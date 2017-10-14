₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by nams77: 8:59am On Jul 29
I was at Robertson plaza along avenue road, warri to fix a phone and also to get an extra phone and this lady walked past me. She was truly a black beauty and I thought she may be one of those slay Queen on a voyage to get the latest mobile device.
Moment later, I walked into another shop and lo and behold I saw same lady bent over a phone in astute concentration, fixing the phone. I was glad within me. This may be an ordinary feat but to me it a wake up call to our ladies to engage in meaningful task rather than slaying their lives away.
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Nobody: 9:09am On Jul 29
.
I really don't understand dis type of girls
Sombori will jst prefer to suffer 4 nothing sake
Wen all u hav to do is lie down nd open ur legs(its dat easy)
D annoying tin is that people think suffering is being decent
Mtchewwww
#Eco99#
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by nams77: 9:24am On Jul 29
There is something called dignity in labour.
Lalasticlala, pls let's show the slay ladies they can do something meaningful with their lives
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Brasstop: 6:05am
This is commendable. Lalasticlala let us Do this to show other ladies it can be done. Oya do the needful. Snake style in the monkey shadow
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by JoshMedia(m): 10:43am
Nice one girl
Ibo and business
Check my signature
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by sisipelebe(f): 10:43am
No biggy, we were taught in school one course like that titled maintenance and repair of electronics.. Ever since then i have been doing my stuff myself. If my lampholder,extension,phone etc has slight malfunction i fix it up sharply. I wish the babe all the best in her endeavours.
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by amiibaby: 10:43am
Good keep it up
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by thatNUPEboy: 10:44am
.This must be how your mum had you. I can bet my life she doesnt know the exact person to point to as your father.
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by quanternetz(m): 10:44am
Please tell me why is this a news?....ayyam not understanding....Is it to buy her tools or to be happy that females can now repair phones...
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by fuckerstard: 10:44am
Mature mind, i appreciate the person wey point her to that direction.
The earlier the better.
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by roqrules04(m): 10:44am
Did she give you the permission to post her pictures here on Nairaland
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by cousjwhite(m): 10:45am
And so what? So reparing phones was meant for men only or what?
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by brainpulse: 10:45am
Some of you wants to make joke or sound funny by your comments, but sometimes you guys just sounds unintelligently slowpoke
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Cladez(m): 10:45am
This is nice but if we keep celebrating every woman we see doing one or two things to make ends meet then am sorry to say FEMINISM is a lost cause.Because in developed countries,women are not celebrated this much because its an everyday occurane.
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 10:45am
Nice
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by kay29000(m): 10:45am
That's cool. Good thing you didn't capture her face sha. #Privacy
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:45am
we need to clean up this country and find a way of eradicating all those who think like the first poster...
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by mashcent(m): 10:46am
Go Go lady... Were proud
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by tobloj(m): 10:46am
F
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by PANDA2: 10:46am
ROBERTSON PLAZA, ALONG AVENUE ROAD....WARRI ?
NOW, WHAT OES THIS HAVE TO DO WITH ENUGU?
WARRI PEOPLE, MAKE YOU COME CLAIM YOUR PLAZA HERE OOO BEFORE PERSON COMMOT AM DASH ANODA STATE.
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 10:46am
.
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Gboyeboy(m): 10:46am
.
common sense is truly not common
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by News24Blog: 10:46am
Ibos are hardworking people, go to north and west and see what people are doing with their miserable lives. Arewa youth and Afonjaz pls come for my head
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Kereokwu(f): 10:47am
You need deliverance
I really don't understand dis type of girls
Sombori will jst prefer to suffer 4 nothing sake
Wen all u hav to do is lie down nd open ur legs(its dat easy)
D annoying tin is that people think suffering is being decent
Mtchewwww
#Eco99#[/quote]
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Lawlahdey(f): 10:47am
You snapped her without her consent, right?
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Partnerbiz: 10:47am
This picture was obviously taken secretly.
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 10:47am
.God will deliver you...
Your foolishness is epic.....
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 10:47am
she go sabi repair well?! anyway NICE
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Johnawesome: 10:48am
Fp
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 10:48am
.
just check out the mindset of one of the idiots who do claim elites here in nairaland.
faceless forum Wu bullshit.
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Negotiate: 10:48am
Hmmm
|Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Effiezynews: 10:48am
nams77:
Is it Robertson or Robinson plaza? Thanks for letting me know sha...Business hub of Warri ...
