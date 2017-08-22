₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by BlueBrothers(m): 2:22pm On Aug 21
Telecoms data for Q2 2017 reflected that a total of 143,064,490 subscribers were active on voice as against 153,295,652 in Q3 2016 which represented 6.67% drop in subscribers’ base. Similarly, a total of 92,136,023 subscribers were active on internet as against 93,776,711 in Q3 2016 which represented 1.75% drop in subscribers’ base.
Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per State in Q2 2017 and closely followed by Ogun and Oyo States respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers. Similarly, Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active internet per State in Q2 2017 and closely followed by Ogun and Oyo States respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers.
In terms of subscribers by Technology, GSM has the highest numbers by active voice. CDMA and Fixed Wired followed closely while Fixed Wireless has the least number of subscribers by technology. Also, GSM has the highest numbers by active Internet while CDMA has the least number of subscribers by technology.
MTN(37.22%) has the highest share of voice subscription and followed by GLO (26.23%), AIRTEL(23.92%), EMTS (12.63%) and Others (0.29%) respectively. Similarly, MTN(34.60%) has the highest share of internet subscription and followed by GLO (29.68%), AIRTEL(22.02%), EMTS (13.70%) and Others (0.59%).
https://brandspurng.com/telecoms-data-q2-2017-active-voice-subscribers-dropped-by-6-67-nbs/
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by froz(m): 7:56am
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by hoygift: 8:33am
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by Mynd44: 8:33am
Blame whatsapp
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by AmandaLuv(f): 8:34am
Na so naa...#chatting tinz
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by kicegg(m): 8:34am
Whatsapp call don take over oh
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by NigeriaJokesUWO: 8:35am
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by Flexherbal(m): 8:35am
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by Capsule101(m): 8:36am
2 things are d reason behind d drop...people are dying and getting poorer
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by hucienda: 8:37am
WhatsApp don take over.
Meanwhile observe the numbers from Lagos and Kano and ponder how come both states provide 24 representatives each to the Federal HoR.
One out of many of things that need to be straightened out in this country.
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by Zenithpeak: 8:41am
These people are robbing us blind by clearing off our unused data after some time.
Imagine data bought with my money......?
Is it like that in more advanced countries?
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by cy4cent(f): 8:43am
Technological advancement.
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by apesinola001(m): 8:45am
It's called CHANGE
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by Ejiod(m): 8:52am
Who makes call again? With my 10GB airtel @2500 I do video call with WhatsApp. I remembered one time I went for an interview, someone hinted he hasn't loaded card for past 2weeks due to WhatsApp!
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by Agimor(m): 8:52am
There's hunger in town and you want people to put their stomach in the mercy of data and airtime... Iranu..... Buhari should do something to ameliorate the sufferings.
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by Afizere: 8:55am
Lagos - Ogun - Oyo
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by Healer007: 8:59am
D economy
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by Nbote(m): 9:05am
People simply use one stone to kill 2 birds now no thanks to d economic hardship.. Buy data and use whatsapp and FB messenger to make calls and msg...
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by SalamRushdie: 9:06am
Mynd44:
There was also a drop in active data usage .I think the economy is more to blame than whatsapp
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by usmanktg2(m): 9:11am
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by wildchild02: 9:13am
Na whatsapp call boiz dey use now
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by menxer(m): 9:26am
Zenithpeak:
Remember call credit use to have Validity period of 7 days, untill shouting shouting shouting, the validity was removed and placed only on bonus credit.
We are not shouting about data validity period because most people feel they can and do exhaust it within that 30 (or 33 on 9mobile) days validity period, but most times some data still get wiped off because of validity expiration.
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by Sall(m): 9:26am
The west leading the pace. West side has always been the best side. Thought some folks said there is hunger in the west.
|Re: Telecoms Data Q2 2017: Active Voice Subscribers Dropped By 6.67% – NBS by sarijagagi: 9:37am
