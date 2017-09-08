₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Etiquette Of Travelling For Women by Coccoh(f): 7:13am On Aug 10
Abu Hurairah (Radi'Allahu 'anhu) reported: Allah's Messenger (Sallalahu 'Alaihi Wa Sallam) said, ' It is not permissible for a woman who believes in Allah and the Last Day to make a journey of one day and night unless she is accompanied by a mahram( husband or any other relative to whom she is prohibited to marry)."
(Al-Bukhari and Muslim)
This hadith offers four points.....
First, it mentions a twenty four hour journey. 'Ulama', therefore say that the time limits matters and the real point is the length of distance to be called journey. A woman is not allowed to travel unless she is accompanied by her husband or a mahram.
Second, Hajj is obligatory on her provided she has no financial problem. If a woman has no husband or Mahram, Hajj is not obligatory on her. Neither can she go for a Hajj with a group of women, whether for Hajj or any other purpose.
Third, the term Mahram, apart from husband, applies to all of her male siblings whom she cannot marry; these include the father, the son, the brother, the nephew, the son-in-law and the foster-father. She cannot travel with anybody but with any of these.
Fourth, when she goes out, she should wear Jilbaab(an outer garment) so that no part of her body should be visible. Moreover, perfume must not be used by her, wearing perfume in public by women is tantamount to fornication, nor should the jingling of her ornaments be audible to others.
Ibn 'Abbas (Radi-Allahu 'anhu) also reported: The prophet (Sallallahu 'Alaihi Wa Sallam) said, " No man must be alone with a woman except in the presence of her (Mahram). No woman should travel except in company of a Mahram. " A man said: "O Allah's Messenger! I have been enrolled for such and such expedition, and my wife left for Hajj." He (Sallalahu 'Alaihi Wa Sallam) said to him, " Go and perfom Hajj with your wife."
(Al-Bukhari and Muslim).
This Hadith proves that under no circumstance woman may travel alone. The Shari'ah strictly bans a meeting of this kind between two opposite sexes. Even if nothing objectionable happens, a mischievous person may exploit this situation and talk about them slanderously. Families disregardful of Hijab provide instances of illicit relationship between a man and a woman related to each other.
Extracted from Riyad-us-Saliheen, Book of Etiquette of Travelling, Chapter 179, Page 273-274.
|Re: Etiquette Of Travelling For Women by Mofpearl: 7:30am On Aug 10
Jazakallahu Khyran sis for this timely reminder.
Also travelling with other women does not remove the need for a mahram.
|Re: Etiquette Of Travelling For Women by DeathStroke007(m): 9:33am On Aug 10
This is islam. . . quote quran or hadith . . m0st people will accept this hadith and its judgement o . . when it kum to greetings in islam, calling ALLAH by the name oluwa or olohun, tawasul with human being, gen0type in islam, adkar, adua, the place to say amin in islam, 2nd jammah, and other countless issue. . they will n0t accept it even th0ugh they are presented with proofs .... they ch0ose whatever suit them in the fatwa of ALLAH. AS WE CAN SEE IN THE HADITH, JILBAAB IS THE SAME WITH HIJAB AND NIQOB. . AND NO PART OF THE BODY SHOULD BE VISIBLE, THOSE THAT DO LEAVE JUST EYES, FACE, HANDS, FEET. . . now u kn0w that u are n0t using hijab n0r jilbaab n0r niq0b n0r khimar. . and to those who f0llow alfa fatwa that leaving eyes and face is ok.. n0w u kn0w those fatwa is wr0ng
|Re: Etiquette Of Travelling For Women by Coccoh(f): 10:47am On Aug 10
Mofpearl:
Wa iyyakum sis. This cannot be over-emphasized, as so many dangers could be involved in the cause of travel. And as a woman, we can be helpless and feeble in such difficult situation.
Thats why Islam is there to take care of women, protect their honour, respect them and regard them as precious pearls that must be protected from evil. May Allah protect all muslim women across the globe.
|Re: Etiquette Of Travelling For Women by chakula(m): 10:13am
What a beautiful article? May Allah the Exalted make us among the pious believers.
|Re: Etiquette Of Travelling For Women by plantae(m): 10:14am
Coccoh:
JazaakiLlaahu khairaa for this reminder.
|Re: Etiquette Of Travelling For Women by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:22am
Please what is Mahram
