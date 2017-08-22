₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by usman3688(m): 6:09pm On Aug 21
Alhamdullilah! I give gratitude two Almighty Allah for this immensely great favour he bestowed on me.
I actually started applying for jobs a month before my POP which I did on May 4th and as Allah will have it, one of the places I applied for a lecturing job (my state polytechnic) called me to come for my appointment letter on 20th of july , just 2months and some days after service. Although its a part time lecturing job, I believe its a good place to lunch my career and I also believe the appointment will be made fulltime by the end of the year In Shaa Allah.
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by serverconnect: 6:16pm On Aug 21
Congratuloobia. Thank baba God for that.
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by olayinks007(m): 7:04pm On Aug 21
Wow Aliamdulilahi bro. Masha Allah. Dts definitely a stepping stone 2 greatness. Abeg whc sch bdat me self love lecturing job 2 oo. If anytin i no mind oo
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by usman3688(m): 9:51pm On Aug 21
olayinks007:coincidentally I bear Yinka too. The school is osun state polytechnic. They actually started a new dept and needed lectures for it and I'm one of the lucky ones there now.
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by olayinks007(m): 7:29am
usman3688:
Wow nice one name sake. Wish u well bro.
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by gadgetsngs: 8:31am
Congrats
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by yvesboss(m): 8:31am
Congratulations
The good work the Lord has started He will complete in JESUS Name.. Amen (No offence please)
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by hucienda: 8:31am
Congratulations Usman.
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by edeXede: 8:31am
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by jashar(f): 8:31am
Congrats oooo
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by AmandaLuv(f): 8:32am
Congrats. Na God
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 8:32am
Congratulations
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:32am
if you are not going to give me 20% of your salary, then this news is useless
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by eduevolutionnow(m): 8:32am
It will surely lunch your career
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by STENON(f): 8:33am
Congrats
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by Thobiy(m): 8:33am
Congrat bro,I am happy for you
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by gadgetsngs: 8:33am
usman3688:
Bro i hopevu have enif savings to keep u going for d next 3years cos u dont know when u will receive ur first pay
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by kicegg(m): 8:34am
It can onky be grace
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by badoi(m): 8:34am
Am happy for you OP
Do you know
No salary earner has ever made forbes list
Except footballers cos they involve in other business activities too
Thats my advice
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by TarOrfeek: 8:35am
When you will "lunch" your career.
na Wa O.
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by Itgloaded(m): 8:35am
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by doctorkush(m): 8:35am
oh! good.. well am a scientists and I work on human genetics. how can you help me get people for voluntary experiments on genes. ladies only and I mean beautiful slay queens ...
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by koolcat: 8:35am
Aii pray for more testimonies like dz for we all nairalanders. AMEN.!
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by NigeriaJokesUWO: 8:35am
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by bedspread: 8:36am
ALL THANKS BE TO GOD....
PAY YOUR TITHES ONCE U GET YOUR PAY
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by DarkHenrie(m): 8:36am
hahahahaha..
eduevolutionnow:
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by peekay007: 8:39am
So..........?make i cook jollof beans for you? No allow me use Buhari 5mins Speech take address your life this morning
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by speezyWears: 8:39am
usman3688:
See person wey wan Lecture no comma, no full-stop, u no sabi spell....... I shake my head for the the shitty Lecturers that taught you and for the poo you will teach your students,
Garbage in Garbage out...
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by ggoldmine: 8:39am
eduevolutionnow:
And also dinner it.
|Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by Wizkhalifa2(m): 8:39am
TarOrfeek:na food na, He wan chop am
