Asalamun alaikum by brothers and sisters in Islam may Allah strengthen our Iman.



Masturbation.

Masturbation will cause urine problems. Masturbation effects on pregnancy after marriage.

Masturbation affect facial hair, growth, body growth facial testicles,or skin problems, or cause many physical issues!

The act of masturbation is prohibited in Islam, and must be avoided by the believers. But just to put it into perspective, the sin of masturbation is not as grave as the sin of zina (adultery or fornication). But it definitely is a sin, and an evil act, and must be avoided by the believers.

Allah says in the Holy Quran Chapter 24 Surah Noor verse 30: O Prophet, enjoin the believing men to restrain their gaze, and guard their private parts. This is a more righteous way for them. Allah has knowledge of whatever they do.

Allah has commanded the believers to lower their gaze, and guard their chastity. This is a more righteous way for them. The act of zina (fornication or adultery) is a great sin in Islam. But the Prophet (saws) warned us against committing zina of the eyes, zina of the feet, zina of the hands, etc. If ones eyes are constantly watching sexual movies, magazines, etc. it would be considered zina of the eyes. If one goes to the place to commit zina or to the place of sexual movies, magazines, etc., it would be considered zina of the feet. Similarly, the act of masturbation, could be considered a zina of the eyes, or hands, etc. It is a sin and an evil act, and must be avoided by the believers.

It has been reported in an authentic narration, that the Messenger of Allah (saws) said, "O young people! Whoever among you can marry, should marry, because it helps him lower his gaze and guard his modesty; and whoever is not able to marry, should fast, as fasting diminishes his sexual power."

Thus if one is unable to control his sexual desire, he should get married, rather than get involved in committing sins like masturbation and zina (fornication or adultery). And if one is unable to marry, he should fast, as the Messenger of Allah (saws) says, that fasting reduces the persons sexual desire, and thus will stay away from committing sin.

And Allah Knows Best and He is the Only Source of Strength.

May Allah guide you and us all to the Siraat al-Mustaqeem

Whatever written of Truth and benefit is only due to Allah's Assistance and Guidance, and whatever of error is of me. Allah Alone Knows Best and He is the Only Source of Strength.

For those who truly want to be set free from MASTURBATION, but don't know how...

I can help you FREE...all glory to God!!! 4 Likes

ohk

Alhamdulillahi bro may Almighty Allah increase you in knowledge. 1 Like

LIES!!



Study shows almost 85-95% people masturbate all over the world, how is this your post possible?



Medical scientists now consider it healthy, natural.

Where did you get this statistics from?



"Just type disadvantages of Masturbation" on google and you'll see things!



And moreover, we Muslim's dont justify doing an act just because the majority does it. We dont go with that kind of flow!



Our flow is the Qur'an and Authentic Sunnah! And from this masturbation is a sin!

Our flow is the Qur'an and Authentic Sunnah! And from this masturbation is a sin! In the 60s masturbation was said to cause health consequences by doctors until recently those doctors past sayings and studies are bullshit and thrown to the trash bin, all scientists now consider it natural, healthy, safe etc in fact almost everyone do it and study shows it is healthy e.g it reduce the risk of prostate cancer. Study also show almost every teen masturbate which comes natural.



The only negative effect is addiction and we all know people get addicted to many things, like now I'm addicted to Nairaland.



In the 60s masturbation was said to cause health consequences by doctors until recently those doctors past sayings and studies are bullshit and thrown to the trash bin, all scientists now consider it natural, healthy, safe etc in fact almost everyone do it and study shows it is healthy e.g it reduce the risk of prostate cancer. Study also show almost every teen masturbate which comes natural.

The only negative effect is addiction and we all know people get addicted to many things, like now I'm addicted to Nairaland.

I will like to see the disadvantage from a medical source.

Simply said, In Islam, Masturbation is a sin and an Illegal way to satisfy one's desire.

Please what if someone is weak and can't indulge in fast and is having high urge for sex nd has no provision to get married what do you advise this kind of person to do 2 Likes

Simply said, In Islam, Masturbation is a sin and an Illegal way to satisfy one's desire. What is the essence of masturbation being a sin without no reason? It has healthy benefit, it is normal, STD free, medical use, reduce risk of prostate cancer, so what exactly is the sin in it?



What is the essence of masturbation being a sin without no reason? It has healthy benefit, it is normal, STD free, medical use, reduce risk of prostate cancer, so what exactly is the sin in it?

Why will a merciful God purnish someone for it?

God is merciful to everyone who truly obeys Him and follows His guidance.



If you need to fulfill your sexual desires, go get married or start fasting!



God is merciful to everyone who truly obeys Him and follows His guidance.

If you need to fulfill your sexual desires, go get married or start fasting!

Putting your reasoning into Islamic issues like this turns you into an ignoramus!

God gave a commandment without no factual reason and you want me to obey such god?

There is reason we have brain.

There's also a reason why one day you will still have that brain and wont be able to use it.



There's also a reason why one day you will die!



There's also a reason why one day you will still have that brain and wont be able to use it.

There's also a reason why one day you will die!

And what awaits the dead after death according to your "God given brain"?

Everyone will die, what happens next is not known, not certain, no evidence.

Since you're alive and breathing why not make use of your brain?

You see, even if there's nothing in the afterlife, we both win & i still wont regret being a Muslim upon the understanding of the pious predecessors!



But if there's something over there as Islam states, then you lose and i still win!



You see, even if there's nothing in the afterlife, we both win & i still wont regret being a Muslim upon the understanding of the pious predecessors!

But if there's something over there as Islam states, then you lose and i still win!

Keep waiting for evidence that there's an afterlife!

Wrong, you will loose because you will be going to christian hell or Jewish hell.

If there is nothing afterlife or the event in afterlife is not what you expected, I wish I could tell you you were wasting your time struggling, caging yourself and believing in imaginary land.

You see, even checking through the Bible, Christianity/Judaism were not religions.



All Prophets are Muslims. From Adam, Noah, Abraham, Moses, Aaron, Solomon, Elias, Elisha, John, Zachariah,...Jesus and finally Muhammad were all Muslims. No Evidence that anyone of them were Christians, Jews or name it.



And you can chose whatever u wish to believe!



Truly, the religion with Allah is Islam. Qur'an 3 vs 19





You see, even checking through the Bible, Christianity/Judaism were not religions.

All Prophets are Muslims. From Adam, Noah, Abraham, Moses, Aaron, Solomon, Elias, Elisha, John, Zachariah,...Jesus and finally Muhammad were all Muslims. No Evidence that anyone of them were Christians, Jews or name it.

And you can chose whatever u wish to believe!

Truly, the religion with Allah is Islam. Qur'an 3 vs 19

And whoever seeks a religion other than Islam, it will never be accepted of him, and in the Hereafter he will be one of the losers. Qur'an 3 vs 85

The jewish people you mentioned above are in jewish story books, if they were muslims the jews will know from onset, Allah would have revealed it to the jews, the thing is Allah and Yahweh are not even the same, everything about them are different.

Prophet Muhammed an arabian man came and re-write jews stories and said it is the correct story of the jews that the jews have corrupt their stories and i believed this in the past.

Your error is limitless! Being a Muslim is different from calling yourself a Muslim. All those Prophets submitted totally to the will of Allah! And that is what a Muslim does!



And as for your claim on the Prophet, how can an unlettered man do this?



Your error is limitless! Being a Muslim is different from calling yourself a Muslim. All those Prophets submitted totally to the will of Allah! And that is what a Muslim does!

And as for your claim on the Prophet, how can an unlettered man do this?

May Allah cure you!

The Jews dont worship Allah, they worship Yahweh, Yahweh has a son and children, Allah dont have.

Yahweh is a deity in ancient Hebrew pantheon.

Read Yahweh Origin here >> https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yahweh

Lol, were you there?

Ameen

You would rather believe in Wikipedia than believe in the word of Allah! You comment like a kaafir!



You would rather believe in Wikipedia than believe in the word of Allah! You comment like a kaafir!

May Allah cure you!

I believe science, facts, historical evidence.

How do you determine what an historical fact is and fact in general?

Are there evidences 100% reliable?

What about a situation where we have like 10 notable history scholars agreed to one thing and another, say 12 notable history scholars disagree to it, with both presenting sound argument to support their claims, how do you determine which is eventually right or wrong?

How far?



http://www.nairaland.com/4039119/mouthaction-dangerous-gynaecologist-warns

Oh Lord Krishna! That's mouth-action a.k.a mouth-gig a.k.a blôwjob NOT masturbation, do I need to tell you what masturbation is?

And besides the article said the risk is also link to sex, so staying healthy, protected sex and not sleeping around should be the campaign.

Africans have not invented a single religion, but they sure carry other people's religions on their heads. 3 Likes

Mazeed:

Please what if someone is weak and can't indulge in fast and is having high urge for sex nd has no provision to get married what do you advise this kind of person to do child marriage.... child marriage.... 5 Likes