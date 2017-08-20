₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,863,399 members, 3,737,047 topics. Date: Sunday, 20 August 2017 at 08:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City (10284 Views)
What An Arsenal Fan Says He Would Do If Dangote Buys Arsenal And Sacks Wenger / Man Slumps, Dies During Early Morning Jogging Exercise In Lagos (photo) / John Ogu Dedicates His Goal To Wife And Unborn Child With Funny Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by Islie: 5:42pm
Chidiebube Okeoma , Owerri
http://punchng.com/arsenal-fan-slumps-dies-in-imo-as-his-club-concedes-goal-to-stoke-city/
lalasticlala
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by AtkinsPlanet(m): 5:46pm
RIP man. ****** Check out my signature.
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by Evablizin(f): 5:47pm
Just like that
RIP Mr Dom
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by sunshineV(m): 5:48pm
Support Barcelona u wee not hear
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by FortifiedCity: 5:50pm
Arsenal wey Sabi give heartache.
I was wise aeons ago when I dumped them
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by millhouse: 5:58pm
Na wa
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by Amajerry83(m): 6:00pm
Players be making dem money while fans be dying. Hope those players will attend ur funeral.
3 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by overdrive(m): 6:19pm
i think he staked his last card on arsenal to win.rip
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by thrillionaire(m): 7:26pm
Hahahahahaahaha
Arsenal has been known to cause their fans heart attack since the last time they won the premier league, you've got to be as fit as a fiddle to be an arsenal fan. Guys come on over to Chelsea. We rock.
Maybe Dangote will help make arsenal solid again, that's if the Nigerian factor will let him be great.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by jingh(f): 7:26pm
that guy is not a fan but an arsenal AC
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by Nennaj(f): 7:27pm
Amajerry83:
Life of a true fan for u
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by salabscholar01(m): 7:27pm
American timeline supportive Statistics shows that Arsenal as a club has killed more of supporting fans than any other club in the history of football since the club secured Wenger's signature as their manager. Please Dangote help us buy Arsenal and sack wenger. Your people are dying.
8 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by engrfcuksmtin(m): 7:27pm
What?
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by Proudlyngwa(m): 7:27pm
RIP.
You died doing what you love.
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by sirfee(m): 7:27pm
Rip
HBP patients should stop supporting Arsenal,it is very dangerous.Too much of everything is also bad,don't gamble if you don't have the strength.Say no to fanatism...
3 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by columbus007(m): 7:28pm
What has changed in Arsenal football that will make him used them for bet?na wa o.
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by Ebuka478(m): 7:28pm
RIP. what a way to die
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by busybeei5(f): 7:28pm
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by alphaconde(m): 7:28pm
they may not even give him a moment of silence, let's learn to watch and support football for fun. I beg africans
6 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by peacebirdone: 7:29pm
Arsenal why?
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by medolab90(m): 7:29pm
Arsenal is not a team .
Hala Madrid!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by refiner(f): 7:29pm
That guy must be a jjc for betting on arsenal...Arsenal can be likened to our bubu...living dead club..
3 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by Zeze06(m): 7:30pm
Take life easy people will not hear,
How can something as trivial as this kill a man...
No carry life on top your head, take everything easy...
If you have a bad medical condition, regulate your exposure to anxiety and extreme emotions (anger or happiness)...
Take life easy...
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by Sniper12: 7:30pm
Died for nothing
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by Partnerbiz3: 7:30pm
Stupidity.
Wetin consign u?
See below for data.
See testimonies too.
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by LuckyWinner(m): 7:31pm
May his soul rest in peace o. Nobody knows when or how he/she will die sha.. we all pray for a good death at a very old age.
However, if he really died because of the goal, then I wonder why.. The Arsenal coach doesn't know you and the players don't know about your existence.. And football is an illusion just for entertainment purposes. Why put all your heart into it? Who watching match don epp?
Well, may his soul rest peacefully once again.
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by mescan(m): 7:31pm
R. I. P
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by SirL0neWolf(m): 7:32pm
You better leave assnal if you're still a fan.. Make dem no kill of una dis season
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by cigna9(m): 7:32pm
wenger just lost another wailerLeague never start dem don dey die...Rip to the Arsenal fan..
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by gerrard82: 7:32pm
that guy must have been calculating the amount of money he could have received through naira bet if arsenal didn't concede the goal,i wonder what you will tell God when you get there.
4 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by spanzed(m): 7:32pm
EPL go sha take one life or two every seas on from Nigeria....
RIP MR EJIMBA.
|Re: Arsenal Fan Slumps, Dies In Imo As Club Concedes Goal To Stoke City by nonxo007(m): 7:32pm
Finally it has happened, Arsenal has killed someone with disappointment
3 Likes
Nigeria Vs Ghana (U-23) Ends 0 - 2 / Paralympics Couple To Marry In Jos / Pool Sure Draws For Week 18.
Viewing this topic: destinychildolu(m), Amirullaha(m), Richimistic(m), Deolaw, meskana212(m), Nemie, Randy91(m), chidexman(m), Butoneday2(m), kayelm87(m), missy01(f), Tochytee(m), Legendbaba1(m), Upgradedentity, fboycaestro12(m), MoraxLanre(m), pillan(f), enny09, OkaiCorne(m), xtivin(m), KingGeorgey(m), ChelseaDr(m), brightDdon(m), Ebbunwa(m), mustafa006, FODA(m), moshino(m), mishB, titiforever, Lilcentt(f), bellazz, vbnn, phemmybarca(m), hayjayman(m), Godsp4k(m), Greenbullet(m), lululiscious(f), bolzyboy, CeeManCollins(m), Ndjones(m), okooloyun1(m), iNewton, muscarinics, winnerz, Akwadefender1, chieveboy(m), Gaddafithe2nd(m), kazytoti, mark2sunny(m), felixxy(m), pilarnig(m), Samuel1106(m), dokomog(m), Edenliv(m), Kokaine(m), shadycaesar(m), ItzRichii(m), Tush16, scanner1000(m), bokunrawo(m), Tchalla(m), ucsylviaoks, xule20(m), Iseoluwani, Seanixking, buskie13(m), LOSKYXANDER, ohsars2506, Alantobie(m), Muyesky(m), abdhallerh(m), abubakar23, 12go(m), uche77zero(m), citu8, Patrick20001, OscarOkali55(m), Eastatlantaniqqa(m), thorrvik55, tijusegele(m), TRAILBLAIZER, SUXXI(m), shegzee43, excelAGR42, nowornever2016, joliyp(f), babyBB, novodecipher, askari01 and 126 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10