Abu Hurairah (Radi'Allahu 'anhu) reported: Allah's Messenger (Sallalahu 'Alaihi Wa Sallam) said, ' It is not permissible for a woman who believes in Allah and the Last Day to make a journey of one day and night unless she is accompanied by a mahram( husband or any other relative to whom she is prohibited to marry)."

(Al-Bukhari and Muslim)



This hadith offers four points.....



First, it mentions a twenty four hour journey. 'Ulama', therefore say that the time limits matters and the real point is the length of distance to be called journey. A woman is not allowed to travel unless she is accompanied by her husband or a mahram.



Second, Hajj is obligatory on her provided she has no financial problem. If a woman has no husband or Mahram, Hajj is not obligatory on her. Neither can she go for a Hajj with a group of women, whether for Hajj or any other purpose.



Third, the term Mahram, apart from husband, applies to all of her male siblings whom she cannot marry; these include the father, the son, the brother, the nephew, the son-in-law and the foster-father. She cannot travel with anybody but with any of these.



Fourth, when she goes out, she should wear Jilbaab(an outer garment) so that no part of her body should be visible. Moreover, perfume must not be used by her, wearing perfume in public by women is tantamount to fornication, nor should the jingling of her ornaments be audible to others.





Ibn 'Abbas (Radi-Allahu 'anhu) also reported: The prophet (Sallallahu 'Alaihi Wa Sallam) said, " No man must be alone with a woman except in the presence of her (Mahram). No woman should travel except in company of a Mahram. " A man said: "O Allah's Messenger! I have been enrolled for such and such expedition, and my wife left for Hajj." He (Sallalahu 'Alaihi Wa Sallam) said to him, " Go and perfom Hajj with your wife."

(Al-Bukhari and Muslim).



This Hadith proves that under no circumstance woman may travel alone. The Shari'ah strictly bans a meeting of this kind between two opposite sexes. Even if nothing objectionable happens, a mischievous person may exploit this situation and talk about them slanderously. Families disregardful of Hijab provide instances of illicit relationship between a man and a woman related to each other.





Extracted from Riyad-us-Saliheen, Book of Etiquette of Travelling, Chapter 179, Page 273-274. 4 Likes 2 Shares