₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,874,289 members, 3,776,468 topics. Date: Friday, 08 September 2017 at 10:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / What Islam Says On Masturbation. (6884 Views)
What Islam Says If Eid Prayer And Juma’at (friday), Coincide On The Same Day / What's Islam View On Mouth Action? / What's Islam's Stance With Juju/voodoo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Islam Says On Masturbation. by Halogenonimisi(m): 4:40am On Aug 18
Asalamun alaikum by brothers and sisters in Islam may Allah strengthen our Iman.
Masturbation.
Masturbation will cause urine problems. Masturbation effects on pregnancy after marriage.
Masturbation affect facial hair, growth, body growth facial testicles,or skin problems, or cause many physical issues!
The act of masturbation is prohibited in Islam, and must be avoided by the believers. But just to put it into perspective, the sin of masturbation is not as grave as the sin of zina (adultery or fornication). But it definitely is a sin, and an evil act, and must be avoided by the believers.
Allah says in the Holy Quran Chapter 24 Surah Noor verse 30: O Prophet, enjoin the believing men to restrain their gaze, and guard their private parts. This is a more righteous way for them. Allah has knowledge of whatever they do.
Allah has commanded the believers to lower their gaze, and guard their chastity. This is a more righteous way for them. The act of zina (fornication or adultery) is a great sin in Islam. But the Prophet (saws) warned us against committing zina of the eyes, zina of the feet, zina of the hands, etc. If ones eyes are constantly watching sexual movies, magazines, etc. it would be considered zina of the eyes. If one goes to the place to commit zina or to the place of sexual movies, magazines, etc., it would be considered zina of the feet. Similarly, the act of masturbation, could be considered a zina of the eyes, or hands, etc. It is a sin and an evil act, and must be avoided by the believers.
It has been reported in an authentic narration, that the Messenger of Allah (saws) said, "O young people! Whoever among you can marry, should marry, because it helps him lower his gaze and guard his modesty; and whoever is not able to marry, should fast, as fasting diminishes his sexual power."
Thus if one is unable to control his sexual desire, he should get married, rather than get involved in committing sins like masturbation and zina (fornication or adultery). And if one is unable to marry, he should fast, as the Messenger of Allah (saws) says, that fasting reduces the persons sexual desire, and thus will stay away from committing sin.
And Allah Knows Best and He is the Only Source of Strength.
May Allah guide you and us all to the Siraat al-Mustaqeem
Whatever written of Truth and benefit is only due to Allah's Assistance and Guidance, and whatever of error is of me. Allah Alone Knows Best and He is the Only Source of Strength. Jum'at mufeedah
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by TRADELYN: 4:49am On Aug 18
For those who truly want to be set free from MASTURBATION, but don't know how...
I can help you FREE...all glory to God!!!
4 Likes
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by Eldahcee: 5:53am On Aug 18
ohk
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by tgarbs(m): 3:22pm On Aug 18
Alhamdulillahi bro may Almighty Allah increase you in knowledge.
1 Like
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by tintingz(m): 8:33pm On Aug 18
Halogenonimisi:LIES!!
Study shows almost 85-95% people masturbate all over the world, how is this your post possible?
Medical scientists now consider it healthy, natural.
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by Rashduct4luv(m): 3:16pm On Aug 21
tintingz:
Where did you get this statistics from?
"Just type disadvantages of Masturbation" on google and you'll see things!
And moreover, we Muslim's dont justify doing an act just because the majority does it. We dont go with that kind of flow!
Our flow is the Qur'an and Authentic Sunnah! And from this masturbation is a sin!
17 Likes
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by tintingz(m): 4:46pm On Aug 21
Rashduct4luv:In the 60s masturbation was said to cause health consequences by doctors until recently those doctors past sayings and studies are bullshit and thrown to the trash bin, all scientists now consider it natural, healthy, safe etc in fact almost everyone do it and study shows it is healthy e.g it reduce the risk of prostate cancer. Study also show almost every teen masturbate which comes natural.
The only negative effect is addiction and we all know people get addicted to many things, like now I'm addicted to Nairaland.
I will like to see the disadvantage from a medical source.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by Rashduct4luv(m): 1:20pm On Aug 22
tintingz:
Simply said, In Islam, Masturbation is a sin and an Illegal way to satisfy one's desire.
8 Likes
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by Mazeed(m): 2:38pm On Aug 22
Please what if someone is weak and can't indulge in fast and is having high urge for sex nd has no provision to get married what do you advise this kind of person to do
2 Likes
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by tintingz(m): 2:51pm On Aug 22
Rashduct4luv:What is the essence of masturbation being a sin without no reason? It has healthy benefit, it is normal, STD free, medical use, reduce risk of prostate cancer, so what exactly is the sin in it?
Why will a merciful God purnish someone for it?
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by Rashduct4luv(m): 3:08pm On Aug 22
tintingz:
God is merciful to everyone who truly obeys Him and follows His guidance.
If you need to fulfill your sexual desires, go get married or start fasting!
Putting your reasoning into Islamic issues like this turns you into an ignoramus!
4 Likes
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by tintingz(m): 3:32pm On Aug 22
Rashduct4luv:God gave a commandment without no factual reason and you want me to obey such god?
There is reason we have brain.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by Rashduct4luv(m): 4:09pm On Aug 22
tintingz:
There's also a reason why one day you will still have that brain and wont be able to use it.
There's also a reason why one day you will die!
And what awaits the dead after death according to your "God given brain"?
8 Likes
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by tintingz(m): 8:58pm On Aug 22
Rashduct4luv:Everyone will die, what happens next is not known, not certain, no evidence.
Since you're alive and breathing why not make use of your brain?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by Rashduct4luv(m): 8:18am On Aug 23
tintingz:
You see, even if there's nothing in the afterlife, we both win & i still wont regret being a Muslim upon the understanding of the pious predecessors!
But if there's something over there as Islam states, then you lose and i still win!
Keep waiting for evidence that there's an afterlife!
3 Likes
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by tintingz(m): 8:30am On Aug 23
Rashduct4luv:Wrong, you will loose because you will be going to christian hell or Jewish hell.
If there is nothing afterlife or the event in afterlife is not what you expected, I wish I could tell you you were wasting your time struggling, caging yourself and believing in imaginary land.
7 Likes
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by Rashduct4luv(m): 12:50pm On Aug 23
tintingz:
You see, even checking through the Bible, Christianity/Judaism were not religions.
All Prophets are Muslims. From Adam, Noah, Abraham, Moses, Aaron, Solomon, Elias, Elisha, John, Zachariah,...Jesus and finally Muhammad were all Muslims. No Evidence that anyone of them were Christians, Jews or name it.
And you can chose whatever u wish to believe!
Truly, the religion with Allah is Islam. Qur'an 3 vs 19
And whoever seeks a religion other than Islam, it will never be accepted of him, and in the Hereafter he will be one of the losers. Qur'an 3 vs 85
6 Likes
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by tintingz(m): 1:26pm On Aug 23
Rashduct4luv:The jewish people you mentioned above are in jewish story books, if they were muslims the jews will know from onset, Allah would have revealed it to the jews, the thing is Allah and Yahweh are not even the same, everything about them are different.
Prophet Muhammed an arabian man came and re-write jews stories and said it is the correct story of the jews that the jews have corrupt their stories and i believed this in the past.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by Rashduct4luv(m): 2:44pm On Aug 23
tintingz:
Your error is limitless! Being a Muslim is different from calling yourself a Muslim. All those Prophets submitted totally to the will of Allah! And that is what a Muslim does!
And as for your claim on the Prophet, how can an unlettered man do this?
May Allah cure you!
5 Likes
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by tintingz(m): 5:34pm On Aug 23
Rashduct4luv:The Jews dont worship Allah, they worship Yahweh, Yahweh has a son and children, Allah dont have.
Yahweh is a deity in ancient Hebrew pantheon.
Read Yahweh Origin here >> https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yahweh
And as for your claim on the Prophet, how can an unlettered man do this?Lol, were you there?
May Allah cure you!Ameen
2 Likes
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by Rashduct4luv(m): 9:08am On Aug 31
tintingz:
You would rather believe in Wikipedia than believe in the word of Allah! You comment like a kaafir!
May Allah cure you!
2 Likes
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by tintingz(m): 11:44am On Aug 31
Rashduct4luv:I believe science, facts, historical evidence.
5 Likes
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by Rilwayne001: 6:14pm On Aug 31
tintingz:
How do you determine what an historical fact is and fact in general?
2 Likes
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by tintingz(m): 7:45pm On Aug 31
Rilwayne001:- Archaeological evidence.
- Paleontologists research.
- Agreed by history scholars.
6 Likes
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by Rilwayne001: 5:13am On Sep 01
tintingz:
Are there evidences 100% reliable?
- Agreed by history scholars.
What about a situation where we have like 10 notable history scholars agreed to one thing and another, say 12 notable history scholars disagree to it, with both presenting sound argument to support their claims, how do you determine which is eventually right or wrong?
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by tintingz(m): 7:00am On Sep 01
Rilwayne001:Nothing is 100% yet, their study can be said to be at least 95% reliable.
Finding physical evidence for something centuries ago is not an easy job.
There is no physical evidence for Moses in Egypt nor the Israelites, no story of such is in Egyptian literatures. The story claim in bible and Quran is flawed.
There is no physical evidence for Jesus but there are his name found in ancient Roman empire letters, so someone name Jesus might have existed but NOT a divine person. Scholars are still debating his existence.
What about a situation where we have like 10 notable history scholars agreed to one thing and another, say 12 notable history scholars disagree to it, with both presenting sound argument to support their claims, how do you determine which is eventually right or wrong?We shouldn't take such history serious since it is still a debate.
10/12 still very close, at least almost every scholars should agree to one term of a history.
Evolution is agreed by all scientists even Muslim scientists, it is declared a fact, creation story not agreed not a fact.
1 Like
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by Rashduct4luv(m): 5:51pm On Sep 07
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by tintingz(m): 6:44pm On Sep 07
Rashduct4luv:Oh Lord Krishna! That's mouth-action a.k.a mouth-gig a.k.a blôwjob NOT masturbation, do I need to tell you what masturbation is?
And besides the article said the risk is also link to sex, so staying healthy, protected sex and not sleeping around should be the campaign.
1 Like
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by Ericaikince(m): 9:52am
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by Billyonaire: 9:54am
Africans have not invented a single religion, but they sure carry other people's religions on their heads.
3 Likes
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by goingape1: 9:59am
Mazeed:child marriage....
5 Likes
|Re: What Islam Says On Masturbation. by mhiztaNexy(m): 10:08am
haha . I am addicted to nairaland, not because of the posts but the comments .
1 Like
Mufti Ismail Menk Is Coming To Abuja, Nigeria! / Jesus Vs Muhammad Using The Bible And The Quran / Why Do Christians Hate Seeing Muslim Girls In Hijab?
Viewing this topic: trillville(m), fixmykey(m), fleshbone(m), NaijaEfcc, Debbie19(f), emmy9688, ChemicalMallam(m), leCaptain(m), dulaman, amazingspiderma, munir090, Agunne, chookudi(m), IMO22(m), bukunmi01, mfujah(m), Legendbaba1(m), OdaNobunaga(m), nitt, abassmayowa24(m), otabuko(m), Dgeoman(m), Bioboy1213(m), LarryBeryl(m), dapomola09(m), Bayo0502(m), headTO, Emeritusseun(m), KKKWHITE(m), Chigold1, naxyrick, aminu790(m), Zoharariel(m), richybankx, tosban, lawrence83, pegasusautos, Ngeela, Kisser34(m), tolulope855(m), sourcecode007, austin360, Kk4(m), charlesditro, bskyb(m), Emmbanny(m), Cire80, Engryagulam(m), Onlywoman92, looney, lordpriso(m), hablink, prolificJosh(m), oyeezah(f), xreal, dangotesmummy, barclayb(m), Dee9977, realbee(m), Asmorh, woleabayo(m), ahkenaten(m), WhereIsBuhari, noblePhenom and 100 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13