Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / I Got A Job Two Months After Service. (5603 Views)

I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by usman3688(m): 6:09pm On Aug 21
Alhamdullilah! I give gratitude two Almighty Allah for this immensely great favour he bestowed on me.
I actually started applying for jobs a month before my POP which I did on May 4th and as Allah will have it, one of the places I applied for a lecturing job (my state polytechnic) called me to come for my appointment letter on 20th of july , just 2months and some days after service. Although its a part time lecturing job, I believe its a good place to lunch my career and I also believe the appointment will be made fulltime by the end of the year In Shaa Allah.

Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by serverconnect: 6:16pm On Aug 21
Congratuloobia. Thank baba God for that.
Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by olayinks007(m): 7:04pm On Aug 21
Wow Aliamdulilahi bro. Masha Allah. Dts definitely a stepping stone 2 greatness. Abeg whc sch bdat me self love lecturing job 2 oo. If anytin i no mind oo

Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by usman3688(m): 9:51pm On Aug 21
olayinks007:
Wow Aliamdulilahi bro. Masha Allah. Dts definitely a stepping stone 2 greatness. Abeg whc sch bdat me self love lecturing job 2 oo. If anytin i no mind oo
coincidentally I bear Yinka too. The school is osun state polytechnic. They actually started a new dept and needed lectures for it and I'm one of the lucky ones there now.

Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by olayinks007(m): 7:29am
usman3688:
coincidentally I bear Yinka too. The school is osun state polytechnic. They actually started a new dept and needed lectures for it and I'm one of the lucky ones there now.

Wow nice one name sake. Wish u well bro.

Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by gadgetsngs: 8:31am
Congrats
Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by yvesboss(m): 8:31am
Congratulations

The good work the Lord has started He will complete in JESUS Name.. Amen (No offence please)

Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by hucienda: 8:31am
Congratulations Usman.
Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by edeXede: 8:31am
embarassed
Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by jashar(f): 8:31am
Congrats oooo
Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by AmandaLuv(f): 8:32am
Congrats. Na God wink
Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 8:32am
Congratulations
Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:32am
if you are not going to give me 20% of your salary, then this news is useless

Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by eduevolutionnow(m): 8:32am
It will surely lunch your career

Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by STENON(f): 8:33am
Congrats
Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by Thobiy(m): 8:33am
Congrat bro,I am happy for you
Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by gadgetsngs: 8:33am
usman3688:
coincidentally I bear Yinka too. The school is osun state polytechnic. They actually started a new dept and needed lectures for it and I'm one of the lucky ones there now.

Bro i hopevu have enif savings to keep u going for d next 3years cos u dont know when u will receive ur first pay

Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by kicegg(m): 8:34am
It can onky be grace
Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by badoi(m): 8:34am
Am happy for you OP

Do you know

No salary earner has ever made forbes list grin grin

Except footballers cos they involve in other business activities too lipsrsealed

Thats my advice smiley

Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by TarOrfeek: 8:35am
When you will "lunch" your career.

na Wa O.

Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by Itgloaded(m): 8:35am
edeXede:
embarassed
grin grin
Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by doctorkush(m): 8:35am
oh! good.. well am a scientists and I work on human genetics. how can you help me get people for voluntary experiments on genes. ladies only and I mean beautiful slay queens cheesy ...
Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by koolcat: 8:35am
Aii pray for more testimonies like dz for we all nairalanders. AMEN.!
Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by NigeriaJokesUWO: 8:35am
smiley
Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by bedspread: 8:36am
ALL THANKS BE TO GOD....
PAY YOUR TITHES ONCE U GET YOUR PAY

Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by DarkHenrie(m): 8:36am
hahahahaha..
eduevolutionnow:
It will surely lunch your career

Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by peekay007: 8:39am
So..........?make i cook jollof beans for you? No allow me use Buhari 5mins Speech take address your life this morning
Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by speezyWears: 8:39am
usman3688:
Alhamdullilah! I give gratitude two Almighty Allah for this immensely great favour he bestowed on me.
I actually started applying for jobs a month before my POP which I did on May 4th and as Allah will have it, one of the places I applied for a lecturing job (my state polytechnic) called me to come for my appointment letter on 20th of july , just 2months and some days after service. Although its a part time lecturing job, I believe its a good place to lunch my career and I also believe the appointment will be made fulltime by the end of the year In Shaa Allah.

See person wey wan Lecture no comma, no full-stop, u no sabi spell....... I shake my head for the the shitty Lecturers that taught you and for the poo you will teach your students,

Garbage in Garbage out...

Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by ggoldmine: 8:39am
eduevolutionnow:
It will surely lunch your career

And also dinner it. grin

Re: I Got A Job Two Months After Service. by Wizkhalifa2(m): 8:39am
TarOrfeek:
When you will "lunch" your career.

na Wa O.
na food na, He wan chop am grin

