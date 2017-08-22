





Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per State in Q2 2017 and closely followed by Ogun and Oyo States respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers. Similarly, Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active internet per State in Q2 2017 and closely followed by Ogun and Oyo States respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers.



In terms of subscribers by Technology, GSM has the highest numbers by active voice. CDMA and Fixed Wired followed closely while Fixed Wireless has the least number of subscribers by technology. Also, GSM has the highest numbers by active Internet while CDMA has the least number of subscribers by technology.



MTN(37.22%) has the highest share of voice subscription and followed by GLO (26.23%), AIRTEL(23.92%), EMTS (12.63%) and Others (0.29%) respectively. Similarly, MTN(34.60%) has the highest share of internet subscription and followed by GLO (29.68%), AIRTEL(22.02%), EMTS (13.70%) and Others (0.59%).



Click here to download the full report:



