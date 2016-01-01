₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by Codedrock(m): 1:30pm On Aug 21
SOURCE: http://www.takemetonaija.com/2017/06/top-six-most-successful-women-in.html
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by Rorachy(f): 1:48pm On Aug 21
I love this and I aspire to be one.
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by Niyeal(m): 1:57pm On Aug 21
Financial and fame success, ? I need all round success for my wife.
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by Codedrock(m): 10:49am
LMAO.. Like my post if you find the picture below to be true and funny..
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by Kobicove(m): 11:13am
Frankly I do not think Shagaya should be on the list cos her fortune was made largely through government patronage
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by phransix2: 7:22pm
And some ladies are waiting for who will send them recharge cards... singing adekunle Gold- Work
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by Franco93: 7:22pm
I just love seeing successful people, especially those who made it legitimately.
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by Oluwasaeon(m): 7:24pm
Real slay queens!
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by dirtymoney(m): 7:24pm
Take out oil...
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by ibkgab001: 7:25pm
Vvvv
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by silentrock(m): 7:25pm
seriously? mo Abudu was born in 1964. and I have a thing for her she's almost my mom .I won't trust anybody with make up again
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by xamiel: 7:25pm
Ok
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by fidalgo19: 7:25pm
Where is funke Akindele abi you just put them there because of money.
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by Misskaycee21(f): 7:25pm
Great
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by BIGTinfotech: 7:25pm
Cool profiles
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by AreaFada2: 7:26pm
Once you mention oil as part of their business, forget it. All na through military dictator, powerful politician/military boyfriend or connection. They are part of our oil curse.
I respect those who did not grow through oil. Even if they later have big men sugar daddies.
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by SyberKate(f): 7:26pm
Tomorrow they will say that Igbo women are prostitutes, this and that.
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by Siddeek: 7:27pm
I do think mama peace should be on the list. Being her husband a pooitiam doesn't mean she's not rich or she's a politician.
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by malakus(m): 7:27pm
okay
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by omofunaab(m): 7:27pm
Out of six, four are Yorubas
Our women are doing good
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by lekhi: 7:28pm
Was about saying something wait what is that I don forget
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by Ademat7(m): 7:28pm
Ibukun awosika ✓
Mo ✓
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by Akowemoon(m): 7:29pm
God bless all those ladies working hard to be successful. but for our slay queens waiting for that man to pay your bills,its time to wake up coz grasses aren't greener anymore
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by veraponpo(m): 7:30pm
Great women.
Why no Hausa woman?
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by soberdrunk(m): 7:30pm
I soberdrunk i nor fear anybody neither do i fear being politically' wrong, i say the truth as it is! If Nigeria was a 'sane' country Mrs Alakija has no business on this list, her being on that list is an insult to all 'hardworking' Nigerians. How can you go from being a 'tailor' to a billionaire overnight because you beacame friends with president's wife, that is the highest level of Nepotism, favoritism, and all the other 'sm' that has to do with corruption..........
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by Harrisee(m): 7:30pm
If a former hairdresser to an ex first lady can get an oil well. Imagine the height of looting that took place under Abacha. Even Arthur Eze is still disbursing his loots up till now. He throws millions like sand around
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by Histrings08(m): 7:30pm
These women are in stinking money
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by bignero: 7:31pm
i love mrs awosika
complete woman
beautiful
God fearing
Industrious
if only i was born 50 something years ago
omofunaab:
tribalist....keep your little thoughts to your self
keep on, them no send you or your village
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by Biodun1929(m): 7:32pm
If there were more ipods on this list, we for no hear word today. They are too pompous. Superiority complex dey worry those people.
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by Generalyemi(m): 7:32pm
slayers
|Re: Top Six Most Successful Women In Corporate Nigeria by kimacent(m): 7:32pm
For what, this list is totally unaccepted by me. Una no put my Mama name.
