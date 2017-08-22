Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / I Got A Job Two Months After Service. (5603 Views)

8 Months After My Resignation, My Former Employer Is Still Owing Me / I Got Sacked After 2 Hours I Got Employed / I Asked For My Promotion And I Got A Transfer (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Alhamdullilah! I give gratitude two Almighty Allah for this immensely great favour he bestowed on me.

I actually started applying for jobs a month before my POP which I did on May 4th and as Allah will have it, one of the places I applied for a lecturing job (my state polytechnic) called me to come for my appointment letter on 20th of july , just 2months and some days after service. Although its a part time lecturing job, I believe its a good place to lunch my career and I also believe the appointment will be made fulltime by the end of the year In Shaa Allah. 41 Likes 2 Shares

Congratuloobia. Thank baba God for that.

Wow Aliamdulilahi bro. Masha Allah. Dts definitely a stepping stone 2 greatness. Abeg whc sch bdat me self love lecturing job 2 oo. If anytin i no mind oo 5 Likes

olayinks007:

Wow Aliamdulilahi bro. Masha Allah. Dts definitely a stepping stone 2 greatness. Abeg whc sch bdat me self love lecturing job 2 oo. If anytin i no mind oo coincidentally I bear Yinka too. The school is osun state polytechnic. They actually started a new dept and needed lectures for it and I'm one of the lucky ones there now. coincidentally I bear Yinka too. The school is osun state polytechnic. They actually started a new dept and needed lectures for it and I'm one of the lucky ones there now. 7 Likes

usman3688:

coincidentally I bear Yinka too. The school is osun state polytechnic. They actually started a new dept and needed lectures for it and I'm one of the lucky ones there now.

Wow nice one name sake. Wish u well bro. Wow nice one name sake. Wish u well bro. 1 Like

Congrats

Congratulations



The good work the Lord has started He will complete in JESUS Name.. Amen (No offence please) 4 Likes

Congratulations Usman.

Congrats oooo

Congrats. Na God

Congratulations

if you are not going to give me 20% of your salary, then this news is useless 2 Likes

It will surely lunch your career 11 Likes

Congrats

Congrat bro,I am happy for you

usman3688:

coincidentally I bear Yinka too. The school is osun state polytechnic. They actually started a new dept and needed lectures for it and I'm one of the lucky ones there now.

Bro i hopevu have enif savings to keep u going for d next 3years cos u dont know when u will receive ur first pay Bro i hopevu have enif savings to keep u going for d next 3years cos u dont know when u will receive ur first pay 3 Likes

It can onky be grace





Do you know



No salary earner has ever made forbes list



Except footballers cos they involve in other business activities too



Thats my advice Am happy for you OPDo you knowNo salary earner has ever made forbes listExcept footballers cos they involve in other business activities tooThats my advice 1 Like

When you will "lunch" your career.



na Wa O. 8 Likes

... oh! good.. well am a scientists and I work on human genetics. how can you help me get people for voluntary experiments on genes. ladies only and I mean beautiful slay queens...

Aii pray for more testimonies like dz for we all nairalanders. AMEN.!

ALL THANKS BE TO GOD....

PAY YOUR TITHES ONCE U GET YOUR PAY 1 Like

eduevolutionnow:

It will surely lunch your career hahahahaha.. 1 Like

So..........?make i cook jollof beans for you? No allow me use Buhari 5mins Speech take address your life this morning

usman3688:

Alhamdullilah! I give gratitude two Almighty Allah for this immensely great favour he bestowed on me.

I actually started applying for jobs a month before my POP which I did on May 4th and as Allah will have it, one of the places I applied for a lecturing job (my state polytechnic) called me to come for my appointment letter on 20th of july , just 2months and some days after service. Although its a part time lecturing job, I believe its a good place to lunch my career and I also believe the appointment will be made fulltime by the end of the year In Shaa Allah.

See person wey wan Lecture no comma, no full-stop, u no sabi spell....... I shake my head for the the shitty Lecturers that taught you and for the poo you will teach your students,



Garbage in Garbage out... See person wey wan Lecture no comma, no full-stop, u no sabi spell....... I shake my head for the the shitty Lecturers that taught you and for the poo you will teach your students,Garbage in Garbage out... 8 Likes

eduevolutionnow:

It will surely lunch your career

And also dinner it. And also dinner it. 5 Likes