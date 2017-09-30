₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by davidodufote: 6:51pm
Neymar1095:Games ain't played that way. can u quench fire with fire? Lailai
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by Neymar1095(m): 6:52pm
This match is torture. Surely we have to win with this domination.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by Neymar1095(m): 6:52pm
Swap sterling and sane over. Sterling was class on the right first half.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by aieromon(m): 6:54pm
David Silva why
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by Neymar1095(m): 6:54pm
What a ball by De Bruyne.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by Donaldduke2019: 6:54pm
Though am not a Chelshit supporter....but seriously willian dey play rubbish 4 here
was expecting Conte 2 sub him at half time
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by Dainikel(m): 6:54pm
Dead boring game
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by mukina2: 6:54pm
aieromon
please is cheksli playing home or away?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by ofiko123(m): 6:54pm
batchuayi loading...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by Neymar1095(m): 6:54pm
OMG it wont go in
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by mukina2: 6:55pm
GOOOAAAAAL!!!!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by aieromon(m): 6:55pm
De Bruyne scores
CHE 0-1 MNC
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by don4ye: 6:55pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by Phonefanatic: 6:55pm
Chelsea wo
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by aieromon(m): 6:55pm
mukina2:
Sekem small nah
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by ofiko123(m): 6:55pm
DE BRUYNE.......
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by 1wolex85: 6:55pm
Belter! Absolute Belter!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by bettercreature(m): 6:55pm
Shiit! cHESKI conceded a cracker
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by Neymar1095(m): 6:55pm
How is this 0-0
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by Donaldduke2019: 6:55pm
Goalllllll
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by Neymar1095(m): 6:56pm
Yesssssss wow
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by mancityguy: 6:56pm
gooallllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by meforyou1(m): 6:56pm
Yes o, we said it. Chelsea fans, how market? Una go carry today tire
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by aieromon(m): 6:56pm
mukina2:
Away
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by Neymar1095(m): 6:56pm
YESSSSSSSSSS bleeping GET INNNNNNNNNN
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by Donaldduke2019: 6:56pm
Come Chelsea should equalise na
Manu needs dis draw ahbeg
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by Dainikel(m): 6:56pm
Well deserved goal but I want Chelsea to equalise
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by szen(m): 6:56pm
shebi conte eye don clear now. continue soaking up pressure o...continue
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by ozie96(f): 6:57pm
Who scored? #
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by sotall(m): 6:57pm
Goal...
Chelsea don cut ticket
3 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by slimshadyl(m): 6:57pm
goalll Kelvin de bruyne
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 6:57pm
Goooooaaaawwwlllllllaaaaaallllalallskalalalalal
