deify something , you are an atheist .
Example
The pantheist sees the universe as a deity or a god , as an atheist you are not saying the universe does not exist because it is a deity , you simply reject deification . Use this simple logic to understand whatever I wrote above , it can be applied to just anything .
To prove this , here is a snippet by Pew Research revealing that indeed there are atheists who acknowledge the existence of the creator of the universe but they don't see it as a God or deity
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by KingEbukasBlog(m): 9:10am On Jul 25
I conversed with an atheist on Twitter and he admitted that the First Cause , the creator of the universe exists but he does not accept that it is God . Do we have such atheists here ?
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by KingEbukasBlog(m): 9:21am On Jul 25
Conclusion : Atheism rejects deification of an entity not its existence
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by JackBizzle: 9:25am On Jul 25
KingEbukasBlog:
Ebuka. I always smile when I read your threads.
On a serious note, no one knows the origin of the universe. There could be a cause and there might not be a cause. The first cause argument is myopic in the sense that it ignores the issue of infinite regress of an infinite number of creators.
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by PastorAIO: 9:25am On Jul 25
That is a bit of a clever question. Too clever by half, I would say.
You are making deity a state of being ora condition. This way anything can fall into a state of being a diety and presumably fall out of it again.
What qualities would something have to have in order to qualify as being a deity?
In other words, how do you define deity?
How will you know that an entity is a deity when you see it?
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by JackBizzle: 9:29am On Jul 25
KingEbukasBlog:
Very good question.
I can only speak of my brand of evangelical atheism. Deeper life atheism.
Now, as an atheist, I reject all kinds of gods. I see no difference between calling a stone "god" and calling the universe "god".
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by KingEbukasBlog(m): 9:31am On Jul 25
JackBizzle:
You reject all kinds of Gods . So you are not rejecting the existence , you are rejecting its deification ?
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by KingEbukasBlog(m): 9:34am On Jul 25
PastorAIO:
Exactly what I asked the atheist on this thread
http://www.nairaland.com/3928705/needed-atheist-friends-website/1#58573613
Since they reject my claims that an entity is a deity , what then makes an entity a deity ?
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by JackBizzle: 9:35am On Jul 25
KingEbukasBlog:
I reject deification.
Existence is another can of worms.
A stone exists. The universe exists. Some God-like aliens could exist.
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by MrMontella(m): 9:37am On Jul 25
KingEbukasBlog:lack of belief in a deity.
then for Gnostic atheists, absence of a deity.
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by KingEbukasBlog(m): 9:38am On Jul 25
JackBizzle:
Ebuka. I always smile when I read your threads.
The ORIGIN of the universe ? This means you accept it has a beginning
There could be a cause and there might not be a cause.
Since the universe has an origin , it will definitely have a cause . Why do you reject the pantheist claim that the universe is a deity ?
The first cause argument is myopic in the sense that it ignores the issue of infinite regress of an infinite number of creators.
We are not concerned with the number of creators , atheism is defeated either way . Why can't you see this ?
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by MrMontella(m): 9:38am On Jul 25
JackBizzle:deeper life atheism, lol.. typical jackbizzle
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by KingEbukasBlog(m): 9:41am On Jul 25
MrMontella:
So to the Gnostic atheists , the universe does not exist if I call it a deity ??
So to the gnostic atheists , my mobile device does not exist if I call it a deity ?
Interesting !
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by MrMontella(m): 9:45am On Jul 25
KingEbukasBlog:I think they deem it illogical for the universe to be a deity.
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by KingEbukasBlog(m): 9:45am On Jul 25
JackBizzle:
You reject deification ? Well if you reject deification , then where is the sense in atheism ? Because it is definitely elusive here
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by KingEbukasBlog(m): 9:47am On Jul 25
MrMontella:
Really ? Why so ?
Does this mean you believe a deity should have certain attributes , what are they ?
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by JackBizzle: 9:48am On Jul 25
KingEbukasBlog:
Interesting.
I use the word 'origin' loosely. I could have used the word 'history.
To be specific, the universe might not truly have a beginning. It could be eternal. No one knows.
The things you really need to understand-
1. A creator does not equate to a god. If we humans create synthetic life *robots*, it does not make us gods.
2. There is no evidence for a celestial creator that created the universe. None at all.
-
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by JackBizzle: 9:50am On Jul 25
KingEbukasBlog:
Elusive? Like the lack of evidence for God?
Like the evidence for prayer healing people and miracles?
Like your honesty? Why do you argue for pantheists and deism when you are a Christian?
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by KingEbukasBlog(m): 9:55am On Jul 25
JackBizzle:
You are meticulous about infinite creators and infinite regress of creators' creators . So tell me , how does an eternal universe
1. Preclude the existence of infinite creators which you deem illogical
2. Preclude the existence of God , this time around a mind which continuously interact with the universe to ensure the continuity of its existence from past infinitude .
The things you really need to understand-
What then makes a creator , a god ?
2. There is no evidence for a celestial creator that created the universe. None at all.
This a conjecture , you'll see how from your response to my questions .
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by KingEbukasBlog(m): 9:59am On Jul 25
JackBizzle:
There is no such thing as lack of evidence for God . The pantheist sees the universe as god , isn't it evident that the universe as exists ? If I see my mobile device as god isn't it evident that mobile device exists
Like the evidence for prayer healing people and miracles?That means you believe a God should be heal people and perform miracles right ? Then if it does not , then it is not worthy to be called a God ?
Like your honesty? Why do you argue for pantheists and deism when you are a Christian?
Pantheism and Deism are types of theism and Christians are theists , while you are an A-theist . Do you get it now ?
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by MrMontella(m): 10:04am On Jul 25
KingEbukasBlog:I'm not a Gnostic atheist Biko lol...
I'd say attributes such as being animate, full of evidence of being the author deity etc.
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by JackBizzle: 10:15am On Jul 25
KingEbukasBlog:
If the universe was eternal, this means that there was no creator involved. The universe just existed
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by MrMontella(m): 10:18am On Jul 25
KingEbukasBlog:I rebuke this rubbish,
Deism a type of theism?
which century did this one start?
Deism is a concept of its own.
Deism is "non-theistic"
personal god's are a No in deism na.
unless your theism simply means God exists.
is it what you mean?
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by KingEbukasBlog(m): 10:26am On Jul 25
MrMontella:
Please receive sense
https://www.thoughtco.com/types-of-theism-95709
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by KingEbukasBlog(m): 10:33am On Jul 25
JackBizzle:
Do you mean the universe as a whole? If you mean the universe as a whole , then how do you circumvent infinite regress of causes ?
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by KingEbukasBlog(m): 10:39am On Jul 25
MrMontella:
That means there are attributes that you believe a deity must possess , and if the deity does not posses this then its not worthy to be called God or a deity right ?
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by MrMontella(m): 10:40am On Jul 25
KingEbukasBlog:seen, my error.
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by urheme: 10:54am On Jul 25
KingEbukasBlog:
The catch ....
JackBizzle:
let the universe pass before you conclude
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by JackBizzle: 11:34am On Jul 25
KingEbukasBlog:
That's the point. It is paradoxical and unsolvable
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by PastorAIO: 12:52pm On Jul 25
KingEbukasBlog:
It is certainly an interesting question and one that has plagued christianity for centuries.
Many believed that Jesus became a deity at his baptism ( This is my beloved son with whom I'm well pleased).
Many believed that he became a deity at his resurrection.
7"I will surely tell of the decree of the LORD: He said to Me, 'You are My Son, Today I have begotten You
Then later came the idea that Jesus always existed as a deity and merely incarnated into flesh. This was the idea that won the battle in the Council of Nicea. ('Begotten not made, one substance with the father').
In the ancient world at that time the notion of a human being becoming a deity was extremely common. But what did they mean by it? Augustus Caesar was considered a deity. Ancient heroes like Achilles and Hercules were considered deities. etc etc
What did they mean when they said a person had become a deity? What do yoruba mean when they speak of someone that 'o ti di orisa'?
Before we can go around saying someone is a deity or has become a deity we need to know what we mean by deity. What has changed in the person that became a deity?
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by PastorAIO: 12:54pm On Jul 25
JackBizzle:
You be funny man. 'Deeper life Atheism' hahahaha!!!
But what do you understand is being said when someone calls a stone 'God'.?
|Re: There Are Atheists Who Acknowledge the Existence of the Creator of the Universe by PastorAIO: 1:02pm On Jul 25
What about this scenario? Please, this requires imagination which is often quite difficult for NL-ers to exercise but if you can try I would really appreciate.
Imagine this:
That a god, let us say Yahweh, created the universe and ruled it for a little while, then somehow one day he loses his mojo. He can't do anymore miracles. Nothing he wills comes to pass. etc etc
Would he still be a deity?
