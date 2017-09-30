₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by donjazet(m): 10:44am On Aug 11
Chelsea’s complaints about a lack of recovery time after Wednesday’s eye-catching success at Atlético Madrid have been overshadowed somewhat by the untimely loss to injury of Benjamin Mendy and Sergio Agüero for Manchester City. Yet the visitors will still arrive at Stamford Bridge brimming with attacking intent, and Antonio Conte’s side, rejigged or not, will need to rescale the heights of their display at the Wanda Metropolitano to check the leaders’ progress. The suspicion is this could actually end up as fascinating a duel between Conte and Pep Guardiola as the players out on the field. Dominic Fifield
Kick-off Saturday 5.30pm
Venue Stamford Bridge
Last season Chelsea 2 Manchester City 1
Referee Martin Atkinson
This season G3, Y9, R1, 3.67 cards per game
Odds H 9-5 A 6-4 D 5-2
Chelsea
Subs from Caballero, Eduardo, Rüdiger, Zappacosta, Scott, Clarke-Salter, Fàbregas, Kenedy, Batshuayi, Willian, Musonda
Doubtful Pedro (match fitness), Morata (match fitness)
Injured Drinkwater (calf, 14 Oct)
Suspended David Luiz (last of three)
Form LWWWDW
Discipline Y13 R3
Leading scorer Morata 6
Manchester City
Subs from Bravo, Mangala, Touré, Foden, Adarabioyo, Díaz, Delph, Gündogan, Sterling, Zinchenko
Doubtful None
Injured Agüero (rib, Dec), Mendy (knee, Apr), Kompany (calf, unknown)
Suspended None
Form WDWWWW
Discipline Y14 R2
Leading scorer Agüero 6
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by optional1(f): 10:21pm On Sep 27
i balance for here
donjazet come and put date biko...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by optional1(f): 10:35pm On Sep 27
sis mi VickyRotex baba mi robosky02 femi4 CaptPlanet Unlimited22 SmellingAnus JefferyJamez klexycole oshe11 awa
who will seat with me.. come and book front row oh...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by Unlimited22: 10:38pm On Sep 27
optional1:Booked. Where gretblue and donjazet?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by oshe11(m): 10:47pm On Sep 27
optional1:present bt hope u wear dress
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by oshe11(m): 10:47pm On Sep 27
optional1:present bt hope u wear dress
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by optional1(f): 10:59pm On Sep 27
oshe11:
wear dress for this heat period
Haba you wan kukuma kill me..
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by optional1(f): 11:00pm On Sep 27
blue win
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by Unlimited22: 11:01pm On Sep 27
optional1:Who spoil u,this geh?
Oya wetin u wear?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by oshe11(m): 11:03pm On Sep 27
optional1:Oya come North fa
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by optional1(f): 1:24pm On Sep 28
Unlimited22:
spoil ke...
Who spoil?
I wear school wear...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by ibe123: 5:52pm On Sep 29
chelsea the agbero's football club
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by ibe123: 5:53pm On Sep 29
.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by Kyase(m): 6:42pm On Sep 29
chelsea flog dem for us. Or draw
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by donjazet(m): 9:20pm On Sep 29
official nairaland Chelsea fans thread where all brilliant nairaland Chelsea fans meet and discuss affairs of the club everyday.
http://www.nairaland.com/920248/official-chelsea-fan-thread-champions/3722#60890058
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by haffaze777(m): 6:29am
we are winning this God's willing,I sight u optional1,donjazet and oshe11.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by oshe11(m): 10:11am
haffaze777:Yes ooo brotherly....
3pointer noni
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by abimbawealth(f): 1:00pm
Come on you Blues...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by Movingcoil(m): 2:36pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by Unlimited22: 2:44pm
We definitely winning this.
COYB...
KTBFFH!!!!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by wolesmile(m): 4:44pm
We scaled the Atletico M huddle. Though Manchester C might not be a piece of cake, but I trust they will be humbled by the end of 90mins. Let's go there boys...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by Kizyte(m): 4:49pm
Abeg who go win?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by donjazet(m): 4:49pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by fidalgo19: 4:51pm
Let's see who win
Club thrashing clubs meet themselves
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by JamesReacher(m): 4:51pm
Man city gon whip this stupid team ehn!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by Ashley86400: 4:52pm
Let's get this party started.
The midfield battle is gonna be fascinating. Kante and Bakayoko up against KdB and Silva will be amazing to watch. . .
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by cescky(m): 4:52pm
land not for sale
ceveat emptor
chelsea to loose by 3 goals
City to Murder chelski
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by LesbianBoy(m): 4:53pm
Chelsea 0 - 5 Manchester City
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today At 5:30pm by LesbianBoy(m): 4:54pm
optional1:
Slay queen....
