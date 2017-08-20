Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City (10284 Views)

Chidiebube Okeoma , Owerri







Tragedy struck in Anara , Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State on Saturday , when a man identified as Dominic Ejimba slumped and died before he could be rushed to the hospital .



The incident happened as Ejimba was allegedly watching Arsenal vs . Stoke City match in the ongoing English Premier League season.



Sources said the deceased, a die - hard Arsenal FC supporter , could not bear it when his team conceded a goal midway into the second half of the game . He was watching the encounter at a viewing centre on the Owerri - Okigwe expressway, the source said.



A Liverpool fan , Chuks Amaku , said , “ Dom is dead . He slumped immediately Stoke City scored a goal. Before my uncle , Hezekiah Amaku , could rush him to the hospital , he died .



“ It was unfortunate because all of us were exchanging jokes. Nobody was sensing any danger . We never knew that death was lurking. He had supported Arsenal for a very long time now . He couldn ’ t had taken that goal very seriously. ”



The deceased ’ s brother, Francis Onwuka , confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Sunday.



Onwuka said , “Dom is dead . He slumped while watching Arsenal and Stoke City match on Friday and could not make it to the hospital.



“ It is unfortunate and saddening because he has left a very young wife and three little kids . His demise pains. ”



An Arsenal fan , Barrister Kissinger Ikeokwu , who also confirmed the death , disclosed that Gunners’ fans in the state mourn the painful exit .



Ikeokwu , who described the Dominic as a great fan of the London- based football club said the thoughts of all Arsenal fans in the state were with the family.



Our correspondent gathered that the deceased , who was in his early 40s , had supported Arsenal from his childhood.



“ He loved Arsenal passionately. He closed his shop to make sure that he watched his darling club play . He could even deny himself food if his team was beaten, ” another source said.



The late Dominic Ejimba hailed from Umufuku - Umunchi in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State.



lalasticlala

RIP man.

Just like that



RIP Mr Dom









Support Barcelona u wee not hear Support Barcelona u wee not hear 9 Likes 1 Share

Arsenal wey Sabi give heartache.



I was wise aeons ago when I dumped them 12 Likes 1 Share

Na wa

Players be making dem money while fans be dying. Hope those players will attend ur funeral. 3 Likes

i think he staked his last card on arsenal to win.rip 21 Likes 2 Shares

Hahahahahaahaha

Arsenal has been known to cause their fans heart attack since the last time they won the premier league, you've got to be as fit as a fiddle to be an arsenal fan. Guys come on over to Chelsea. We rock.

Maybe Dangote will help make arsenal solid again, that's if the Nigerian factor will let him be great. 11 Likes 1 Share

that guy is not a fan but an arsenal AC 2 Likes

Amajerry83:

Players be making dem money while fans be dying. Hope those players will attend ur funeral.

Life of a true fan for u Life of a true fan for u

American timeline supportive Statistics shows that Arsenal as a club has killed more of supporting fans than any other club in the history of football since the club secured Wenger's signature as their manager. Please Dangote help us buy Arsenal and sack wenger. Your people are dying. 8 Likes

? What

RIP.

You died doing what you love. 1 Like

Rip





HBP patients should stop supporting Arsenal,it is very dangerous.Too much of everything is also bad,don't gamble if you don't have the strength.Say no to fanatism... 3 Likes

What has changed in Arsenal football that will make him used them for bet?na wa o. 2 Likes

RIP. what a way to die 1 Like

they may not even give him a moment of silence, let's learn to watch and support football for fun. I beg africans 6 Likes

Arsenal why?

Arsenal is not a team .



Hala Madrid!!! 3 Likes

That guy must be a jjc for betting on arsenal...Arsenal can be likened to our bubu...living dead club.. 3 Likes





Take life easy people will not hear,



How can something as trivial as this kill a man...



No carry life on top your head, take everything easy...



If you have a bad medical condition, regulate your exposure to anxiety and extreme emotions (anger or happiness)...



Take life easy people will not hear,

How can something as trivial as this kill a man...

No carry life on top your head, take everything easy...

If you have a bad medical condition, regulate your exposure to anxiety and extreme emotions (anger or happiness)...

Take life easy...

Died for nothing

Stupidity.



Wetin consign u?



May his soul rest in peace o. Nobody knows when or how he/she will die sha.. we all pray for a good death at a very old age.



However, if he really died because of the goal, then I wonder why.. The Arsenal coach doesn't know you and the players don't know about your existence.. And football is an illusion just for entertainment purposes. Why put all your heart into it? Who watching match don epp?



Well, may his soul rest peacefully once again.

R. I. P

You better leave assnal if you're still a fan.. Make dem no kill of una dis season 1 Like

wenger just lost another wailerLeague never start dem don dey die...Rip to the Arsenal fan.. 1 Like

that guy must have been calculating the amount of money he could have received through naira bet if arsenal didn't concede the goal,i wonder what you will tell God when you get there. 4 Likes

EPL go sha take one life or two every seas on from Nigeria....

RIP MR EJIMBA.