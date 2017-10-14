₦airaland Forum

Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by nams77: 8:59am On Jul 29
I was at Robertson plaza along avenue road, warri to fix a phone and also to get an extra phone and this lady walked past me. She was truly a black beauty and I thought she may be one of those slay Queen on a voyage to get the latest mobile device.
Moment later, I walked into another shop and lo and behold I saw same lady bent over a phone in astute concentration, fixing the phone. I was glad within me. This may be an ordinary feat but to me it a wake up call to our ladies to engage in meaningful task rather than slaying their lives away.

Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Nobody: 9:09am On Jul 29
.

I really don't understand dis type of girls

Sombori will jst prefer to suffer 4 nothing sake
Wen all u hav to do is lie down nd open ur legs(its dat easy)

D annoying tin is that people think suffering is being decent
Mtchewwww




#Eco99#

Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by nams77: 9:24am On Jul 29
There is something called dignity in labour.

Lalasticlala, pls let's show the slay ladies they can do something meaningful with their lives

Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Brasstop: 6:05am
This is commendable. Lalasticlala let us Do this to show other ladies it can be done. Oya do the needful. Snake style in the monkey shadow

Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by JoshMedia(m): 10:43am
Nice one girl

Ibo and business


Check my signature

Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by sisipelebe(f): 10:43am
No biggy, we were taught in school one course like that titled maintenance and repair of electronics.. Ever since then i have been doing my stuff myself. If my lampholder,extension,phone etc has slight malfunction i fix it up sharply. I wish the babe all the best in her endeavours.

Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by amiibaby: 10:43am
Good keep it up
Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by thatNUPEboy: 10:44am
.

I really don't understand dis type of girls

Sombori will jst prefer to suffer 4 nothing sake
Wen all u hav to do is lie down nd open ur legs(its dat easy)

D annoying tin is that people think suffering is being decent
Mtchewwww




#Eco99#
This must be how your mum had you. I can bet my life she doesnt know the exact person to point to as your father.

Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by quanternetz(m): 10:44am
Please tell me why is this a news?....ayyam not understanding....Is it to buy her tools or to be happy that females can now repair phones...
Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by fuckerstard: 10:44am
Mature mind, i appreciate the person wey point her to that direction.

The earlier the better.
Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by roqrules04(m): 10:44am
Did she give you the permission to post her pictures here on Nairaland

Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by cousjwhite(m): 10:45am
And so what? So reparing phones was meant for men only or what?
Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by brainpulse: 10:45am

I really don't understand dis type of girls

Sombori will jst prefer to suffer 4 nothing sake
Wen all u hav to do is lie down nd open ur legs(its dat easy)

D annoying tin is that people think suffering is being decent
Mtchewwww


#Eco99#
Some of you wants to make joke or sound funny by your comments, but sometimes you guys just sounds unintelligently slowpoke

Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Cladez(m): 10:45am
This is nice but if we keep celebrating every woman we see doing one or two things to make ends meet then am sorry to say FEMINISM is a lost cause.Because in developed countries,women are not celebrated this much because its an everyday occurane.

Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 10:45am
Nice
Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by kay29000(m): 10:45am
That's cool. Good thing you didn't capture her face sha. #Privacy
Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:45am
we need to clean up this country and find a way of eradicating all those who think like the first poster...

Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by mashcent(m): 10:46am
Go Go lady... Were proud wink
Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by tobloj(m): 10:46am
F
Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by PANDA2: 10:46am
ROBERTSON PLAZA, ALONG AVENUE ROAD....WARRI ?

NOW, WHAT OES THIS HAVE TO DO WITH ENUGU?

WARRI PEOPLE, MAKE YOU COME CLAIM YOUR PLAZA HERE OOO BEFORE PERSON COMMOT AM DASH ANODA STATE.
Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 10:46am
.

I really don't understand dis type of girls

Sombori will jst prefer to suffer 4 nothing sake
Wen all u hav to do is lie down nd open ur legs(its dat easy)

D annoying tin is that people think suffering is being decent
Mtchewwww




#Eco99#

Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Gboyeboy(m): 10:46am
.

I really don't understand dis type of girls

Sombori will jst prefer to suffer 4 nothing sake
Wen all u hav to do is lie down nd open ur legs(its dat easy)

D annoying tin is that people think suffering is being decent
Mtchewwww




#Eco99#

common sense is truly not common

Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by News24Blog: 10:46am
Ibos are hardworking people, go to north and west and see what people are doing with their miserable lives. Arewa youth and Afonjaz pls come for my head
Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Kereokwu(f): 10:47am
You need deliverance

I really don't understand dis type of girls

Sombori will jst prefer to suffer 4 nothing sake
Wen all u hav to do is lie down nd open ur legs(its dat easy)

D annoying tin is that people think suffering is being decent
Mtchewwww




#Eco99#[/quote]

Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Lawlahdey(f): 10:47am
You snapped her without her consent, right? undecided undecided

Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Partnerbiz: 10:47am
This picture was obviously taken secretly.
Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 10:47am
.
I really don't understand dis type of girls
Sombori will jst prefer to suffer 4 nothing sake Wen all u hav to do is lie down nd open ur legs(its dat easy)
D annoying tin is that people think suffering is being decent Mtchewwww



#Eco99#
God will deliver you...
Your foolishness is epic.....

Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 10:47am
she go sabi repair well?! anyway NICE
Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Johnawesome: 10:48am
Fp
Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 10:48am
.

I really don't understand dis type of girls

Sombori will jst prefer to suffer 4 nothing sake
Wen all u hav to do is lie down nd open ur legs(its dat easy)

D annoying tin is that people think suffering is being decent
Mtchewwww




#Eco99#



just check out the mindset of one of the idiots who do claim elites here in nairaland.
faceless forum Wu bullshit.
Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Negotiate: 10:48am
Hmmm
Re: Female Phone Repairer Spotted In Warri At Robertson Plaza (Photos) by Effiezynews: 10:48am
nams77:
I was at Robertson plaza along avenue road, warri to fix a phone and also to get an extra phone and this lady walked past me. She was truly a black beauty and I thought she may be one of those slay Queen on a voyage to get the latest mobile device.
Moment later, I walked into another shop and lo and behold I saw same lady bent over a phone in astute concentration, fixing the phone. I was glad within me. This may be an ordinary feat but to me it a wake up call to our ladies to engage in meaningful task rather than slaying their lives away.


Is it Robertson or Robinson plaza? Thanks for letting me know sha...Business hub of Warri ...

